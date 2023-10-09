Official Chinese Government Policies

Notice of the Cyberspace Administration of China on Seeking Public Comments on the Provisions on Regulating and Promoting Cross-border Data Flow (Exposure Draft) Notice of the Cyberspace Administration of China on Seeking Public Comments on the Provisions on Regulating and Promoting Cross-border Data Flow (Exposure Draft) 国家互联网信息办公室关于《规范和促进数据跨境流动规定（征求意见稿）》公开征求意见的通知

Notice of the Cyberspace Administration of China on Seeking Public Comments on the Provisions on Regulating and Promoting Cross-border Data Flow (Exposure Draft) 国家互联网信息办公室关于《规范和促进数据跨境流动规定（征求意见稿）》公开征求意见的通知

Optimizing the Environment for Foreign Investment and Increasing Efforts to Attract Foreign Investment Optimizing the Environment for Foreign Investment and Increasing Efforts to Attract Foreign Investment Guo Fa [2023] No. 11. 国务院关于进一步优化外商投资环境加大吸引外商投资力度的意见 国发〔2023〕11号.

Optimizing the Environment for Foreign Investment and Increasing Efforts to Attract Foreign Investment Guo Fa [2023] No. 11. 国务院关于进一步优化外商投资环境加大吸引外商投资力度的意见 国发〔2023〕11号.

Anti-Telecom and Online Fraud Law of the People's Republic of China Anti-Telecom and Online Fraud Law of the People's Republic of China Presidential Decree No.119. 中华人民共和国反电信网络诈骗法 主席令第一一九号.

Anti-Telecom and Online Fraud Law of the People's Republic of China Presidential Decree No.119. 中华人民共和国反电信网络诈骗法 主席令第一一九号.

CAC Notice on Seeking Public Comments on the Administrative Measures for the Compliance Audit of Personal Information Protection (Exposure Draft) CAC Notice on Seeking Public Comments on the Administrative Measures for the Compliance Audit of Personal Information Protection (Exposure Draft) 国家互联网信息办公室关于《个人信息保护合规审计管理办法（征求意见稿）》公开征求意见的通知

CAC Notice on Seeking Public Comments on the Administrative Measures for the Compliance Audit of Personal Information Protection (Exposure Draft) 国家互联网信息办公室关于《个人信息保护合规审计管理办法（征求意见稿）》公开征求意见的通知

Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the Record-filing of Mobile Internet Apps Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the Record-filing of Mobile Internet Apps Gong Xin Bu Xin Guan [2023] No. 105 工业和信息化部关于开展移动互联网应用程序备案工作的通知 工信部信管〔2023〕105号

Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the Record-filing of Mobile Internet Apps Gong Xin Bu Xin Guan [2023] No. 105 工业和信息化部关于开展移动互联网应用程序备案工作的通知 工信部信管〔2023〕105号

CAC Notice on Seeking Public Comments for the Guidelines for the Development of Minor Mode on the Mobile Internet (Exposure Draft) CAC Notice on Seeking Public Comments for the Guidelines for the Development of Minor Mode on the Mobile Internet (Exposure Draft) 国家互联网信息办公室关于《移动互联网未成年人模式建设指南（征求意见稿）》公开征求意见的通知

CAC Notice on Seeking Public Comments for the Guidelines for the Development of Minor Mode on the Mobile Internet (Exposure Draft) 国家互联网信息办公室关于《移动互联网未成年人模式建设指南（征求意见稿）》公开征求意见的通知

Administrative Measures for Internet Advertising Administrative Measures for Internet Advertising (Decree No. 72 of the State Administration for Market Regulation) 互联网广告管理办法 (国家市场监督管理总局令第72号)

Administrative Measures for Internet Advertising (Decree No. 72 of the State Administration for Market Regulation) 互联网广告管理办法 (国家市场监督管理总局令第72号)

Measures for the Standard Contract for Outbound Transfer of Personal Information Measures for the Standard Contract for Outbound Transfer of Personal Information Decree No. 13 of the Cyberspace Administration of China 个人信息出境标准合同办法 国家互联网信息办公室令第13号

Measures for the Standard Contract for Outbound Transfer of Personal Information Decree No. 13 of the Cyberspace Administration of China 个人信息出境标准合同办法 国家互联网信息办公室令第13号

Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Further Improving the Service Capability of Mobile Internet Apps Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Further Improving the Service Capability of Mobile Internet Apps (Gong Xin Bu Xin Guan Han [2023] No. 26) 工业和信息化部关于进一步提升移动互联网应用服务能力的通知 (工信部信管函〔2023〕26号)

Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Further Improving the Service Capability of Mobile Internet Apps (Gong Xin Bu Xin Guan Han [2023] No. 26) 工业和信息化部关于进一步提升移动互联网应用服务能力的通知 (工信部信管函〔2023〕26号)

Administrative Provisions on Comment Threading Services on the Internet (Revised in 2022) Article 1 In order to regulate the Internet comment threading services, safeguard state security and public interests and protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens, legal persons and other organisations, these Provisions are enacted according to such laws and regulations as the Cybersecurity Law of the People's Republic of China, the Provisions on the Ecological Governance of Network Information Contents and the Administrative Provisions on the Account Information of Internet Users as well as relevant provisions of the State.

Article 1 In order to regulate the Internet comment threading services, safeguard state security and public interests and protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens, legal persons and other organisations, these Provisions are enacted according to such laws and regulations as the Cybersecurity Law of the People's Republic of China, the Provisions on the Ecological Governance of Network Information Contents and the Administrative Provisions on the Account Information of Internet Users as well as relevant provisions of the State.

Security Protection Regulations for Critical Information Infrastructure Security Protection Regulations for Critical Information Infrastructure (The Security Protection Regulations for Critical Information Infrastructure, adopted at the 133rd executive meeting of the State Council on April 27, 2021, are hereby promulgated, effective September 1, 2021)

Security Protection Regulations for Critical Information Infrastructure (The Security Protection Regulations for Critical Information Infrastructure, adopted at the 133rd executive meeting of the State Council on April 27, 2021, are hereby promulgated, effective September 1, 2021)

Security Assessment Measures for Outbound Data Transfers Security Assessment Measures for Outbound Data Transfers Decree No. 11 of the Cybersecurity Administration of China (数据出境安全评估办法 国家互联网信息办公室令第11号)

Security Assessment Measures for Outbound Data Transfers Decree No. 11 of the Cybersecurity Administration of China (数据出境安全评估办法 国家互联网信息办公室令第11号)

Measures for the Administration of Foreign-related Investigation Measures for the Administration of Foreign-related Investigation (Order of the National Bureau of Statistics of People's Republic of China No. 7)

Measures for the Administration of Foreign-related Investigation (Order of the National Bureau of Statistics of People's Republic of China No. 7)

Provisions on Standard Contracts for Cross-border Transfers of Personal Information (Exposure Draft) In order to regulate the cross-border transfer of personal information, protect the rights and interests of personal information, and promote the security and free flow of personal information across the border, the Cybersecurity Administration of China has drafted the Provisions on Standard Contracts for Cross-border Transfers of Personal Information (Exposure Draft) in accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Personal Information, which are hereby promulgated for public comments.

In order to regulate the cross-border transfer of personal information, protect the rights and interests of personal information, and promote the security and free flow of personal information across the border, the Cybersecurity Administration of China has drafted the Provisions on Standard Contracts for Cross-border Transfers of Personal Information (Exposure Draft) in accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Personal Information, which are hereby promulgated for public comments.

Administrative Provisions on Mobile Internet Applications Information Services (2022) The new administrative provisions on mobile internet applications information services shall come into force on August 1, 2022, repealing simultaneously The Administrative Provisions on Mobile Internet Application Information Services promulgated on June 28, 2016.

The new administrative provisions on mobile internet applications information services shall come into force on August 1, 2022, repealing simultaneously The Administrative Provisions on Mobile Internet Application Information Services promulgated on June 28, 2016.

Measures for the Security Assessment of Personal Information and Important Data to be Transmitted Abroad (Exposure Draft) Measures for the Security Assessment of Personal Information and Important Data to be Transmitted Abroad (Exposure Draft) 《个人信息和重要数据出境安全评估办法（征求意见稿）》

Measures for the Security Assessment of Personal Information and Important Data to be Transmitted Abroad (Exposure Draft) 《个人信息和重要数据出境安全评估办法（征求意见稿）》

Cyber Protection of Children's Personal Information The Provisions on the Cyber Protection of Children's Personal Information are effective October 1, 2019.

The Provisions on the Cyber Protection of Children's Personal Information are effective October 1, 2019.

Cybersecurity Review Measures (2021) The present Measures shall come into force on February 15, 2022, simultaneously repealing the Cybersecurity Review Measures promulgated on April 13, 2020.

The present Measures shall come into force on February 15, 2022, simultaneously repealing the Cybersecurity Review Measures promulgated on April 13, 2020.

Administration of Network Data Security (Exposure Draft) CAC Notice for Soliciting Public Comments on the Regulations for the Administration of Network Data Security (Exposure Draft)

CAC Notice for Soliciting Public Comments on the Regulations for the Administration of Network Data Security (Exposure Draft)

Measures for the Security Assessment of Outbound Data (Exposure Draft) Notice of the Cyberspace Administration of China on Seeking Public Comments on the Measures for the Security Assessment of Outbound Data (Exposure Draft)

Notice of the Cyberspace Administration of China on Seeking Public Comments on the Measures for the Security Assessment of Outbound Data (Exposure Draft)

Personal Information Protection Law of China (PIPL) 中华人民共和国个人信息保护法 Personal Information Protection Law of the People's Republic of China (PIPL) 中国人民共和国个人信息保护法

Personal Information Protection Law of the People's Republic of China (PIPL) 中国人民共和国个人信息保护法

Data Security Law of the People's Republic of China Data Security Law of the People's Republic of China

Data Security Law of the People's Republic of China

Administrative Provisions on Internet-based Audio-visual Program Services（Revised in 2015) Promulgated under Decree [2007] No. 56 of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television and the Ministry of Information Industry on December 20, 2007, and revised on August 28, 2015.

Promulgated under Decree [2007] No. 56 of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television and the Ministry of Information Industry on December 20, 2007, and revised on August 28, 2015.

Opinions on Further Easing the Burden of Homework and Off-campus Training on Students in Compulsory Education Stage Opinions on Further Easing the Burden of Homework and Off-campus Training on Students in Compulsory Education Stage

Opinions on Further Easing the Burden of Homework and Off-campus Training on Students in Compulsory Education Stage

Notice on Issuing the "Regulations on the Scope of Necessary Personal Information for Common Types of Mobile Internet Applications" Chinese regulation outlining 39 different app types, identifies their basic functionalities, and what personal info is necessary to collect, if any, from user

Chinese regulation outlining 39 different app types, identifies their basic functionalities, and what personal info is necessary to collect, if any, from user

Measures for the Supervision and Administration of Online Transactions E-commerce regulations providing standards and guidance, including that online marketplaces cannot force exclusivity agreements.

E-commerce regulations providing standards and guidance, including that online marketplaces cannot force exclusivity agreements.

Approval for publishing domestic online game works Approval for publishing domestic online game works

Approval for publishing domestic online game works

Approval for publishing Internet game works authorized by overseas copyright owners Approval for publishing Internet game works authorized by overseas copyright owners

Approval for publishing Internet game works authorized by overseas copyright owners

Implementing Measures of the People's Bank of China for Protection of Financial Consumers' Rights and Interests Implementing Measures of the People's Bank of China for Protection of Financial Consumers' Rights and Interests in China.

Implementing Measures of the People's Bank of China for Protection of Financial Consumers' Rights and Interests in China.

Interim Provisions on the Review of Concentrations of Undertakings Changes to the anti-monopoly law of China keeping firms from sharing consumer data, exclusivity arrangements, and other anti-competitive practices 经营者集中审查暂行规定

Changes to the anti-monopoly law of China keeping firms from sharing consumer data, exclusivity arrangements, and other anti-competitive practices 经营者集中审查暂行规定

Draft - Personal Information (PII) Protection Law of China A draft of the new law proposed for handling and protecting PII (Personally Identifiable Information) in China. Released 10-21-2020. 个人信息保护法（草案）征求意见

A draft of the new law proposed for handling and protecting PII (Personally Identifiable Information) in China. Released 10-21-2020. 个人信息保护法（草案）征求意见

Notice of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Carrying out Special Rectification Actions in Depth against the Infringement upon Users' Rights and Interests by Apps Announcement of app inspection and rectification against improper use and collection of PII, user harassment, cheating, and other illegalities by China gov.

Announcement of app inspection and rectification against improper use and collection of PII, user harassment, cheating, and other illegalities by China gov.

Special Administrative Measures (Negative List) for Foreign Investment Access (Edition 2020) The "Negative List" of what is not allowed for companies with certain levels of foreign investment.

The "Negative List" of what is not allowed for companies with certain levels of foreign investment.

China Game License Approvals Link to a list of the game licenses issued each year by SAPPRFT for mobile iOS and Android, console and online games, by both foreign and domestic companies.

Link to a list of the game licenses issued each year by SAPPRFT for mobile iOS and Android, console and online games, by both foreign and domestic companies.

Foreign Investment Law of the People's Republic of China Chinese law to protect the rights and interests of foreign investors, and regulate the administration of foreign investment in China.

Chinese law to protect the rights and interests of foreign investors, and regulate the administration of foreign investment in China.

Implementing Measures of the People's Bank of China for Protection of Financial Consumers' Rights and Interests

Cryptography Law of the People's Republic of China Chinese law regulating cryptography and cybersecurity online in China.

Chinese law regulating cryptography and cybersecurity online in China.

APP notification on infringement of user rights - first batch Chinese government notification of apps that have infringed on the eight recent government requirements for app data, including a list of the infringing apps.

Chinese government notification of apps that have infringed on the eight recent government requirements for app data, including a list of the infringing apps.

Notice on Promulgation of the Method for Identifying the Illegal Collection and Use of Personal Information by Apps Regulations regarding the collection and use of personally identifiable information (PII) in apps and games in China.

Regulations regarding the collection and use of personally identifiable information (PII) in apps and games in China.

Administrative Measures for Mobile Education APPs Details the procedures for registering and licensing mobile educational apps in China by the Chinese Ministry of Education.

Details the procedures for registering and licensing mobile educational apps in China by the Chinese Ministry of Education.

Notice on Preventing Minors from Addiction to Online Games A chart outlining the Chinese government's eight restrictions on game developers to help curb gaming addiction in youth.

A chart outlining the Chinese government's eight restrictions on game developers to help curb gaming addiction in youth.

Notice on special rectification of APPs & user rights Notice from the Chinese government regulators detailing how sensitive personal information collected from app users should be handled.

Notice from the Chinese government regulators detailing how sensitive personal information collected from app users should be handled.

Interpretation of rectification of APP infringement on user rights Guide for app publishers and distributors on what the Chinese government considers excessive and improper handling of personal user info and permissions.

Guide for app publishers and distributors on what the Chinese government considers excessive and improper handling of personal user info and permissions.

Special actions against APPs infringement of user rights Special rectification action against app developers and distributors infringement of user rights.

Special rectification action against app developers and distributors infringement of user rights.

Clarifications on "Notice on Preventing Minors from Addiction to Online Games" A government official offers clarifying information on the recent notice of measures meant to prevent youth addiction to online and mobile games in China.

A government official offers clarifying information on the recent notice of measures meant to prevent youth addiction to online and mobile games in China.

Trademark Law of the People's Republic of China (2019) Laws regarding the registration and regulation of trademarks in China, revised in 2019.

Laws regarding the registration and regulation of trademarks in China, revised in 2019.

Notice On Preventing Minors From Addiction to Online Games SAPPRFT government notice to game companies to help curb gaming addiction in minors by implementing a real-name verification system and restricting access.

SAPPRFT government notice to game companies to help curb gaming addiction in minors by implementing a real-name verification system and restricting access.

Notice of the Cyberspace Administration of China on Soliciting Public Comments on the Administrative Measures on Data Security Draft measures for the collection, storage, transmission, processing and use of personal user data in the PRC.

Draft measures for the collection, storage, transmission, processing and use of personal user data in the PRC.

Electronic Signature Law of the People’s Republic of China Law standardizing electronic signatures in China, establishing legal validity, and safeguarding the rights and interests of the relevant parties: Revised 2019

Law standardizing electronic signatures in China, establishing legal validity, and safeguarding the rights and interests of the relevant parties: Revised 2019

China Approval Process of Games Originating Overseas A detailed description of the official process for approving and licensing a mobile, PC, or console game in China.

A detailed description of the official process for approving and licensing a mobile, PC, or console game in China.

Guide to the Self-Assessment of Illegal Collection and Use of Personal Information by Apps Guide for app developers to carry out self-check and self-correction concerning their collection and use of personal information.

Guide for app developers to carry out self-check and self-correction concerning their collection and use of personal information.

E-commerce Law of the People's Republic of China Chinese laws regulating e-commerce in China.

Chinese laws regulating e-commerce in China.

Online Game Ethics Committee Established An online games ethics committee is established in Beijing to regulate the moral and ethical content of online and mobile games in China.

An online games ethics committee is established in Beijing to regulate the moral and ethical content of online and mobile games in China.

Security of Internet services with social capabilities Chinese government guidelines for mobile apps with social media components and regulation of content.

Chinese government guidelines for mobile apps with social media components and regulation of content.

Advertising Law of the People's Republic of China Laws governing rules and restrictions on advertising in China, amended in 2018

Laws governing rules and restrictions on advertising in China, amended in 2018

Notice on the Promulgation of the Administrative Measures on Standards, Security and Services of National Healthcare Big Data (for Trial Implementation) Chinese government Notice on standards, security and services of National Healthcare Big Data in China

Chinese government Notice on standards, security and services of National Healthcare Big Data in China

Anti-Terrorism Law of the People's Republic of China Anti-terrorism law outlawing money laundering and other practices, with applications to online transactions and online financial institutions.

Anti-terrorism law outlawing money laundering and other practices, with applications to online transactions and online financial institutions.

Standardization Law of the People's Republic of China (2017 Revision) Law is formulated for the purposes of strengthening standardization work in the People's Republic of China.

Law is formulated for the purposes of strengthening standardization work in the People's Republic of China.

Notice on Regulating the Use of Domain Names in Providing Internet-based Information Services

Administrative Measures on Internet-based Drug Information Services Chinese government regulations regarding drug information and drug information services posted online in China (revised in 2017).

Chinese government regulations regarding drug information and drug information services posted online in China (revised in 2017).

Personal Information Security Specification of China This standard specifies the collection, storage, use, share, transfer, and other principles of public disclosure of personal information security requirements and processing activities to be followed for China.

This standard specifies the collection, storage, use, share, transfer, and other principles of public disclosure of personal information security requirements and processing activities to be followed for China.

Administrative Measures on Telecommunications Business Permits (2017) China's rules and regulations on issuing telecommunications business permits, including process and penalties.

China's rules and regulations on issuing telecommunications business permits, including process and penalties.

Guidelines: Data Cross Border Transfer Security Assessment This is helpful for app and game developers to make sure they are complying with the government guidelines regarding the transmission of data in and out of China.

This is helpful for app and game developers to make sure they are complying with the government guidelines regarding the transmission of data in and out of China.

Cybersecurity Law of the People’s Republic of China China's cybersecurity law.

China's cybersecurity law.

Regulations for the Administration of Mobile Internet Application Information Services General regulations for mobile app stores in China.

General regulations for mobile app stores in China.

Administrative Regulations on Internet Information Search Services Regulations applying to search engine providers in China.

Regulations applying to search engine providers in China.

Administrative Regulations on Mobile Internet APPS Chinese government guidelines and Q&A regarding regulations app developers must follow, including content auditing, real name verification, etc.

Chinese government guidelines and Q&A regarding regulations app developers must follow, including content auditing, real name verification, etc.

Notice on Mobile Game Publishing Service Management 2016 notice detailing how the relevant agencies will handle the approval process for mobile games in Mainland China.

2016 notice detailing how the relevant agencies will handle the approval process for mobile games in Mainland China.

Mobile Game Content Standard (2016 Edition) Official SAPPRFT rules and restrictions for mobile game content.

Official SAPPRFT rules and restrictions for mobile game content.

Administrative Provisions on Foreign-funded Telecommunications Enterprises Chinese law dictating the rules and requirements for foreign investment in telecommunication enterprises in China, including amounts/percentages allowed.

Chinese law dictating the rules and requirements for foreign investment in telecommunication enterprises in China, including amounts/percentages allowed.

Telecommunications Regulations of the People's Republic of China Laws regulating telecom operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in China.

Laws regulating telecom operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in China.

Announcement of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Promulgating the Classification Catalogue of Telecommunications Services (Version 2015) A list of the telecommunication service classifications/categories in China, 2015 revision.

A list of the telecommunication service classifications/categories in China, 2015 revision.

Implementation Regulations for the Trademark Law of the People's Republic of China Detailed implementation instructions, amended in 2014, for the implementation of trademarks in the People's Republic of China.

Detailed implementation instructions, amended in 2014, for the implementation of trademarks in the People's Republic of China.

Further Notice: Application Materials By Overseas Publishers 2014 announcement of new requirements for overseas copyright holders to submit their game for licensing and approval by SAPPRFT.

2014 announcement of new requirements for overseas copyright holders to submit their game for licensing and approval by SAPPRFT.

Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Consumers Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Consumers

Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Consumers

Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Consumers This Law is formulated for the purposes of protecting the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, safeguarding social and economic order, promoting healthy development of socialist market economy.

This Law is formulated for the purposes of protecting the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, safeguarding social and economic order, promoting healthy development of socialist market economy.

Provisions on Protecting the Personal Information of Telecommunications and Internet Users Standards for collection, storage, and liability of personally identifiable information (PII) in China, adopted by the Chinese government.

Standards for collection, storage, and liability of personally identifiable information (PII) in China, adopted by the Chinese government.

Regulations on the Protection of Computer Software (2013 Revision) Software copyright law of China, revised in 2013.

Software copyright law of China, revised in 2013.

Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Minors (Revised in 2012) Chinese Law to protect the physical and mental health of minors, and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

Chinese Law to protect the physical and mental health of minors, and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

Notice on starting online game real name verification system National Citizen Identification Number Inquiry Service Center will take charge of the implementing a real-name account verification system for online games.

National Citizen Identification Number Inquiry Service Center will take charge of the implementing a real-name account verification system for online games.

Administrative Measures on Security Protection for International Connections to Computer Information Networks (2011 Revision) Laws, regulations and restrictions regarding international internet data transfer and security in China, outlining liabilities of network providers and supervision.

Laws, regulations and restrictions regarding international internet data transfer and security in China, outlining liabilities of network providers and supervision.

Administrative Measures on Internet-based Information Services Basic measures for the regulation of the internet in China

Basic measures for the regulation of the internet in China

Further Regulating the Use of Language In Publication Text Additional regulations regarding the use of Mandarin and Simplified Chinese in publications, including games.

Additional regulations regarding the use of Mandarin and Simplified Chinese in publications, including games.

Copyright Law of the People's Republic of China Chinese copyright law, revised in 2010, detailing rights, legal liability, and enforcement of copyright in China, revised in 2010.

Chinese copyright law, revised in 2010, detailing rights, legal liability, and enforcement of copyright in China, revised in 2010.

Examination and approval of a Foreign-related Investigation Permit Law outlining license required for collecting market survey data within China and then transferring that data out of China, to an international company.

Law outlining license required for collecting market survey data within China and then transferring that data out of China, to an international company.

Administrative Measures for the Hierarchical Protection of Information Security Measures for protection of information security, state secrets, cryptography, etc.

Measures for protection of information security, state secrets, cryptography, etc.

Notice on implementing online gaming anti-addiction system Notice announcing the implementation of a real-name authentication program as part of a comprehensive online gaming anti-addiction system aimed at minors.

Notice announcing the implementation of a real-name authentication program as part of a comprehensive online gaming anti-addiction system aimed at minors.

Anti-Money Laundering Law of the People's Republic of China This Law is formulated for the purposes of preventing money laundering activities, preserving financial order and containing money laundering crimes and other related crimes.

This Law is formulated for the purposes of preventing money laundering activities, preserving financial order and containing money laundering crimes and other related crimes.

Administrative Measures for the Filing of Not-for-Profit Internet Information Services China's filing procedures for registering not-for-profit (non-commercial) websites with the Chinese government.

China's filing procedures for registering not-for-profit (non-commercial) websites with the Chinese government.

Notice on Prohibition of Using Online Games for Gambling Notice that online gambling games are illegal.

Notice that online gambling games are illegal.

Notice on Healthy Gaming Advice in Games Notice requiring game publishers to add a "Healthy Gaming Advice" startup screen to their games.

Notice requiring game publishers to add a "Healthy Gaming Advice" startup screen to their games.

Law of the People's Republic of China on the Common Language The PRC law establishing Mandarin Chinese as the official language of China, and Simplified Chinese as the preferred characters for written Chinese.

The PRC law establishing Mandarin Chinese as the official language of China, and Simplified Chinese as the preferred characters for written Chinese.

Contract Law of the People's Republic of China Law outlining the personal rights of people and entities involved in writing and signing contracts in China. Chinese contract law.

Law outlining the personal rights of people and entities involved in writing and signing contracts in China. Chinese contract law.

Regulations On The Use Of Chinese Characters In Publications Detailing how Simplified Chinese characters must be used in publications approved by SAPPRFT, which includes games.

Detailing how Simplified Chinese characters must be used in publications approved by SAPPRFT, which includes games.