1 Huawei AppGallery Chinese Name Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 340,072,100 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Chinese Name: 华为应用市场 Huawei AppGallery, formerly known as Huawei App Market is the official app distribution platform for Huawei. Huawei is a large company manufacturing telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics. The Huawei App Market’s self-developed "Fuxi Algorithm" is used to accurately recommend content to users. Points can be awarded for signing in or downloading apps, used for lottery and gift rewards. It includes features for one-click installation and uninstalling apps, as well as auto-updating features when a device is idle. A game license is required for ALL games on the Huawei App Market.

2 VIVO App Store Chinese Name Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 177,342,100 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Chinese Name: VIVO应用商店 VIVO App Store is VIVO's official app store that is pre-installed on all VIVO smartphones. It has a large user base and robust distribution capabilities. The platform aims to create a healthy growth environment for applications and provide developers with a high-quality service platform.

3 Tencent Appstore Chinese Name Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 162,466,100 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Chinese Name: 应用宝 Tencent Appstore, also known as "Tencent MyApp", is China's largest third-party Android app store. It focuses primarly on games, but also hosts entertainment and social media apps. As Tencent also owns WeChat, it has also integrated some of WeChat functions into the app store, allowing the use of WeChat Pay. Tencent rarely allows pay-to-download games or apps on its platform.

4 Xiaomi Market Chinese Name Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 161,744,600 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Chinese Name: 小米应用商店 Mi Store is Xiaomi's official app marketplace and comes pre-installed on all Xiaomi smartphones and devices. It is part of Xiaomi's own MIUI operating system.

5 Oppo Software Store Chinese Name Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 138,119,300 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Chinese Name: OPPO软件商店 OPPO Software Store is Oppo's official app store. The Oppo Software Store is popular within the younger demographic.

6 Honor App Market Chinese Name Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 92,947,600 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Chinese Name: 荣耀应用商店 Originally a brand under Huawei, Honor was established in 2013 and has quickly become a leader in the industry. The Honor App Store is the official app store for Honor smartphones and devices.

7 360 Mobile Assistant Chinese Name Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 46,823,400 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Chinese Name: 360手机助手 360 Mobile Assistant is a Chinese app store from Qihoo 360, a Chinese internet security company with products including antivirus software and a popular web browser used by millions across China.

8 Samsung App Store Chinese Name Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 38,287,600 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Chinese Name: 三星应用商店 The Samsung App Store comes preinstalled on all Samsung smartphones. In 2019, Samsung announced it would stop manufacturing mobile phones in China due to lack of demand causing the number of Samsung App Store users to drop rapidly, a trend that is likely to continue.

9 Baidu Mobile Assistant Chinese Name Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 26,741,500 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Chinese Name: 百度手机助手 Baidu Mobile Assistant is Baidu's official app marketplace and is the default option users are met with when seaching for apps on Baidu.com. Baidu has always been China's largest search engine, even before Google left the market in 2010. It remains the most popular search engine, and is often referred to as “The Google of China”.

10 TapTap Chinese Name Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 23,224,200 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Chinese Name: TapTap TapTap is simply called “TapTap” in Chinese. Developed by Yiwan (Shanghai) Network Technology Co., Ltd., it offers a wide range of content in languages like Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. Users can download the latest releases in their native language without having to search for a file with the desired language. Taptap allows upload of images and videos of gameplay by the TapTap community. There are also chat features between users, with forums and leaderboards for sharing achievements. TapTap is a games-only store. It does not take a cut from ad-supported free games, and takes a very low cut (5%) from ad-supported games, compared to the rest of the stores on this list.

11 4399 Game Box Chinese Name Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 22,552,400 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Chinese Name: 4399游戏盒 4399 Game Box is a subsidiary of 4399 Network Co., Ltd., a publisher, developer, and operator of Internet leisure and entertainment platforms and games founded in 2013. The company's main business focuses on three major sectors: online platform, game publishing and game development. It currently includes the development and operation of Internet page games, mobile games, online website platforms and mobile platforms. The mobile version of its store includes game recommendations and social interaction such as sharing of game status and achievements. It is a games-only app store, and is available on web and mobile. 4399 Game Box also has an English version of its webpage at 4399en.com

12 Wandoujia Chinese Name Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 17,269,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Chinese Name: 豌豆荚 Wandoujia was founded in 2009 by a former employee of Google China and a telecoms engineer. It was China’s 5th largest Android app store when it was purchased by Alibaba in 2016. The company developed a multimedia marketplace as an alternative to streaming large amounts of data, allowing users to search for videos across multiple platforms, download them locally, and compress them.

13 ZTE App Store Chinese Name Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 9,314,500 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Chinese name: 中兴应用商店 ZTE is was founded in 1985 in Shenzhen, China, and is one of China’s leading telecom equipment manufacturers. It is one of the top five mobile phone manufacturers in China. The ZTE app store comes preinstalled on its smartphones in China. ZTE now has a strong international presence, with subsidiaries around the world.

14 9game Chinese Name Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 7,989,800 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Chinese Name: 九游 9game is a domestic professional gaming platform. It provides game APKs and also publishes the latest gaming news. 9game also has a large community of young gamers that interact with the 9game game club, allowing independent UGC video content.

15 Steam Chinese Name 蒸汽平台 Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 7,401,800 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store