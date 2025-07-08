What is China’s Education Business License and Who Needs One?
The Education Business License, known as the 教育营业执照 in Chinese, is a legal requirement for any organisation seeking to establish and operate any form of private educational institution in China. This certificate, overseen by the Ministry of Education (MOE), serves as official recognition of the institution’s legal business status. This authorises the institution to conduct educational activities within its approved scope. It is important to note that the Education Business License is the same as China’s Business License (营业执照) but with extra documentation required for the business to qualify and operate under the scope of education.
There are three key laws that form the legal basis for the Education Business License:
These regulations are designed to ensure the proper functioning, accountability, and legal compliance of private educational institutions, particularly in sectors critical to social development such as vocational training, language education, and professional skills development. Any entity operating as a private educational institution without this license is considered illegal and risks enforcement actions, including fines and mandatory dissolution.
Who Needs an Education Business License?
If your organisation operates as a private educational institution providing training services or conducting educational activities for commercial purposes, you need an Education Business License. This includes:
Educational Institutions:
Private vocational training centers
Language schools and institutes
Professional skills training academies
Technical education providers
Training Organisations:
Corporate training service providers
Professional certification training centers
Continuing education providers
Online education platforms with physical presence
Specialised Training Bodies:
Trade and craft training institutes
Technology and IT training centers
Healthcare and medical training providers
Financial and business training organizations
Educational Support Organisations:
Tutoring and supplementary education centers
Examination preparation institutes
Educational consulting firms offering training
Career development and guidance centers
Wholly Foreign-Owned Entities (WFOEs) can obtain this license and are advised to work with local partners, such as AppInChina, to navigate the application process and ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements.
Why Do You Need This License?
All organisations that provide private educational services or conduct training activities for commercial purposes in China must obtain an Education Business License before legally operating.
The license is required for various official activities, including
Signing cooperation agreements and contracts with students and partners
Applying for educational grants and funding opportunities
Handling real estate registration and property rights for educational facilities
Opening bank accounts and financial services for educational operations
Tax registration and compliance for educational businesses
Annual inspections and educational certificate reviews
Government procurement and bidding processes for educational services
Operating without an Education Business License may result in:
Legal Consequences:
Fines ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 CNY
Orders to cease operations immediately
Confiscation of assets and illegal income
Criminal liability for responsible individuals
Operational Restrictions:
Inability to open business bank accounts
Restrictions on signing official contracts
Blocked access to government funding and grants
Exclusion from educational procurement opportunities
Overall, if your company deals with any form of private education in China, acquiring the Education Business License is the basic legal requirement that will help your company establish both compliance and reputation in China’s bustling education market.
What are the Application Prerequisites?
Below is an overview of what is typically required to apply for China’s Education Business License:
Documentation Requirements:
Application request for the Education Business License
Approval form for the Education Business License
Fixed assets evaluation, registered capital verification reports, and certificates issued by statutory agencies
Copy of the certificate of ownership of the school premises (or the certificate of ownership of the lessor, and provide the lease contract)
The main facilities, equipment list, and equipment purchase invoice copy
School charter, development plan, and various management systems
Teaching (training) plans, outlines, and teaching materials corresponding to the training occupation (type of work)
Principals, teaching management personnel, career guidance personnel credentials, including copies of title (qualification) certificate, education certificate and relevant work experience, employment agreement
Roster of teaching staff with ID card, title (qualification) certificate, education certificate, teacher qualification certificate copy, employment agreement
Qualification Criteria:
Clear educational mission and objectives
Adequate funding sources and financial stability
Qualified management team and professional teaching staff
Appropriate facilities and equipment for educational activities
Compliance with relevant educational industry standards
Approval from sector-specific regulatory authorities
Review Process:
Initial application submission to local Education Bureau
Document review and verification (15-30 days)
On-site inspection of facilities and operations
Review by expert evaluation committee
Final approval and license issuance
All documents must typically be submitted in both original and copy form and may require in-person verification at multiple stages.
Can Foreign Companies Obtain this License?
Yes. Wholly Foreign-Owned Entities (WFOEs) can obtain an Education Business License. However, foreign organisations must navigate complex regulatory requirements and benefit from working with local partners such as AppInChina to ensure compliance with all application procedures and ongoing regulatory obligations.
