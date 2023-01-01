The AppInChina Game Store Index is the market-leading index of China’s largest Android app stores that publish games. We update our index on a quarterly basis using the most accurate data sources available.
If you intend to publish your mobile game in China, think strategically: Each game store has its own audience, strengths and weaknesses, depending on the nature of your game and the market you are targeting. For advice and insight, please contact us.
Last Updated: May 2022
|App Store
|Chinese Name
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
|MAU Change
|Games Only Store
|Chinese Name
华为应用市场
Chinese Name
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
421,788,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
|MAU Change
+0.51%
MAU Change
|Games Only Store
Games Only Store
Huawei AppGallery, formerly known as Huawei App Market is the official app distribution platform for Huawei. Huawei is a large company manufacturing telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics.
The Huawei App Market’s self-developed "Fuxi Algorithm" is used to accurately recommend content to users. Points can be awarded for signing in or downloading apps, used for lottery and gift rewards. It includes features for one-click installation and uninstalling apps, as well as auto-updating features when a device is idle. A game license is required for ALL games on the Huawei App Market.
|Chinese Name
Oppo软件商店
Chinese Name
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
187,432,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
|MAU Change
+1.69%
MAU Change
|Games Only Store
Games Only Store
Oppo is a Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communications company with popular products such as smartphones. It shares a parent company with Vivo (BKK Electronics). Oppo Game Center is its games app that comes pre-installed on Oppo devices.
|Chinese Name
VIVO应用商店
Chinese Name
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
163,938,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
|MAU Change
+2.97%
MAU Change
|Games Only Store
Games Only Store
VIVO is a Chinese consumer electronics company that makes smartphones, accessories, software, and provides online services. BBK Electronics used to be its parent company just like it used to be the parent company of Oppo.
VIVO is the only app store on this list that does not allow completely free games on its platform - however, it is allowed if your free game is ad-supported.
|Chinese Name
应用宝
Chinese Name
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
156,006,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
|MAU Change
-4.81%
MAU Change
|Games Only Store
Games Only Store
Tencent is the largest internet company in Asia, publisher of the wildly popular WeChat app used ubiquitously across China. Though the company does not produce any mobile phones, its app store has remained the one of the most popular stores in China for many years. Tencent rarely allows pay-to-download games or apps on its platform.
|Chinese Name
小米应用商店
Chinese Name
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
97,782,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
|MAU Change
-8.30%
MAU Change
|Games Only Store
Games Only Store
Xiaomi is a very popular Chinese electronics company with products including smartphones, mobile apps, laptops, and home appliances. MIUI App Store is the default app store installed on its phone across China. Xiaomi’s mobile phones ship with its own Android firmware (MIUI), based on Google’s Android operating system.
|Chinese Name
百度手机助手
Chinese Name
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
69,203,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
|MAU Change
+1.31%
MAU Change
|Games Only Store
Games Only Store
Even before Google left the Chinese market in 2010, Baidu had been the country’s largest search engine. It remains the dominant player to this day, which is why it is often referred to as “The Google of China”. Baidu’s app store, Baidu Mobile Assistant, is always served up as an option when users search for an app on baidu.com. Baidu Mobile Assistant does not allow pay-to-download games on its platform, nor any ad-supported multi-player games.
|Chinese Name
360手机助手
Chinese Name
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
65,660,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
|MAU Change
-6.08%
MAU Change
|Games Only Store
Games Only Store
360 Mobile Assistant is a Chinese app store from Qihoo 360, a Chinese internet security company with products including antivirus software and a popular secure web browser used by millions across China. 360 Mobile Assistant does not allow pay-to-download games on its platform.
|Chinese Name
三星应用商店
Chinese Name
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
52,592,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
|MAU Change
-4.44%
MAU Change
|Games Only Store
Games Only Store
Samsung Electronics is a South Korean multi-national manufacturer of smartphones, TVs, semiconductors, and other home electronics. Its flagship series of smartphones is the Galaxy series, and the Samsung App Store comes preinstalled on all Samsung smartphones. In 2019, Samsung announced it would stop manufacturing mobile phones in China due to lack of demand.
|Chinese Name
TapTap
Chinese Name
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
19,290,300
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
|MAU Change
-3.11%
MAU Change
|Games Only Store
Games Only Store
TapTap is simply called “TapTap” in Chinese. Developed by Yiwan (Shanghai) Network Technology Co., Ltd., it offers a wide range of content in languages like Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. Users can download the latest releases in their native language without having to search for a file with the desired language. Taptap allows upload of images and videos of gameplay by the TapTap community. There are also chat features between users, with forums and leaderboards for sharing achievements. TapTap is a games-only store. It does not take a cut from ad-supported free games, and takes a very low cut (5%) from ad-supported games, compared to the rest of the stores on this list.
|Chinese Name
4399游戏盒
Chinese Name
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
15,234,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
|MAU Change
-5.28%
MAU Change
|Games Only Store
Games Only Store
4399 is a subsidiary of 4399 Network Co., Ltd., a publisher, developer, and operator of Internet leisure and entertainment platforms and games founded in 2013. The company's main business focuses on three major sectors: online platform, game publishing and game development. It currently includes the development and operation of Internet page games, mobile games, online website platforms and mobile platforms. The mobile version of its store includes game recommendations and social interaction such as sharing of game status and achievements. It is a games-only app store, and is available on web and mobile. 4399 also has an English version of its webpage at 4399en.com
|Chinese Name
豌豆荚
Chinese Name
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
13,202,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
|MAU Change
+7.42%
MAU Change
|Games Only Store
Games Only Store
Wandoujia was founded in 2009 by a former employee of Google China and a telecom engineer. It was China’s 5th largest Android app store when it was purchased by Alibaba in 2016. The company developed a multimedia marketplace as an alternative to streaming large amounts of data that allows users to search for videos across multiple platforms, download them locally, and compress them.
|Chinese Name
PP助手
Chinese Name
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
13,068,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
|MAU Change
-7.48%
MAU Change
|Games Only Store
Games Only Store
Alibaba’s app store in China is PP Assistant. In addition to apps for Android, PP Assistant also has two app stores for iOS, including one for iOS devices that have been “jailbroken”.
|Chinese Name
九游
Chinese Name
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
10,269,500
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
|MAU Change
-2.16%
MAU Change
|Games Only Store
Games Only Store
9game is a domestic professional gaming platform with more than 60 million game players. In 2019, Jiuyou APP went through a comprehensive upgrade. It provides services such as game downloads, game news, and game package etc. 9 game has successfully built a community for young gamers by opening its game club, allowing independent UGC video content, and gathering players from different game circles.
|Chinese Name
Steam International
Chinese Name
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
9,731,700
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
|MAU Change
+1.48%
MAU Change
|Games Only Store
Games Only Store
Steam is a video game digital distribution service by Valve, makers of the popular Half Life series of games. It was launched in 2003 as a software client in September 2003 for Valve to provide automatic updates for their games, and has since expanded to publish third-party games. Steam Global is currently widely available in China, but at any time could be blocked in favor of the newer Steam China store. Steam Global does not allow any ad-supported multi-player games on its platform.
|Chinese Name
联想软件商店
Chinese Name
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
8,423,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
|MAU Change
+2.73%
MAU Change
|Games Only Store
Games Only Store
Le Store is an Android application store built by Lenovo Group, a Chinese multi-national company, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Beijing. By 2019, it was the world’s largest PC vendor by unit sales, but they also develop storage devices, IT management software, smartphones, tablets and smart TVs running the Android operating system. The Lenovo Le Store is preinstalled on many of its devices. The store allows users to accumulate Le Dou points for completing daily tasks and sign-ins in exchange for various prizes and gift giveaways. It advocates the attitude of " Enjoy apps and live a happy life”. The store is divided into three version: Web, phone, and Pad (tablet). Le Store does not allow pay-to-download games on its platform, and does not take a cut from ad-supported free games.