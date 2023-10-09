Official Chinese Government Policies

Here you will find English translations of official Chinese government laws, policies, and press releases related to mobile technology - particularly mobile apps and mobile games in China. Each includes a link to the original post on the web.
These are useful for developers who are publishing apps for the Chinese market, to ensure they are compliant with the latest laws and regulations.
Notice of the Cyberspace Administration of China on Seeking Public Comments on the Provisions on Regulating and Promoting Cross-border Data Flow (Exposure Draft) 国家互联网信息办公室关于《规范和促进数据跨境流动规定（征求意见稿）》公开征求意见的通知
Oct 9, 2023
Optimizing the Environment for Foreign Investment and Increasing Efforts to Attract Foreign Investment Guo Fa [2023] No. 11. 国务院关于进一步优化外商投资环境加大吸引外商投资力度的意见 国发〔2023〕11号.
Aug 14, 2023
Anti-Telecom and Online Fraud Law of the People's Republic of China Presidential Decree No.119. 中华人民共和国反电信网络诈骗法 主席令第一一九号.
Aug 14, 2023
CAC Notice on Seeking Public Comments on the Administrative Measures for the Compliance Audit of Personal Information Protection (Exposure Draft) 国家互联网信息办公室关于《个人信息保护合规审计管理办法（征求意见稿）》公开征求意见的通知
Aug 10, 2023
Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the Record-filing of Mobile Internet Apps Gong Xin Bu Xin Guan [2023] No. 105 工业和信息化部关于开展移动互联网应用程序备案工作的通知 工信部信管〔2023〕105号
Aug 10, 2023
CAC Notice on Seeking Public Comments for the Guidelines for the Development of Minor Mode on the Mobile Internet (Exposure Draft) 国家互联网信息办公室关于《移动互联网未成年人模式建设指南（征求意见稿）》公开征求意见的通知
Aug 7, 2023
Administrative Measures for Internet Advertising (Decree No. 72 of the State Administration for Market Regulation) 互联网广告管理办法 (国家市场监督管理总局令第72号)
Apr 3, 2023
Measures for the Standard Contract for Outbound Transfer of Personal Information Decree No. 13 of the Cyberspace Administration of China 个人信息出境标准合同办法 国家互联网信息办公室令第13号
Mar 16, 2023
Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Further Improving the Service Capability of Mobile Internet Apps (Gong Xin Bu Xin Guan Han [2023] No. 26) 工业和信息化部关于进一步提升移动互联网应用服务能力的通知 (工信部信管函〔2023〕26号)
Mar 2, 2023
Article 1 In order to regulate the Internet comment threading services, safeguard state security and public interests and protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens, legal persons and other organisations, these Provisions are enacted according to such laws and regulations as the Cybersecurity Law of the People's Republic of China, the Provisions on the Ecological Governance of Network Information Contents and the Administrative Provisions on the Account Information of Internet Users as well as relevant provisions of the State.
Nov 28, 2022
Security Protection Regulations for Critical Information Infrastructure (The Security Protection Regulations for Critical Information Infrastructure, adopted at the 133rd executive meeting of the State Council on April 27, 2021, are hereby promulgated, effective September 1, 2021)
Jul 27, 2022
Security Assessment Measures for Outbound Data Transfers Decree No. 11 of the Cybersecurity Administration of China (数据出境安全评估办法 国家互联网信息办公室令第11号)
Jul 8, 2022
Measures for the Administration of Foreign-related Investigation (Order of the National Bureau of Statistics of People's Republic of China No. 7)
Jul 7, 2022
In order to regulate the cross-border transfer of personal information, protect the rights and interests of personal information, and promote the security and free flow of personal information across the border, the Cybersecurity Administration of China has drafted the Provisions on Standard Contracts for Cross-border Transfers of Personal Information (Exposure Draft) in accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Personal Information, which are hereby promulgated for public comments.
Jul 7, 2022
The new administrative provisions on mobile internet applications information services shall come into force on August 1, 2022, repealing simultaneously The Administrative Provisions on Mobile Internet Application Information Services promulgated on June 28, 2016.
Jun 21, 2022
Measures for the Security Assessment of Personal Information and Important Data to be Transmitted Abroad (Exposure Draft) 《个人信息和重要数据出境安全评估办法（征求意见稿）》
Jun 15, 2022
The Provisions on the Cyber Protection of Children's Personal Information are effective October 1, 2019.
Apr 21, 2022
The present Measures shall come into force on February 15, 2022, simultaneously repealing the Cybersecurity Review Measures promulgated on April 13, 2020.
Jan 7, 2022
CAC Notice for Soliciting Public Comments on the Regulations for the Administration of Network Data Security (Exposure Draft)
Nov 17, 2021
Notice of the Cyberspace Administration of China on Seeking Public Comments on the Measures for the Security Assessment of Outbound Data (Exposure Draft)
Nov 4, 2021
Personal Information Protection Law of the People's Republic of China (PIPL) 中国人民共和国个人信息保护法
Aug 26, 2021
Data Security Law of the People's Republic of China
Aug 17, 2021
Promulgated under Decree [2007] No. 56 of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television and the Ministry of Information Industry on December 20, 2007, and revised on August 28, 2015.
Aug 3, 2021
Opinions on Further Easing the Burden of Homework and Off-campus Training on Students in Compulsory Education Stage
Aug 2, 2021
Chinese regulation outlining 39 different app types, identifies their basic functionalities, and what personal info is necessary to collect, if any, from user
Mar 22, 2021
E-commerce regulations providing standards and guidance, including that online marketplaces cannot force exclusivity agreements.
Mar 15, 2021
Approval for publishing domestic online game works
Dec 7, 2020
Approval for publishing Internet game works authorized by overseas copyright owners
Dec 7, 2020
Implementing Measures of the People's Bank of China for Protection of Financial Consumers' Rights and Interests in China.
Nov 1, 2020
Changes to the anti-monopoly law of China keeping firms from sharing consumer data, exclusivity arrangements, and other anti-competitive practices 经营者集中审查暂行规定
Oct 23, 2020
A draft of the new law proposed for handling and protecting PII (Personally Identifiable Information) in China. Released 10-21-2020. 个人信息保护法（草案）征求意见
Oct 21, 2020
Announcement of app inspection and rectification against improper use and collection of PII, user harassment, cheating, and other illegalities by China gov.
Jul 22, 2020
The "Negative List" of what is not allowed for companies with certain levels of foreign investment.
Jun 23, 2020
Link to a list of the game licenses issued each year by SAPPRFT for mobile iOS and Android, console and online games, by both foreign and domestic companies.
Mar 6, 2020
Chinese law to protect the rights and interests of foreign investors, and regulate the administration of foreign investment in China.
Jan 1, 2020
Chinese law regulating cryptography and cybersecurity online in China.
Jan 1, 2020
Chinese government notification of apps that have infringed on the eight recent government requirements for app data, including a list of the infringing apps.
Dec 19, 2019
Regulations regarding the collection and use of personally identifiable information (PII) in apps and games in China.
Nov 28, 2019
Details the procedures for registering and licensing mobile educational apps in China by the Chinese Ministry of Education.
Nov 13, 2019
A chart outlining the Chinese government's eight restrictions on game developers to help curb gaming addiction in youth.
Nov 6, 2019
Notice from the Chinese government regulators detailing how sensitive personal information collected from app users should be handled.
Nov 6, 2019
Guide for app publishers and distributors on what the Chinese government considers excessive and improper handling of personal user info and permissions.
Nov 6, 2019
Special rectification action against app developers and distributors infringement of user rights.
Nov 6, 2019
A government official offers clarifying information on the recent notice of measures meant to prevent youth addiction to online and mobile games in China.
Nov 5, 2019
Laws regarding the registration and regulation of trademarks in China, revised in 2019.
Nov 1, 2019
SAPPRFT government notice to game companies to help curb gaming addiction in minors by implementing a real-name verification system and restricting access.
Oct 25, 2019
Draft measures for the collection, storage, transmission, processing and use of personal user data in the PRC.
May 28, 2019
Law standardizing electronic signatures in China, establishing legal validity, and safeguarding the rights and interests of the relevant parties: Revised 2019
Apr 23, 2019
A detailed description of the official process for approving and licensing a mobile, PC, or console game in China.
Apr 12, 2019
Guide for app developers to carry out self-check and self-correction concerning their collection and use of personal information.
Mar 3, 2019
Chinese laws regulating e-commerce in China.
Jan 1, 2019
An online games ethics committee is established in Beijing to regulate the moral and ethical content of online and mobile games in China.
Dec 7, 2018
Chinese government guidelines for mobile apps with social media components and regulation of content.
Nov 15, 2018
Laws governing rules and restrictions on advertising in China, amended in 2018
Oct 26, 2018
Chinese government Notice on standards, security and services of National Healthcare Big Data in China
Jul 12, 2018
Anti-terrorism law outlawing money laundering and other practices, with applications to online transactions and online financial institutions.
Apr 27, 2018
Law is formulated for the purposes of strengthening standardization work in the People's Republic of China.
Jan 1, 2018
Nov 27, 2017
Chinese government regulations regarding drug information and drug information services posted online in China (revised in 2017).
Nov 17, 2017
This standard specifies the collection, storage, use, share, transfer, and other principles of public disclosure of personal information security requirements and processing activities to be followed for China.
Nov 1, 2017
China's rules and regulations on issuing telecommunications business permits, including process and penalties.
Sep 1, 2017
This is helpful for app and game developers to make sure they are complying with the government guidelines regarding the transmission of data in and out of China.
May 28, 2017
China's cybersecurity law.
Nov 7, 2016
General regulations for mobile app stores in China.
Aug 6, 2016
Regulations applying to search engine providers in China.
Aug 1, 2016
Chinese government guidelines and Q&A regarding regulations app developers must follow, including content auditing, real name verification, etc.
Jun 28, 2016
2016 notice detailing how the relevant agencies will handle the approval process for mobile games in Mainland China.
Jun 2, 2016
Official SAPPRFT rules and restrictions for mobile game content.
May 24, 2016
Chinese law dictating the rules and requirements for foreign investment in telecommunication enterprises in China, including amounts/percentages allowed.
Feb 6, 2016
Laws regulating telecom operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in China.
Feb 6, 2016
A list of the telecommunication service classifications/categories in China, 2015 revision.
Dec 28, 2015
Detailed implementation instructions, amended in 2014, for the implementation of trademarks in the People's Republic of China.
Apr 29, 2014
2014 announcement of new requirements for overseas copyright holders to submit their game for licensing and approval by SAPPRFT.
Apr 18, 2014
Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Consumers
Mar 15, 2014
This Law is formulated for the purposes of protecting the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, safeguarding social and economic order, promoting healthy development of socialist market economy.
Mar 15, 2014
Standards for collection, storage, and liability of personally identifiable information (PII) in China, adopted by the Chinese government.
Jul 16, 2013
Software copyright law of China, revised in 2013.
Jan 3, 2013
Chinese Law to protect the physical and mental health of minors, and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.
Jan 1, 2013
National Citizen Identification Number Inquiry Service Center will take charge of the implementing a real-name account verification system for online games.
Jul 1, 2011
Laws, regulations and restrictions regarding international internet data transfer and security in China, outlining liabilities of network providers and supervision.
Jan 8, 2011
Basic measures for the regulation of the internet in China
Jan 8, 2011
Additional regulations regarding the use of Mandarin and Simplified Chinese in publications, including games.
Nov 23, 2010
Chinese copyright law, revised in 2010, detailing rights, legal liability, and enforcement of copyright in China, revised in 2010.
Feb 26, 2010
Law outlining license required for collecting market survey data within China and then transferring that data out of China, to an international company.
May 15, 2008
Measures for protection of information security, state secrets, cryptography, etc.
Jun 22, 2007
Notice announcing the implementation of a real-name authentication program as part of a comprehensive online gaming anti-addiction system aimed at minors.
Apr 15, 2007
This Law is formulated for the purposes of preventing money laundering activities, preserving financial order and containing money laundering crimes and other related crimes.
Jan 1, 2007
China's filing procedures for registering not-for-profit (non-commercial) websites with the Chinese government.
Feb 8, 2005
Notice that online gambling games are illegal.
Jan 12, 2005
Notice requiring game publishers to add a "Healthy Gaming Advice" startup screen to their games.
Sep 1, 2003
The PRC law establishing Mandarin Chinese as the official language of China, and Simplified Chinese as the preferred characters for written Chinese.
Jan 1, 2001
Law outlining the personal rights of people and entities involved in writing and signing contracts in China. Chinese contract law.
Oct 1, 1999
Detailing how Simplified Chinese characters must be used in publications approved by SAPPRFT, which includes games.
Jul 7, 1992
