Official Chinese Government Policies

Here you will find English translations of official Chinese government laws, policies, and press releases related to mobile technology - particularly mobile apps and mobile games in China. Each includes a link to the original post on the web.

These are useful for developers who are publishing apps for the Chinese market, to ensure they are compliant with the latest laws and regulations.

Notice of the Cyberspace Administration of China on Seeking Public Comments on the Provisions on Regulating and Promoting Cross-border Data Flow (Exposure Draft)

Notice of the Cyberspace Administration of China on Seeking Public Comments on the Provisions on Regulating and Promoting Cross-border Data Flow (Exposure Draft) 国家互联网信息办公室关于《规范和促进数据跨境流动规定（征求意见稿）》公开征求意见的通知

Oct 9, 2023

Notice of the Cyberspace Administration of China on Seeking Public Comments on the Provisions on Regulating and Promoting Cross-border Data Flow (Exposure Draft) 国家互联网信息办公室关于《规范和促进数据跨境流动规定（征求意见稿）》公开征求意见的通知

Optimizing the Environment for Foreign Investment and Increasing Efforts to Attract Foreign Investment

Optimizing the Environment for Foreign Investment and Increasing Efforts to Attract Foreign Investment Guo Fa [2023] No. 11. 国务院关于进一步优化外商投资环境加大吸引外商投资力度的意见 国发〔2023〕11号.

Aug 14, 2023

Optimizing the Environment for Foreign Investment and Increasing Efforts to Attract Foreign Investment Guo Fa [2023] No. 11. 国务院关于进一步优化外商投资环境加大吸引外商投资力度的意见 国发〔2023〕11号.

Anti-Telecom and Online Fraud Law of the People's Republic of China

Anti-Telecom and Online Fraud Law of the People's Republic of China Presidential Decree No.119. 中华人民共和国反电信网络诈骗法 主席令第一一九号.

Aug 14, 2023

Anti-Telecom and Online Fraud Law of the People's Republic of China Presidential Decree No.119. 中华人民共和国反电信网络诈骗法 主席令第一一九号.

CAC Notice on Seeking Public Comments on the Administrative Measures for the Compliance Audit of Personal Information Protection (Exposure Draft)

CAC Notice on Seeking Public Comments on the Administrative Measures for the Compliance Audit of Personal Information Protection (Exposure Draft) 国家互联网信息办公室关于《个人信息保护合规审计管理办法（征求意见稿）》公开征求意见的通知

Aug 10, 2023

CAC Notice on Seeking Public Comments on the Administrative Measures for the Compliance Audit of Personal Information Protection (Exposure Draft) 国家互联网信息办公室关于《个人信息保护合规审计管理办法（征求意见稿）》公开征求意见的通知

Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the Record-filing of Mobile Internet Apps

Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the Record-filing of Mobile Internet Apps Gong Xin Bu Xin Guan [2023] No. 105 工业和信息化部关于开展移动互联网应用程序备案工作的通知 工信部信管〔2023〕105号

Aug 10, 2023

Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the Record-filing of Mobile Internet Apps Gong Xin Bu Xin Guan [2023] No. 105 工业和信息化部关于开展移动互联网应用程序备案工作的通知 工信部信管〔2023〕105号

CAC Notice on Seeking Public Comments for the Guidelines for the Development of Minor Mode on the Mobile Internet (Exposure Draft)

CAC Notice on Seeking Public Comments for the Guidelines for the Development of Minor Mode on the Mobile Internet (Exposure Draft) 国家互联网信息办公室关于《移动互联网未成年人模式建设指南（征求意见稿）》公开征求意见的通知

Aug 7, 2023

CAC Notice on Seeking Public Comments for the Guidelines for the Development of Minor Mode on the Mobile Internet (Exposure Draft) 国家互联网信息办公室关于《移动互联网未成年人模式建设指南（征求意见稿）》公开征求意见的通知

Administrative Measures for Internet Advertising

Administrative Measures for Internet Advertising (Decree No. 72 of the State Administration for Market Regulation) 互联网广告管理办法 (国家市场监督管理总局令第72号)

Apr 3, 2023

Administrative Measures for Internet Advertising (Decree No. 72 of the State Administration for Market Regulation) 互联网广告管理办法 (国家市场监督管理总局令第72号)

Measures for the Standard Contract for Outbound Transfer of Personal Information

Measures for the Standard Contract for Outbound Transfer of Personal Information Decree No. 13 of the Cyberspace Administration of China 个人信息出境标准合同办法 国家互联网信息办公室令第13号

Mar 16, 2023

Measures for the Standard Contract for Outbound Transfer of Personal Information Decree No. 13 of the Cyberspace Administration of China 个人信息出境标准合同办法 国家互联网信息办公室令第13号

Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Further Improving the Service Capability of Mobile Internet Apps

Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Further Improving the Service Capability of Mobile Internet Apps (Gong Xin Bu Xin Guan Han [2023] No. 26) 工业和信息化部关于进一步提升移动互联网应用服务能力的通知 (工信部信管函〔2023〕26号)

Mar 2, 2023

Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Further Improving the Service Capability of Mobile Internet Apps (Gong Xin Bu Xin Guan Han [2023] No. 26) 工业和信息化部关于进一步提升移动互联网应用服务能力的通知 (工信部信管函〔2023〕26号)

Administrative Provisions on Comment Threading Services on the Internet (Revised in 2022)

Article 1 In order to regulate the Internet comment threading services, safeguard state security and public interests and protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens, legal persons and other organisations, these Provisions are enacted according to such laws and regulations as the Cybersecurity Law of the People's Republic of China, the Provisions on the Ecological Governance of Network Information Contents and the Administrative Provisions on the Account Information of Internet Users as well as relevant provisions of the State.

Nov 28, 2022

Article 1 In order to regulate the Internet comment threading services, safeguard state security and public interests and protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens, legal persons and other organisations, these Provisions are enacted according to such laws and regulations as the Cybersecurity Law of the People's Republic of China, the Provisions on the Ecological Governance of Network Information Contents and the Administrative Provisions on the Account Information of Internet Users as well as relevant provisions of the State.

Security Protection Regulations for Critical Information Infrastructure

Security Protection Regulations for Critical Information Infrastructure (The Security Protection Regulations for Critical Information Infrastructure, adopted at the 133rd executive meeting of the State Council on April 27, 2021, are hereby promulgated, effective September 1, 2021)

Jul 27, 2022

Security Protection Regulations for Critical Information Infrastructure (The Security Protection Regulations for Critical Information Infrastructure, adopted at the 133rd executive meeting of the State Council on April 27, 2021, are hereby promulgated, effective September 1, 2021)

Security Assessment Measures for Outbound Data Transfers

Security Assessment Measures for Outbound Data Transfers Decree No. 11 of the Cybersecurity Administration of China (数据出境安全评估办法 国家互联网信息办公室令第11号)

Jul 8, 2022

Security Assessment Measures for Outbound Data Transfers Decree No. 11 of the Cybersecurity Administration of China (数据出境安全评估办法 国家互联网信息办公室令第11号)

Measures for the Administration of Foreign-related Investigation

Measures for the Administration of Foreign-related Investigation (Order of the National Bureau of Statistics of People's Republic of China No. 7)

Jul 7, 2022

Measures for the Administration of Foreign-related Investigation (Order of the National Bureau of Statistics of People's Republic of China No. 7)

Provisions on Standard Contracts for Cross-border Transfers of Personal Information (Exposure Draft)

In order to regulate the cross-border transfer of personal information, protect the rights and interests of personal information, and promote the security and free flow of personal information across the border, the Cybersecurity Administration of China has drafted the Provisions on Standard Contracts for Cross-border Transfers of Personal Information (Exposure Draft) in accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Personal Information, which are hereby promulgated for public comments.

Jul 7, 2022

In order to regulate the cross-border transfer of personal information, protect the rights and interests of personal information, and promote the security and free flow of personal information across the border, the Cybersecurity Administration of China has drafted the Provisions on Standard Contracts for Cross-border Transfers of Personal Information (Exposure Draft) in accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Personal Information, which are hereby promulgated for public comments.

Administrative Provisions on Mobile Internet Applications Information Services (2022)

The new administrative provisions on mobile internet applications information services shall come into force on August 1, 2022, repealing simultaneously The Administrative Provisions on Mobile Internet Application Information Services promulgated on June 28, 2016.

Jun 21, 2022

The new administrative provisions on mobile internet applications information services shall come into force on August 1, 2022, repealing simultaneously The Administrative Provisions on Mobile Internet Application Information Services promulgated on June 28, 2016.

Measures for the Security Assessment of Personal Information and Important Data to be Transmitted Abroad (Exposure Draft)

Measures for the Security Assessment of Personal Information and Important Data to be Transmitted Abroad (Exposure Draft) 《个人信息和重要数据出境安全评估办法（征求意见稿）》

Jun 15, 2022

Measures for the Security Assessment of Personal Information and Important Data to be Transmitted Abroad (Exposure Draft) 《个人信息和重要数据出境安全评估办法（征求意见稿）》

Cyber Protection of Children's Personal Information

The Provisions on the Cyber Protection of Children's Personal Information are effective October 1, 2019.

Apr 21, 2022

The Provisions on the Cyber Protection of Children's Personal Information are effective October 1, 2019.

Cybersecurity Review Measures (2021)

The present Measures shall come into force on February 15, 2022, simultaneously repealing the Cybersecurity Review Measures promulgated on April 13, 2020.

Jan 7, 2022

The present Measures shall come into force on February 15, 2022, simultaneously repealing the Cybersecurity Review Measures promulgated on April 13, 2020.

Administration of Network Data Security (Exposure Draft)

CAC Notice for Soliciting Public Comments on the Regulations for the Administration of Network Data Security (Exposure Draft)

Nov 17, 2021

CAC Notice for Soliciting Public Comments on the Regulations for the Administration of Network Data Security (Exposure Draft)

Measures for the Security Assessment of Outbound Data (Exposure Draft)

Notice of the Cyberspace Administration of China on Seeking Public Comments on the Measures for the Security Assessment of Outbound Data (Exposure Draft)

Nov 4, 2021

Notice of the Cyberspace Administration of China on Seeking Public Comments on the Measures for the Security Assessment of Outbound Data (Exposure Draft)

Personal Information Protection Law of China (PIPL) 中华人民共和国个人信息保护法

Personal Information Protection Law of the People's Republic of China (PIPL) 中国人民共和国个人信息保护法

Aug 26, 2021

Personal Information Protection Law of the People's Republic of China (PIPL) 中国人民共和国个人信息保护法

Data Security Law of the People's Republic of China

Data Security Law of the People's Republic of China

Aug 17, 2021

Data Security Law of the People's Republic of China

Administrative Provisions on Internet-based Audio-visual Program Services（Revised in 2015)

Promulgated under Decree [2007] No. 56 of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television and the Ministry of Information Industry on December 20, 2007, and revised on August 28, 2015.

Aug 3, 2021

Promulgated under Decree [2007] No. 56 of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television and the Ministry of Information Industry on December 20, 2007, and revised on August 28, 2015.

Opinions on Further Easing the Burden of Homework and Off-campus Training on Students in Compulsory Education Stage

Opinions on Further Easing the Burden of Homework and Off-campus Training on Students in Compulsory Education Stage

Aug 2, 2021

Opinions on Further Easing the Burden of Homework and Off-campus Training on Students in Compulsory Education Stage

Notice on Issuing the "Regulations on the Scope of Necessary Personal Information for Common Types of Mobile Internet Applications"

Chinese regulation outlining 39 different app types, identifies their basic functionalities, and what personal info is necessary to collect, if any, from user

Mar 22, 2021

Chinese regulation outlining 39 different app types, identifies their basic functionalities, and what personal info is necessary to collect, if any, from user

Measures for the Supervision and Administration of Online Transactions

E-commerce regulations providing standards and guidance, including that online marketplaces cannot force exclusivity agreements.

Mar 15, 2021

E-commerce regulations providing standards and guidance, including that online marketplaces cannot force exclusivity agreements.

Approval for publishing domestic online game works

Approval for publishing domestic online game works

Dec 7, 2020

Approval for publishing domestic online game works

Approval for publishing Internet game works authorized by overseas copyright owners

Approval for publishing Internet game works authorized by overseas copyright owners

Dec 7, 2020

Approval for publishing Internet game works authorized by overseas copyright owners

Implementing Measures of the People's Bank of China for Protection of Financial Consumers' Rights and Interests

Implementing Measures of the People's Bank of China for Protection of Financial Consumers' Rights and Interests in China.

Nov 1, 2020

Implementing Measures of the People's Bank of China for Protection of Financial Consumers' Rights and Interests in China.

Interim Provisions on the Review of Concentrations of Undertakings

Changes to the anti-monopoly law of China keeping firms from sharing consumer data, exclusivity arrangements, and other anti-competitive practices 经营者集中审查暂行规定

Oct 23, 2020

Changes to the anti-monopoly law of China keeping firms from sharing consumer data, exclusivity arrangements, and other anti-competitive practices 经营者集中审查暂行规定

Draft - Personal Information (PII) Protection Law of China

A draft of the new law proposed for handling and protecting PII (Personally Identifiable Information) in China. Released 10-21-2020. 个人信息保护法（草案）征求意见

Oct 21, 2020

A draft of the new law proposed for handling and protecting PII (Personally Identifiable Information) in China. Released 10-21-2020. 个人信息保护法（草案）征求意见

Notice of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Carrying out Special Rectification Actions in Depth against the Infringement upon Users' Rights and Interests by Apps

Announcement of app inspection and rectification against improper use and collection of PII, user harassment, cheating, and other illegalities by China gov.

Jul 22, 2020

Announcement of app inspection and rectification against improper use and collection of PII, user harassment, cheating, and other illegalities by China gov.

Special Administrative Measures (Negative List) for Foreign Investment Access (Edition 2020)

The "Negative List" of what is not allowed for companies with certain levels of foreign investment.

Jun 23, 2020

The "Negative List" of what is not allowed for companies with certain levels of foreign investment.

China Game License Approvals

Link to a list of the game licenses issued each year by SAPPRFT for mobile iOS and Android, console and online games, by both foreign and domestic companies.

Mar 6, 2020

Link to a list of the game licenses issued each year by SAPPRFT for mobile iOS and Android, console and online games, by both foreign and domestic companies.

Foreign Investment Law of the People's Republic of China

Chinese law to protect the rights and interests of foreign investors, and regulate the administration of foreign investment in China.

Jan 1, 2020

Chinese law to protect the rights and interests of foreign investors, and regulate the administration of foreign investment in China.

Implementing Measures of the People's Bank of China for Protection of Financial Consumers' Rights and Interests

Jan 1, 2020

Cryptography Law of the People's Republic of China

Chinese law regulating cryptography and cybersecurity online in China.

Jan 1, 2020

Chinese law regulating cryptography and cybersecurity online in China.

APP notification on infringement of user rights - first batch

Chinese government notification of apps that have infringed on the eight recent government requirements for app data, including a list of the infringing apps.

Dec 19, 2019

Chinese government notification of apps that have infringed on the eight recent government requirements for app data, including a list of the infringing apps.

Notice on Promulgation of the Method for Identifying the Illegal Collection and Use of Personal Information by Apps

Regulations regarding the collection and use of personally identifiable information (PII) in apps and games in China.

Nov 28, 2019

Regulations regarding the collection and use of personally identifiable information (PII) in apps and games in China.

Administrative Measures for Mobile Education APPs

Details the procedures for registering and licensing mobile educational apps in China by the Chinese Ministry of Education.

Nov 13, 2019

Details the procedures for registering and licensing mobile educational apps in China by the Chinese Ministry of Education.

Notice on Preventing Minors from Addiction to Online Games

A chart outlining the Chinese government's eight restrictions on game developers to help curb gaming addiction in youth.

Nov 6, 2019

A chart outlining the Chinese government's eight restrictions on game developers to help curb gaming addiction in youth.

Notice on special rectification of APPs & user rights

Notice from the Chinese government regulators detailing how sensitive personal information collected from app users should be handled.

Nov 6, 2019

Notice from the Chinese government regulators detailing how sensitive personal information collected from app users should be handled.

Interpretation of rectification of APP infringement on user rights

Guide for app publishers and distributors on what the Chinese government considers excessive and improper handling of personal user info and permissions.

Nov 6, 2019

Guide for app publishers and distributors on what the Chinese government considers excessive and improper handling of personal user info and permissions.

Special actions against APPs infringement of user rights

Special rectification action against app developers and distributors infringement of user rights.

Nov 6, 2019

Special rectification action against app developers and distributors infringement of user rights.

Clarifications on "Notice on Preventing Minors from Addiction to Online Games"

A government official offers clarifying information on the recent notice of measures meant to prevent youth addiction to online and mobile games in China.

Nov 5, 2019

A government official offers clarifying information on the recent notice of measures meant to prevent youth addiction to online and mobile games in China.

Trademark Law of the People's Republic of China (2019)

Laws regarding the registration and regulation of trademarks in China, revised in 2019.

Nov 1, 2019

Laws regarding the registration and regulation of trademarks in China, revised in 2019.

Notice On Preventing Minors From Addiction to Online Games

SAPPRFT government notice to game companies to help curb gaming addiction in minors by implementing a real-name verification system and restricting access.

Oct 25, 2019

SAPPRFT government notice to game companies to help curb gaming addiction in minors by implementing a real-name verification system and restricting access.

Notice of the Cyberspace Administration of China on Soliciting Public Comments on the Administrative Measures on Data Security

Draft measures for the collection, storage, transmission, processing and use of personal user data in the PRC.

May 28, 2019

Draft measures for the collection, storage, transmission, processing and use of personal user data in the PRC.

Electronic Signature Law of the People’s Republic of China

Law standardizing electronic signatures in China, establishing legal validity, and safeguarding the rights and interests of the relevant parties: Revised 2019

Apr 23, 2019

Law standardizing electronic signatures in China, establishing legal validity, and safeguarding the rights and interests of the relevant parties: Revised 2019

China Approval Process of Games Originating Overseas

A detailed description of the official process for approving and licensing a mobile, PC, or console game in China.

Apr 12, 2019

A detailed description of the official process for approving and licensing a mobile, PC, or console game in China.

Guide to the Self-Assessment of Illegal Collection and Use of Personal Information by Apps

Guide for app developers to carry out self-check and self-correction concerning their collection and use of personal information.

Mar 3, 2019

Guide for app developers to carry out self-check and self-correction concerning their collection and use of personal information.

E-commerce Law of the People's Republic of China

Chinese laws regulating e-commerce in China.

Jan 1, 2019

Chinese laws regulating e-commerce in China.

Online Game Ethics Committee Established

An online games ethics committee is established in Beijing to regulate the moral and ethical content of online and mobile games in China.

Dec 7, 2018

An online games ethics committee is established in Beijing to regulate the moral and ethical content of online and mobile games in China.

Security of Internet services with social capabilities

Chinese government guidelines for mobile apps with social media components and regulation of content.

Nov 15, 2018

Chinese government guidelines for mobile apps with social media components and regulation of content.

Advertising Law of the People's Republic of China

Laws governing rules and restrictions on advertising in China, amended in 2018

Oct 26, 2018

Laws governing rules and restrictions on advertising in China, amended in 2018

Notice on the Promulgation of the Administrative Measures on Standards, Security and Services of National Healthcare Big Data (for Trial Implementation)

Chinese government Notice on standards, security and services of National Healthcare Big Data in China

Jul 12, 2018

Chinese government Notice on standards, security and services of National Healthcare Big Data in China

Anti-Terrorism Law of the People's Republic of China

Anti-terrorism law outlawing money laundering and other practices, with applications to online transactions and online financial institutions.

Apr 27, 2018

Anti-terrorism law outlawing money laundering and other practices, with applications to online transactions and online financial institutions.

Standardization Law of the People's Republic of China (2017 Revision)

Law is formulated for the purposes of strengthening standardization work in the People's Republic of China.

Jan 1, 2018

Law is formulated for the purposes of strengthening standardization work in the People's Republic of China.

Notice on Regulating the Use of Domain Names in Providing Internet-based Information Services

Nov 27, 2017

Administrative Measures on Internet-based Drug Information Services

Chinese government regulations regarding drug information and drug information services posted online in China (revised in 2017).

Nov 17, 2017

Chinese government regulations regarding drug information and drug information services posted online in China (revised in 2017).

Personal Information Security Specification of China

This standard specifies the collection, storage, use, share, transfer, and other principles of public disclosure of personal information security requirements and processing activities to be followed for China.

Nov 1, 2017

This standard specifies the collection, storage, use, share, transfer, and other principles of public disclosure of personal information security requirements and processing activities to be followed for China.

Administrative Measures on Telecommunications Business Permits (2017)

China's rules and regulations on issuing telecommunications business permits, including process and penalties.

Sep 1, 2017

China's rules and regulations on issuing telecommunications business permits, including process and penalties.

Guidelines: Data Cross Border Transfer Security Assessment

This is helpful for app and game developers to make sure they are complying with the government guidelines regarding the transmission of data in and out of China.

May 28, 2017

This is helpful for app and game developers to make sure they are complying with the government guidelines regarding the transmission of data in and out of China.

Cybersecurity Law of the People’s Republic of China

China's cybersecurity law.

Nov 7, 2016

China's cybersecurity law.

Regulations for the Administration of Mobile Internet Application Information Services

General regulations for mobile app stores in China.

Aug 6, 2016

General regulations for mobile app stores in China.

Administrative Regulations on Internet Information Search Services

Regulations applying to search engine providers in China.

Aug 1, 2016

Regulations applying to search engine providers in China.

Administrative Regulations on Mobile Internet APPS

Chinese government guidelines and Q&A regarding regulations app developers must follow, including content auditing, real name verification, etc.

Jun 28, 2016

Chinese government guidelines and Q&A regarding regulations app developers must follow, including content auditing, real name verification, etc.

Notice on Mobile Game Publishing Service Management

2016 notice detailing how the relevant agencies will handle the approval process for mobile games in Mainland China.

Jun 2, 2016

2016 notice detailing how the relevant agencies will handle the approval process for mobile games in Mainland China.

Mobile Game Content Standard (2016 Edition)

Official SAPPRFT rules and restrictions for mobile game content.

May 24, 2016

Official SAPPRFT rules and restrictions for mobile game content.

Administrative Provisions on Foreign-funded Telecommunications Enterprises

Chinese law dictating the rules and requirements for foreign investment in telecommunication enterprises in China, including amounts/percentages allowed.

Feb 6, 2016

Chinese law dictating the rules and requirements for foreign investment in telecommunication enterprises in China, including amounts/percentages allowed.

Telecommunications Regulations of the People's Republic of China

Laws regulating telecom operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in China.

Feb 6, 2016

Laws regulating telecom operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in China.

Announcement of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Promulgating the Classification Catalogue of Telecommunications Services (Version 2015)

A list of the telecommunication service classifications/categories in China, 2015 revision.

Dec 28, 2015

A list of the telecommunication service classifications/categories in China, 2015 revision.

Implementation Regulations for the Trademark Law of the People's Republic of China

Detailed implementation instructions, amended in 2014, for the implementation of trademarks in the People's Republic of China.

Apr 29, 2014

Detailed implementation instructions, amended in 2014, for the implementation of trademarks in the People's Republic of China.

Further Notice: Application Materials By Overseas Publishers

2014 announcement of new requirements for overseas copyright holders to submit their game for licensing and approval by SAPPRFT.

Apr 18, 2014

2014 announcement of new requirements for overseas copyright holders to submit their game for licensing and approval by SAPPRFT.

Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Consumers

Mar 15, 2014

Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Consumers

Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Consumers

This Law is formulated for the purposes of protecting the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, safeguarding social and economic order, promoting healthy development of socialist market economy.

Mar 15, 2014

This Law is formulated for the purposes of protecting the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, safeguarding social and economic order, promoting healthy development of socialist market economy.

Provisions on Protecting the Personal Information of Telecommunications and Internet Users

Standards for collection, storage, and liability of personally identifiable information (PII) in China, adopted by the Chinese government.

Jul 16, 2013

Standards for collection, storage, and liability of personally identifiable information (PII) in China, adopted by the Chinese government.

Regulations on the Protection of Computer Software (2013 Revision)

Software copyright law of China, revised in 2013.

Jan 3, 2013

Software copyright law of China, revised in 2013.

Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Minors (Revised in 2012)

Chinese Law to protect the physical and mental health of minors, and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

Jan 1, 2013

Chinese Law to protect the physical and mental health of minors, and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

Notice on starting online game real name verification system

National Citizen Identification Number Inquiry Service Center will take charge of the implementing a real-name account verification system for online games.

Jul 1, 2011

National Citizen Identification Number Inquiry Service Center will take charge of the implementing a real-name account verification system for online games.

Administrative Measures on Security Protection for International Connections to Computer Information Networks (2011 Revision)

Laws, regulations and restrictions regarding international internet data transfer and security in China, outlining liabilities of network providers and supervision.

Jan 8, 2011

Laws, regulations and restrictions regarding international internet data transfer and security in China, outlining liabilities of network providers and supervision.

Administrative Measures on Internet-based Information Services

Basic measures for the regulation of the internet in China

Jan 8, 2011

Basic measures for the regulation of the internet in China

Further Regulating the Use of Language In Publication Text

Additional regulations regarding the use of Mandarin and Simplified Chinese in publications, including games.

Nov 23, 2010

Additional regulations regarding the use of Mandarin and Simplified Chinese in publications, including games.

Copyright Law of the People's Republic of China

Chinese copyright law, revised in 2010, detailing rights, legal liability, and enforcement of copyright in China, revised in 2010.

Feb 26, 2010

Chinese copyright law, revised in 2010, detailing rights, legal liability, and enforcement of copyright in China, revised in 2010.

Examination and approval of a Foreign-related Investigation Permit

Law outlining license required for collecting market survey data within China and then transferring that data out of China, to an international company.

May 15, 2008

Law outlining license required for collecting market survey data within China and then transferring that data out of China, to an international company.

Administrative Measures for the Hierarchical Protection of Information Security

Measures for protection of information security, state secrets, cryptography, etc.

Jun 22, 2007

Measures for protection of information security, state secrets, cryptography, etc.

Notice on implementing online gaming anti-addiction system

Notice announcing the implementation of a real-name authentication program as part of a comprehensive online gaming anti-addiction system aimed at minors.

Apr 15, 2007

Notice announcing the implementation of a real-name authentication program as part of a comprehensive online gaming anti-addiction system aimed at minors.

Anti-Money Laundering Law of the People's Republic of China

This Law is formulated for the purposes of preventing money laundering activities, preserving financial order and containing money laundering crimes and other related crimes.

Jan 1, 2007

This Law is formulated for the purposes of preventing money laundering activities, preserving financial order and containing money laundering crimes and other related crimes.

Administrative Measures for the Filing of Not-for-Profit Internet Information Services

China's filing procedures for registering not-for-profit (non-commercial) websites with the Chinese government.

Feb 8, 2005

China's filing procedures for registering not-for-profit (non-commercial) websites with the Chinese government.

Notice on Prohibition of Using Online Games for Gambling

Notice that online gambling games are illegal.

Jan 12, 2005

Notice that online gambling games are illegal.

Notice on Healthy Gaming Advice in Games

Notice requiring game publishers to add a "Healthy Gaming Advice" startup screen to their games.

Sep 1, 2003

Notice requiring game publishers to add a "Healthy Gaming Advice" startup screen to their games.

Law of the People's Republic of China on the Common Language

The PRC law establishing Mandarin Chinese as the official language of China, and Simplified Chinese as the preferred characters for written Chinese.

Jan 1, 2001

The PRC law establishing Mandarin Chinese as the official language of China, and Simplified Chinese as the preferred characters for written Chinese.

Contract Law of the People's Republic of China

Law outlining the personal rights of people and entities involved in writing and signing contracts in China. Chinese contract law.

Oct 1, 1999

Law outlining the personal rights of people and entities involved in writing and signing contracts in China. Chinese contract law.

Regulations On The Use Of Chinese Characters In Publications

Detailing how Simplified Chinese characters must be used in publications approved by SAPPRFT, which includes games.

Jul 7, 1992

Detailing how Simplified Chinese characters must be used in publications approved by SAPPRFT, which includes games.