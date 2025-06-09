What is China’s GACC Registration and Who Needs One?

The GACC Registration (General Administration of Customs of China Registration), known in Chinese as 进口食品境外生产企业注册, is a mandatory requirement for overseas food manufacturers, processors, and exporters seeking to export food products to China. Administered by China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC), this registration system requires manufacturers, processors, and storage facilities exporting food into China to submit applications for each individual product category. For international food businesses targeting China’s massive consumer market, securing GACC registration is essential to ensure customs clearance and establish credibility with Chinese importers and consumers.
GACC Registration is mandatory for producers from outside of China who wish to sell their food products and for exporters who wish to export the goods into the Chinese market. The registration system covers all food categories, including dairy products, meat and poultry, seafood, processed foods, beverages, dietary supplements, and agricultural products. Registration is in effect for five years and requires renewal before expiry. According to Order No. 248 of the General Administration of Customs, after 1 January 2022, the Chinese importer will have to provide the GACC Registration number to the customs officers in order to receive the goods. Any overseas food business seeking to export to China must obtain this registration to ensure successful customs clearance and legal market entry.
GACC Registration ensures your food products can legally enter the Chinese market and clear customs without delays or rejections. Once a product is registered, the company must include the registration number (境外成产企业在华注册编号) in the customs declaration forms when exporting food to China. The number must also be displayed on the inner and outer packaging of food exported by registered facilities. Records of all registration numbers can be accessed through the official GACC website. Operating without GACC registration results in immediate customs rejection, product returns, and potential suspension from the Chinese market. Sanctions such as return requests of shipments, suspension of imports, and revocation of qualifications caused by triggering risk warnings can severely impact business operations and reputation in China.
Any overseas food manufacturer, processor, or exporter targeting the Chinese market requires GACC registration. This includes food manufacturers producing packaged goods, beverages, or processed foods; agricultural producers exporting fresh produce, grains, or commodities; meat and poultry processing facilities; dairy product manufacturers; seafood processors and exporters; dietary supplement and health food producers; and food storage facilities involved in export operations. Your company must submit a separate application for each Food Product Category that you are shipping. For example, companies exporting both crackers and dried fruit would need separate registrations for each product category.
High-risk categories, such as dietary supplement products and dairy, must also be registered with the FDA or the local equivalent authority in addition to GACC registration. High-risk categories include:
Securing GACC registration involves a comprehensive application process with strict documentation and compliance requirements. GACC Decree 249: All overseas exporters must apply for Food Registration Procedures before shipment to a Chinese port. The application is submitted through the GACC online system and undergoes thorough review, including facility inspections for high-risk categories. According to the GACC, the application process typically takes 20-30 days, depending on product category complexity and documentation completeness. The application fee is 490 USD, approximately 3500 CNY.
The application is divided into 4 steps:
The application requires the following comprehensive documentation:
Required Registration Documents:
Additional Requirements by Product Category:
Important Registration Updates: GACC No. 105 Announcement states that the former 11-digit exporter registration number is no longer in use as of 5 September 2024, requiring all exporters to transition to the new 18-digit registration system format implemented by GACC Order No. 248. Under the new 18-digit format, registration numbers follow this structure: C-(Country Abbreviation)-12345678910112
Yes, GACC registration is specifically designed for foreign food manufacturers and exporters seeking to enter the Chinese market. Unlike some other Chinese regulatory requirements, foreign companies can directly apply for GACC registration without establishing a Chinese entity. However, foreign companies must meet the same stringent food safety and quality standards as required for domestic Chinese food businesses.
The main challenges for foreign companies include understanding Chinese regulatory requirements, navigating language barriers in documentation, ensuring compliance with Chinese food safety standards, and managing the complex application process across multiple product categories. Importers require your registration number to complete China customs clearance. If you change distributor or have multiple distributors, they may be reluctant to share your registration number and authorisation password if circumstances change. This makes direct registration control particularly important for maintaining business flexibility.
