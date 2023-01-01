1 Huawei AppGallery Chinese Name 华为应用市场 Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 421,788,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change +0.51% MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Huawei AppGallery, formerly known as Huawei App Market is the official app distribution platform for Huawei. Huawei is a large company manufacturing telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics. The Huawei App Market’s self-developed "Fuxi Algorithm" is used to accurately recommend content to users. Points can be awarded for signing in or downloading apps, used for lottery and gift rewards. It includes features for one-click installation and uninstalling apps, as well as auto-updating features when a device is idle. A game license is required for ALL games on the Huawei App Market.

2 Oppo Software Store Chinese Name Oppo软件商店 Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 187,432,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change +1.69% MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Oppo is a Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communications company with popular products such as smartphones. It shares a parent company with Vivo (BKK Electronics). Oppo Game Center is its games app that comes pre-installed on Oppo devices.

3 VIVO V-Appstore Chinese Name VIVO应用商店 Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 163,938,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change +2.97% MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

VIVO is a Chinese consumer electronics company that makes smartphones, accessories, software, and provides online services. BBK Electronics used to be its parent company just like it used to be the parent company of Oppo. VIVO is the only app store on this list that does not allow completely free games on its platform - however, it is allowed if your free game is ad-supported.

4 Tencent My App Chinese Name 应用宝 Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 156,006,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change -4.81% MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Tencent is the largest internet company in Asia, publisher of the wildly popular WeChat app used ubiquitously across China. Though the company does not produce any mobile phones, its app store has remained the one of the most popular stores in China for many years. Tencent rarely allows pay-to-download games or apps on its platform.

5 MIUI App Store Chinese Name 小米应用商店 Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 97,782,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change -8.30% MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Xiaomi is a very popular Chinese electronics company with products including smartphones, mobile apps, laptops, and home appliances. MIUI App Store is the default app store installed on its phone across China. Xiaomi’s mobile phones ship with its own Android firmware (MIUI), based on Google’s Android operating system.

6 Baidu Mobile Assistant Chinese Name 百度手机助手 Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 69,203,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change +1.31% MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Even before Google left the Chinese market in 2010, Baidu had been the country’s largest search engine. It remains the dominant player to this day, which is why it is often referred to as “The Google of China”. Baidu’s app store, Baidu Mobile Assistant, is always served up as an option when users search for an app on baidu.com. Baidu Mobile Assistant does not allow pay-to-download games on its platform, nor any ad-supported multi-player games.

7 360 Mobile Assistant Chinese Name 360手机助手 Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 65,660,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change -6.08% MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

360 Mobile Assistant is a Chinese app store from Qihoo 360, a Chinese internet security company with products including antivirus software and a popular secure web browser used by millions across China. 360 Mobile Assistant does not allow pay-to-download games on its platform.

8 Samsung App Store Chinese Name 三星应用商店 Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 52,592,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change -4.44% MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Samsung Electronics is a South Korean multi-national manufacturer of smartphones, TVs, semiconductors, and other home electronics. Its flagship series of smartphones is the Galaxy series, and the Samsung App Store comes preinstalled on all Samsung smartphones. In 2019, Samsung announced it would stop manufacturing mobile phones in China due to lack of demand.

9 TapTap Chinese Name TapTap Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 19,290,300 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change -3.11% MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

TapTap is simply called “TapTap” in Chinese. Developed by Yiwan (Shanghai) Network Technology Co., Ltd., it offers a wide range of content in languages like Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. Users can download the latest releases in their native language without having to search for a file with the desired language. Taptap allows upload of images and videos of gameplay by the TapTap community. There are also chat features between users, with forums and leaderboards for sharing achievements. TapTap is a games-only store. It does not take a cut from ad-supported free games, and takes a very low cut (5%) from ad-supported games, compared to the rest of the stores on this list.

10 4399 Chinese Name 4399游戏盒 Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 15,234,200 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change -5.28% MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

4399 is a subsidiary of 4399 Network Co., Ltd., a publisher, developer, and operator of Internet leisure and entertainment platforms and games founded in 2013. The company's main business focuses on three major sectors: online platform, game publishing and game development. It currently includes the development and operation of Internet page games, mobile games, online website platforms and mobile platforms. The mobile version of its store includes game recommendations and social interaction such as sharing of game status and achievements. It is a games-only app store, and is available on web and mobile. 4399 also has an English version of its webpage at 4399en.com

11 Wandoujia Chinese Name 豌豆荚 Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 13,202,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change +7.42% MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Wandoujia was founded in 2009 by a former employee of Google China and a telecom engineer. It was China’s 5th largest Android app store when it was purchased by Alibaba in 2016. The company developed a multimedia marketplace as an alternative to streaming large amounts of data that allows users to search for videos across multiple platforms, download them locally, and compress them.

12 PP Assistant Chinese Name PP助手 Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 13,068,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change -7.48% MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Alibaba’s app store in China is PP Assistant. In addition to apps for Android, PP Assistant also has two app stores for iOS, including one for iOS devices that have been “jailbroken”.

13 九游 Chinese Name 九游 Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 10,269,500 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change -2.16% MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

9game is a domestic professional gaming platform with more than 60 million game players. In 2019, Jiuyou APP went through a comprehensive upgrade. It provides services such as game downloads, game news, and game package etc. 9 game has successfully built a community for young gamers by opening its game club, allowing independent UGC video content, and gathering players from different game circles.

14 Steam International Chinese Name Steam International Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 9,731,700 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change +1.48% MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store

Steam is a video game digital distribution service by Valve, makers of the popular Half Life series of games. It was launched in 2003 as a software client in September 2003 for Valve to provide automatic updates for their games, and has since expanded to publish third-party games. Steam Global is currently widely available in China, but at any time could be blocked in favor of the newer Steam China store. Steam Global does not allow any ad-supported multi-player games on its platform.

15 Lenovo LeStore Chinese Name 联想软件商店 Chinese Name Monthly Active Users (MAU) 8,423,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU) MAU Change +2.73% MAU Change Games Only Store Games Only Store