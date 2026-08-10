The Complete Guide to China’s AIGC Registration This guide explains when AIGC Registration is necessary, when full AIGC Filing is still required, and how foreign companies can structure a China-facing AI application around an already-filed model.

This guide explains when AIGC Registration is necessary, when full AIGC Filing is still required, and how foreign companies can structure a China-facing AI application around an already-filed model.

What is China’s AIGC Filing? This guide explains when the AIGC Filing applies, the difference between full model filing and application registration, and what foreign companies should prepare before providing a generative AI service in China.

This guide explains when the AIGC Filing applies, the difference between full model filing and application registration, and what foreign companies should prepare before providing a generative AI service in China.

The Complete Guide to Douyin (TikTok) Mini Games This guide explains what Douyin Mini Games are, whether they have proven successful, how they differ from WeChat Mini Games and what foreign developers need to convert, publish, monetise and promote a game on Douyin in China.

This guide explains what Douyin Mini Games are, whether they have proven successful, how they differ from WeChat Mini Games and what foreign developers need to convert, publish, monetise and promote a game on Douyin in China.

The Complete Guide to WeChat Mini Games China remains one of the world’s most important gaming markets, but it is also one of the most regulated. For international game developers and publishers, entering China usually requires more than localisation and distribution. It requires the right publishing structure, platform strategy, compliance preparation, and long-term operational support. One route that continues to attract attention is WeChat Mini Games: lightweight games that run directly inside WeChat without requiring users to download a separate app. This guide explains what WeChat Mini Games are, why they are successful, and how foreign companies can publish them in China.

China remains one of the world’s most important gaming markets, but it is also one of the most regulated. For international game developers and publishers, entering China usually requires more than localisation and distribution. It requires the right publishing structure, platform strategy, compliance preparation, and long-term operational support. One route that continues to attract attention is WeChat Mini Games: lightweight games that run directly inside WeChat without requiring users to download a separate app. This guide explains what WeChat Mini Games are, why they are successful, and how foreign companies can publish them in China.

The Complete Guide to Social Listening in China Social listening allows companies to understand how consumers discuss their brands, products and competitors online. It can reveal changes in brand awareness, emerging trends, customer sentiment, popular content and potential reputational risks. In China, this information is fragmented across largely separate digital ecosystems operated by Tencent, ByteDance and Xiaohongshu. Each platform provides some data through its own interface or business backend, while specialist third-party tools such as Feigua, Chanmama and DouchaCha organise that data into rankings, historical trends and competitive analysis. This guide will explain what options foreign companies have to conduct social listening in China.

Social listening allows companies to understand how consumers discuss their brands, products and competitors online. It can reveal changes in brand awareness, emerging trends, customer sentiment, popular content and potential reputational risks. In China, this information is fragmented across largely separate digital ecosystems operated by Tencent, ByteDance and Xiaohongshu. Each platform provides some data through its own interface or business backend, while specialist third-party tools such as Feigua, Chanmama and DouchaCha organise that data into rankings, historical trends and competitive analysis. This guide will explain what options foreign companies have to conduct social listening in China.

Why Does My Website Not Work in China? Common Causes and Fixes This guide explains why your website may not work in China, how to diagnose the problem, which services commonly break, what ICP Filing has to do with China hosting, and how AppInChina can help test, fix and optimise your website for Mainland China users.

This guide explains why your website may not work in China, how to diagnose the problem, which services commonly break, what ICP Filing has to do with China hosting, and how AppInChina can help test, fix and optimise your website for Mainland China users.

How to Get a WeChat Mini Program Filing: The Complete Guide WeChat Mini Program Filing (微信小程序备案) became a mandatory requirement for all WeChat Mini Programs operating in China in September 2023. This regulatory process ensures compliance with Chinese internet laws and is important for businesses seeking to launch or maintain Mini Programs in the Chinese market. This guide outlines the filing requirements, documentation, approval process as well as the challenges international companies may face.

WeChat Mini Program Filing (微信小程序备案) became a mandatory requirement for all WeChat Mini Programs operating in China in September 2023. This regulatory process ensures compliance with Chinese internet laws and is important for businesses seeking to launch or maintain Mini Programs in the Chinese market. This guide outlines the filing requirements, documentation, approval process as well as the challenges international companies may face.

Does Docker Hub Work in China? No. Accessing Docker Hub directly from China is slow and often unreachable. If you pull a public image from Docker Hub on a cloud instance in the China region, you will get a request error.

No. Accessing Docker Hub directly from China is slow and often unreachable. If you pull a public image from Docker Hub on a cloud instance in the China region, you will get a request error.

The Complete Guide to China's ICP Filing ICP Filing, or Internet Content Provider Filing (ICP备案), is a mandatory registration system established by the Chinese government to regulate and monitor internet content and services within mainland China. It is often misnomered and mistaken for the ICP License which is a different license altogether. The ICP Filing system requires all websites and online services hosted on servers located in mainland China to obtain proper registration before going live. The ICP Filing system serves as China's primary mechanism for internet governance, ensuring that all digital content and services comply with local laws and regulations. Without valid ICP Filing, websites cannot legally operate in China and will be blocked by the Great Firewall.

ICP Filing, or Internet Content Provider Filing (ICP备案), is a mandatory registration system established by the Chinese government to regulate and monitor internet content and services within mainland China. It is often misnomered and mistaken for the ICP License which is a different license altogether. The ICP Filing system requires all websites and online services hosted on servers located in mainland China to obtain proper registration before going live. The ICP Filing system serves as China's primary mechanism for internet governance, ensuring that all digital content and services comply with local laws and regulations. Without valid ICP Filing, websites cannot legally operate in China and will be blocked by the Great Firewall.

The Complete Guide to Douyin Ads in China With over 860 million monthly active users, Douyin (抖音) is one of the most important advertising platforms in China and is a strong promotion channel for e-commerce, app installs, and lead generation. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, Douyin Ads are an effective way to reach users through native video, search, and high-visibility brand placements. This guide explains what Douyin Ads are, where they appear, how overseas companies can run them, and what best practice looks like.

With over 860 million monthly active users, Douyin (抖音) is one of the most important advertising platforms in China and is a strong promotion channel for e-commerce, app installs, and lead generation. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, Douyin Ads are an effective way to reach users through native video, search, and high-visibility brand placements. This guide explains what Douyin Ads are, where they appear, how overseas companies can run them, and what best practice looks like.

How to Publish Your Game In China China remains the world’s largest gaming market, projected to exceed USD 95 billion by 2030 with more than 670 million players. However, publishing games in China requires navigating mandatory government approvals, unique distribution channels, and strict regulatory requirements that differ significantly from Western markets. This guide covers everything you need to know about publishing your game in China, including required licenses, compliance requirements, distribution strategies, and costs.

China remains the world’s largest gaming market, projected to exceed USD 95 billion by 2030 with more than 670 million players. However, publishing games in China requires navigating mandatory government approvals, unique distribution channels, and strict regulatory requirements that differ significantly from Western markets. This guide covers everything you need to know about publishing your game in China, including required licenses, compliance requirements, distribution strategies, and costs.

How Can I Publish on the Apple App Store China? Any apps publishing on the Apple App Store China require an ICP filing. There are three methods to publishing on the Apple App Store China. This guide explains them all.

Any apps publishing on the Apple App Store China require an ICP filing. There are three methods to publishing on the Apple App Store China. This guide explains them all.

The Complete Guide to Chinese Advertising Law Advertising in China means complying with local ad laws and regulations. This means it is not simply a platform-governed issue; it is a legal compliance issue governed first by the Advertising Law of the People’s Republic of China and, for online placements, by the Administrative Measures for Internet Advertising. The Advertising Law applies to advertising activities conducted within the territory of the PRC, and the internet-specific rules apply to commercial advertising delivered through websites, webpages, apps, and other internet media.

Advertising in China means complying with local ad laws and regulations. This means it is not simply a platform-governed issue; it is a legal compliance issue governed first by the Advertising Law of the People’s Republic of China and, for online placements, by the Administrative Measures for Internet Advertising. The Advertising Law applies to advertising activities conducted within the territory of the PRC, and the internet-specific rules apply to commercial advertising delivered through websites, webpages, apps, and other internet media.

WeChat Mini Programs for Business: When They Work, When They Don't & Better Alternatives WeChat Mini Programs (微信小程序) have become a common consideration for businesses entering China, with over 949 million WeChat users actively engaging with them. However, understanding whether Mini Programs align with your specific business model and marketing strategy is essential for making smart investment decisions in the Chinese market. This guide examines when WeChat Mini Programs provide value and when alternative digital solutions better serve your China market objectives.

WeChat Mini Programs (微信小程序) have become a common consideration for businesses entering China, with over 949 million WeChat users actively engaging with them. However, understanding whether Mini Programs align with your specific business model and marketing strategy is essential for making smart investment decisions in the Chinese market. This guide examines when WeChat Mini Programs provide value and when alternative digital solutions better serve your China market objectives.

The Complete Guide to Baidu Search Ads (Baidu PPC) This guide covers what Baidu Ads is, how paid search works on the platform, why it matters, and how foreign companies can launch campaigns in China.

This guide covers what Baidu Ads is, how paid search works on the platform, why it matters, and how foreign companies can launch campaigns in China.

The Complete Guide to E-Commerce on Douyin (TikTok China) Douyin has emerged as China's most powerful short-video commerce platform, blending entertainment with e-commerce. With over 800 million active users spending an average of 100 minutes daily on the platform, and generating approximately CNY 3.5 trillion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024, Douyin represents the third-largest e-commerce platform in China, behind only Taobao and Pinduoduo. This guide covers everything you need to know about selling on Douyin, detailing step-by-step exactly how to open a store and promote your products.

Douyin has emerged as China's most powerful short-video commerce platform, blending entertainment with e-commerce. With over 800 million active users spending an average of 100 minutes daily on the platform, and generating approximately CNY 3.5 trillion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024, Douyin represents the third-largest e-commerce platform in China, behind only Taobao and Pinduoduo. This guide covers everything you need to know about selling on Douyin, detailing step-by-step exactly how to open a store and promote your products.

The Complete Guide to WeChat Ads With approximately 1.09 billion active users and a 99.8% penetration rate across China’s social media industry, WeChat (微信) is China’s most recognised and widely used app. While its primary function is messaging and payment, WeChat’s super-app ecosystem has expanded WeChat’s functionality to include e-commerce, short-form video, and written content. This has made WeChat into one of the most versatile and effective forms of advertising for brands targeting Chinese consumers. This guide will explain how to run WeChat Ads, best practice, and how AppInChina can help you achieve your campaign goals.

With approximately 1.09 billion active users and a 99.8% penetration rate across China’s social media industry, WeChat (微信) is China’s most recognised and widely used app. While its primary function is messaging and payment, WeChat’s super-app ecosystem has expanded WeChat’s functionality to include e-commerce, short-form video, and written content. This has made WeChat into one of the most versatile and effective forms of advertising for brands targeting Chinese consumers. This guide will explain how to run WeChat Ads, best practice, and how AppInChina can help you achieve your campaign goals.

The Complete Guide to WeChat Mini Program Development WeChat Mini Programs are lightweight applications that can run within WeChat's ecosystem, offering in-app experiences without requiring separate downloads. Officially launched in 2017, WeChat Mini Programs have amassed a total of 949 million users as of 2024. Increasingly more companies are choosing to develop Mini Programs to extend their reach. This guide will explain what options are available when it comes to developing a WeChat Mini Program, how to start developing and how to keep your WeChat Mini Program in compliance with Chinese law.

WeChat Mini Programs are lightweight applications that can run within WeChat's ecosystem, offering in-app experiences without requiring separate downloads. Officially launched in 2017, WeChat Mini Programs have amassed a total of 949 million users as of 2024. Increasingly more companies are choosing to develop Mini Programs to extend their reach. This guide will explain what options are available when it comes to developing a WeChat Mini Program, how to start developing and how to keep your WeChat Mini Program in compliance with Chinese law.

The Complete Guide to China’s Mobile App Filing On July 21st, 2023, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued the "Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the Record-filing of Mobile Internet Apps." This notice officially introduced the Mobile App Filing into China’s digital compliance system. This guide covers everything you need to know about obtaining a Mobile App Filing for your app or WeChat Mini Program in China.

On July 21st, 2023, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued the "Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the Record-filing of Mobile Internet Apps." This notice officially introduced the Mobile App Filing into China’s digital compliance system. This guide covers everything you need to know about obtaining a Mobile App Filing for your app or WeChat Mini Program in China.

The Complete Guide to Douyin (TikTok) Marketing in China Douyin, also known as 抖音 in Chinese, is China's dominant short-video platform with over 800 million active users. Owned by ByteDance and launched in 2016, before its international counterpart, TikTok, which was released by ByteDance globally in 2017, the platform has evolved from an entertainment-focused app into a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates content creation, social interaction, and e-commerce functionality. This guide covers everything you need to know about marketing on Douyin in China, from understanding the platform's unique characteristics to implementing strategies that drive measurable results.

Douyin, also known as 抖音 in Chinese, is China's dominant short-video platform with over 800 million active users. Owned by ByteDance and launched in 2016, before its international counterpart, TikTok, which was released by ByteDance globally in 2017, the platform has evolved from an entertainment-focused app into a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates content creation, social interaction, and e-commerce functionality. This guide covers everything you need to know about marketing on Douyin in China, from understanding the platform's unique characteristics to implementing strategies that drive measurable results.

How to Access the Apple App Store China The Apple App Store is available in different country and region versions. This means the apps, rankings, recommendations, language, and download availability you see may change depending on whether you are viewing the China App Store, US App Store, or another regional version. For users who need to access the Apple App Store China page directly, the simplest method is to use Apple’s China App Store URL

The Apple App Store is available in different country and region versions. This means the apps, rankings, recommendations, language, and download availability you see may change depending on whether you are viewing the China App Store, US App Store, or another regional version. For users who need to access the Apple App Store China page directly, the simplest method is to use Apple’s China App Store URL

How to Open a WeChat Official Account: Step-by-Step Guide Learn how to register a WeChat Official Account, choose the right account type, prepare business documents, verify your admin, and complete WeChat registration.

Learn how to register a WeChat Official Account, choose the right account type, prepare business documents, verify your admin, and complete WeChat registration.

The Complete Guide to Maimai Ads in China Maimai (脉脉) is China’s leading workplace-focused social platform with over 2 million monthly active users. Unlike mass-market consumer platforms, Maimai is built around real-name professional identity, industry discussion, company insights, career development, and business networking. Official Maimai materials describe the platform as helping users expand professional connections and helping enterprises with services such as employer branding, expert network services, and Tuoketong (拓客通) for customer acquisition. This guide explains what Maimai Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

Maimai (脉脉) is China’s leading workplace-focused social platform with over 2 million monthly active users. Unlike mass-market consumer platforms, Maimai is built around real-name professional identity, industry discussion, company insights, career development, and business networking. Official Maimai materials describe the platform as helping users expand professional connections and helping enterprises with services such as employer branding, expert network services, and Tuoketong (拓客通) for customer acquisition. This guide explains what Maimai Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

The Complete Guide to Kuaishou Ads in China Kuaishou (快手) is one of China’s largest short-video and live-streaming platforms, with 620 million monthly average users across the Kuaishou app. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, Kuaishou Ads are valuable because they combine native short-video distribution, live-streaming promotion, e-commerce-linked performance marketing, and large-scale media reach. This guide explains what Kuaishou Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

Kuaishou (快手) is one of China’s largest short-video and live-streaming platforms, with 620 million monthly average users across the Kuaishou app. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, Kuaishou Ads are valuable because they combine native short-video distribution, live-streaming promotion, e-commerce-linked performance marketing, and large-scale media reach. This guide explains what Kuaishou Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

The Complete Guide to Bilibili Ads in China With over 229 million monthly active users and an average of 107 minutes of daily time spent per active user, Bilibili (哔哩哔哩, commonly called B站) is one of China's most important video and community platforms and one of its most distinctive advertising environments. Bilibili has a particular emphasis on youth reach and content-driven brand engagement. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, especially younger demographics, Bilibili Ads combine native video distribution, creator-led marketing, performance tools, and community trust in a single ecosystem. This guide explains what Bilibili Ads are, where they appear, how overseas companies can run them, and what best practice looks like.

With over 229 million monthly active users and an average of 107 minutes of daily time spent per active user, Bilibili (哔哩哔哩, commonly called B站) is one of China's most important video and community platforms and one of its most distinctive advertising environments. Bilibili has a particular emphasis on youth reach and content-driven brand engagement. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, especially younger demographics, Bilibili Ads combine native video distribution, creator-led marketing, performance tools, and community trust in a single ecosystem. This guide explains what Bilibili Ads are, where they appear, how overseas companies can run them, and what best practice looks like.

The Complete Guide to Meta Ads in China As of 2009, Meta's core platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, have been restricted in Mainland China. Despite this, Meta Ads remain a functional advertising tool for reaching certain audiences connected to China, and Meta continues to generate meaningful revenue from advertisers based in China. For the right strategy, it can still be a useful part of a broader China marketing approach. This guide details how Meta Ads can be used in China, best practices, and limitations.

As of 2009, Meta's core platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, have been restricted in Mainland China. Despite this, Meta Ads remain a functional advertising tool for reaching certain audiences connected to China, and Meta continues to generate meaningful revenue from advertisers based in China. For the right strategy, it can still be a useful part of a broader China marketing approach. This guide details how Meta Ads can be used in China, best practices, and limitations.

The Complete Guide to Weibo Ads in China Weibo (微博) remains one of China’s most important social advertising platforms. With over 490 million monthly active users, Weibo sits at the intersection of public conversation, trending topics, celebrity culture, news, and brand discovery. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, Weibo Ads are valuable because they combine mass visibility, native social distribution, topical discovery, and performance orientation. This guide explains what Weibo Ads are, where they appear, how to run them, and what best practice looks like.

Weibo (微博) remains one of China’s most important social advertising platforms. With over 490 million monthly active users, Weibo sits at the intersection of public conversation, trending topics, celebrity culture, news, and brand discovery. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, Weibo Ads are valuable because they combine mass visibility, native social distribution, topical discovery, and performance orientation. This guide explains what Weibo Ads are, where they appear, how to run them, and what best practice looks like.

The Complete Guide to Content Review in China | AppInChina Content review is the process of systematically examining and evaluating digital content before it's published or made available to users. This includes screening text, images, videos, audio files, and interactive elements to ensure they comply with local regulations, cultural standards, and platform policies. In China's digital ecosystem, content review serves as a critical regulatory safeguard that determines whether content can be legally distributed to Chinese users.

Content review is the process of systematically examining and evaluating digital content before it's published or made available to users. This includes screening text, images, videos, audio files, and interactive elements to ensure they comply with local regulations, cultural standards, and platform policies. In China's digital ecosystem, content review serves as a critical regulatory safeguard that determines whether content can be legally distributed to Chinese users.

How to Use Apple Search Ads (ASA) in China: The Complete China ASA Guide The key differences between running Apple Search Ads in China as opposed to overseas include mandatory industry licenses for advertising, Chinese-language app localisation, and content restrictions unique to China. This guide will cover ASA China account creation, best practice, common rejection issues and solutions.

The key differences between running Apple Search Ads in China as opposed to overseas include mandatory industry licenses for advertising, Chinese-language app localisation, and content restrictions unique to China. This guide will cover ASA China account creation, best practice, common rejection issues and solutions.

The Complete Guide to China's ICP License (B25) This guide will address all of the key questions regarding the ICP License such as the legal foundation, how to apply for one, and how to ensure that you remain compliant.

This guide will address all of the key questions regarding the ICP License such as the legal foundation, how to apply for one, and how to ensure that you remain compliant.

The Complete Guide to Google Ads in China Google has been blocked in China since December 2014, leaving it with only 2% of the search engine market share as of February 2026. Despite this, Google Ads remains a functional advertising tool for reaching certain audiences in China. For the right use cases, it can still play a valuable role as part of a broader China marketing strategy, particularly when targeting niche or internationally oriented users. This guide explains how to run Google Ads in China, including best practices and limitations.

Google has been blocked in China since December 2014, leaving it with only 2% of the search engine market share as of February 2026. Despite this, Google Ads remains a functional advertising tool for reaching certain audiences in China. For the right use cases, it can still play a valuable role as part of a broader China marketing strategy, particularly when targeting niche or internationally oriented users. This guide explains how to run Google Ads in China, including best practices and limitations.

How Can I Obtain China's GACC Registration? GACC Registration, known in Chinese as 进口食品境外生产企业注册, is the registration of overseas food production companies with the General Administration of Customs of China (中华人名共和国海关总署). If your company manufactures, processes, or stores food for export to China, this registration is required before those products can be declared and imported into the Chinese market.

GACC Registration, known in Chinese as 进口食品境外生产企业注册, is the registration of overseas food production companies with the General Administration of Customs of China (中华人名共和国海关总署). If your company manufactures, processes, or stores food for export to China, this registration is required before those products can be declared and imported into the Chinese market.

The Complete Guide to China’s VATS Licenses Value-Added Telecommunications Services (VATS) Licenses, or 增值电信业务经营许可证 in Chinese, are mandatory regulatory permits for businesses providing telecommunications and information services in China. These licenses, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), represent one of China's most important and complex compliance requirements for digital businesses. From e-commerce platforms to cloud services, understanding the VATS licenses is essential for any company operating in China. This guide covers all of the key questions, including what VATS licenses are, how to apply for them, and what happens when you are non-compliant.

Value-Added Telecommunications Services (VATS) Licenses, or 增值电信业务经营许可证 in Chinese, are mandatory regulatory permits for businesses providing telecommunications and information services in China. These licenses, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), represent one of China's most important and complex compliance requirements for digital businesses. From e-commerce platforms to cloud services, understanding the VATS licenses is essential for any company operating in China. This guide covers all of the key questions, including what VATS licenses are, how to apply for them, and what happens when you are non-compliant.

How to Make Your Website Accessible in China International websites often experience slow loading times, broken features, or complete inaccessibility when accessed from Mainland China, harming many companies' prospects of establishing a reliable and meaningful presence in China. This guide explains why websites are blocked in China and provides clear solutions you can follow to ensure your website is accessible in China.

International websites often experience slow loading times, broken features, or complete inaccessibility when accessed from Mainland China, harming many companies' prospects of establishing a reliable and meaningful presence in China. This guide explains why websites are blocked in China and provides clear solutions you can follow to ensure your website is accessible in China.

How To Make Money In China From Free Mobile Games If you have a free Android or iOS game published in China, you can make money while avoiding the game license requirement by installing an ad SDK. Here's how.

If you have a free Android or iOS game published in China, you can make money while avoiding the game license requirement by installing an ad SDK. Here's how.

How to Publish Your App in China: The Complete Guide China's mobile app market already reaches over 1.1 billion smartphone users and is projected to reach $285 billion by 2029 according to Statista. To enter this increasingly valuable market, publishers need to navigate mandatory licenses, unique distribution channels, and strict regulatory requirements that differ significantly from Western markets. This guide covers everything you need to know about publishing your app in China, including required documentation, compliance requirements, distribution strategies, costs, and how long it takes.

China's mobile app market already reaches over 1.1 billion smartphone users and is projected to reach $285 billion by 2029 according to Statista. To enter this increasingly valuable market, publishers need to navigate mandatory licenses, unique distribution channels, and strict regulatory requirements that differ significantly from Western markets. This guide covers everything you need to know about publishing your app in China, including required documentation, compliance requirements, distribution strategies, costs, and how long it takes.

What are WeChat Official Accounts? The Complete Guide to Creating and Using WeChat Official Accounts WeChat Official Accounts (微信公众号) serve as vital business tools for companies seeking to engage China's massive user base of over 1.3 billion active users. There are two key types of official accounts, WeChat Subscription Accounts (订阅号) and WeChat Service Accounts (服务号). Understanding the distinction between WeChat Service Accounts and Subscription Accounts is fundamental for businesses planning their China market entry strategy.

WeChat Official Accounts (微信公众号) serve as vital business tools for companies seeking to engage China's massive user base of over 1.3 billion active users. There are two key types of official accounts, WeChat Subscription Accounts (订阅号) and WeChat Service Accounts (服务号). Understanding the distinction between WeChat Service Accounts and Subscription Accounts is fundamental for businesses planning their China market entry strategy.

The Complete Guide to E-Commerce on RedNote (Xiaohongshu) RedNote (Xiaohongshu) has emerged as one of China's most influential social commerce platforms, combining social discovery with seamless e-commerce integration. With over 300 million monthly active users and strong user engagement, the platform represents a significant opportunity for brands looking to reach Chinese consumers. This guide covers everything you need to know about selling on RedNote, detailing step-by-step exactly how to open a store and providing useful marketing insights.

RedNote (Xiaohongshu) has emerged as one of China's most influential social commerce platforms, combining social discovery with seamless e-commerce integration. With over 300 million monthly active users and strong user engagement, the platform represents a significant opportunity for brands looking to reach Chinese consumers. This guide covers everything you need to know about selling on RedNote, detailing step-by-step exactly how to open a store and providing useful marketing insights.

How Can I Use the Apple App Store in China? Using the Chinese Apple App Store allows you to access the abundance of Chinese apps that exist, but navigating the setup process can be complex. This comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about accessing China's App Store, from creating accounts to managing payments and finding Chinese apps.

Using the Chinese Apple App Store allows you to access the abundance of Chinese apps that exist, but navigating the setup process can be complex. This comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about accessing China's App Store, from creating accounts to managing payments and finding Chinese apps.

Google Play Store in China: Everything You Need To Know Google Play Store is not available in China. This article explains why, what alternatives exist, and how international developers can navigate the Chinese Android app market successfully.

Google Play Store is not available in China. This article explains why, what alternatives exist, and how international developers can navigate the Chinese Android app market successfully.

Official Chinese App Stores: Complete Directory & Download Guide Below you will find all the major Chinese app stores and their official websites. That way, whether you are doing market research or looking to download apps, you can safely navigate China's vast app store and app ecosystem.

Below you will find all the major Chinese app stores and their official websites. That way, whether you are doing market research or looking to download apps, you can safely navigate China's vast app store and app ecosystem.

The Top 15 App Stores In China | AppInChina The Chinese app store market consists of three major operating systems: Android, iOS, and the emerging HarmonyOS NEXT launched by Huawei in October 2024. Since Google Play is not available in China, third-party Android app stores dominate the market with around 79% market share. The Apple App Store China remains the other major player with around 20%. Official data on HarmonyOS NEXT’s share of the market has not yet been released.

The Chinese app store market consists of three major operating systems: Android, iOS, and the emerging HarmonyOS NEXT launched by Huawei in October 2024. Since Google Play is not available in China, third-party Android app stores dominate the market with around 79% market share. The Apple App Store China remains the other major player with around 20%. Official data on HarmonyOS NEXT’s share of the market has not yet been released.

Successful Foreign Games in China: What Overseas Publishers Can Learn China is the world’s largest gaming market, with over 670 million players and projected revenues of USD 95 billion by 2030. But success is not limited to domestic giants or global blockbuster franchises. Foreign games can perform extremely well in China when they match local player demand, pass the right publishing requirements, localise properly, and choose the right platform and monetisation strategy. Recent examples such as Stardew Valley, Dave the Diver, and Airplane Chefs show that overseas games can succeed across very different categories. Stardew Valley became a benchmark for foreign indie games. Dave the Diver showed the strength of premium paid games with official China publishing approval. Airplane Chefs demonstrated how a casual mobile title can scale through downloads and advertising-led monetisation. This guide explains why these foreign games succeeded in China and what overseas publishers can learn from them.

China is the world’s largest gaming market, with over 670 million players and projected revenues of USD 95 billion by 2030. But success is not limited to domestic giants or global blockbuster franchises. Foreign games can perform extremely well in China when they match local player demand, pass the right publishing requirements, localise properly, and choose the right platform and monetisation strategy. Recent examples such as Stardew Valley, Dave the Diver, and Airplane Chefs show that overseas games can succeed across very different categories. Stardew Valley became a benchmark for foreign indie games. Dave the Diver showed the strength of premium paid games with official China publishing approval. Airplane Chefs demonstrated how a casual mobile title can scale through downloads and advertising-led monetisation. This guide explains why these foreign games succeeded in China and what overseas publishers can learn from them.

The Complete Guide to App Monetisation in China App monetisation in China is more sophisticated than simple ad placement. Developers must understand the range of ad products, how to integrate them effectively, and how regulatory compliance and user experience affect revenue performance. China’s mobile market is one of the largest in the world, and monetisation platforms such as CSJ Platform (Pangle / 穿山甲) provide a suite of tools tailored to local demand and rich advertiser inventory. This guide explains how app monetisation works in China, the available ad formats, and how developers, especially game developers, can optimise revenue while maintaining strong user engagement.

App monetisation in China is more sophisticated than simple ad placement. Developers must understand the range of ad products, how to integrate them effectively, and how regulatory compliance and user experience affect revenue performance. China’s mobile market is one of the largest in the world, and monetisation platforms such as CSJ Platform (Pangle / 穿山甲) provide a suite of tools tailored to local demand and rich advertiser inventory. This guide explains how app monetisation works in China, the available ad formats, and how developers, especially game developers, can optimise revenue while maintaining strong user engagement.

The Complete Guide to Steam China Steam China, officially known in Chinese as 蒸汽平台 (Zhengqi Pingtai), is the approved Mainland China version of Steam. It was developed through Valve’s partnership with Perfect World and launched in open beta on 9 February 2021. Unlike the global Steam store, Steam China operates as a separate China-facing platform and only lists titles that have passed China’s game approval process. For overseas game developers, Steam China is important because it provides a compliant route to China’s PC gaming market. However, it is also much more limited than global Steam. As of 2026, Steam China’s own search page returns 536 matching products, while global Steam saw more than 19,000 games released in 2025 alone. This difference reflects the central reality of Steam China: it is not a full mirror of global Steam, but a regulated, approved, and much smaller version of the platform. This guide explains what Steam China is, how it differs from global Steam, what developers need to publish on the platform, and when it makes sense as part of a China game launch strategy.

Steam China, officially known in Chinese as 蒸汽平台 (Zhengqi Pingtai), is the approved Mainland China version of Steam. It was developed through Valve’s partnership with Perfect World and launched in open beta on 9 February 2021. Unlike the global Steam store, Steam China operates as a separate China-facing platform and only lists titles that have passed China’s game approval process. For overseas game developers, Steam China is important because it provides a compliant route to China’s PC gaming market. However, it is also much more limited than global Steam. As of 2026, Steam China’s own search page returns 536 matching products, while global Steam saw more than 19,000 games released in 2025 alone. This difference reflects the central reality of Steam China: it is not a full mirror of global Steam, but a regulated, approved, and much smaller version of the platform. This guide explains what Steam China is, how it differs from global Steam, what developers need to publish on the platform, and when it makes sense as part of a China game launch strategy.

The Complete Guide to Game Promotion in China China is one of the largest and most competitive gaming markets in the world. For overseas developers, promoting a game in China is not as simple as translating the app, buying ads, and launching across stores. China has its own publishing requirements, app store ecosystem, advertising platforms, creator networks, and player communities. This guide explains how game promotion works in China, which channels matter most, and how overseas developers should plan their launch strategy.

China is one of the largest and most competitive gaming markets in the world. For overseas developers, promoting a game in China is not as simple as translating the app, buying ads, and launching across stores. China has its own publishing requirements, app store ecosystem, advertising platforms, creator networks, and player communities. This guide explains how game promotion works in China, which channels matter most, and how overseas developers should plan their launch strategy.

The Complete Guide to China’s Game Publishing ISBN China is the world’s largest gaming market, with over 670 million players and projected revenues of USD 95 billion by 2030. For any game to legally operate and generate revenue in Mainland China, it must receive a Game Publishing ISBN (网络游戏出版物号). This is a mandatory government approval issued by the National Press and Publication Administration (国家新闻出版署, NPPA). Without it, games cannot appear on Chinese app stores, consoles, or other platforms and are prohibited from monetising through in-app purchases, subscriptions, or advertising. This guide provides a complete, step-by-step overview of the Game Publishing ISBN, including who needs it, why it is required, how to obtain it, and best practices for foreign and domestic developers.

China is the world’s largest gaming market, with over 670 million players and projected revenues of USD 95 billion by 2030. For any game to legally operate and generate revenue in Mainland China, it must receive a Game Publishing ISBN (网络游戏出版物号). This is a mandatory government approval issued by the National Press and Publication Administration (国家新闻出版署, NPPA). Without it, games cannot appear on Chinese app stores, consoles, or other platforms and are prohibited from monetising through in-app purchases, subscriptions, or advertising. This guide provides a complete, step-by-step overview of the Game Publishing ISBN, including who needs it, why it is required, how to obtain it, and best practices for foreign and domestic developers.

The Complete Guide to KOLs and KOCs in China KOLs and KOCs are one of the most important parts of marketing in China. While paid advertising platforms such as Douyin, RedNote, WeChat, and Bilibili are central to digital growth, many brands still rely on creators to build awareness, shape reputation, and influence purchase decisions. In China, consumers often trust creators more than they trust brands, especially when the brand is new, unfamiliar, or entering a competitive market for the first time. This guide explains what KOLs and KOCs are, how official platform collaborations differ from off-platform deals, when creator marketing makes sense, and how to choose the right creators for your campaign.

KOLs and KOCs are one of the most important parts of marketing in China. While paid advertising platforms such as Douyin, RedNote, WeChat, and Bilibili are central to digital growth, many brands still rely on creators to build awareness, shape reputation, and influence purchase decisions. In China, consumers often trust creators more than they trust brands, especially when the brand is new, unfamiliar, or entering a competitive market for the first time. This guide explains what KOLs and KOCs are, how official platform collaborations differ from off-platform deals, when creator marketing makes sense, and how to choose the right creators for your campaign.

The Complete Guide to Tmall Ads in China With over 47 million monthly active users, Tmall (天猫) is one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in China. Tmall Ads are also one of the biggest retail media systems in China. Rather than operating like a social ad platform, Tmall advertising sits directly inside the e-commerce journey, where users are already browsing, searching, comparing, and buying products. Alibaba’s official marketing platform, Alimama, positions Wanxiangtai (万相台) as a data-driven merchant growth platform, while Alibaba developer documentation shows that these ads can run across search results, recommendation feeds, homepage placements, short-video full-screen flows, and interactive task pages. This guide explains what Tmall Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

With over 47 million monthly active users, Tmall (天猫) is one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in China. Tmall Ads are also one of the biggest retail media systems in China. Rather than operating like a social ad platform, Tmall advertising sits directly inside the e-commerce journey, where users are already browsing, searching, comparing, and buying products. Alibaba’s official marketing platform, Alimama, positions Wanxiangtai (万相台) as a data-driven merchant growth platform, while Alibaba developer documentation shows that these ads can run across search results, recommendation feeds, homepage placements, short-video full-screen flows, and interactive task pages. This guide explains what Tmall Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

The Complete Guide to Taobao Ads in China With over 880 million monthly active users, Taobao (淘宝) is one of the most important e-commerce environments in China, and Taobao Ads are one of the most commercially significant advertising systems available to brands selling there. Unlike social or content-led ad platforms, Taobao Ads sit directly inside the shopping journey, where users are already searching, browsing, comparing, and buying. Alibaba's official marketing platform, Alimama (阿里妈妈), positions its ad infrastructure around integrated merchant growth. Its current flagship paid platform, Wanxiangtai (万相台), is described as a data-driven operating platform built to help merchants grow efficiently. Public Alibaba materials also confirm that legacy tools such as Zhitongche (直通车), Gravity Cube (引力魔方), and earlier Wanxiangtai products have been consolidated into the newer Wanxiangtai Infinite Edition (万相台无界版) framework. This guide explains what Taobao Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

With over 880 million monthly active users, Taobao (淘宝) is one of the most important e-commerce environments in China, and Taobao Ads are one of the most commercially significant advertising systems available to brands selling there. Unlike social or content-led ad platforms, Taobao Ads sit directly inside the shopping journey, where users are already searching, browsing, comparing, and buying. Alibaba's official marketing platform, Alimama (阿里妈妈), positions its ad infrastructure around integrated merchant growth. Its current flagship paid platform, Wanxiangtai (万相台), is described as a data-driven operating platform built to help merchants grow efficiently. Public Alibaba materials also confirm that legacy tools such as Zhitongche (直通车), Gravity Cube (引力魔方), and earlier Wanxiangtai products have been consolidated into the newer Wanxiangtai Infinite Edition (万相台无界版) framework. This guide explains what Taobao Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

The Complete Guide to TapTap Ads in China TapTap is one of China’s biggest gaming platforms. With over 240 million monthly active users, TapTap is positioned well for game discovery, community interaction, and app distribution, giving publishers access to a highly targeted audience of players already looking for new games to download, follow, and discuss. This guide explains what TapTap Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

TapTap is one of China’s biggest gaming platforms. With over 240 million monthly active users, TapTap is positioned well for game discovery, community interaction, and app distribution, giving publishers access to a highly targeted audience of players already looking for new games to download, follow, and discuss. This guide explains what TapTap Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

The Complete Guide to JD Ads in China With over 535 million active users, JD.com is one of China’s most important e-commerce platforms. Its advertising platform is built around one core advantage: transactional intent. JD ads are run through Jingzhuntong (京准通), an integrated digital marketing system that offers search, recommendation, display, interactive, and off-site ads. For brands selling in China, JD Ads are especially valuable because they sit much closer to product discovery, shopping behaviour, and conversion than many broader social platforms. This guide explains what JD Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

With over 535 million active users, JD.com is one of China’s most important e-commerce platforms. Its advertising platform is built around one core advantage: transactional intent. JD ads are run through Jingzhuntong (京准通), an integrated digital marketing system that offers search, recommendation, display, interactive, and off-site ads. For brands selling in China, JD Ads are especially valuable because they sit much closer to product discovery, shopping behaviour, and conversion than many broader social platforms. This guide explains what JD Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

The Complete Guide to Zhihu Ads in China Zhihu (知乎) is China’s leading Q&A platform, where users ask questions, share answers, and engage in discussion around products, services, industries, and everyday decisions. Often compared to Reddit and Quora, Zhihu is valued for its real user interactions, in-depth responses, and high-trust discussion environment. Zhihu delivers 200 million daily network-wide reads, has more than 36 million user questions, and has over 60 million answers that continue to circulate over time. This guide explains what Zhihu Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

Zhihu (知乎) is China’s leading Q&A platform, where users ask questions, share answers, and engage in discussion around products, services, industries, and everyday decisions. Often compared to Reddit and Quora, Zhihu is valued for its real user interactions, in-depth responses, and high-trust discussion environment. Zhihu delivers 200 million daily network-wide reads, has more than 36 million user questions, and has over 60 million answers that continue to circulate over time. This guide explains what Zhihu Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

The Complete Guide to Login and Payment Solutions for Apps in China Launching an app in China involves more than localising your product and listing it on Chinese app stores. Chinese app stores, regulators, and consumers each impose specific requirements regarding user login, payment processing, and personal data management. Getting these wrong is one of the most common reasons overseas apps are rejected during the store review process or run into compliance issues after launch. This guide covers what you need to know about login systems and in-app payments for apps in China.

Launching an app in China involves more than localising your product and listing it on Chinese app stores. Chinese app stores, regulators, and consumers each impose specific requirements regarding user login, payment processing, and personal data management. Getting these wrong is one of the most common reasons overseas apps are rejected during the store review process or run into compliance issues after launch. This guide covers what you need to know about login systems and in-app payments for apps in China.

The Complete Guide to RedNote (Xiaohongshu) Ads in China RedNote (小红书), also known as Xiaohongshu or Little Red Book, has grown into China's leading consumer decision-making platform. With over 300 million monthly active users, RedNote sits at the intersection of social media, search, and e-commerce, making it one of the most commercially influential advertising channels for brands targeting Chinese consumers. This guide explains what RedNote Ads are, where they appear, how to run them, and what best practice looks like.

RedNote (小红书), also known as Xiaohongshu or Little Red Book, has grown into China's leading consumer decision-making platform. With over 300 million monthly active users, RedNote sits at the intersection of social media, search, and e-commerce, making it one of the most commercially influential advertising channels for brands targeting Chinese consumers. This guide explains what RedNote Ads are, where they appear, how to run them, and what best practice looks like.

HTTP Tunnel Solution for China: Connect Back to Your Backend Services Outside China Connect your China deployment to overseas backend services with an HTTP tunnel solution. Learn why ZTM can outperform traditional VPNs.

Connect your China deployment to overseas backend services with an HTTP tunnel solution. Learn why ZTM can outperform traditional VPNs.

How to File an Intellectual Property Complaint on JD.com This complete guide explains how to use JD’s official Intellectual Property Protection Platform to report and remove infringing products, including account registration, identity verification, evidence requirements, complaint filing, and the appeal process.

This complete guide explains how to use JD’s official Intellectual Property Protection Platform to report and remove infringing products, including account registration, identity verification, evidence requirements, complaint filing, and the appeal process.

The Complete Guide to RedNote (Xiaohongshu) Marketing in China RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu or 小红书 in Chinese, is China's leading consumer decision-making platform with over 300 million monthly active users. Founded in 2013, the platform combines content sharing, community discussion, and e-commerce functionality, creating a unique ecosystem where Chinese consumers research products before making a purchase. This guide covers everything you need to know about marketing on RedNote in China, from understanding the platform to implementing best practices that drive results.

RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu or 小红书 in Chinese, is China's leading consumer decision-making platform with over 300 million monthly active users. Founded in 2013, the platform combines content sharing, community discussion, and e-commerce functionality, creating a unique ecosystem where Chinese consumers research products before making a purchase. This guide covers everything you need to know about marketing on RedNote in China, from understanding the platform to implementing best practices that drive results.

MIIT Cracks Down on 42 Apps and SDKs for Privacy Violations – What Does This Mean for China's App Ecosystem? The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT, or 工业和信息化部) has taken decisive action against privacy violations in the app ecosystem, identifying 42 applications and software development kits (SDKs) that breach user rights protections.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT, or 工业和信息化部) has taken decisive action against privacy violations in the app ecosystem, identifying 42 applications and software development kits (SDKs) that breach user rights protections.

The Complete Guide to China's Age Verification System China's gaming and digital platforms operate under strict age verification requirements. If you're launching a game or platform in China, understanding the Age Verification and Anti-Addiction System is essential for legal compliance and market entry. This guide covers all of the key questions regarding China's Age Verification System including the laws that govern it, how to implement it, and how much it costs to implement.

China's gaming and digital platforms operate under strict age verification requirements. If you're launching a game or platform in China, understanding the Age Verification and Anti-Addiction System is essential for legal compliance and market entry. This guide covers all of the key questions regarding China's Age Verification System including the laws that govern it, how to implement it, and how much it costs to implement.

How To Publish a WeChat Mini Program in China Publishing a WeChat Mini Program (微信小程序) in China involves navigating both technical requirements and complex regulatory landscapes that vary significantly depending on your business structure. This guide will help you make informed decisions about market entry, compliance risk, and long-term operations.

Publishing a WeChat Mini Program (微信小程序) in China involves navigating both technical requirements and complex regulatory landscapes that vary significantly depending on your business structure. This guide will help you make informed decisions about market entry, compliance risk, and long-term operations.

The Complete Guide to China ICP Filing Traffic Compliance Operating a website or mobile application in China requires an ICP Filing (ICP备案) or a Mobile App Filing (APP备案), respectively. One of the most common questions from businesses is, "Where must ICP-filed domain and app traffic actually terminate?" The answer is clear: traffic must terminate on the server/IP addresses declared in the filing. This guide explains the legal basis behind this requirement, how it is enforced by cloud providers such as Aliyun, the risks of non-compliance, and how businesses can deploy their website or application in a compliant manner.

Operating a website or mobile application in China requires an ICP Filing (ICP备案) or a Mobile App Filing (APP备案), respectively. One of the most common questions from businesses is, "Where must ICP-filed domain and app traffic actually terminate?" The answer is clear: traffic must terminate on the server/IP addresses declared in the filing. This guide explains the legal basis behind this requirement, how it is enforced by cloud providers such as Aliyun, the risks of non-compliance, and how businesses can deploy their website or application in a compliant manner.

The Complete Guide to China's Real Name Verification Real Name Verification (实名认证) is a government-mandated system requiring platforms to collect, verify, and store authentic user identification before allowing access to services. This applies to end users of your platform, not just business entity verification. Without proper implementation, platforms face service suspension, fines, or complete blocking.

Real Name Verification (实名认证) is a government-mandated system requiring platforms to collect, verify, and store authentic user identification before allowing access to services. This applies to end users of your platform, not just business entity verification. Without proper implementation, platforms face service suspension, fines, or complete blocking.

How To Register a Trademark in China Protecting your brand in China is essential both before and after entering what is the world’s largest consumer market. According to the China National Intellectual Property Administration, as of June 2025, there are 2,192,404 active foreign trademarks in Mainland China. This comprehensive guide answers the key questions regarding trademark registration in China.

Protecting your brand in China is essential both before and after entering what is the world’s largest consumer market. According to the China National Intellectual Property Administration, as of June 2025, there are 2,192,404 active foreign trademarks in Mainland China. This comprehensive guide answers the key questions regarding trademark registration in China.

How To Deploy Social Functions for Your Platform in China China’s digital ecosystem is home to over 1.3 billion daily active users that interact with social functions. As a result, systems have been put in place to mitigate misuse of these functions. This guide will outline the legal foundation of social functions in China and will explain what is needed for apps to implement social functions.

China’s digital ecosystem is home to over 1.3 billion daily active users that interact with social functions. As a result, systems have been put in place to mitigate misuse of these functions. This guide will outline the legal foundation of social functions in China and will explain what is needed for apps to implement social functions.

How Can I Use Direct Connect in China? This guide explains how Direct Connect solutions improve connectivity to China, covering implementation strategies, provider comparisons, and compliance requirements.

This guide explains how Direct Connect solutions improve connectivity to China, covering implementation strategies, provider comparisons, and compliance requirements.

How Can You Speed Up Your SaaS Performance in China? A Complete Technical Guide China's unique internet infrastructure presents significant challenges for international Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. Site visitors expect a website to load in less than 2 seconds, yet 90% of sites take 5 seconds or longer to load in China. For SaaS companies targeting Chinese users, slow performance can mean the difference between success and failure in this massive market. This comprehensive guide explores three complementary levels of speed optimisation that work together to effectively improve your SaaS performance in China: proxy solutions, Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), and Direct Connect services. They're layered optimisations that build upon each other for maximum performance enhancement.

China's unique internet infrastructure presents significant challenges for international Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. Site visitors expect a website to load in less than 2 seconds, yet 90% of sites take 5 seconds or longer to load in China. For SaaS companies targeting Chinese users, slow performance can mean the difference between success and failure in this massive market. This comprehensive guide explores three complementary levels of speed optimisation that work together to effectively improve your SaaS performance in China: proxy solutions, Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), and Direct Connect services. They're layered optimisations that build upon each other for maximum performance enhancement.

How to Export Food into China? The Complete Guide for Foreign Businesses This definitive guide provides foreign food companies with essential knowledge to successfully partner with Chinese importers and ensure regulatory compliance throughout the import process. Understanding these requirements is crucial for accessing China's massive consumer market of over 1.4 billion people.

This definitive guide provides foreign food companies with essential knowledge to successfully partner with Chinese importers and ensure regulatory compliance throughout the import process. Understanding these requirements is crucial for accessing China's massive consumer market of over 1.4 billion people.

How Can I Use WeChat For E-Commerce? The Complete WeChat Mini Program & WeChat Store Guide WeChat Mini Programs and WeChat Stores represent two distinct but complementary approaches to e-commerce within WeChat's super app ecosystem. With over 1.3 billion monthly active users, WeChat represents the largest unified digital marketplace in the world, where messaging, social media, payments, and shopping converge into a seamless experience, making it one of the best avenues for businesses to do e-commerce in China.

WeChat Mini Programs and WeChat Stores represent two distinct but complementary approaches to e-commerce within WeChat's super app ecosystem. With over 1.3 billion monthly active users, WeChat represents the largest unified digital marketplace in the world, where messaging, social media, payments, and shopping converge into a seamless experience, making it one of the best avenues for businesses to do e-commerce in China.

WeChat Marketing: How To Market on WeChat as a Foreign Company In today's digital landscape, reaching Chinese consumers is inseparable from WeChat marketing. As China's most widely used platform with over 1.3 billion active users, WeChat presents opportunities for businesses seeking to establish their presence in the Chinese market. AppInChina's comprehensive WeChat promotion service empowers international brands to navigate this complex ecosystem successfully. This article will explain all aspects of WeChat promotion, including best practice, research tools, content formats, and what first steps your business can take to succeed in China with WeChat marketing.

In today's digital landscape, reaching Chinese consumers is inseparable from WeChat marketing. As China's most widely used platform with over 1.3 billion active users, WeChat presents opportunities for businesses seeking to establish their presence in the Chinese market. AppInChina's comprehensive WeChat promotion service empowers international brands to navigate this complex ecosystem successfully. This article will explain all aspects of WeChat promotion, including best practice, research tools, content formats, and what first steps your business can take to succeed in China with WeChat marketing.

China’s Internet Industry in 2025: A Market Size and Trend Analysis | AppInChina China's internet landscape has reached an unprecedented scale in 2025, with 1.123 billion total users, representing a 79.7% penetration rate. This makes China the country with the most internet users in the world. This comprehensive analysis reveals the key statistics, demographic trends, and strategic opportunities that define the world's largest digital market.

China's internet landscape has reached an unprecedented scale in 2025, with 1.123 billion total users, representing a 79.7% penetration rate. This makes China the country with the most internet users in the world. This comprehensive analysis reveals the key statistics, demographic trends, and strategic opportunities that define the world's largest digital market.

Shanghai Cracks Down on 263 Apps for Privacy Violations - What Does This Mean for China’s App Ecosystem? The Shanghai Municipal Communications Administration (上海市通信管理局) has taken decisive action against privacy violations in the app ecosystem, identifying 263 applications, WeChat Mini Programs(微信小程序), WeChat Service Accounts (微信公众号) and software development kits (SDKs) that breach user rights protections. This latest crackdown represents China's ongoing commitment to strengthening digital privacy safeguards and could signal broader regulatory trends across the country.

The Shanghai Municipal Communications Administration (上海市通信管理局) has taken decisive action against privacy violations in the app ecosystem, identifying 263 applications, WeChat Mini Programs(微信小程序), WeChat Service Accounts (微信公众号) and software development kits (SDKs) that breach user rights protections. This latest crackdown represents China's ongoing commitment to strengthening digital privacy safeguards and could signal broader regulatory trends across the country.

What is China’s Personal Information Protection Impact Assessment (PIPIA)? | AppInChina This article provides a comprehensive overview of China’s Personal Information Protection Impact Assessment, outlining what the PIPIA is, who needs to conduct it, when to conduct one, and how to do so.

This article provides a comprehensive overview of China’s Personal Information Protection Impact Assessment, outlining what the PIPIA is, who needs to conduct it, when to conduct one, and how to do so.

How Can I Legally Transfer Data Out of China? Understanding China's Cross-Border Data Transfer Laws | AppInChina Learn how China's 2025 Cross-Border Data Transfer regulations affect your business. Explore exemptions, FTZ benefits, and CAC guidance for compliance.

Learn how China's 2025 Cross-Border Data Transfer regulations affect your business. Explore exemptions, FTZ benefits, and CAC guidance for compliance.

What Are China’s Data Types and Why Are They Important? | AppInChina This article explains how China's data system works, including the key categories of data, their classification principles, and how grading is determined and implemented. Understanding China’s data types is critical for any business that collects user information, operates SaaS platforms, or transfers data across borders. Failure to comply may result in significant regulatory, financial, and operational risks.

This article explains how China's data system works, including the key categories of data, their classification principles, and how grading is determined and implemented. Understanding China’s data types is critical for any business that collects user information, operates SaaS platforms, or transfers data across borders. Failure to comply may result in significant regulatory, financial, and operational risks.

What is China's Negative List for Foreign Investment and How Does it Affect Me? Learn what China's Negative List for Foreign Investment is and how it could affect your market entry or current business in China. This guide answers all the key questions and provides solutions for your business if it is affected by the latest 2024 Negative List for Foreign Investment.

Learn what China's Negative List for Foreign Investment is and how it could affect your market entry or current business in China. This guide answers all the key questions and provides solutions for your business if it is affected by the latest 2024 Negative List for Foreign Investment.

What is China’s Foreign-Related Survey License (FRSL) and Who Needs One? | AppInChina The Foreign-Related Survey License (FRSL), known in Chinese as the 涉外调查许可证, is a legal requirement for any organisation that wants to conduct foreign-related market research, polling, or survey activities in China. This license is overseen by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The Foreign-Related Survey License (FRSL), known in Chinese as the 涉外调查许可证, is a legal requirement for any organisation that wants to conduct foreign-related market research, polling, or survey activities in China. This license is overseen by the National Bureau of Statistics.

What is China's Education Business License and Who Needs One? | AppInChina The Education Business License, known as the 教育营业执照 in Chinese, is a legal requirement for any organisation seeking to establish and operate any form of private educational institution in China. This certificate, overseen by the Ministry of Education (MOE), serves as official recognition of the institution's legal business status. This authorises the institution to conduct educational activities within its approved scope. It is important to note that the Education Business License is the same as China’s Business License (营业执照) but with extra documentation required for the business to qualify and operate under the scope of education.

The Education Business License, known as the 教育营业执照 in Chinese, is a legal requirement for any organisation seeking to establish and operate any form of private educational institution in China. This certificate, overseen by the Ministry of Education (MOE), serves as official recognition of the institution's legal business status. This authorises the institution to conduct educational activities within its approved scope. It is important to note that the Education Business License is the same as China’s Business License (营业执照) but with extra documentation required for the business to qualify and operate under the scope of education.

Law of the People's Republic of China on Administrative Licensing (Revised in 2019) Law of the People's Republic of China on Administrative Licensing (Revised in 2019)

Law of the People's Republic of China on Administrative Licensing (Revised in 2019)

What is China's Legal Person Certificate of Public Institution and Who Needs One? The Legal Person Certificate of Public Institution, known as the 事业单位法人证书 in Chinese, is an official government document that serves as legal proof of a public institution's status and legitimacy in China. This certificate is exclusively issued to government-funded public institutions as verification that they can legitimately receive government funding and operate within China's public service framework. This authorises the institution to conduct activities within its approved scope. Applications are overseen by the State Administration for Market Regulation (国家市场监督管理总局) and issued by ​​事业单位登记管理机关 (Registration Administration Authority for Public Institutions)

The Legal Person Certificate of Public Institution, known as the 事业单位法人证书 in Chinese, is an official government document that serves as legal proof of a public institution's status and legitimacy in China. This certificate is exclusively issued to government-funded public institutions as verification that they can legitimately receive government funding and operate within China's public service framework. This authorises the institution to conduct activities within its approved scope. Applications are overseen by the State Administration for Market Regulation (国家市场监督管理总局) and issued by ​​事业单位登记管理机关 (Registration Administration Authority for Public Institutions)

What is China’s School License and Who Needs One? | AppInChina The School License (办学许可证) is a legal requirement for any organisation or individual that wants to operate a private educational or training institution in China. This applies to a wide range of businesses, including language schools, skills training centres, extracurricular tutoring services, and other types of for-profit education. This license is overseen by the Ministry of Education (MOE) issued by local Education Bureaus at the district or municipal level and is a legal prerequisite for offering in-person education or training services to the public.

The School License (办学许可证) is a legal requirement for any organisation or individual that wants to operate a private educational or training institution in China. This applies to a wide range of businesses, including language schools, skills training centres, extracurricular tutoring services, and other types of for-profit education. This license is overseen by the Ministry of Education (MOE) issued by local Education Bureaus at the district or municipal level and is a legal prerequisite for offering in-person education or training services to the public.

What is China's Travel Agency Business License and Who Needs One? | AppInChina The Travel Agency Business License (旅行社业务经营许可) is a mandatory regulatory requirement for businesses operating travel services in China. Issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT), this license authorises domestic entities to legally organise, market, and sell tourism products, such as packaged tours, guided experiences, hotel bookings, and local travel arrangements.

The Travel Agency Business License (旅行社业务经营许可) is a mandatory regulatory requirement for businesses operating travel services in China. Issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT), this license authorises domestic entities to legally organise, market, and sell tourism products, such as packaged tours, guided experiences, hotel bookings, and local travel arrangements.

What is China's Web Publishing Service License and Who Needs One? | AppInChina The Web Publishing Service License (网络出版服务许可证), sometimes reffered to as the Online Publishing Service License is a legal requirement for businesses providing digital publishing services online in China. Issued by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), this license is required for companies operating digital publishing platforms, online content distribution services, or web-based publishing activities.The Web Publishing Service License represents a more accessible entry point into China's digital content market compared to traditional publication licenses. The 2-3 month processing timeline and defined requirements make this license more predictable for qualified domestic entities. At AppInChina, we provide expert guidance to navigate this complex licensing process, helping you build a compliant foundation for success in China's digital publishing sector.

The Web Publishing Service License (网络出版服务许可证), sometimes reffered to as the Online Publishing Service License is a legal requirement for businesses providing digital publishing services online in China. Issued by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), this license is required for companies operating digital publishing platforms, online content distribution services, or web-based publishing activities.The Web Publishing Service License represents a more accessible entry point into China's digital content market compared to traditional publication licenses. The 2-3 month processing timeline and defined requirements make this license more predictable for qualified domestic entities. At AppInChina, we provide expert guidance to navigate this complex licensing process, helping you build a compliant foundation for success in China's digital publishing sector.

What is China's Publication License and Who Needs One? | AppInChina The Publication License (出版物经营许可证) is a legal requirement for businesses involved in the publication industry in China. Issued by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), or 国家新闻出版署, this license is required for companies working with newspapers, magazines, and other printed materials. At AppInChina, we provide expert guidance to navigate this extremely complex licensing process, helping you understand the stringent requirements for success in China's highly regulated publication sector.

The Publication License (出版物经营许可证) is a legal requirement for businesses involved in the publication industry in China. Issued by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), or 国家新闻出版署, this license is required for companies working with newspapers, magazines, and other printed materials. At AppInChina, we provide expert guidance to navigate this extremely complex licensing process, helping you understand the stringent requirements for success in China's highly regulated publication sector.

The Complete Guide to AWS China Marketplace | AppInChina The AWS Global Marketplace is a digital store that helps companies of all sizes find, try, buy, deploy, and manage solutions from AWS Partners. The AWS Marketplace is a digital channel used by leading companies such as Cisco, Deloitte, and Zendesk to distribute their solutions. Similarly, the AWS China Marketplace hosts over 150 major Chinese and international vendors offering their products to local customers. This guide will provide a comprehensive overview of what the AWS China Marketplace is, how to meet the requirements for listing on the marketplace, and how to remain compliant.

The AWS Global Marketplace is a digital store that helps companies of all sizes find, try, buy, deploy, and manage solutions from AWS Partners. The AWS Marketplace is a digital channel used by leading companies such as Cisco, Deloitte, and Zendesk to distribute their solutions. Similarly, the AWS China Marketplace hosts over 150 major Chinese and international vendors offering their products to local customers. This guide will provide a comprehensive overview of what the AWS China Marketplace is, how to meet the requirements for listing on the marketplace, and how to remain compliant.

What is China's Medical Device Business License and Who Needs One? | AppInChina The Medical Device Business License authorises businesses to engage in commercial medical device operations, as regulated under the Medical Device Supervision and Administration Regulation. This includes the sale, distribution, import, and storage of medical devices classified into three risk categories: Class I (low risk), Class II (moderate risk), and Class III (high risk). Class I devices require only business filing (备案), Class II devices require business license application, and Class III devices require both business licenses and additional qualification requirements. Valid for five years, licenses require renewal applications to be submitted within 90 days before expiry. Any business commercialising medical devices in China, whether through direct sales, e-commerce platforms, or distribution partnerships, must obtain the appropriate license to operate legally and comply with local requirements.

The Medical Device Business License authorises businesses to engage in commercial medical device operations, as regulated under the Medical Device Supervision and Administration Regulation. This includes the sale, distribution, import, and storage of medical devices classified into three risk categories: Class I (low risk), Class II (moderate risk), and Class III (high risk). Class I devices require only business filing (备案), Class II devices require business license application, and Class III devices require both business licenses and additional qualification requirements. Valid for five years, licenses require renewal applications to be submitted within 90 days before expiry. Any business commercialising medical devices in China, whether through direct sales, e-commerce platforms, or distribution partnerships, must obtain the appropriate license to operate legally and comply with local requirements.

What is China's Internet Drug Information Service License and Who Needs One? | AppInChina The Internet Drug Information Service License (互联网药品信息服务许可证) authorises businesses to provide drug information services through internet platforms, as regulated under the Administrative Measures for Internet Drug Information Services. This encompasses pharmaceutical e-commerce platforms, medical consultation websites, drug database services, telemedicine applications, and digital health platforms that offer medication guidance or pharmaceutical product information. Valid for five years, the license requires renewal applications to be submitted 90 days before expiry. Any business providing drug information services to Chinese users, whether through direct consultation, database access, or integrated e-commerce functionality, must obtain this permit to operate legally. It is worth noting that, much like the ICP License, this license is split into two categories: commercial (经营性) and non-commercial (非经营性). Therefore, entities providing information and engaging in commercial activities will require the commercial license, whereas entities only providing information will require the non-commercial license.

The Internet Drug Information Service License (互联网药品信息服务许可证) authorises businesses to provide drug information services through internet platforms, as regulated under the Administrative Measures for Internet Drug Information Services. This encompasses pharmaceutical e-commerce platforms, medical consultation websites, drug database services, telemedicine applications, and digital health platforms that offer medication guidance or pharmaceutical product information. Valid for five years, the license requires renewal applications to be submitted 90 days before expiry. Any business providing drug information services to Chinese users, whether through direct consultation, database access, or integrated e-commerce functionality, must obtain this permit to operate legally. It is worth noting that, much like the ICP License, this license is split into two categories: commercial (经营性) and non-commercial (非经营性). Therefore, entities providing information and engaging in commercial activities will require the commercial license, whereas entities only providing information will require the non-commercial license.

What is China's Network Culture Business License and Who Needs One? | AppInChina The Network Culture Business License authorises businesses to engage in revenue-generating internet cultural activities, as outlined in the Interim Provisions on the Administration of Internet Culture (2017 Revision). This includes online games, streaming music or video content, hosting live performances on platforms like Douyin (抖音), or distributing digital art and animations. Valid for three years, the license requires renewal 60 days before expiry. However, any business monetising cultural content through user fees, e-commerce, or advertising must obtain this permit to operate legally.

The Network Culture Business License authorises businesses to engage in revenue-generating internet cultural activities, as outlined in the Interim Provisions on the Administration of Internet Culture (2017 Revision). This includes online games, streaming music or video content, hosting live performances on platforms like Douyin (抖音), or distributing digital art and animations. Valid for three years, the license requires renewal 60 days before expiry. However, any business monetising cultural content through user fees, e-commerce, or advertising must obtain this permit to operate legally.

What Is China's Broadcast and Television License? | AppInChina The Broadcast and Television Program Production and Operation License (广播电视节目制作经营许可证) is a mandatory permit for entities in China engaged in producing and operating radio and television programs. Administered by the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA or 国家广播电视总局), this license ensures that all broadcast content complies with China's regulatory framework. This framework emphasises national cultural, political, and social standards, including the promotion of socialist core values and traditional Chinese culture. The license covers a wide range of content, namely entertainment, educational programs, news, and cultural shows. It is a legal requirement for operating in China's media industry, enabling them to produce and distribute content while adhering to national policies.

The Broadcast and Television Program Production and Operation License (广播电视节目制作经营许可证) is a mandatory permit for entities in China engaged in producing and operating radio and television programs. Administered by the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA or 国家广播电视总局), this license ensures that all broadcast content complies with China's regulatory framework. This framework emphasises national cultural, political, and social standards, including the promotion of socialist core values and traditional Chinese culture. The license covers a wide range of content, namely entertainment, educational programs, news, and cultural shows. It is a legal requirement for operating in China's media industry, enabling them to produce and distribute content while adhering to national policies.

Does Podbean Work in China? | AppInChina Podbean’s website and services are partially accessible in China. However, Western-hosted content may experience slow loading speeds, buffering, or outright blocking due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, podcast distribution via platforms like Spotify and Google Podcasts is severely restricted. If Podbean’s hosting servers are located outside China, playback performance may be unreliable for mainland listeners.

Podbean’s website and services are partially accessible in China. However, Western-hosted content may experience slow loading speeds, buffering, or outright blocking due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, podcast distribution via platforms like Spotify and Google Podcasts is severely restricted. If Podbean’s hosting servers are located outside China, playback performance may be unreliable for mainland listeners.

Provisional Regulation of the People’s Republic of China for the Administration of International Networking of Computer Information Networks (Revised in 2024)

Procedures for applying for the Foreign-Related Survey License Procedures for applying for the Foreign-Related Survey License

Procedures for applying for the Foreign-Related Survey License

How to upload my app to Huawei / Xiaomi / Oppo / Vivo / Tencent app store (2022) With over 1 billion monthly active users combined, the app stores of Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Tencent are the five largest Android app stores in China. If you want to take your Android app to the Chinese market, these are the stores you should first prepare to launch it on.

With over 1 billion monthly active users combined, the app stores of Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Tencent are the five largest Android app stores in China. If you want to take your Android app to the Chinese market, these are the stores you should first prepare to launch it on.

Apple now requires Software Copyright Certificate to run Apple Search Ads in Mainland China A Software Copyright Certificate is well-known in the app market for its importance in app ownership disputes. It's also recently become a required certificate for publishing your app on most Chinese Android distribution platforms, as well as a must-have document listed by Apple for launching Search Ads campaigns in China.

A Software Copyright Certificate is well-known in the app market for its importance in app ownership disputes. It's also recently become a required certificate for publishing your app on most Chinese Android distribution platforms, as well as a must-have document listed by Apple for launching Search Ads campaigns in China.

Why has my app been removed from Chinese app stores and how can I fix it? The four most common reasons why your app got removed from app stores and how to fix it.

The four most common reasons why your app got removed from app stores and how to fix it.

Effect of the Dual Alleviation Policy on Edtech in China Effect of the Dual Alleviation Policy on Edtech in China

Effect of the Dual Alleviation Policy on Edtech in China

China's growing e-learning and edTech markets China’s e-learning and edtech industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in China’s online and tech markets.

China’s e-learning and edtech industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in China’s online and tech markets.

New government and app store requirements present new hurdles for publishing apps and games in China Foreign companies attempting to publish their apps or games on the Chinese market must comply with two new requirements.

Foreign companies attempting to publish their apps or games on the Chinese market must comply with two new requirements.

China implements government system for real-name login The new system provides a free, centralized method of verification that is sanctioned and controlled by Chinese government authorities.

The new system provides a free, centralized method of verification that is sanctioned and controlled by Chinese government authorities.

60 apps removed for violating user privacy rights in China China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) removed the apps from Chinese app stores for violating user privacy rights.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) removed the apps from Chinese app stores for violating user privacy rights.

E-Commerce in China: Q&A (2021) We answer common questions about e-commerce in China with Nathan Handwerker of The China Guys.

We answer common questions about e-commerce in China with Nathan Handwerker of The China Guys.

Update on game license approvals in China - Q1 2021 The latest trends for 2021 demonstrate the growing need for getting your China game license application in early.

The latest trends for 2021 demonstrate the growing need for getting your China game license application in early.

So far in 2021: A Quick Look At Game Licenses in China Already this year, 168 domestic game licenses have been approved and one revoked, as others are warned.

Already this year, 168 domestic game licenses have been approved and one revoked, as others are warned.

Didi adds vaccination stats to driver profiles in China The newest version of Mainland China’s Didi app now indicates whether your assigned driver has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The newest version of Mainland China’s Didi app now indicates whether your assigned driver has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Complete Guide to WeChat Pay and Alipay Integration for China Here is a starter's guide for app, game, and website developers on integrating WeChat Pay and Alipay payments for Mainland China.

Here is a starter's guide for app, game, and website developers on integrating WeChat Pay and Alipay payments for Mainland China.

Apple removes nearly 39,000 unlicensed iOS games from China Apple has already removed nearly 39,000 unlicensed games from Apple App Store China a day earlier than promised, according to data from Qimai Data.

Apple has already removed nearly 39,000 unlicensed games from Apple App Store China a day earlier than promised, according to data from Qimai Data.

Amendments to China’s Anti-Monopoly Law send tech companies scrambling Shares of stock in Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan dropped sharply the day the a new draft to China's Anti-Monopoly Law was issued on November 12.

Shares of stock in Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan dropped sharply the day the a new draft to China's Anti-Monopoly Law was issued on November 12.

Will Chinese Android app stores finally lower their fees? Chinese Android app stores have long demanded some of the highest mobile app and game distribution fees in the world. But there are signs this may be changing.

Chinese Android app stores have long demanded some of the highest mobile app and game distribution fees in the world. But there are signs this may be changing.

Apple to remove remaining unlicensed games from China by Jan 1 Apple contacted an unknown number of developers with unlicensed games on its Apple App Store China over the weekend, informing them their game will be removed if they fail to submit a game license approval number by Dec 31.

Apple contacted an unknown number of developers with unlicensed games on its Apple App Store China over the weekend, informing them their game will be removed if they fail to submit a game license approval number by Dec 31.

Genshin Impact’s big success - and big mistake Worldwide hit Genshin Impact immediately comes under fire for leaking player data. What does it mean for you?

Worldwide hit Genshin Impact immediately comes under fire for leaking player data. What does it mean for you?

Do I Really Need An ICP License for China? If you are planning to do online business in China, you've probably heard about an "ICP License". But what is it? And do you need one?

If you are planning to do online business in China, you've probably heard about an "ICP License". But what is it? And do you need one?

Baidu App Store Now Requires ICP Licenses For All Apps The Baidu App Store recently changed their policies to require all apps submitted to their app store in China to have an ICP Filing.

The Baidu App Store recently changed their policies to require all apps submitted to their app store in China to have an ICP Filing.

RSS Feed Readers Removed From The Apple App Store China This week, the South China Morning Post reported that Apple has removed RSS readers Fiery Feeds and Reeder from the Chinese Apple App Store.

This week, the South China Morning Post reported that Apple has removed RSS readers Fiery Feeds and Reeder from the Chinese Apple App Store.

Yes, China can revoke game licenses too. On September 1, the NPPA announced it had revoked the game licenses for two games it had approved years ago.

On September 1, the NPPA announced it had revoked the game licenses for two games it had approved years ago.

Trends in Global Mobile App Development - Notes from Huawei Developer's Conference (HDC 2020) AppInChina CEO Rich Bishop spoke at this year’s Huawei Developer’s Conference (HDC), held September 10-12 at Huawei's Songshan Lake headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

AppInChina CEO Rich Bishop spoke at this year’s Huawei Developer’s Conference (HDC), held September 10-12 at Huawei's Songshan Lake headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

Harmony OS Poses Tough Questions For Non-Chinese App Developers Should foreign app publishers start developing new versions for Huawei’s new platform?

Should foreign app publishers start developing new versions for Huawei’s new platform?

AppInChina releases official China game license database and mobile game store index To assist game publishers and developers in planning their entry into the Chinese market, AppInChina is proud to announce three new free English-language research tools, now available for free on our website.

To assist game publishers and developers in planning their entry into the Chinese market, AppInChina is proud to announce three new free English-language research tools, now available for free on our website.

China to roll out government system for real-name game login next month The Chinese government has already developed a real-name verification system for games that will begin a phased roll-out in September, a Chinese official announced at the ChinaJoy conference last week in Shanghai.

The Chinese government has already developed a real-name verification system for games that will begin a phased roll-out in September, a Chinese official announced at the ChinaJoy conference last week in Shanghai.

Tracking the carnage as 32000+ games drop off of Apple's App Store in China We will update this post daily with the most current stats for easy tracking.

We will update this post daily with the most current stats for easy tracking.

Apple pulls 26,000+ games from App Store China | AppInChina Thousands of iOS developers have instantly lost access to China's $8.8 billion games market, thanks to Apple's latest move.

Thousands of iOS developers have instantly lost access to China's $8.8 billion games market, thanks to Apple's latest move.

Apple Opens New Store In Beijing The second iteration of Apple’s flagship store in China opened today in Sanlitun’s Taikoo Lee outdoor shopping mall.

The second iteration of Apple’s flagship store in China opened today in Sanlitun’s Taikoo Lee outdoor shopping mall.

Will Your iOS game be removed in China? Your 2 Best Options. Here are some considerations as you weigh the options for your iOS game in China.

Here are some considerations as you weigh the options for your iOS game in China.

UPDATE: Apple's new requirements for App Store China games Up-to-the-minute updates for developers and publishers on how Apple is handling unlicensed games on the Apple App Store China.

Up-to-the-minute updates for developers and publishers on how Apple is handling unlicensed games on the Apple App Store China.

Is your iOS game in China unlicensed? Here's what you can do now. An emergency guide to keeping your game available in China after July 1.

An emergency guide to keeping your game available in China after July 1.

Over 21,000 iOS games to be pulled in China, costing Apple $879 million annually Starting July 1, Apple will begin losing up to $879 million of yearly revenue as it removes over 21,000 games from the Apple App Store China that are paid or contain in-app purchases, leaving developers in a lurch.

Starting July 1, Apple will begin losing up to $879 million of yearly revenue as it removes over 21,000 games from the Apple App Store China that are paid or contain in-app purchases, leaving developers in a lurch.

Tencent Adding Facial Recognition To Game Logins & Payments Tencent will integrate facial recognition technology in logins and payments across all its mobile games in China to identify minor users.

Tencent will integrate facial recognition technology in logins and payments across all its mobile games in China to identify minor users.

The Ultimate Guide to Succeeding in the Chinese App Market For foreign app companies, expanding into the Chinese app market is a polarizing topic. People fall on two opposite sides of an extreme spectrum...

For foreign app companies, expanding into the Chinese app market is a polarizing topic. People fall on two opposite sides of an extreme spectrum...

Understanding China's Largest Media Platforms: Tencent, ByteDance, Baidu These three companies' products cover a wide range, including social media, news apps, search engines, browsers, and video apps.

These three companies' products cover a wide range, including social media, news apps, search engines, browsers, and video apps.

Deadline For Registering Education Apps Extended in China According to a new notice issued by the Ministry of Education, the deadline has been extended to June 30, 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus situation.

According to a new notice issued by the Ministry of Education, the deadline has been extended to June 30, 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus situation.

PlayStation China Store Remains Closed as Sony Closes Unlicensed Games Loophole Sony’s PlayStation Store China closed since May 10 for a “system security upgrade” to fix a backdoor providing access to unlicensed games.

Sony’s PlayStation Store China closed since May 10 for a “system security upgrade” to fix a backdoor providing access to unlicensed games.

3 Genuine Marketing Strategies For The COVID-19 Era Here are 3 strategies to market your product or service without profiteering from a tragedy.

Here are 3 strategies to market your product or service without profiteering from a tragedy.

Details of Guangdong Game Regulatory Notice (Game Grape) English translation of WeChat article about a document from a meeting of game companies that details expected new regulations to come from the government.

English translation of WeChat article about a document from a meeting of game companies that details expected new regulations to come from the government.

COVID-19 and Quarantines Lead to Opportunity In China’s Games Market Since the COVID-19 outbreak, AppInChina has seen a dramatic increase in inquiries and new clients for game publishing in Mainland China as many game publishers in the USA and Europe realize that 1.4 billion Chinese are staying at home, looking for new games to play, and don't have access to the Western app markets (like the Google Play Store).

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, AppInChina has seen a dramatic increase in inquiries and new clients for game publishing in Mainland China as many game publishers in the USA and Europe realize that 1.4 billion Chinese are staying at home, looking for new games to play, and don't have access to the Western app markets (like the Google Play Store).

Apple Could Lose $879 million in China iOS Game Revenue Apple could lose up to $879 million of yearly revenue in China, thanks to a recent announcement that games with in-app purchases must secure a game license by June 30, 2020, or face removal.

Apple could lose up to $879 million of yearly revenue in China, thanks to a recent announcement that games with in-app purchases must secure a game license by June 30, 2020, or face removal.

Many Foreign iOS Games Cut Out Of China, Facing Big Losses Thousands of games on Apple's iOS store in China in are now scrambling for Chinese publishers, facing heavy revenue losses after Apple's notice last week.

Thousands of games on Apple's iOS store in China in are now scrambling for Chinese publishers, facing heavy revenue losses after Apple's notice last week.

Apple Now Requires Government Approval For iOS Games Apple is starting to enforce a 2016 Chinese regulation that states games published in the country must be approved by a Chinese government agency.

Apple is starting to enforce a 2016 Chinese regulation that states games published in the country must be approved by a Chinese government agency.

Spotlight on Chinese Mobile Games: Arena of Valor (王者荣耀) All about the smash hit mobile game "Honor of Kings" (王者荣耀), which is currently the highest grossing and most popular mobile game in China and the world.

All about the smash hit mobile game "Honor of Kings" (王者荣耀), which is currently the highest grossing and most popular mobile game in China and the world.

Chinese Government Chastises Apps for Privacy Violations In December 2019, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released a list of 41 mobile apps that still have problems handling sensitive user data.

In December 2019, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released a list of 41 mobile apps that still have problems handling sensitive user data.

The State Of Mobile Gaming In China 2020 For mobile gaming and apps in China, 2019 has been a year of surges, surprises, and setbacks. Here's our look into 2020.

For mobile gaming and apps in China, 2019 has been a year of surges, surprises, and setbacks. Here's our look into 2020.

In China, How Is Publishing A Game Different From an App? Here are the four primary differences between publishing a mobile game and a non-gaming app in China.

Here are the four primary differences between publishing a mobile game and a non-gaming app in China.

China further restricts gaming by banning minors from arcades during school days China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism released a notice that forbids minors from playing "gaming entertainment devices" except on weekends and holidays.

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism released a notice that forbids minors from playing "gaming entertainment devices" except on weekends and holidays.

New Privacy Policy Requirements For Mobile Apps In China The Chinese government released new regulations for how privacy policies are handled and displayed to the user in mobile apps in China.

The Chinese government released new regulations for how privacy policies are handled and displayed to the user in mobile apps in China.

Chinese government restricts minors' access to online games To curb youth gaming addiction, the Chinese government on Tuesday released bold new regulations to restrict minors' playtime and spending on online games.

To curb youth gaming addiction, the Chinese government on Tuesday released bold new regulations to restrict minors' playtime and spending on online games.

Security Assessments Now Required For Apps in China Recently, the major Chinese app stores have started to request app developers and publishers complete a Security Assessment Form in order to publish or update apps on their platforms. Here is what you need to know.

Recently, the major Chinese app stores have started to request app developers and publishers complete a Security Assessment Form in order to publish or update apps on their platforms. Here is what you need to know.

How to Choose and Use a Chinese Name Choosing a distinct and well-considered Chinese name for app or business can both protect your IP and make it easier...

Choosing a distinct and well-considered Chinese name for app or business can both protect your IP and make it easier...

If Your App Is Already Available in China, That May Be A Problem Most app developers in the USA and Europe don’t keep an eye on in the Chinese app markets. You probably already know that...

Most app developers in the USA and Europe don’t keep an eye on in the Chinese app markets. You probably already know that...

Huawei’s Addition to the US Entity List On May 15th 2019 US President Donald Trump issued an ‘Executive Order on Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain’...

On May 15th 2019 US President Donald Trump issued an ‘Executive Order on Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain’...

App Purchase Revenue Share in China One of the key things that make the Chinese app climate so unique, is that the market is split into hundreds of local app stores...

One of the key things that make the Chinese app climate so unique, is that the market is split into hundreds of local app stores...

App Data Transparency in China Once a foreign app developer has successfully completed distribution, the next step is to work out how your app is doing in the local marketplace...

Once a foreign app developer has successfully completed distribution, the next step is to work out how your app is doing in the local marketplace...

App Launches in China Clients often want to know what options they have when it comes to launching their app. Well, there are 2 main options you can choose from, organic...

Clients often want to know what options they have when it comes to launching their app. Well, there are 2 main options you can choose from, organic...

App Piracy in China Pretty much everybody understands the necessity for a security solution when it comes to protecting computers from hacks and viruses. Unfortunately...

Pretty much everybody understands the necessity for a security solution when it comes to protecting computers from hacks and viruses. Unfortunately...

Chinese/Western App Markets We invest a lot of our time explaining the differences between the Western and Chinese Android market to our clients, so what better topic to relaunch...

We invest a lot of our time explaining the differences between the Western and Chinese Android market to our clients, so what better topic to relaunch...