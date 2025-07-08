What is China’s Education Business License and Who Needs One?

The Education Business License, known as the 教育营业执照 in Chinese, is a legal requirement for any organisation seeking to establish and operate any form of private educational institution in China. This certificate, overseen by the Ministry of Education (MOE), serves as official recognition of the institution’s legal business status. This authorises the institution to conduct educational activities within its approved scope. It is important to note that the Education Business License is the same as China’s Business License (营业执照) but with extra documentation required for the business to qualify and operate under the scope of education.

There are three key laws that form the legal basis for the Education Business License:

These regulations are designed to ensure the proper functioning, accountability, and legal compliance of private educational institutions, particularly in sectors critical to social development such as vocational training, language education, and professional skills development. Any entity operating as a private educational institution without this license is considered illegal and risks enforcement actions, including fines and mandatory dissolution.

Who Needs an Education Business License?

Example of a Business License, the scope of operation is listed in the highlighted section of the image. This is where the Business License will indicate that the company is licensed to operate as a private educational institution.



If your organisation operates as a private educational institution providing training services or conducting educational activities for commercial purposes, you need an Education Business License. This includes:

Educational Institutions:

Private vocational training centers

Language schools and institutes

Professional skills training academies

Technical education providers

Training Organisations:

Corporate training service providers

Professional certification training centers

Continuing education providers

Online education platforms with physical presence

Specialised Training Bodies:

Trade and craft training institutes

Technology and IT training centers

Healthcare and medical training providers

Financial and business training organizations

Educational Support Organisations:

Tutoring and supplementary education centers

Examination preparation institutes

Educational consulting firms offering training

Career development and guidance centers

Wholly Foreign-Owned Entities (WFOEs) can obtain this license and are advised to work with local partners, such as AppInChina, to navigate the application process and ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements.

Why Do You Need This License?

All organisations that provide private educational services or conduct training activities for commercial purposes in China must obtain an Education Business License before legally operating.

The license is required for various official activities, including

Signing cooperation agreements and contracts with students and partners

Applying for educational grants and funding opportunities

Handling real estate registration and property rights for educational facilities

Opening bank accounts and financial services for educational operations

Tax registration and compliance for educational businesses

Annual inspections and educational certificate reviews

Government procurement and bidding processes for educational services

Operating without an Education Business License may result in:

Legal Consequences:

Fines ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 CNY

Orders to cease operations immediately

Confiscation of assets and illegal income

Criminal liability for responsible individuals

Operational Restrictions:

Inability to open business bank accounts

Restrictions on signing official contracts

Blocked access to government funding and grants

Exclusion from educational procurement opportunities

Overall, if your company deals with any form of private education in China, acquiring the Education Business License is the basic legal requirement that will help your company establish both compliance and reputation in China’s bustling education market.

What are the Application Prerequisites?

Below is an overview of what is typically required to apply for China’s Education Business License:

Documentation Requirements:

Application request for the Education Business License

Approval form for the Education Business License

Fixed assets evaluation, registered capital verification reports, and certificates issued by statutory agencies

Copy of the certificate of ownership of the school premises (or the certificate of ownership of the lessor, and provide the lease contract)

The main facilities, equipment list, and equipment purchase invoice copy

School charter, development plan, and various management systems

Teaching (training) plans, outlines, and teaching materials corresponding to the training occupation (type of work)

Principals, teaching management personnel, career guidance personnel credentials, including copies of title (qualification) certificate, education certificate and relevant work experience, employment agreement

Roster of teaching staff with ID card, title (qualification) certificate, education certificate, teacher qualification certificate copy, employment agreement

Qualification Criteria:

Clear educational mission and objectives

Adequate funding sources and financial stability

Qualified management team and professional teaching staff

Appropriate facilities and equipment for educational activities

Compliance with relevant educational industry standards

Approval from sector-specific regulatory authorities

Review Process:

Initial application submission to local Education Bureau

Document review and verification (15-30 days)

On-site inspection of facilities and operations

Review by expert evaluation committee

Final approval and license issuance

All documents must typically be submitted in both original and copy form and may require in-person verification at multiple stages.

Can Foreign Companies Obtain this License?

Yes. Wholly Foreign-Owned Entities (WFOEs) can obtain an Education Business License. However, foreign organisations must navigate complex regulatory requirements and benefit from working with local partners such as AppInChina to ensure compliance with all application procedures and ongoing regulatory obligations.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina provides expert support to help foreign organisations understand and comply with China’s education business licensing requirements. We can help by:

Application Support:

Document preparation and translation services

Liaison with local Education Bureaus and institutional affairs departments

Application tracking and follow-up

Regulatory compliance guidance

Structural Advisory:

Educational business structure optimization

Partnership arrangement guidance

Governance framework development

Risk mitigation strategies

Contact us to discuss your educational business registration strategy and discover the most effective path to establishing your private educational institution in China’s regulatory environment.