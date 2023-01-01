Monetization Services

Monetization

AppInChina provides a convenient one-stop solution for monetizing your app or game quickly, with expert guidance on in-app payments and in-app advertising.

Alipay

Simple payments solution

Your current in-app payments solutions won't work in China. Credit/debit cards are not common, and neither are services like PayPal, Square, Google Pay, or Apple Pay.

Enter AppInChina Pay: Your seamless solution for accepting and managing WeChat Pay and Alipay in a single integration. Prefer ad-supported revenues instead? We do that too.

Our Monetization Solutions

In-App Payments

Accept WeChat Pay and Alipay and manage them in English on your client backend, with API support. We also pay all Chinese taxes on your behalf.

In-App Advertising

We help you install the best ad networks for China so you can generate revenue from ads targeted specifically to Chinese consumers.

In-App Advertising