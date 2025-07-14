What Are China’s Data Types and Why Are They Important?

China’s online data climate is governed by two key laws; the Data Security Law (《中华人民共和国数据安全法》) and Personal Information Protection Law (《中华人民共和国个人信息保护法》). These two laws are the pillars of China’s data laws and they together create a robust system for managing and protecting data based on its value, sensitivity, and potential risk. Data classification and grading or 数据分类分级 are the key ways in which these laws operate and create a national framework for data that applies across sectors, industries, and administrative levels.
This article explains how this system works, including the key categories of data, their classification principles, and how grading is determined and implemented.Understanding China’s data types is critical for any business that collects user information, operates SaaS platforms, or transfers data across borders. Failure to comply may result in significant regulatory, financial, and operational risks.
This article explains how this system works, including the key categories of data, their classification principles, and how grading is determined and implemented.Understanding China’s data types is critical for any business that collects user information, operates SaaS platforms, or transfers data across borders. Failure to comply may result in significant regulatory, financial, and operational risks.
In China’s regulatory framework, data is both classified (by type and origin) and graded (by sensitivity and potential impact if compromised). This enables authorities to apply proportional protection measures based on the risk profile of the data, the higher the grade, the more protection measures.
This framework is upheld by three key laws:
Any company operating in China is expected to implement classification and grading across its data assets, a task that requires technical expertise and legal understanding of overlapping regulations.
The following information has been extracted and translated from official government documentation. China’s three overarching types of data are: core data, important data and general data.
Core data refers to data that, if disclosed or misused, could directly threaten national security or political stability. It includes high-volume, or high-specificityl datasets related to critical infrastructure, defense, or mass public behavior.
Examples:
Such data is subject to strict controls, and handling it typically requires security assessments and reporting to authorities.
Important data, though less sensitive than core data, still presents a serious risk to national interests, public health, or economic operations if mishandled. It often includes data processed in critical sectors like finance, telecom, healthcare, and logistics.
Examples:
Organizations processing important data are required to perform impact assessments, implement protection mechanisms, and, when applicable, obtain approval before cross-border transfers.
General data refers to all other data not categorized as core or important. While considered lower risk, it still requires protection, especially if it contains personal information.
This category is often subdivided internally into levels based on factors like:
Regulations encourage organizations to conduct internal grading even for general data, especially when it’s linked to user behavior, device identifiers, or location data.
Aside from the above mentioned three types of data. There are two other types of data that are particularly sensitive and have strict regulations.
Under PIPL, any anonymised data does not count as personal information, only data that can identify a natural person is classified as personal information. Below is a translated version of the official personal information table:
|Category
|Examples
|Basic Personal Information
|Name, date of birth, gender, ethnicity, nationality, family relationships, home address, personal phone number, email address
|Identity Information
|ID card, military ID, passport, driver’s license, work ID, entry/exit permits, social security card, residence permit
|Biometric Information
|Genes, fingerprints, voiceprints, palmprints, earlobe, iris, facial recognition features
|Online Identifiers
|User account, IP address, email account and associated passwords, voice commands, security questions, personal digital certificates
|Health and Physiological Info
|Medical and health records, e.g., illnesses, hospitalizations, medical reports, examination results, surgeries, treatments, medication allergies, reproductive info, family disease history, current or infectious diseases, as well as severity, physical condition, and lung function
|Education and Work Information
|Occupation, job title, work unit, academic degree, educational background, work history, training records, academic transcripts
|Financial Information
|Bank account information, payment ID (e.g., Alipay ID), deposit information (including amount and transaction logs), property details, credit records, transaction and consumption logs, capital flow, and information related to virtual currencies or online gaming credits
|Communication Information
|Communication logs and contents, SMS, MMS, emails, metadata and all communication metadata
|Contact Information
|Address book, friend lists, group chats, email contact lists
|Online Behavior Records
|Data stored through cookies, such as user browsing history, software usage logs, clickstream data
|Device Information
|Hardware serial numbers, MAC address, app list, unique device identifiers (IMEI, Android ID, IDFA, OpenUDID, GUID, SIM card, IMSI), configuration data, device usage info
|Location Information
|Travel trajectories, precise location data, residence address, business travel information
|Other Information
|Marriage, religious beliefs, political affiliations, criminal records, etc.
Sensitive personal information (敏感个人信息) such as facial recognition templates, medical records, and bank credentials is subject to even more rigorous consent, minimization, and encryption requirements. Below is a translated version of the official personal information table:
|Category
|Examples
|Financial Information
|Bank accounts, payment ID (e.g., Alipay ID), deposit records (including amounts and payment logs), property information, credit reports, transactions, capital flow, virtual currencies, online gaming credits
|Health and Physiological Info
|Illnesses, hospitalizations, medical records, test reports, surgical and anesthesia history, treatment records, medication, allergies, reproductive info, diagnosis, family medical history, infectious diseases, physical condition, etc.
|Biometric Information
|Genes, fingerprints, voiceprints, palmprints, earlobe, iris, facial recognition features
|Identity Information
|ID card, military ID, passport, driver’s license, work ID, social security card, residence permit
|Online Identifiers
|User account, passwords, security questions, personal digital certificates
|Other Sensitive Information
|Sexual orientation, marriage status, religious beliefs, publicly disclosed or undisclosed criminal records, communication logs and contents, contact lists, group chat data, browsing history, residence info, precise location, etc.
International businesses must take particular care when handling this data, ensuring legal bases for collection, localization where required, and filing Personal Information Protection Impact Assessments (PIPIA) when conducting cross-border transfers.
Even anonymized or aggregated data can carry regulatory risks if it is deep, broad, or easily re-identified. China recognizes processed data types such as:
The sensitivity of derived data is assessed based on how it was created and how easily it could impact national, organizational, or individual interests. Businesses need to evaluate processing methods carefully, as some transformations may increase rather than decrease sensitivity.
Data is first categorized by the industry in which it is generated or used. Examples include:
Each sector may have its own classification rules and compliance thresholds, overseen by the respective industry regulator. For example, a mobile health app must comply not only with PIPL but also with data retention and localization rules from the health authority.
Understanding these cross-sectoral requirements is critical to maintaining compliance. Many foreign companies work with legal experts familiar with multi-agency regulations to develop compliant deployment and data protection strategies.
Once data has been categorised into an industry, it can then be broken down by:
This structured approach ensures organizations align protection methods with real-world business workflows and can demonstrate due diligence in case of audits or investigations.
China’s grading model uses both qualitative and quantitative methods of determining data’s sensitivity, including:
Grading involves evaluating risk across multiple domains:
When in doubt, the authorities recommend applying the “highest-risk wins” rule (就高从严) to determine final sensitivity levels, meaning that if there is potential higher-risk, this will be taken as a certainity as opposed to a possibility.
To stay compliant, businesses must:
Organizations deploying tech in China often partner with compliance firms to interpret these requirements, localize data structures, and file necessary documentation with regulators. For example, when preparing for a SaaS rollout, this process ensures cross-border data handling meets legal thresholds under both PIPL and China’s Data Security Law.
While data classification (数据分类分级) focuses on the value and sensitivity of the data itself, China’s Multi-Level Protection Scheme (MLPS) (等级保护制度) governs the security level required of the systems that store, process, or transmit that data. The two frameworks are complementary and interconnected.
Under MLPS 2.0, any information system operating in China must be assessed and assigned a protection level ranging from Level 1 (low risk) to Level 5 (critical infrastructure). The classification of data (e.g. core data or important data) directly influences what MLPS level a system must meet.
Consider these two situations:
In short, data classification informs the MLPS level, and MLPS ensures systems are protected appropriately. Together, they create a unified mechanism for securing both data and infrastructure that is essential for legal compliance and cybersecurity readiness in Chin
Schedule a call with our legal counsel to receive a free, customized report explaining what you need to do to make sure you’re compliant with China’s strict data laws.
Non-compliance with China’s data classification and protection laws can result in:
In particular when it comes to Wholly Foreign-Owned Entities (WFOEs), enforcement risks are higher when data crosses borders or involves Chinese users. Proactive compliance isn’t just about avoiding penalties, it’s a prerequisite for market access.
The complexity of China’s data landscape requires a structured, sector-aware approach. Businesses that succeed here typically:
Support from a one-stop partner,offering legal, technical, and product localization expertise, such as AppInChina, can streamline this process and provide legal confidence.
In China’s strict data climate, proper data classification and grading is not optional, it’s central to digital operations in the market. Whether you’re launching a new platform, localizing an existing one, or entering the Chinese cloud ecosystem, understanding your data obligations is critical.
If your company is preparing to enter China or scale up operations involving data, it’s worth investing in early compliance architecture and working with specialists who can help you navigate both the legal requirements and technical execution.
Need help applying these standards to your business? Contact us to schedule a free consultation call and we will create a tailored plan for your solution to safely deploy in China.