What is China’s Foreign-Related Survey License (FRSL) and Who Needs One?

What is China’s Foreign-Related Survey License?

The Foreign-Related Survey License (FRSL), known in Chinese as the 涉外调查许可证, is a legal requirement for any organisation that wants to conduct foreign-related market research, polling, or survey activities in China. This license is overseen by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The FRSL system is governed by the “Measures for the Administration of Foreign-Related Surveys” (涉外调查管理办法) and related administrative regulations issued by the National Bureau of Statistics. These laws collectively define the conditions under which survey providers may operate and grant statistical authorities the power to approve, supervise, and, if necessary, revoke licenses.

These regulations are designed to ensure the quality, confidentiality, and legality of survey services, particularly in a policy environment that has become more restrictive regarding foreign-related activities. Any entity operating without this license is considered illegal and risks enforcement actions, including fines and shutdowns.

Who Needs a Foreign-Related Survey License?

Example of an FRSL License with sensitive information removed.

If your business offers any foreign-related survey services to clients in exchange for fees, you require the FRSL. This includes:

Market Research Firms conducting surveys for foreign companies

conducting surveys for foreign companies Polling Organisations gathering public opinion data for international clients

gathering public opinion data for international clients Consulting Companies providing market intelligence services

providing market intelligence services Academic Institutions conducting research involving foreign entities

conducting research involving foreign entities Data Collection Agencies gathering information for overseas organizations

gathering information for overseas organizations Survey Companies conducting cross-border research projects

It is important to note that businesses offering online survey services may require additional licenses, such as the Internet Content Provider License (ICP Filing) depending on the nature of their services. Businesses inquiring about personal information may also need extra licenses in order to stay compliant with the Personal Information Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China (PIPL) 中华人民共和国个人信息保护法

Any business that provides structured survey or research services involving foreign entities in China must obtain a FRSL license before legally operating. This applies regardless of whether the institution is for-profit or non-profit and regardless of whether the research is commercial, academic, or social.

What If I Use a Third-Party Survey Platform?

If you use a third-party survey platform in China, you must first ensure that the platform is compliant with local laws and has an ICP filing. Only then can you begin using this platform to conduct surveys or questionnaires. It is important to note that if you collect personal information with this third-party survey platform, you will still need to make sure you are compliant with the Personal Information Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China (PIPL) 中华人民共和国个人信息保护法.

There are many popular survey and questionnaire platforms in China, many of which are integrated into WeChat’s Mini Program (微信小程序) platform to make completion of surveys as convenient as possible. Popular platforms include:

Why Do I Need an FRSL License?

Operating without an FRSL license may result in:

Administrative penalties and fines as stipulated by law

and fines as stipulated by law Immediate shutdown of survey activities

of survey activities Legal liability for company executives and staff

for company executives and staff Blacklisting from future license applications

from future license applications Loss of business partnerships as clients increasingly require proof of valid licensing

In addition, platforms such as survey tools, data collection services, and client management systems increasingly require proof of a valid FRSL license before partnering with survey businesses.

If your company provides survey services, market research, or any form of systematic data collection involving foreign entities, the FRSL license is not optional; it is a legal obligation.

How Can I Apply for an FRSL License?

The process to obtain an FRSL license is paperwork-intensive and involves detailed scrutiny by statistical authorities. The National Bureau of Statistics or provincial statistical bureaus should make a decision to approve or disapprove within 20 days from the date of acceptance, with possible extensions of 10 days if needed.

Processing Time and Validity

Processing Time : 2 to 3 months from submission of complete materials

: 2 to 3 months from submission of complete materials License Validity : 3 years

: 3 years Renewal: Applications for renewal must be submitted 30 days before expiration

Required Documents

1. Application Form

Application form for foreign-related survey permit

Table produced by the National Bureau of Statistics

2. Legal Person Certificate One original and one photocopy of the following legal person certificates that passed the annual inspection:

Business License (营业执照) Enterprise Legal Person

Certificate of Legal Person of Public Institution

Registration Certificate of Social Organization Legal Person

Private Non-enterprise (Legal Person) Unit Registration Certificate

3. Survey Capability Report A comprehensive report demonstrating survey capabilities, including:

Applicant’s survey field and expertise

Personnel status and qualifications

Equipment status and technical capabilities

survey performance history

Other content demonstrating survey capability

4. Proof of Survey Experience Documents proving that the applicant has carried out survey projects meeting one of the following criteria within one year before the application date:

Three or more survey projects , OR

, OR survey turnover reaching 300,000 RMB

Applicants can provide:

Copies of questionnaires and contracts for each of the three or more survey projects

Copies of questionnaires and contracts for projects with total business volume of 300,000 RMB

5. Information Confidentiality System A strict and comprehensive information confidentiality system that includes:

Confidentiality protocols for data collection

Secure storage procedures

Data provision guidelines

Data destruction procedures

6. Compliance Statement A statement certifying no record of major violations in the last two years, issued by the applicant institution

7. Additional Materials Other materials considered necessary by the National Bureau of Statistics to prove compliance with Article 11 of the Measures for the Administration of Foreign-Related surveys

All documents must typically be submitted in both original and copy form and may require in-person verification at multiple stages.

Read here for a detailed guide to the FRSL application process.

What Are the Financial Requirements?

Based on industry standards and practical experience:

Legal Requirement: 300,000 RMB minimum survey turnover Recommended: 600,000 RMB for stronger applications Safe Range: 450,000-500,000 RMB is generally considered sufficient

Contract Value Distribution Examples:

Small Contracts : 10,000-30,000 RMB (6-8 contracts)

: 10,000-30,000 RMB (6-8 contracts) Medium Contracts : 50,000-100,000 RMB (3-5 contracts)

: 50,000-100,000 RMB (3-5 contracts) Large Contracts: 100,000+ RMB (1-2 contracts)

What Are the Main Challenges in Obtaining an FRSL License?

Obtaining an FRSL license is one of the more challenging approval processes in China for companies conducting foreign-related activities. The main obstacles include:

Policy Sensitivity

Recent national policies have increased scrutiny of foreign-related activities, making approval more stringent for new institutions.

Strict Document Review

Minor errors or omissions in application materials can result in long delays or outright rejection.

Local Discretion

Each province or region may interpret and apply rules differently. Some regions are more open to new institutions, while others have stricter requirements.

Ongoing Compliance

Even after receiving the license, institutions must undergo periodic inspections covering data security, staff qualifications, project compliance, and confidentiality measures.

How Do You Renew and Maintain the License?

The FRSL license has a validity period of three years. License holders must:

Apply for renewal 30 days before expiration

Maintain compliance with all original requirements

Submit updated documentation as required

Return all license certificates (original, copies, and branch office copies) before expiration if not renewing

How Can AppInChina Help?

For companies serious about conducting foreign-related survey activities in China, obtaining the FRSL license is not just a legal requirement but a foundation for building trust with clients and partners in an increasingly regulated market environment.

