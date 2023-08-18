Procedures for applying for the Foreign-Related Survey License Procedures for applying for the Foreign-Related Survey License

How to Obtain a Mobile App Filing? How to Obtain a Mobile App Filing?

How to upload my app to Huawei / Xiaomi / Oppo / Vivo / Tencent app store (2022) With over 1 billion monthly active users combined, the app stores of Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Tencent are the five largest Android app stores in China. If you want to take your Android app to the Chinese market, these are the stores you should first prepare to launch it on.

Apple now requires Software Copyright Certificate to run Apple Search Ads in Mainland China A Software Copyright Certificate is well-known in the app market for its importance in app ownership disputes. It's also recently become a required certificate for publishing your app on most Chinese Android distribution platforms, as well as a must-have document listed by Apple for launching Search Ads campaigns in China.

The Top 15 App Stores In China Android developers should consider launching their apps on While Google Play and the Apple App Store dominate the mobile app market in the West, China's market is different. Here is what you need to know about the top Android app stores in China.

Why has my app been removed from Chinese app stores and how can I fix it? The four most common reasons why your app got removed from app stores and how to fix it.

How do I publish my mobile app in China? What do I need to provide to complete distribution? Since the process of distributing apps is becoming more and more complicated, we thought it would be the perfect time to summarize the process.

Effect of the Dual Alleviation Policy on Edtech in China Effect of the Dual Alleviation Policy on Edtech in China

China's growing e-learning and edTech markets China’s e-learning and edtech industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in China’s online and tech markets.

New government and app store requirements present new hurdles for publishing apps and games in China Foreign companies attempting to publish their apps or games on the Chinese market must comply with two new requirements.

China implements government system for real-name login The new system provides a free, centralized method of verification that is sanctioned and controlled by Chinese government authorities.

60 apps removed for violating user privacy rights in China China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) removed the apps from Chinese app stores for violating user privacy rights.

E-Commerce in China: Q&A (2021) We answer common questions about e-commerce in China with Nathan Handwerker of The China Guys.

Update on game license approvals in China - Q1 2021 The latest trends for 2021 demonstrate the growing need for getting your China game license application in early.

So far in 2021: A Quick Look At Game Licenses in China Already this year, 168 domestic game licenses have been approved and one revoked, as others are warned.

Didi adds vaccination stats to driver profiles in China The newest version of Mainland China’s Didi app now indicates whether your assigned driver has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Complete Guide to WeChat Pay and Alipay Integration for China Here is a starter's guide for app, game, and website developers on integrating WeChat Pay and Alipay payments for Mainland China.

Apple removes nearly 39,000 unlicensed iOS games from China Apple has already removed nearly 39,000 unlicensed games from Apple App Store China a day earlier than promised, according to data from Qimai Data.

Amendments to China’s Anti-Monopoly Law send tech companies scrambling Shares of stock in Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan dropped sharply the day the a new draft to China's Anti-Monopoly Law was issued on November 12.

Will Chinese Android app stores finally lower their fees? Chinese Android app stores have long demanded some of the highest mobile app and game distribution fees in the world. But there are signs this may be changing.

Apple to remove remaining unlicensed games from China by Jan 1 Apple contacted an unknown number of developers with unlicensed games on its Apple App Store China over the weekend, informing them their game will be removed if they fail to submit a game license approval number by Dec 31.

Genshin Impact’s big success - and big mistake Worldwide hit Genshin Impact immediately comes under fire for leaking player data. What does it mean for you?

Do I Really Need An ICP License for China? If you are planning to do online business in China, you've probably heard about an "ICP License". But what is it? And do you need one?

Baidu App Store Now Requires ICP Licenses For All Apps The Baidu App Store recently changed their policies to require all apps submitted to their app store in China to have an ICP Filing.

RSS Feed Readers Removed From The Apple App Store China This week, the South China Morning Post reported that Apple has removed RSS readers Fiery Feeds and Reeder from the Chinese Apple App Store.

Yes, China can revoke game licenses too. On September 1, the NPPA announced it had revoked the game licenses for two games it had approved years ago.

Trends in Global Mobile App Development - Notes from Huawei Developer's Conference (HDC 2020) AppInChina CEO Rich Bishop spoke at this year’s Huawei Developer’s Conference (HDC), held September 10-12 at Huawei's Songshan Lake headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

Harmony OS Poses Tough Questions For Non-Chinese App Developers Should foreign app publishers start developing new versions for Huawei’s new platform?

AppInChina releases official China game license database and mobile game store index To assist game publishers and developers in planning their entry into the Chinese market, AppInChina is proud to announce three new free English-language research tools, now available for free on our website.

China to roll out government system for real-name game login next month The Chinese government has already developed a real-name verification system for games that will begin a phased roll-out in September, a Chinese official announced at the ChinaJoy conference last week in Shanghai.

Tracking the carnage as 32000+ games drop off of Apple's App Store in China We will update this post daily with the most current stats for easy tracking.

Apple pulls 26,000+ games from App Store China | AppInChina Thousands of iOS developers have instantly lost access to China's $8.8 billion games market, thanks to Apple's latest move.

How To Make Money In China From Free Mobile Games If you have a free Android or iOS game published in China, you can make money while avoiding the game license requirement by installing an ad SDK. Here's how.

How to Publish Your Game In China Publishing an iOS or Android mobile game in China is not as simple as uploading it and checking a few boxes. Here is all you need to know.

Apple Opens New Store In Beijing The second iteration of Apple’s flagship store in China opened today in Sanlitun’s Taikoo Lee outdoor shopping mall.

Will Your iOS game be removed in China? Your 2 Best Options. Here are some considerations as you weigh the options for your iOS game in China.

UPDATE: Apple's new requirements for App Store China games Up-to-the-minute updates for developers and publishers on how Apple is handling unlicensed games on the Apple App Store China.

Is your iOS game in China unlicensed? Here's what you can do now. An emergency guide to keeping your game available in China after July 1.

Over 21,000 iOS games to be pulled in China, costing Apple $879 million annually Starting July 1, Apple will begin losing up to $879 million of yearly revenue as it removes over 21,000 games from the Apple App Store China that are paid or contain in-app purchases, leaving developers in a lurch.

Tencent Adding Facial Recognition To Game Logins & Payments Tencent will integrate facial recognition technology in logins and payments across all its mobile games in China to identify minor users.

The Ultimate Guide to Succeeding in the Chinese App Market For foreign app companies, expanding into the Chinese app market is a polarizing topic. People fall on two opposite sides of an extreme spectrum...

Understanding China's Largest Media Platforms: Tencent, ByteDance, Baidu These three companies' products cover a wide range, including social media, news apps, search engines, browsers, and video apps.

Deadline For Registering Education Apps Extended in China According to a new notice issued by the Ministry of Education, the deadline has been extended to June 30, 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus situation.

PlayStation China Store Remains Closed as Sony Closes Unlicensed Games Loophole Sony’s PlayStation Store China closed since May 10 for a “system security upgrade” to fix a backdoor providing access to unlicensed games.

3 Genuine Marketing Strategies For The COVID-19 Era Here are 3 strategies to market your product or service without profiteering from a tragedy.

Details of Guangdong Game Regulatory Notice (Game Grape) English translation of WeChat article about a document from a meeting of game companies that details expected new regulations to come from the government.

COVID-19 and Quarantines Lead to Opportunity In China’s Games Market Since the COVID-19 outbreak, AppInChina has seen a dramatic increase in inquiries and new clients for game publishing in Mainland China as many game publishers in the USA and Europe realize that 1.4 billion Chinese are staying at home, looking for new games to play, and don't have access to the Western app markets (like the Google Play Store).

Apple Could Lose $879 million in China iOS Game Revenue Apple could lose up to $879 million of yearly revenue in China, thanks to a recent announcement that games with in-app purchases must secure a game license by June 30, 2020, or face removal.

Many Foreign iOS Games Cut Out Of China, Facing Big Losses Thousands of games on Apple's iOS store in China in are now scrambling for Chinese publishers, facing heavy revenue losses after Apple's notice last week.

Apple Now Requires Government Approval For iOS Games Apple is starting to enforce a 2016 Chinese regulation that states games published in the country must be approved by a Chinese government agency.

Spotlight on Chinese Mobile Games: Arena of Valor (王者荣耀) All about the smash hit mobile game "Honor of Kings" (王者荣耀), which is currently the highest grossing and most popular mobile game in China and the world.

Chinese Government Chastises Apps for Privacy Violations In December 2019, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released a list of 41 mobile apps that still have problems handling sensitive user data.

The State Of Mobile Gaming In China 2020 For mobile gaming and apps in China, 2019 has been a year of surges, surprises, and setbacks. Here's our look into 2020.

In China, How Is Publishing A Game Different From an App? Here are the four primary differences between publishing a mobile game and a non-gaming app in China.

China further restricts gaming by banning minors from arcades during school days China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism released a notice that forbids minors from playing "gaming entertainment devices" except on weekends and holidays.

New Privacy Policy Requirements For Mobile Apps In China The Chinese government released new regulations for how privacy policies are handled and displayed to the user in mobile apps in China.

Chinese government restricts minors' access to online games To curb youth gaming addiction, the Chinese government on Tuesday released bold new regulations to restrict minors' playtime and spending on online games.

Security Assessments Now Required For Apps in China Recently, the major Chinese app stores have started to request app developers and publishers complete a Security Assessment Form in order to publish or update apps on their platforms. Here is what you need to know.

How to Choose and Use a Chinese Name Choosing a distinct and well-considered Chinese name for app or business can both protect your IP and make it easier...

If Your App Is Already Available in China, That May Be A Problem Most app developers in the USA and Europe don’t keep an eye on in the Chinese app markets. You probably already know that...

Huawei’s Addition to the US Entity List On May 15th 2019 US President Donald Trump issued an ‘Executive Order on Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain’...

App Purchase Revenue Share in China One of the key things that make the Chinese app climate so unique, is that the market is split into hundreds of local app stores...

App Data Transparency in China Once a foreign app developer has successfully completed distribution, the next step is to work out how your app is doing in the local marketplace...

App Launches in China Clients often want to know what options they have when it comes to launching their app. Well, there are 2 main options you can choose from, organic...

App Piracy in China Pretty much everybody understands the necessity for a security solution when it comes to protecting computers from hacks and viruses. Unfortunately...

Chinese/Western App Markets We invest a lot of our time explaining the differences between the Western and Chinese Android market to our clients, so what better topic to relaunch...

