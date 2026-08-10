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This guide explains when AIGC Registration is necessary, when full AIGC Filing is still required, and how foreign companies can structure a China-facing AI application around an already-filed model.
Aug 10, 2026
This guide explains when AIGC Registration is necessary, when full AIGC Filing is still required, and how foreign companies can structure a China-facing AI application around an already-filed model.
This guide explains when the AIGC Filing applies, the difference between full model filing and application registration, and what foreign companies should prepare before providing a generative AI service in China.
Aug 6, 2026
This guide explains when the AIGC Filing applies, the difference between full model filing and application registration, and what foreign companies should prepare before providing a generative AI service in China.
This guide explains what Douyin Mini Games are, whether they have proven successful, how they differ from WeChat Mini Games and what foreign developers need to convert, publish, monetise and promote a game on Douyin in China.
Aug 5, 2026
This guide explains what Douyin Mini Games are, whether they have proven successful, how they differ from WeChat Mini Games and what foreign developers need to convert, publish, monetise and promote a game on Douyin in China.
China remains one of the world’s most important gaming markets, but it is also one of the most regulated. For international game developers and publishers, entering China usually requires more than localisation and distribution. It requires the right publishing structure, platform strategy, compliance preparation, and long-term operational support. One route that continues to attract attention is WeChat Mini Games: lightweight games that run directly inside WeChat without requiring users to download a separate app. This guide explains what WeChat Mini Games are, why they are successful, and how foreign companies can publish them in China.
Aug 4, 2026
China remains one of the world’s most important gaming markets, but it is also one of the most regulated. For international game developers and publishers, entering China usually requires more than localisation and distribution. It requires the right publishing structure, platform strategy, compliance preparation, and long-term operational support. One route that continues to attract attention is WeChat Mini Games: lightweight games that run directly inside WeChat without requiring users to download a separate app. This guide explains what WeChat Mini Games are, why they are successful, and how foreign companies can publish them in China.
Social listening allows companies to understand how consumers discuss their brands, products and competitors online. It can reveal changes in brand awareness, emerging trends, customer sentiment, popular content and potential reputational risks. In China, this information is fragmented across largely separate digital ecosystems operated by Tencent, ByteDance and Xiaohongshu. Each platform provides some data through its own interface or business backend, while specialist third-party tools such as Feigua, Chanmama and DouchaCha organise that data into rankings, historical trends and competitive analysis. This guide will explain what options foreign companies have to conduct social listening in China.
Aug 3, 2026
Social listening allows companies to understand how consumers discuss their brands, products and competitors online. It can reveal changes in brand awareness, emerging trends, customer sentiment, popular content and potential reputational risks. In China, this information is fragmented across largely separate digital ecosystems operated by Tencent, ByteDance and Xiaohongshu. Each platform provides some data through its own interface or business backend, while specialist third-party tools such as Feigua, Chanmama and DouchaCha organise that data into rankings, historical trends and competitive analysis. This guide will explain what options foreign companies have to conduct social listening in China.
This guide explains why your website may not work in China, how to diagnose the problem, which services commonly break, what ICP Filing has to do with China hosting, and how AppInChina can help test, fix and optimise your website for Mainland China users.
Jul 31, 2026
This guide explains why your website may not work in China, how to diagnose the problem, which services commonly break, what ICP Filing has to do with China hosting, and how AppInChina can help test, fix and optimise your website for Mainland China users.
WeChat Mini Program Filing (微信小程序备案) became a mandatory requirement for all WeChat Mini Programs operating in China in September 2023. This regulatory process ensures compliance with Chinese internet laws and is important for businesses seeking to launch or maintain Mini Programs in the Chinese market. This guide outlines the filing requirements, documentation, approval process as well as the challenges international companies may face.
Jul 30, 2026
WeChat Mini Program Filing (微信小程序备案) became a mandatory requirement for all WeChat Mini Programs operating in China in September 2023. This regulatory process ensures compliance with Chinese internet laws and is important for businesses seeking to launch or maintain Mini Programs in the Chinese market. This guide outlines the filing requirements, documentation, approval process as well as the challenges international companies may face.
No. Accessing Docker Hub directly from China is slow and often unreachable. If you pull a public image from Docker Hub on a cloud instance in the China region, you will get a request error.
Jul 29, 2026
No. Accessing Docker Hub directly from China is slow and often unreachable. If you pull a public image from Docker Hub on a cloud instance in the China region, you will get a request error.
ICP Filing, or Internet Content Provider Filing (ICP备案), is a mandatory registration system established by the Chinese government to regulate and monitor internet content and services within mainland China. It is often misnomered and mistaken for the ICP License which is a different license altogether. The ICP Filing system requires all websites and online services hosted on servers located in mainland China to obtain proper registration before going live. The ICP Filing system serves as China's primary mechanism for internet governance, ensuring that all digital content and services comply with local laws and regulations. Without valid ICP Filing, websites cannot legally operate in China and will be blocked by the Great Firewall.
Jul 29, 2026
ICP Filing, or Internet Content Provider Filing (ICP备案), is a mandatory registration system established by the Chinese government to regulate and monitor internet content and services within mainland China. It is often misnomered and mistaken for the ICP License which is a different license altogether. The ICP Filing system requires all websites and online services hosted on servers located in mainland China to obtain proper registration before going live. The ICP Filing system serves as China's primary mechanism for internet governance, ensuring that all digital content and services comply with local laws and regulations. Without valid ICP Filing, websites cannot legally operate in China and will be blocked by the Great Firewall.
With over 860 million monthly active users, Douyin (抖音) is one of the most important advertising platforms in China and is a strong promotion channel for e-commerce, app installs, and lead generation. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, Douyin Ads are an effective way to reach users through native video, search, and high-visibility brand placements. This guide explains what Douyin Ads are, where they appear, how overseas companies can run them, and what best practice looks like.
Jul 29, 2026
With over 860 million monthly active users, Douyin (抖音) is one of the most important advertising platforms in China and is a strong promotion channel for e-commerce, app installs, and lead generation. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, Douyin Ads are an effective way to reach users through native video, search, and high-visibility brand placements. This guide explains what Douyin Ads are, where they appear, how overseas companies can run them, and what best practice looks like.
China remains the world’s largest gaming market, projected to exceed USD 95 billion by 2030 with more than 670 million players. However, publishing games in China requires navigating mandatory government approvals, unique distribution channels, and strict regulatory requirements that differ significantly from Western markets. This guide covers everything you need to know about publishing your game in China, including required licenses, compliance requirements, distribution strategies, and costs.
Jul 29, 2026
China remains the world’s largest gaming market, projected to exceed USD 95 billion by 2030 with more than 670 million players. However, publishing games in China requires navigating mandatory government approvals, unique distribution channels, and strict regulatory requirements that differ significantly from Western markets. This guide covers everything you need to know about publishing your game in China, including required licenses, compliance requirements, distribution strategies, and costs.
Any apps publishing on the Apple App Store China require an ICP filing. There are three methods to publishing on the Apple App Store China. This guide explains them all.
Jul 28, 2026
Any apps publishing on the Apple App Store China require an ICP filing. There are three methods to publishing on the Apple App Store China. This guide explains them all.
Advertising in China means complying with local ad laws and regulations. This means it is not simply a platform-governed issue; it is a legal compliance issue governed first by the Advertising Law of the People’s Republic of China and, for online placements, by the Administrative Measures for Internet Advertising. The Advertising Law applies to advertising activities conducted within the territory of the PRC, and the internet-specific rules apply to commercial advertising delivered through websites, webpages, apps, and other internet media.
Jul 27, 2026
Advertising in China means complying with local ad laws and regulations. This means it is not simply a platform-governed issue; it is a legal compliance issue governed first by the Advertising Law of the People’s Republic of China and, for online placements, by the Administrative Measures for Internet Advertising. The Advertising Law applies to advertising activities conducted within the territory of the PRC, and the internet-specific rules apply to commercial advertising delivered through websites, webpages, apps, and other internet media.
WeChat Mini Programs (微信小程序) have become a common consideration for businesses entering China, with over 949 million WeChat users actively engaging with them. However, understanding whether Mini Programs align with your specific business model and marketing strategy is essential for making smart investment decisions in the Chinese market. This guide examines when WeChat Mini Programs provide value and when alternative digital solutions better serve your China market objectives.
Jul 27, 2026
WeChat Mini Programs (微信小程序) have become a common consideration for businesses entering China, with over 949 million WeChat users actively engaging with them. However, understanding whether Mini Programs align with your specific business model and marketing strategy is essential for making smart investment decisions in the Chinese market. This guide examines when WeChat Mini Programs provide value and when alternative digital solutions better serve your China market objectives.
This guide covers what Baidu Ads is, how paid search works on the platform, why it matters, and how foreign companies can launch campaigns in China.
Jul 27, 2026
This guide covers what Baidu Ads is, how paid search works on the platform, why it matters, and how foreign companies can launch campaigns in China.
Douyin has emerged as China's most powerful short-video commerce platform, blending entertainment with e-commerce. With over 800 million active users spending an average of 100 minutes daily on the platform, and generating approximately CNY 3.5 trillion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024, Douyin represents the third-largest e-commerce platform in China, behind only Taobao and Pinduoduo. This guide covers everything you need to know about selling on Douyin, detailing step-by-step exactly how to open a store and promote your products.
Jul 27, 2026
Douyin has emerged as China's most powerful short-video commerce platform, blending entertainment with e-commerce. With over 800 million active users spending an average of 100 minutes daily on the platform, and generating approximately CNY 3.5 trillion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024, Douyin represents the third-largest e-commerce platform in China, behind only Taobao and Pinduoduo. This guide covers everything you need to know about selling on Douyin, detailing step-by-step exactly how to open a store and promote your products.
With approximately 1.09 billion active users and a 99.8% penetration rate across China’s social media industry, WeChat (微信) is China’s most recognised and widely used app. While its primary function is messaging and payment, WeChat’s super-app ecosystem has expanded WeChat’s functionality to include e-commerce, short-form video, and written content. This has made WeChat into one of the most versatile and effective forms of advertising for brands targeting Chinese consumers. This guide will explain how to run WeChat Ads, best practice, and how AppInChina can help you achieve your campaign goals.
Jul 27, 2026
With approximately 1.09 billion active users and a 99.8% penetration rate across China’s social media industry, WeChat (微信) is China’s most recognised and widely used app. While its primary function is messaging and payment, WeChat’s super-app ecosystem has expanded WeChat’s functionality to include e-commerce, short-form video, and written content. This has made WeChat into one of the most versatile and effective forms of advertising for brands targeting Chinese consumers. This guide will explain how to run WeChat Ads, best practice, and how AppInChina can help you achieve your campaign goals.
WeChat Mini Programs are lightweight applications that can run within WeChat's ecosystem, offering in-app experiences without requiring separate downloads. Officially launched in 2017, WeChat Mini Programs have amassed a total of 949 million users as of 2024. Increasingly more companies are choosing to develop Mini Programs to extend their reach. This guide will explain what options are available when it comes to developing a WeChat Mini Program, how to start developing and how to keep your WeChat Mini Program in compliance with Chinese law.
Jul 24, 2026
WeChat Mini Programs are lightweight applications that can run within WeChat's ecosystem, offering in-app experiences without requiring separate downloads. Officially launched in 2017, WeChat Mini Programs have amassed a total of 949 million users as of 2024. Increasingly more companies are choosing to develop Mini Programs to extend their reach. This guide will explain what options are available when it comes to developing a WeChat Mini Program, how to start developing and how to keep your WeChat Mini Program in compliance with Chinese law.
On July 21st, 2023, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued the "Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the Record-filing of Mobile Internet Apps." This notice officially introduced the Mobile App Filing into China’s digital compliance system. This guide covers everything you need to know about obtaining a Mobile App Filing for your app or WeChat Mini Program in China.
Jul 24, 2026
On July 21st, 2023, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued the "Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the Record-filing of Mobile Internet Apps." This notice officially introduced the Mobile App Filing into China’s digital compliance system. This guide covers everything you need to know about obtaining a Mobile App Filing for your app or WeChat Mini Program in China.
Douyin, also known as 抖音 in Chinese, is China's dominant short-video platform with over 800 million active users. Owned by ByteDance and launched in 2016, before its international counterpart, TikTok, which was released by ByteDance globally in 2017, the platform has evolved from an entertainment-focused app into a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates content creation, social interaction, and e-commerce functionality. This guide covers everything you need to know about marketing on Douyin in China, from understanding the platform's unique characteristics to implementing strategies that drive measurable results.
Jul 9, 2026
Douyin, also known as 抖音 in Chinese, is China's dominant short-video platform with over 800 million active users. Owned by ByteDance and launched in 2016, before its international counterpart, TikTok, which was released by ByteDance globally in 2017, the platform has evolved from an entertainment-focused app into a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates content creation, social interaction, and e-commerce functionality. This guide covers everything you need to know about marketing on Douyin in China, from understanding the platform's unique characteristics to implementing strategies that drive measurable results.
The Apple App Store is available in different country and region versions. This means the apps, rankings, recommendations, language, and download availability you see may change depending on whether you are viewing the China App Store, US App Store, or another regional version. For users who need to access the Apple App Store China page directly, the simplest method is to use Apple’s China App Store URL
Jul 8, 2026
The Apple App Store is available in different country and region versions. This means the apps, rankings, recommendations, language, and download availability you see may change depending on whether you are viewing the China App Store, US App Store, or another regional version. For users who need to access the Apple App Store China page directly, the simplest method is to use Apple’s China App Store URL
Learn how to register a WeChat Official Account, choose the right account type, prepare business documents, verify your admin, and complete WeChat registration.
Jul 7, 2026
Learn how to register a WeChat Official Account, choose the right account type, prepare business documents, verify your admin, and complete WeChat registration.
Maimai (脉脉) is China’s leading workplace-focused social platform with over 2 million monthly active users. Unlike mass-market consumer platforms, Maimai is built around real-name professional identity, industry discussion, company insights, career development, and business networking. Official Maimai materials describe the platform as helping users expand professional connections and helping enterprises with services such as employer branding, expert network services, and Tuoketong (拓客通) for customer acquisition. This guide explains what Maimai Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.
Jun 25, 2026
Maimai (脉脉) is China’s leading workplace-focused social platform with over 2 million monthly active users. Unlike mass-market consumer platforms, Maimai is built around real-name professional identity, industry discussion, company insights, career development, and business networking. Official Maimai materials describe the platform as helping users expand professional connections and helping enterprises with services such as employer branding, expert network services, and Tuoketong (拓客通) for customer acquisition. This guide explains what Maimai Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.
Kuaishou (快手) is one of China’s largest short-video and live-streaming platforms, with 620 million monthly average users across the Kuaishou app. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, Kuaishou Ads are valuable because they combine native short-video distribution, live-streaming promotion, e-commerce-linked performance marketing, and large-scale media reach. This guide explains what Kuaishou Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.
Jun 25, 2026
Kuaishou (快手) is one of China’s largest short-video and live-streaming platforms, with 620 million monthly average users across the Kuaishou app. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, Kuaishou Ads are valuable because they combine native short-video distribution, live-streaming promotion, e-commerce-linked performance marketing, and large-scale media reach. This guide explains what Kuaishou Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.
With over 229 million monthly active users and an average of 107 minutes of daily time spent per active user, Bilibili (哔哩哔哩, commonly called B站) is one of China's most important video and community platforms and one of its most distinctive advertising environments. Bilibili has a particular emphasis on youth reach and content-driven brand engagement. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, especially younger demographics, Bilibili Ads combine native video distribution, creator-led marketing, performance tools, and community trust in a single ecosystem. This guide explains what Bilibili Ads are, where they appear, how overseas companies can run them, and what best practice looks like.
Jun 22, 2026
With over 229 million monthly active users and an average of 107 minutes of daily time spent per active user, Bilibili (哔哩哔哩, commonly called B站) is one of China's most important video and community platforms and one of its most distinctive advertising environments. Bilibili has a particular emphasis on youth reach and content-driven brand engagement. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, especially younger demographics, Bilibili Ads combine native video distribution, creator-led marketing, performance tools, and community trust in a single ecosystem. This guide explains what Bilibili Ads are, where they appear, how overseas companies can run them, and what best practice looks like.
As of 2009, Meta's core platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, have been restricted in Mainland China. Despite this, Meta Ads remain a functional advertising tool for reaching certain audiences connected to China, and Meta continues to generate meaningful revenue from advertisers based in China. For the right strategy, it can still be a useful part of a broader China marketing approach. This guide details how Meta Ads can be used in China, best practices, and limitations.
Jun 15, 2026
As of 2009, Meta's core platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, have been restricted in Mainland China. Despite this, Meta Ads remain a functional advertising tool for reaching certain audiences connected to China, and Meta continues to generate meaningful revenue from advertisers based in China. For the right strategy, it can still be a useful part of a broader China marketing approach. This guide details how Meta Ads can be used in China, best practices, and limitations.
Weibo (微博) remains one of China’s most important social advertising platforms. With over 490 million monthly active users, Weibo sits at the intersection of public conversation, trending topics, celebrity culture, news, and brand discovery. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, Weibo Ads are valuable because they combine mass visibility, native social distribution, topical discovery, and performance orientation. This guide explains what Weibo Ads are, where they appear, how to run them, and what best practice looks like.
Jun 11, 2026
Weibo (微博) remains one of China’s most important social advertising platforms. With over 490 million monthly active users, Weibo sits at the intersection of public conversation, trending topics, celebrity culture, news, and brand discovery. For brands targeting Chinese consumers, Weibo Ads are valuable because they combine mass visibility, native social distribution, topical discovery, and performance orientation. This guide explains what Weibo Ads are, where they appear, how to run them, and what best practice looks like.
Content review is the process of systematically examining and evaluating digital content before it's published or made available to users. This includes screening text, images, videos, audio files, and interactive elements to ensure they comply with local regulations, cultural standards, and platform policies. In China's digital ecosystem, content review serves as a critical regulatory safeguard that determines whether content can be legally distributed to Chinese users.
Jun 9, 2026
Content review is the process of systematically examining and evaluating digital content before it's published or made available to users. This includes screening text, images, videos, audio files, and interactive elements to ensure they comply with local regulations, cultural standards, and platform policies. In China's digital ecosystem, content review serves as a critical regulatory safeguard that determines whether content can be legally distributed to Chinese users.
The key differences between running Apple Search Ads in China as opposed to overseas include mandatory industry licenses for advertising, Chinese-language app localisation, and content restrictions unique to China. This guide will cover ASA China account creation, best practice, common rejection issues and solutions.
Jun 9, 2026
The key differences between running Apple Search Ads in China as opposed to overseas include mandatory industry licenses for advertising, Chinese-language app localisation, and content restrictions unique to China. This guide will cover ASA China account creation, best practice, common rejection issues and solutions.
This guide will address all of the key questions regarding the ICP License such as the legal foundation, how to apply for one, and how to ensure that you remain compliant.
Jun 8, 2026
This guide will address all of the key questions regarding the ICP License such as the legal foundation, how to apply for one, and how to ensure that you remain compliant.
Google has been blocked in China since December 2014, leaving it with only 2% of the search engine market share as of February 2026. Despite this, Google Ads remains a functional advertising tool for reaching certain audiences in China. For the right use cases, it can still play a valuable role as part of a broader China marketing strategy, particularly when targeting niche or internationally oriented users. This guide explains how to run Google Ads in China, including best practices and limitations.
Jun 8, 2026
Google has been blocked in China since December 2014, leaving it with only 2% of the search engine market share as of February 2026. Despite this, Google Ads remains a functional advertising tool for reaching certain audiences in China. For the right use cases, it can still play a valuable role as part of a broader China marketing strategy, particularly when targeting niche or internationally oriented users. This guide explains how to run Google Ads in China, including best practices and limitations.
GACC Registration, known in Chinese as 进口食品境外生产企业注册, is the registration of overseas food production companies with the General Administration of Customs of China (中华人名共和国海关总署). If your company manufactures, processes, or stores food for export to China, this registration is required before those products can be declared and imported into the Chinese market.
Jun 8, 2026
GACC Registration, known in Chinese as 进口食品境外生产企业注册, is the registration of overseas food production companies with the General Administration of Customs of China (中华人名共和国海关总署). If your company manufactures, processes, or stores food for export to China, this registration is required before those products can be declared and imported into the Chinese market.
Value-Added Telecommunications Services (VATS) Licenses, or 增值电信业务经营许可证 in Chinese, are mandatory regulatory permits for businesses providing telecommunications and information services in China. These licenses, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), represent one of China's most important and complex compliance requirements for digital businesses. From e-commerce platforms to cloud services, understanding the VATS licenses is essential for any company operating in China. This guide covers all of the key questions, including what VATS licenses are, how to apply for them, and what happens when you are non-compliant.
Jun 8, 2026
Value-Added Telecommunications Services (VATS) Licenses, or 增值电信业务经营许可证 in Chinese, are mandatory regulatory permits for businesses providing telecommunications and information services in China. These licenses, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), represent one of China's most important and complex compliance requirements for digital businesses. From e-commerce platforms to cloud services, understanding the VATS licenses is essential for any company operating in China. This guide covers all of the key questions, including what VATS licenses are, how to apply for them, and what happens when you are non-compliant.
International websites often experience slow loading times, broken features, or complete inaccessibility when accessed from Mainland China, harming many companies' prospects of establishing a reliable and meaningful presence in China. This guide explains why websites are blocked in China and provides clear solutions you can follow to ensure your website is accessible in China.
Jun 4, 2026
International websites often experience slow loading times, broken features, or complete inaccessibility when accessed from Mainland China, harming many companies' prospects of establishing a reliable and meaningful presence in China. This guide explains why websites are blocked in China and provides clear solutions you can follow to ensure your website is accessible in China.
If you have a free Android or iOS game published in China, you can make money while avoiding the game license requirement by installing an ad SDK. Here's how.
Jun 3, 2026
If you have a free Android or iOS game published in China, you can make money while avoiding the game license requirement by installing an ad SDK. Here's how.
China's mobile app market already reaches over 1.1 billion smartphone users and is projected to reach $285 billion by 2029 according to Statista. To enter this increasingly valuable market, publishers need to navigate mandatory licenses, unique distribution channels, and strict regulatory requirements that differ significantly from Western markets. This guide covers everything you need to know about publishing your app in China, including required documentation, compliance requirements, distribution strategies, costs, and how long it takes.
Jun 3, 2026
China's mobile app market already reaches over 1.1 billion smartphone users and is projected to reach $285 billion by 2029 according to Statista. To enter this increasingly valuable market, publishers need to navigate mandatory licenses, unique distribution channels, and strict regulatory requirements that differ significantly from Western markets. This guide covers everything you need to know about publishing your app in China, including required documentation, compliance requirements, distribution strategies, costs, and how long it takes.
WeChat Official Accounts (微信公众号) serve as vital business tools for companies seeking to engage China's massive user base of over 1.3 billion active users. There are two key types of official accounts, WeChat Subscription Accounts (订阅号) and WeChat Service Accounts (服务号). Understanding the distinction between WeChat Service Accounts and Subscription Accounts is fundamental for businesses planning their China market entry strategy.
Jun 2, 2026
WeChat Official Accounts (微信公众号) serve as vital business tools for companies seeking to engage China's massive user base of over 1.3 billion active users. There are two key types of official accounts, WeChat Subscription Accounts (订阅号) and WeChat Service Accounts (服务号). Understanding the distinction between WeChat Service Accounts and Subscription Accounts is fundamental for businesses planning their China market entry strategy.
RedNote (Xiaohongshu) has emerged as one of China's most influential social commerce platforms, combining social discovery with seamless e-commerce integration. With over 300 million monthly active users and strong user engagement, the platform represents a significant opportunity for brands looking to reach Chinese consumers. This guide covers everything you need to know about selling on RedNote, detailing step-by-step exactly how to open a store and providing useful marketing insights.
Jun 2, 2026
RedNote (Xiaohongshu) has emerged as one of China's most influential social commerce platforms, combining social discovery with seamless e-commerce integration. With over 300 million monthly active users and strong user engagement, the platform represents a significant opportunity for brands looking to reach Chinese consumers. This guide covers everything you need to know about selling on RedNote, detailing step-by-step exactly how to open a store and providing useful marketing insights.
Using the Chinese Apple App Store allows you to access the abundance of Chinese apps that exist, but navigating the setup process can be complex. This comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about accessing China's App Store, from creating accounts to managing payments and finding Chinese apps.
Jun 2, 2026
Using the Chinese Apple App Store allows you to access the abundance of Chinese apps that exist, but navigating the setup process can be complex. This comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about accessing China's App Store, from creating accounts to managing payments and finding Chinese apps.
Google Play Store is not available in China. This article explains why, what alternatives exist, and how international developers can navigate the Chinese Android app market successfully.
Jun 2, 2026
Google Play Store is not available in China. This article explains why, what alternatives exist, and how international developers can navigate the Chinese Android app market successfully.
Below you will find all the major Chinese app stores and their official websites. That way, whether you are doing market research or looking to download apps, you can safely navigate China's vast app store and app ecosystem.
Jun 2, 2026
Below you will find all the major Chinese app stores and their official websites. That way, whether you are doing market research or looking to download apps, you can safely navigate China's vast app store and app ecosystem.
The Chinese app store market consists of three major operating systems: Android, iOS, and the emerging HarmonyOS NEXT launched by Huawei in October 2024. Since Google Play is not available in China, third-party Android app stores dominate the market with around 79% market share. The Apple App Store China remains the other major player with around 20%. Official data on HarmonyOS NEXT’s share of the market has not yet been released.
Jun 2, 2026
The Chinese app store market consists of three major operating systems: Android, iOS, and the emerging HarmonyOS NEXT launched by Huawei in October 2024. Since Google Play is not available in China, third-party Android app stores dominate the market with around 79% market share. The Apple App Store China remains the other major player with around 20%. Official data on HarmonyOS NEXT’s share of the market has not yet been released.
China is the world’s largest gaming market, with over 670 million players and projected revenues of USD 95 billion by 2030. But success is not limited to domestic giants or global blockbuster franchises. Foreign games can perform extremely well in China when they match local player demand, pass the right publishing requirements, localise properly, and choose the right platform and monetisation strategy. Recent examples such as Stardew Valley, Dave the Diver, and Airplane Chefs show that overseas games can succeed across very different categories. Stardew Valley became a benchmark for foreign indie games. Dave the Diver showed the strength of premium paid games with official China publishing approval. Airplane Chefs demonstrated how a casual mobile title can scale through downloads and advertising-led monetisation. This guide explains why these foreign games succeeded in China and what overseas publishers can learn from them.
May 26, 2026
China is the world’s largest gaming market, with over 670 million players and projected revenues of USD 95 billion by 2030. But success is not limited to domestic giants or global blockbuster franchises. Foreign games can perform extremely well in China when they match local player demand, pass the right publishing requirements, localise properly, and choose the right platform and monetisation strategy. Recent examples such as Stardew Valley, Dave the Diver, and Airplane Chefs show that overseas games can succeed across very different categories. Stardew Valley became a benchmark for foreign indie games. Dave the Diver showed the strength of premium paid games with official China publishing approval. Airplane Chefs demonstrated how a casual mobile title can scale through downloads and advertising-led monetisation. This guide explains why these foreign games succeeded in China and what overseas publishers can learn from them.
App monetisation in China is more sophisticated than simple ad placement. Developers must understand the range of ad products, how to integrate them effectively, and how regulatory compliance and user experience affect revenue performance. China’s mobile market is one of the largest in the world, and monetisation platforms such as CSJ Platform (Pangle / 穿山甲) provide a suite of tools tailored to local demand and rich advertiser inventory. This guide explains how app monetisation works in China, the available ad formats, and how developers, especially game developers, can optimise revenue while maintaining strong user engagement.
May 19, 2026
App monetisation in China is more sophisticated than simple ad placement. Developers must understand the range of ad products, how to integrate them effectively, and how regulatory compliance and user experience affect revenue performance. China’s mobile market is one of the largest in the world, and monetisation platforms such as CSJ Platform (Pangle / 穿山甲) provide a suite of tools tailored to local demand and rich advertiser inventory. This guide explains how app monetisation works in China, the available ad formats, and how developers, especially game developers, can optimise revenue while maintaining strong user engagement.
Steam China, officially known in Chinese as 蒸汽平台 (Zhengqi Pingtai), is the approved Mainland China version of Steam. It was developed through Valve’s partnership with Perfect World and launched in open beta on 9 February 2021. Unlike the global Steam store, Steam China operates as a separate China-facing platform and only lists titles that have passed China’s game approval process. For overseas game developers, Steam China is important because it provides a compliant route to China’s PC gaming market. However, it is also much more limited than global Steam. As of 2026, Steam China’s own search page returns 536 matching products, while global Steam saw more than 19,000 games released in 2025 alone. This difference reflects the central reality of Steam China: it is not a full mirror of global Steam, but a regulated, approved, and much smaller version of the platform. This guide explains what Steam China is, how it differs from global Steam, what developers need to publish on the platform, and when it makes sense as part of a China game launch strategy.
May 18, 2026
Steam China, officially known in Chinese as 蒸汽平台 (Zhengqi Pingtai), is the approved Mainland China version of Steam. It was developed through Valve’s partnership with Perfect World and launched in open beta on 9 February 2021. Unlike the global Steam store, Steam China operates as a separate China-facing platform and only lists titles that have passed China’s game approval process. For overseas game developers, Steam China is important because it provides a compliant route to China’s PC gaming market. However, it is also much more limited than global Steam. As of 2026, Steam China’s own search page returns 536 matching products, while global Steam saw more than 19,000 games released in 2025 alone. This difference reflects the central reality of Steam China: it is not a full mirror of global Steam, but a regulated, approved, and much smaller version of the platform. This guide explains what Steam China is, how it differs from global Steam, what developers need to publish on the platform, and when it makes sense as part of a China game launch strategy.
China is one of the largest and most competitive gaming markets in the world. For overseas developers, promoting a game in China is not as simple as translating the app, buying ads, and launching across stores. China has its own publishing requirements, app store ecosystem, advertising platforms, creator networks, and player communities. This guide explains how game promotion works in China, which channels matter most, and how overseas developers should plan their launch strategy.
May 14, 2026
China is one of the largest and most competitive gaming markets in the world. For overseas developers, promoting a game in China is not as simple as translating the app, buying ads, and launching across stores. China has its own publishing requirements, app store ecosystem, advertising platforms, creator networks, and player communities. This guide explains how game promotion works in China, which channels matter most, and how overseas developers should plan their launch strategy.
China is the world’s largest gaming market, with over 670 million players and projected revenues of USD 95 billion by 2030. For any game to legally operate and generate revenue in Mainland China, it must receive a Game Publishing ISBN (网络游戏出版物号). This is a mandatory government approval issued by the National Press and Publication Administration (国家新闻出版署, NPPA). Without it, games cannot appear on Chinese app stores, consoles, or other platforms and are prohibited from monetising through in-app purchases, subscriptions, or advertising. This guide provides a complete, step-by-step overview of the Game Publishing ISBN, including who needs it, why it is required, how to obtain it, and best practices for foreign and domestic developers.
May 12, 2026
China is the world’s largest gaming market, with over 670 million players and projected revenues of USD 95 billion by 2030. For any game to legally operate and generate revenue in Mainland China, it must receive a Game Publishing ISBN (网络游戏出版物号). This is a mandatory government approval issued by the National Press and Publication Administration (国家新闻出版署, NPPA). Without it, games cannot appear on Chinese app stores, consoles, or other platforms and are prohibited from monetising through in-app purchases, subscriptions, or advertising. This guide provides a complete, step-by-step overview of the Game Publishing ISBN, including who needs it, why it is required, how to obtain it, and best practices for foreign and domestic developers.
KOLs and KOCs are one of the most important parts of marketing in China. While paid advertising platforms such as Douyin, RedNote, WeChat, and Bilibili are central to digital growth, many brands still rely on creators to build awareness, shape reputation, and influence purchase decisions. In China, consumers often trust creators more than they trust brands, especially when the brand is new, unfamiliar, or entering a competitive market for the first time. This guide explains what KOLs and KOCs are, how official platform collaborations differ from off-platform deals, when creator marketing makes sense, and how to choose the right creators for your campaign.
May 9, 2026
KOLs and KOCs are one of the most important parts of marketing in China. While paid advertising platforms such as Douyin, RedNote, WeChat, and Bilibili are central to digital growth, many brands still rely on creators to build awareness, shape reputation, and influence purchase decisions. In China, consumers often trust creators more than they trust brands, especially when the brand is new, unfamiliar, or entering a competitive market for the first time. This guide explains what KOLs and KOCs are, how official platform collaborations differ from off-platform deals, when creator marketing makes sense, and how to choose the right creators for your campaign.
With over 47 million monthly active users, Tmall (天猫) is one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in China. Tmall Ads are also one of the biggest retail media systems in China. Rather than operating like a social ad platform, Tmall advertising sits directly inside the e-commerce journey, where users are already browsing, searching, comparing, and buying products. Alibaba’s official marketing platform, Alimama, positions Wanxiangtai (万相台) as a data-driven merchant growth platform, while Alibaba developer documentation shows that these ads can run across search results, recommendation feeds, homepage placements, short-video full-screen flows, and interactive task pages. This guide explains what Tmall Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.
Apr 30, 2026
With over 47 million monthly active users, Tmall (天猫) is one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in China. Tmall Ads are also one of the biggest retail media systems in China. Rather than operating like a social ad platform, Tmall advertising sits directly inside the e-commerce journey, where users are already browsing, searching, comparing, and buying products. Alibaba’s official marketing platform, Alimama, positions Wanxiangtai (万相台) as a data-driven merchant growth platform, while Alibaba developer documentation shows that these ads can run across search results, recommendation feeds, homepage placements, short-video full-screen flows, and interactive task pages. This guide explains what Tmall Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.
With over 880 million monthly active users, Taobao (淘宝) is one of the most important e-commerce environments in China, and Taobao Ads are one of the most commercially significant advertising systems available to brands selling there. Unlike social or content-led ad platforms, Taobao Ads sit directly inside the shopping journey, where users are already searching, browsing, comparing, and buying. Alibaba's official marketing platform, Alimama (阿里妈妈), positions its ad infrastructure around integrated merchant growth. Its current flagship paid platform, Wanxiangtai (万相台), is described as a data-driven operating platform built to help merchants grow efficiently. Public Alibaba materials also confirm that legacy tools such as Zhitongche (直通车), Gravity Cube (引力魔方), and earlier Wanxiangtai products have been consolidated into the newer Wanxiangtai Infinite Edition (万相台无界版) framework. This guide explains what Taobao Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.
Apr 28, 2026
With over 880 million monthly active users, Taobao (淘宝) is one of the most important e-commerce environments in China, and Taobao Ads are one of the most commercially significant advertising systems available to brands selling there. Unlike social or content-led ad platforms, Taobao Ads sit directly inside the shopping journey, where users are already searching, browsing, comparing, and buying. Alibaba's official marketing platform, Alimama (阿里妈妈), positions its ad infrastructure around integrated merchant growth. Its current flagship paid platform, Wanxiangtai (万相台), is described as a data-driven operating platform built to help merchants grow efficiently. Public Alibaba materials also confirm that legacy tools such as Zhitongche (直通车), Gravity Cube (引力魔方), and earlier Wanxiangtai products have been consolidated into the newer Wanxiangtai Infinite Edition (万相台无界版) framework. This guide explains what Taobao Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.
TapTap is one of China’s biggest gaming platforms. With over 240 million monthly active users, TapTap is positioned well for game discovery, community interaction, and app distribution, giving publishers access to a highly targeted audience of players already looking for new games to download, follow, and discuss. This guide explains what TapTap Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.
Apr 27, 2026
TapTap is one of China’s biggest gaming platforms. With over 240 million monthly active users, TapTap is positioned well for game discovery, community interaction, and app distribution, giving publishers access to a highly targeted audience of players already looking for new games to download, follow, and discuss. This guide explains what TapTap Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.
With over 535 million active users, JD.com is one of China’s most important e-commerce platforms. Its advertising platform is built around one core advantage: transactional intent. JD ads are run through Jingzhuntong (京准通), an integrated digital marketing system that offers search, recommendation, display, interactive, and off-site ads. For brands selling in China, JD Ads are especially valuable because they sit much closer to product discovery, shopping behaviour, and conversion than many broader social platforms. This guide explains what JD Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.
Apr 23, 2026
With over 535 million active users, JD.com is one of China’s most important e-commerce platforms. Its advertising platform is built around one core advantage: transactional intent. JD ads are run through Jingzhuntong (京准通), an integrated digital marketing system that offers search, recommendation, display, interactive, and off-site ads. For brands selling in China, JD Ads are especially valuable because they sit much closer to product discovery, shopping behaviour, and conversion than many broader social platforms. This guide explains what JD Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.
Zhihu (知乎) is China’s leading Q&A platform, where users ask questions, share answers, and engage in discussion around products, services, industries, and everyday decisions. Often compared to Reddit and Quora, Zhihu is valued for its real user interactions, in-depth responses, and high-trust discussion environment. Zhihu delivers 200 million daily network-wide reads, has more than 36 million user questions, and has over 60 million answers that continue to circulate over time. This guide explains what Zhihu Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.
Apr 21, 2026
Zhihu (知乎) is China’s leading Q&A platform, where users ask questions, share answers, and engage in discussion around products, services, industries, and everyday decisions. Often compared to Reddit and Quora, Zhihu is valued for its real user interactions, in-depth responses, and high-trust discussion environment. Zhihu delivers 200 million daily network-wide reads, has more than 36 million user questions, and has over 60 million answers that continue to circulate over time. This guide explains what Zhihu Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.
Launching an app in China involves more than localising your product and listing it on Chinese app stores. Chinese app stores, regulators, and consumers each impose specific requirements regarding user login, payment processing, and personal data management. Getting these wrong is one of the most common reasons overseas apps are rejected during the store review process or run into compliance issues after launch. This guide covers what you need to know about login systems and in-app payments for apps in China.
Apr 10, 2026
Launching an app in China involves more than localising your product and listing it on Chinese app stores. Chinese app stores, regulators, and consumers each impose specific requirements regarding user login, payment processing, and personal data management. Getting these wrong is one of the most common reasons overseas apps are rejected during the store review process or run into compliance issues after launch. This guide covers what you need to know about login systems and in-app payments for apps in China.
RedNote (小红书), also known as Xiaohongshu or Little Red Book, has grown into China's leading consumer decision-making platform. With over 300 million monthly active users, RedNote sits at the intersection of social media, search, and e-commerce, making it one of the most commercially influential advertising channels for brands targeting Chinese consumers. This guide explains what RedNote Ads are, where they appear, how to run them, and what best practice looks like.
Apr 2, 2026
RedNote (小红书), also known as Xiaohongshu or Little Red Book, has grown into China's leading consumer decision-making platform. With over 300 million monthly active users, RedNote sits at the intersection of social media, search, and e-commerce, making it one of the most commercially influential advertising channels for brands targeting Chinese consumers. This guide explains what RedNote Ads are, where they appear, how to run them, and what best practice looks like.
Connect your China deployment to overseas backend services with an HTTP tunnel solution. Learn why ZTM can outperform traditional VPNs.
Mar 27, 2026
Connect your China deployment to overseas backend services with an HTTP tunnel solution. Learn why ZTM can outperform traditional VPNs.
This complete guide explains how to use JD’s official Intellectual Property Protection Platform to report and remove infringing products, including account registration, identity verification, evidence requirements, complaint filing, and the appeal process.
Mar 19, 2026
This complete guide explains how to use JD’s official Intellectual Property Protection Platform to report and remove infringing products, including account registration, identity verification, evidence requirements, complaint filing, and the appeal process.
RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu or 小红书 in Chinese, is China's leading consumer decision-making platform with over 300 million monthly active users. Founded in 2013, the platform combines content sharing, community discussion, and e-commerce functionality, creating a unique ecosystem where Chinese consumers research products before making a purchase. This guide covers everything you need to know about marketing on RedNote in China, from understanding the platform to implementing best practices that drive results.
Nov 11, 2025
RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu or 小红书 in Chinese, is China's leading consumer decision-making platform with over 300 million monthly active users. Founded in 2013, the platform combines content sharing, community discussion, and e-commerce functionality, creating a unique ecosystem where Chinese consumers research products before making a purchase. This guide covers everything you need to know about marketing on RedNote in China, from understanding the platform to implementing best practices that drive results.
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT, or 工业和信息化部) has taken decisive action against privacy violations in the app ecosystem, identifying 42 applications and software development kits (SDKs) that breach user rights protections.
Oct 31, 2025
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT, or 工业和信息化部) has taken decisive action against privacy violations in the app ecosystem, identifying 42 applications and software development kits (SDKs) that breach user rights protections.
China's gaming and digital platforms operate under strict age verification requirements. If you're launching a game or platform in China, understanding the Age Verification and Anti-Addiction System is essential for legal compliance and market entry. This guide covers all of the key questions regarding China's Age Verification System including the laws that govern it, how to implement it, and how much it costs to implement.
Oct 27, 2025
China's gaming and digital platforms operate under strict age verification requirements. If you're launching a game or platform in China, understanding the Age Verification and Anti-Addiction System is essential for legal compliance and market entry. This guide covers all of the key questions regarding China's Age Verification System including the laws that govern it, how to implement it, and how much it costs to implement.
Publishing a WeChat Mini Program (微信小程序) in China involves navigating both technical requirements and complex regulatory landscapes that vary significantly depending on your business structure. This guide will help you make informed decisions about market entry, compliance risk, and long-term operations.
Sep 28, 2025
Publishing a WeChat Mini Program (微信小程序) in China involves navigating both technical requirements and complex regulatory landscapes that vary significantly depending on your business structure. This guide will help you make informed decisions about market entry, compliance risk, and long-term operations.
Operating a website or mobile application in China requires an ICP Filing (ICP备案) or a Mobile App Filing (APP备案), respectively. One of the most common questions from businesses is, "Where must ICP-filed domain and app traffic actually terminate?" The answer is clear: traffic must terminate on the server/IP addresses declared in the filing. This guide explains the legal basis behind this requirement, how it is enforced by cloud providers such as Aliyun, the risks of non-compliance, and how businesses can deploy their website or application in a compliant manner.
Sep 22, 2025
Operating a website or mobile application in China requires an ICP Filing (ICP备案) or a Mobile App Filing (APP备案), respectively. One of the most common questions from businesses is, "Where must ICP-filed domain and app traffic actually terminate?" The answer is clear: traffic must terminate on the server/IP addresses declared in the filing. This guide explains the legal basis behind this requirement, how it is enforced by cloud providers such as Aliyun, the risks of non-compliance, and how businesses can deploy their website or application in a compliant manner.
Real Name Verification (实名认证) is a government-mandated system requiring platforms to collect, verify, and store authentic user identification before allowing access to services. This applies to end users of your platform, not just business entity verification. Without proper implementation, platforms face service suspension, fines, or complete blocking.
Sep 17, 2025
Real Name Verification (实名认证) is a government-mandated system requiring platforms to collect, verify, and store authentic user identification before allowing access to services. This applies to end users of your platform, not just business entity verification. Without proper implementation, platforms face service suspension, fines, or complete blocking.
Protecting your brand in China is essential both before and after entering what is the world’s largest consumer market. According to the China National Intellectual Property Administration, as of June 2025, there are 2,192,404 active foreign trademarks in Mainland China. This comprehensive guide answers the key questions regarding trademark registration in China.
Sep 15, 2025
Protecting your brand in China is essential both before and after entering what is the world’s largest consumer market. According to the China National Intellectual Property Administration, as of June 2025, there are 2,192,404 active foreign trademarks in Mainland China. This comprehensive guide answers the key questions regarding trademark registration in China.
China’s digital ecosystem is home to over 1.3 billion daily active users that interact with social functions. As a result, systems have been put in place to mitigate misuse of these functions. This guide will outline the legal foundation of social functions in China and will explain what is needed for apps to implement social functions.
Sep 11, 2025
China’s digital ecosystem is home to over 1.3 billion daily active users that interact with social functions. As a result, systems have been put in place to mitigate misuse of these functions. This guide will outline the legal foundation of social functions in China and will explain what is needed for apps to implement social functions.
This guide explains how Direct Connect solutions improve connectivity to China, covering implementation strategies, provider comparisons, and compliance requirements.
Aug 29, 2025
This guide explains how Direct Connect solutions improve connectivity to China, covering implementation strategies, provider comparisons, and compliance requirements.
China's unique internet infrastructure presents significant challenges for international Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. Site visitors expect a website to load in less than 2 seconds, yet 90% of sites take 5 seconds or longer to load in China. For SaaS companies targeting Chinese users, slow performance can mean the difference between success and failure in this massive market. This comprehensive guide explores three complementary levels of speed optimisation that work together to effectively improve your SaaS performance in China: proxy solutions, Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), and Direct Connect services. They're layered optimisations that build upon each other for maximum performance enhancement.
Aug 5, 2025
China's unique internet infrastructure presents significant challenges for international Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. Site visitors expect a website to load in less than 2 seconds, yet 90% of sites take 5 seconds or longer to load in China. For SaaS companies targeting Chinese users, slow performance can mean the difference between success and failure in this massive market. This comprehensive guide explores three complementary levels of speed optimisation that work together to effectively improve your SaaS performance in China: proxy solutions, Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), and Direct Connect services. They're layered optimisations that build upon each other for maximum performance enhancement.
This definitive guide provides foreign food companies with essential knowledge to successfully partner with Chinese importers and ensure regulatory compliance throughout the import process. Understanding these requirements is crucial for accessing China's massive consumer market of over 1.4 billion people.
Aug 4, 2025
This definitive guide provides foreign food companies with essential knowledge to successfully partner with Chinese importers and ensure regulatory compliance throughout the import process. Understanding these requirements is crucial for accessing China's massive consumer market of over 1.4 billion people.
WeChat Mini Programs and WeChat Stores represent two distinct but complementary approaches to e-commerce within WeChat's super app ecosystem. With over 1.3 billion monthly active users, WeChat represents the largest unified digital marketplace in the world, where messaging, social media, payments, and shopping converge into a seamless experience, making it one of the best avenues for businesses to do e-commerce in China.
Jul 31, 2025
WeChat Mini Programs and WeChat Stores represent two distinct but complementary approaches to e-commerce within WeChat's super app ecosystem. With over 1.3 billion monthly active users, WeChat represents the largest unified digital marketplace in the world, where messaging, social media, payments, and shopping converge into a seamless experience, making it one of the best avenues for businesses to do e-commerce in China.
In today's digital landscape, reaching Chinese consumers is inseparable from WeChat marketing. As China's most widely used platform with over 1.3 billion active users, WeChat presents opportunities for businesses seeking to establish their presence in the Chinese market. AppInChina's comprehensive WeChat promotion service empowers international brands to navigate this complex ecosystem successfully. This article will explain all aspects of WeChat promotion, including best practice, research tools, content formats, and what first steps your business can take to succeed in China with WeChat marketing.
Jul 29, 2025
In today's digital landscape, reaching Chinese consumers is inseparable from WeChat marketing. As China's most widely used platform with over 1.3 billion active users, WeChat presents opportunities for businesses seeking to establish their presence in the Chinese market. AppInChina's comprehensive WeChat promotion service empowers international brands to navigate this complex ecosystem successfully. This article will explain all aspects of WeChat promotion, including best practice, research tools, content formats, and what first steps your business can take to succeed in China with WeChat marketing.
China's internet landscape has reached an unprecedented scale in 2025, with 1.123 billion total users, representing a 79.7% penetration rate. This makes China the country with the most internet users in the world. This comprehensive analysis reveals the key statistics, demographic trends, and strategic opportunities that define the world's largest digital market.
Jul 25, 2025
China's internet landscape has reached an unprecedented scale in 2025, with 1.123 billion total users, representing a 79.7% penetration rate. This makes China the country with the most internet users in the world. This comprehensive analysis reveals the key statistics, demographic trends, and strategic opportunities that define the world's largest digital market.
The Shanghai Municipal Communications Administration (上海市通信管理局) has taken decisive action against privacy violations in the app ecosystem, identifying 263 applications, WeChat Mini Programs(微信小程序), WeChat Service Accounts (微信公众号) and software development kits (SDKs) that breach user rights protections. This latest crackdown represents China's ongoing commitment to strengthening digital privacy safeguards and could signal broader regulatory trends across the country.
Jul 18, 2025
The Shanghai Municipal Communications Administration (上海市通信管理局) has taken decisive action against privacy violations in the app ecosystem, identifying 263 applications, WeChat Mini Programs(微信小程序), WeChat Service Accounts (微信公众号) and software development kits (SDKs) that breach user rights protections. This latest crackdown represents China's ongoing commitment to strengthening digital privacy safeguards and could signal broader regulatory trends across the country.
This article provides a comprehensive overview of China’s Personal Information Protection Impact Assessment, outlining what the PIPIA is, who needs to conduct it, when to conduct one, and how to do so.
Jul 16, 2025
This article provides a comprehensive overview of China’s Personal Information Protection Impact Assessment, outlining what the PIPIA is, who needs to conduct it, when to conduct one, and how to do so.
Learn how China's 2025 Cross-Border Data Transfer regulations affect your business. Explore exemptions, FTZ benefits, and CAC guidance for compliance.
Jul 15, 2025
Learn how China's 2025 Cross-Border Data Transfer regulations affect your business. Explore exemptions, FTZ benefits, and CAC guidance for compliance.
This article explains how China's data system works, including the key categories of data, their classification principles, and how grading is determined and implemented. Understanding China’s data types is critical for any business that collects user information, operates SaaS platforms, or transfers data across borders. Failure to comply may result in significant regulatory, financial, and operational risks.
Jul 14, 2025
This article explains how China's data system works, including the key categories of data, their classification principles, and how grading is determined and implemented. Understanding China’s data types is critical for any business that collects user information, operates SaaS platforms, or transfers data across borders. Failure to comply may result in significant regulatory, financial, and operational risks.
Learn what China's Negative List for Foreign Investment is and how it could affect your market entry or current business in China. This guide answers all the key questions and provides solutions for your business if it is affected by the latest 2024 Negative List for Foreign Investment.
Jul 11, 2025
Learn what China's Negative List for Foreign Investment is and how it could affect your market entry or current business in China. This guide answers all the key questions and provides solutions for your business if it is affected by the latest 2024 Negative List for Foreign Investment.
The Foreign-Related Survey License (FRSL), known in Chinese as the 涉外调查许可证, is a legal requirement for any organisation that wants to conduct foreign-related market research, polling, or survey activities in China. This license is overseen by the National Bureau of Statistics.
Jul 10, 2025
The Foreign-Related Survey License (FRSL), known in Chinese as the 涉外调查许可证, is a legal requirement for any organisation that wants to conduct foreign-related market research, polling, or survey activities in China. This license is overseen by the National Bureau of Statistics.
The Education Business License, known as the 教育营业执照 in Chinese, is a legal requirement for any organisation seeking to establish and operate any form of private educational institution in China. This certificate, overseen by the Ministry of Education (MOE), serves as official recognition of the institution's legal business status. This authorises the institution to conduct educational activities within its approved scope. It is important to note that the Education Business License is the same as China’s Business License (营业执照) but with extra documentation required for the business to qualify and operate under the scope of education.
Jul 8, 2025
The Education Business License, known as the 教育营业执照 in Chinese, is a legal requirement for any organisation seeking to establish and operate any form of private educational institution in China. This certificate, overseen by the Ministry of Education (MOE), serves as official recognition of the institution's legal business status. This authorises the institution to conduct educational activities within its approved scope. It is important to note that the Education Business License is the same as China’s Business License (营业执照) but with extra documentation required for the business to qualify and operate under the scope of education.
Law of the People's Republic of China on Administrative Licensing (Revised in 2019)
Jul 8, 2025
Law of the People's Republic of China on Administrative Licensing (Revised in 2019)
The Legal Person Certificate of Public Institution, known as the 事业单位法人证书 in Chinese, is an official government document that serves as legal proof of a public institution's status and legitimacy in China. This certificate is exclusively issued to government-funded public institutions as verification that they can legitimately receive government funding and operate within China's public service framework. This authorises the institution to conduct activities within its approved scope. Applications are overseen by the State Administration for Market Regulation (国家市场监督管理总局) and issued by 事业单位登记管理机关 (Registration Administration Authority for Public Institutions)
Jul 7, 2025
The Legal Person Certificate of Public Institution, known as the 事业单位法人证书 in Chinese, is an official government document that serves as legal proof of a public institution's status and legitimacy in China. This certificate is exclusively issued to government-funded public institutions as verification that they can legitimately receive government funding and operate within China's public service framework. This authorises the institution to conduct activities within its approved scope. Applications are overseen by the State Administration for Market Regulation (国家市场监督管理总局) and issued by 事业单位登记管理机关 (Registration Administration Authority for Public Institutions)
The School License (办学许可证) is a legal requirement for any organisation or individual that wants to operate a private educational or training institution in China. This applies to a wide range of businesses, including language schools, skills training centres, extracurricular tutoring services, and other types of for-profit education. This license is overseen by the Ministry of Education (MOE) issued by local Education Bureaus at the district or municipal level and is a legal prerequisite for offering in-person education or training services to the public.
Jul 3, 2025
The School License (办学许可证) is a legal requirement for any organisation or individual that wants to operate a private educational or training institution in China. This applies to a wide range of businesses, including language schools, skills training centres, extracurricular tutoring services, and other types of for-profit education. This license is overseen by the Ministry of Education (MOE) issued by local Education Bureaus at the district or municipal level and is a legal prerequisite for offering in-person education or training services to the public.
The Travel Agency Business License (旅行社业务经营许可) is a mandatory regulatory requirement for businesses operating travel services in China. Issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT), this license authorises domestic entities to legally organise, market, and sell tourism products, such as packaged tours, guided experiences, hotel bookings, and local travel arrangements.
Jul 2, 2025
The Travel Agency Business License (旅行社业务经营许可) is a mandatory regulatory requirement for businesses operating travel services in China. Issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT), this license authorises domestic entities to legally organise, market, and sell tourism products, such as packaged tours, guided experiences, hotel bookings, and local travel arrangements.
The Web Publishing Service License (网络出版服务许可证), sometimes reffered to as the Online Publishing Service License is a legal requirement for businesses providing digital publishing services online in China. Issued by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), this license is required for companies operating digital publishing platforms, online content distribution services, or web-based publishing activities.The Web Publishing Service License represents a more accessible entry point into China's digital content market compared to traditional publication licenses. The 2-3 month processing timeline and defined requirements make this license more predictable for qualified domestic entities. At AppInChina, we provide expert guidance to navigate this complex licensing process, helping you build a compliant foundation for success in China's digital publishing sector.
Jun 30, 2025
The Web Publishing Service License (网络出版服务许可证), sometimes reffered to as the Online Publishing Service License is a legal requirement for businesses providing digital publishing services online in China. Issued by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), this license is required for companies operating digital publishing platforms, online content distribution services, or web-based publishing activities.The Web Publishing Service License represents a more accessible entry point into China's digital content market compared to traditional publication licenses. The 2-3 month processing timeline and defined requirements make this license more predictable for qualified domestic entities. At AppInChina, we provide expert guidance to navigate this complex licensing process, helping you build a compliant foundation for success in China's digital publishing sector.
The Publication License (出版物经营许可证) is a legal requirement for businesses involved in the publication industry in China. Issued by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), or 国家新闻出版署, this license is required for companies working with newspapers, magazines, and other printed materials. At AppInChina, we provide expert guidance to navigate this extremely complex licensing process, helping you understand the stringent requirements for success in China's highly regulated publication sector.
Jun 27, 2025
The Publication License (出版物经营许可证) is a legal requirement for businesses involved in the publication industry in China. Issued by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), or 国家新闻出版署, this license is required for companies working with newspapers, magazines, and other printed materials. At AppInChina, we provide expert guidance to navigate this extremely complex licensing process, helping you understand the stringent requirements for success in China's highly regulated publication sector.
The AWS Global Marketplace is a digital store that helps companies of all sizes find, try, buy, deploy, and manage solutions from AWS Partners. The AWS Marketplace is a digital channel used by leading companies such as Cisco, Deloitte, and Zendesk to distribute their solutions. Similarly, the AWS China Marketplace hosts over 150 major Chinese and international vendors offering their products to local customers. This guide will provide a comprehensive overview of what the AWS China Marketplace is, how to meet the requirements for listing on the marketplace, and how to remain compliant.
Jun 26, 2025
The AWS Global Marketplace is a digital store that helps companies of all sizes find, try, buy, deploy, and manage solutions from AWS Partners. The AWS Marketplace is a digital channel used by leading companies such as Cisco, Deloitte, and Zendesk to distribute their solutions. Similarly, the AWS China Marketplace hosts over 150 major Chinese and international vendors offering their products to local customers. This guide will provide a comprehensive overview of what the AWS China Marketplace is, how to meet the requirements for listing on the marketplace, and how to remain compliant.
The Medical Device Business License authorises businesses to engage in commercial medical device operations, as regulated under the Medical Device Supervision and Administration Regulation. This includes the sale, distribution, import, and storage of medical devices classified into three risk categories: Class I (low risk), Class II (moderate risk), and Class III (high risk). Class I devices require only business filing (备案), Class II devices require business license application, and Class III devices require both business licenses and additional qualification requirements. Valid for five years, licenses require renewal applications to be submitted within 90 days before expiry. Any business commercialising medical devices in China, whether through direct sales, e-commerce platforms, or distribution partnerships, must obtain the appropriate license to operate legally and comply with local requirements.
Jun 3, 2025
The Medical Device Business License authorises businesses to engage in commercial medical device operations, as regulated under the Medical Device Supervision and Administration Regulation. This includes the sale, distribution, import, and storage of medical devices classified into three risk categories: Class I (low risk), Class II (moderate risk), and Class III (high risk). Class I devices require only business filing (备案), Class II devices require business license application, and Class III devices require both business licenses and additional qualification requirements. Valid for five years, licenses require renewal applications to be submitted within 90 days before expiry. Any business commercialising medical devices in China, whether through direct sales, e-commerce platforms, or distribution partnerships, must obtain the appropriate license to operate legally and comply with local requirements.
The Internet Drug Information Service License (互联网药品信息服务许可证) authorises businesses to provide drug information services through internet platforms, as regulated under the Administrative Measures for Internet Drug Information Services. This encompasses pharmaceutical e-commerce platforms, medical consultation websites, drug database services, telemedicine applications, and digital health platforms that offer medication guidance or pharmaceutical product information. Valid for five years, the license requires renewal applications to be submitted 90 days before expiry. Any business providing drug information services to Chinese users, whether through direct consultation, database access, or integrated e-commerce functionality, must obtain this permit to operate legally. It is worth noting that, much like the ICP License, this license is split into two categories: commercial (经营性) and non-commercial (非经营性). Therefore, entities providing information and engaging in commercial activities will require the commercial license, whereas entities only providing information will require the non-commercial license.
May 27, 2025
The Internet Drug Information Service License (互联网药品信息服务许可证) authorises businesses to provide drug information services through internet platforms, as regulated under the Administrative Measures for Internet Drug Information Services. This encompasses pharmaceutical e-commerce platforms, medical consultation websites, drug database services, telemedicine applications, and digital health platforms that offer medication guidance or pharmaceutical product information. Valid for five years, the license requires renewal applications to be submitted 90 days before expiry. Any business providing drug information services to Chinese users, whether through direct consultation, database access, or integrated e-commerce functionality, must obtain this permit to operate legally. It is worth noting that, much like the ICP License, this license is split into two categories: commercial (经营性) and non-commercial (非经营性). Therefore, entities providing information and engaging in commercial activities will require the commercial license, whereas entities only providing information will require the non-commercial license.
The Network Culture Business License authorises businesses to engage in revenue-generating internet cultural activities, as outlined in the Interim Provisions on the Administration of Internet Culture (2017 Revision). This includes online games, streaming music or video content, hosting live performances on platforms like Douyin (抖音), or distributing digital art and animations. Valid for three years, the license requires renewal 60 days before expiry. However, any business monetising cultural content through user fees, e-commerce, or advertising must obtain this permit to operate legally.
May 26, 2025
The Network Culture Business License authorises businesses to engage in revenue-generating internet cultural activities, as outlined in the Interim Provisions on the Administration of Internet Culture (2017 Revision). This includes online games, streaming music or video content, hosting live performances on platforms like Douyin (抖音), or distributing digital art and animations. Valid for three years, the license requires renewal 60 days before expiry. However, any business monetising cultural content through user fees, e-commerce, or advertising must obtain this permit to operate legally.
The Broadcast and Television Program Production and Operation License (广播电视节目制作经营许可证) is a mandatory permit for entities in China engaged in producing and operating radio and television programs. Administered by the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA or 国家广播电视总局), this license ensures that all broadcast content complies with China's regulatory framework. This framework emphasises national cultural, political, and social standards, including the promotion of socialist core values and traditional Chinese culture. The license covers a wide range of content, namely entertainment, educational programs, news, and cultural shows. It is a legal requirement for operating in China's media industry, enabling them to produce and distribute content while adhering to national policies.
May 19, 2025
The Broadcast and Television Program Production and Operation License (广播电视节目制作经营许可证) is a mandatory permit for entities in China engaged in producing and operating radio and television programs. Administered by the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA or 国家广播电视总局), this license ensures that all broadcast content complies with China's regulatory framework. This framework emphasises national cultural, political, and social standards, including the promotion of socialist core values and traditional Chinese culture. The license covers a wide range of content, namely entertainment, educational programs, news, and cultural shows. It is a legal requirement for operating in China's media industry, enabling them to produce and distribute content while adhering to national policies.
Podbean’s website and services are partially accessible in China. However, Western-hosted content may experience slow loading speeds, buffering, or outright blocking due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, podcast distribution via platforms like Spotify and Google Podcasts is severely restricted. If Podbean’s hosting servers are located outside China, playback performance may be unreliable for mainland listeners.
Mar 31, 2025
Podbean’s website and services are partially accessible in China. However, Western-hosted content may experience slow loading speeds, buffering, or outright blocking due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, podcast distribution via platforms like Spotify and Google Podcasts is severely restricted. If Podbean’s hosting servers are located outside China, playback performance may be unreliable for mainland listeners.
Mar 3, 2025
Procedures for applying for the Foreign-Related Survey License
Aug 18, 2023
Procedures for applying for the Foreign-Related Survey License
With over 1 billion monthly active users combined, the app stores of Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Tencent are the five largest Android app stores in China. If you want to take your Android app to the Chinese market, these are the stores you should first prepare to launch it on.
Aug 3, 2022
With over 1 billion monthly active users combined, the app stores of Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Tencent are the five largest Android app stores in China. If you want to take your Android app to the Chinese market, these are the stores you should first prepare to launch it on.
A Software Copyright Certificate is well-known in the app market for its importance in app ownership disputes. It's also recently become a required certificate for publishing your app on most Chinese Android distribution platforms, as well as a must-have document listed by Apple for launching Search Ads campaigns in China.
Jul 22, 2022
A Software Copyright Certificate is well-known in the app market for its importance in app ownership disputes. It's also recently become a required certificate for publishing your app on most Chinese Android distribution platforms, as well as a must-have document listed by Apple for launching Search Ads campaigns in China.
The four most common reasons why your app got removed from app stores and how to fix it.
Jun 23, 2022
The four most common reasons why your app got removed from app stores and how to fix it.
Effect of the Dual Alleviation Policy on Edtech in China
Aug 10, 2021
Effect of the Dual Alleviation Policy on Edtech in China
China’s e-learning and edtech industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in China’s online and tech markets.
Jun 11, 2021
China’s e-learning and edtech industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in China’s online and tech markets.
Foreign companies attempting to publish their apps or games on the Chinese market must comply with two new requirements.
May 29, 2021
Foreign companies attempting to publish their apps or games on the Chinese market must comply with two new requirements.
The new system provides a free, centralized method of verification that is sanctioned and controlled by Chinese government authorities.
May 14, 2021
The new system provides a free, centralized method of verification that is sanctioned and controlled by Chinese government authorities.
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) removed the apps from Chinese app stores for violating user privacy rights.
Apr 20, 2021
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) removed the apps from Chinese app stores for violating user privacy rights.
We answer common questions about e-commerce in China with Nathan Handwerker of The China Guys.
Apr 9, 2021
We answer common questions about e-commerce in China with Nathan Handwerker of The China Guys.
The latest trends for 2021 demonstrate the growing need for getting your China game license application in early.
Mar 13, 2021
The latest trends for 2021 demonstrate the growing need for getting your China game license application in early.
Already this year, 168 domestic game licenses have been approved and one revoked, as others are warned.
Feb 5, 2021
Already this year, 168 domestic game licenses have been approved and one revoked, as others are warned.
The newest version of Mainland China’s Didi app now indicates whether your assigned driver has received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Jan 22, 2021
The newest version of Mainland China’s Didi app now indicates whether your assigned driver has received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is a starter's guide for app, game, and website developers on integrating WeChat Pay and Alipay payments for Mainland China.
Jan 15, 2021
Here is a starter's guide for app, game, and website developers on integrating WeChat Pay and Alipay payments for Mainland China.
Apple has already removed nearly 39,000 unlicensed games from Apple App Store China a day earlier than promised, according to data from Qimai Data.
Dec 31, 2020
Apple has already removed nearly 39,000 unlicensed games from Apple App Store China a day earlier than promised, according to data from Qimai Data.
Shares of stock in Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan dropped sharply the day the a new draft to China's Anti-Monopoly Law was issued on November 12.
Dec 22, 2020
Shares of stock in Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan dropped sharply the day the a new draft to China's Anti-Monopoly Law was issued on November 12.
Chinese Android app stores have long demanded some of the highest mobile app and game distribution fees in the world. But there are signs this may be changing.
Dec 19, 2020
Chinese Android app stores have long demanded some of the highest mobile app and game distribution fees in the world. But there are signs this may be changing.
Apple contacted an unknown number of developers with unlicensed games on its Apple App Store China over the weekend, informing them their game will be removed if they fail to submit a game license approval number by Dec 31.
Dec 7, 2020
Apple contacted an unknown number of developers with unlicensed games on its Apple App Store China over the weekend, informing them their game will be removed if they fail to submit a game license approval number by Dec 31.
Worldwide hit Genshin Impact immediately comes under fire for leaking player data. What does it mean for you?
Nov 23, 2020
Worldwide hit Genshin Impact immediately comes under fire for leaking player data. What does it mean for you?
If you are planning to do online business in China, you've probably heard about an "ICP License". But what is it? And do you need one?
Nov 14, 2020
If you are planning to do online business in China, you've probably heard about an "ICP License". But what is it? And do you need one?
The Baidu App Store recently changed their policies to require all apps submitted to their app store in China to have an ICP Filing.
Oct 14, 2020
The Baidu App Store recently changed their policies to require all apps submitted to their app store in China to have an ICP Filing.
This week, the South China Morning Post reported that Apple has removed RSS readers Fiery Feeds and Reeder from the Chinese Apple App Store.
Oct 6, 2020
This week, the South China Morning Post reported that Apple has removed RSS readers Fiery Feeds and Reeder from the Chinese Apple App Store.
On September 1, the NPPA announced it had revoked the game licenses for two games it had approved years ago.
Sep 26, 2020
On September 1, the NPPA announced it had revoked the game licenses for two games it had approved years ago.
AppInChina CEO Rich Bishop spoke at this year’s Huawei Developer’s Conference (HDC), held September 10-12 at Huawei's Songshan Lake headquarters in Shenzhen, China.
Sep 21, 2020
AppInChina CEO Rich Bishop spoke at this year’s Huawei Developer’s Conference (HDC), held September 10-12 at Huawei's Songshan Lake headquarters in Shenzhen, China.
Should foreign app publishers start developing new versions for Huawei’s new platform?
Sep 13, 2020
Should foreign app publishers start developing new versions for Huawei’s new platform?
To assist game publishers and developers in planning their entry into the Chinese market, AppInChina is proud to announce three new free English-language research tools, now available for free on our website.
Sep 5, 2020
To assist game publishers and developers in planning their entry into the Chinese market, AppInChina is proud to announce three new free English-language research tools, now available for free on our website.
The Chinese government has already developed a real-name verification system for games that will begin a phased roll-out in September, a Chinese official announced at the ChinaJoy conference last week in Shanghai.
Aug 4, 2020
The Chinese government has already developed a real-name verification system for games that will begin a phased roll-out in September, a Chinese official announced at the ChinaJoy conference last week in Shanghai.
We will update this post daily with the most current stats for easy tracking.
Aug 4, 2020
We will update this post daily with the most current stats for easy tracking.
Thousands of iOS developers have instantly lost access to China's $8.8 billion games market, thanks to Apple's latest move.
Aug 1, 2020
Thousands of iOS developers have instantly lost access to China's $8.8 billion games market, thanks to Apple's latest move.
The second iteration of Apple’s flagship store in China opened today in Sanlitun’s Taikoo Lee outdoor shopping mall.
Jul 17, 2020
The second iteration of Apple’s flagship store in China opened today in Sanlitun’s Taikoo Lee outdoor shopping mall.
Here are some considerations as you weigh the options for your iOS game in China.
Jul 8, 2020
Here are some considerations as you weigh the options for your iOS game in China.
Up-to-the-minute updates for developers and publishers on how Apple is handling unlicensed games on the Apple App Store China.
Jul 1, 2020
Up-to-the-minute updates for developers and publishers on how Apple is handling unlicensed games on the Apple App Store China.
An emergency guide to keeping your game available in China after July 1.
Jun 29, 2020
An emergency guide to keeping your game available in China after July 1.
Starting July 1, Apple will begin losing up to $879 million of yearly revenue as it removes over 21,000 games from the Apple App Store China that are paid or contain in-app purchases, leaving developers in a lurch.
Jun 22, 2020
Starting July 1, Apple will begin losing up to $879 million of yearly revenue as it removes over 21,000 games from the Apple App Store China that are paid or contain in-app purchases, leaving developers in a lurch.
Tencent will integrate facial recognition technology in logins and payments across all its mobile games in China to identify minor users.
Jun 17, 2020
Tencent will integrate facial recognition technology in logins and payments across all its mobile games in China to identify minor users.
For foreign app companies, expanding into the Chinese app market is a polarizing topic. People fall on two opposite sides of an extreme spectrum...
Jun 12, 2020
For foreign app companies, expanding into the Chinese app market is a polarizing topic. People fall on two opposite sides of an extreme spectrum...
These three companies' products cover a wide range, including social media, news apps, search engines, browsers, and video apps.
Jun 9, 2020
These three companies' products cover a wide range, including social media, news apps, search engines, browsers, and video apps.
According to a new notice issued by the Ministry of Education, the deadline has been extended to June 30, 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus situation.
May 26, 2020
According to a new notice issued by the Ministry of Education, the deadline has been extended to June 30, 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus situation.
Sony’s PlayStation Store China closed since May 10 for a “system security upgrade” to fix a backdoor providing access to unlicensed games.
May 15, 2020
Sony’s PlayStation Store China closed since May 10 for a “system security upgrade” to fix a backdoor providing access to unlicensed games.
Here are 3 strategies to market your product or service without profiteering from a tragedy.
Apr 14, 2020
Here are 3 strategies to market your product or service without profiteering from a tragedy.
English translation of WeChat article about a document from a meeting of game companies that details expected new regulations to come from the government.
Apr 10, 2020
English translation of WeChat article about a document from a meeting of game companies that details expected new regulations to come from the government.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, AppInChina has seen a dramatic increase in inquiries and new clients for game publishing in Mainland China as many game publishers in the USA and Europe realize that 1.4 billion Chinese are staying at home, looking for new games to play, and don't have access to the Western app markets (like the Google Play Store).
Apr 4, 2020
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, AppInChina has seen a dramatic increase in inquiries and new clients for game publishing in Mainland China as many game publishers in the USA and Europe realize that 1.4 billion Chinese are staying at home, looking for new games to play, and don't have access to the Western app markets (like the Google Play Store).
Apple could lose up to $879 million of yearly revenue in China, thanks to a recent announcement that games with in-app purchases must secure a game license by June 30, 2020, or face removal.
Mar 20, 2020
Apple could lose up to $879 million of yearly revenue in China, thanks to a recent announcement that games with in-app purchases must secure a game license by June 30, 2020, or face removal.
Thousands of games on Apple's iOS store in China in are now scrambling for Chinese publishers, facing heavy revenue losses after Apple's notice last week.
Mar 6, 2020
Thousands of games on Apple's iOS store in China in are now scrambling for Chinese publishers, facing heavy revenue losses after Apple's notice last week.
Apple is starting to enforce a 2016 Chinese regulation that states games published in the country must be approved by a Chinese government agency.
Feb 25, 2020
Apple is starting to enforce a 2016 Chinese regulation that states games published in the country must be approved by a Chinese government agency.
All about the smash hit mobile game "Honor of Kings" (王者荣耀), which is currently the highest grossing and most popular mobile game in China and the world.
Jan 28, 2020
All about the smash hit mobile game "Honor of Kings" (王者荣耀), which is currently the highest grossing and most popular mobile game in China and the world.
In December 2019, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released a list of 41 mobile apps that still have problems handling sensitive user data.
Jan 14, 2020
In December 2019, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released a list of 41 mobile apps that still have problems handling sensitive user data.
For mobile gaming and apps in China, 2019 has been a year of surges, surprises, and setbacks. Here's our look into 2020.
Jan 8, 2020
For mobile gaming and apps in China, 2019 has been a year of surges, surprises, and setbacks. Here's our look into 2020.
Here are the four primary differences between publishing a mobile game and a non-gaming app in China.
Dec 27, 2019
Here are the four primary differences between publishing a mobile game and a non-gaming app in China.
China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism released a notice that forbids minors from playing "gaming entertainment devices" except on weekends and holidays.
Nov 25, 2019
China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism released a notice that forbids minors from playing "gaming entertainment devices" except on weekends and holidays.
The Chinese government released new regulations for how privacy policies are handled and displayed to the user in mobile apps in China.
Nov 15, 2019
The Chinese government released new regulations for how privacy policies are handled and displayed to the user in mobile apps in China.
To curb youth gaming addiction, the Chinese government on Tuesday released bold new regulations to restrict minors' playtime and spending on online games.
Nov 8, 2019
To curb youth gaming addiction, the Chinese government on Tuesday released bold new regulations to restrict minors' playtime and spending on online games.
Recently, the major Chinese app stores have started to request app developers and publishers complete a Security Assessment Form in order to publish or update apps on their platforms. Here is what you need to know.
Oct 31, 2019
Recently, the major Chinese app stores have started to request app developers and publishers complete a Security Assessment Form in order to publish or update apps on their platforms. Here is what you need to know.
Choosing a distinct and well-considered Chinese name for app or business can both protect your IP and make it easier...
Oct 10, 2019
Choosing a distinct and well-considered Chinese name for app or business can both protect your IP and make it easier...
Most app developers in the USA and Europe don’t keep an eye on in the Chinese app markets. You probably already know that...
Oct 10, 2019
Most app developers in the USA and Europe don’t keep an eye on in the Chinese app markets. You probably already know that...
On May 15th 2019 US President Donald Trump issued an ‘Executive Order on Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain’...
Oct 10, 2019
On May 15th 2019 US President Donald Trump issued an ‘Executive Order on Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain’...
One of the key things that make the Chinese app climate so unique, is that the market is split into hundreds of local app stores...
Oct 10, 2019
One of the key things that make the Chinese app climate so unique, is that the market is split into hundreds of local app stores...
Once a foreign app developer has successfully completed distribution, the next step is to work out how your app is doing in the local marketplace...
Oct 10, 2019
Once a foreign app developer has successfully completed distribution, the next step is to work out how your app is doing in the local marketplace...
Clients often want to know what options they have when it comes to launching their app. Well, there are 2 main options you can choose from, organic...
Oct 10, 2019
Clients often want to know what options they have when it comes to launching their app. Well, there are 2 main options you can choose from, organic...
Pretty much everybody understands the necessity for a security solution when it comes to protecting computers from hacks and viruses. Unfortunately...
Oct 10, 2019
Pretty much everybody understands the necessity for a security solution when it comes to protecting computers from hacks and viruses. Unfortunately...
We invest a lot of our time explaining the differences between the Western and Chinese Android market to our clients, so what better topic to relaunch...
Oct 8, 2019
We invest a lot of our time explaining the differences between the Western and Chinese Android market to our clients, so what better topic to relaunch...