The AppInChina App Index is a ranking of the best-performing Android apps in the Chinese market based on number of monthly active users.
Last Updated: March 2026 (V1.1)
|App Store
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
1WeChat
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
1,088,435,800
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 微信
Parent Company: Tencent
App Category: Social/Networking
2Taobao
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
990,517,500
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 淘宝
Parent Company: Alibaba
App Category: Shopping
3Alipay
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
950,266,900
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 支付宝
Parent Company: Alibaba
App Category: Payment/Lifestyle
4Tiktok
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
860,756,500
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 抖音
Parent Company: ByteDance
App Category: Short Video Platform
5Auto Navi Map
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
723,918,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 高德地图
Parent Company: Alibaba
App Category: Navigation
6Pinduoduo
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
705,263,900
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 拼多多
Parent Company: Shanghai Xunmeng Information Technology
App Category: Social E-commerce
7JD
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
679,656,500
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 京东
Parent Company: Jingdong
App Category: E-commerce
8QQ
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
547,256,400
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: QQ
Parent Company: Tencent
App Category: Social Networking
9Baidu Map
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
535,617,700
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 百度地图
Parent Company: Baidu
App Category: Navigation
10Baidu
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
527,377,800
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 百度
Parent Company: Baidu
App Category: Information
11Kuaishou
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
522,146,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 快手
Parent Company: Beijing Kuaishou Technology
App Category: Short Video Platform
12Sogou Keyboard
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
502,850,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 搜狗输入法
Parent Company: Sogou
App Category: Chinese Keyboard
13Weibo
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
498,323,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 微博
Parent Company: Sina
App Category: Social
14Meituan
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
444,661,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 美团
Parent Company: Meituan
App Category: Lifestyle
15Kuaishou Light
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
422,482,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 快手极速版
Parent Company: Beijing Kuaishou Technology
App Category: Short Video Platform
16iQIYI
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
366,011,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 爱奇艺
Parent Company: Baidu
App Category: Video Streaming
17Tencent Video
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
356,250,500
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 腾讯视频
Parent Company: Tencent
App Category: Video Streaming
18HUAWEI AppGallery
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
340,072,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 华为应用市场
Parent Company: Huawei
App Category: App Store
19Doubao
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
326,860,300
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 豆包
Parent Company: Bytedance
App Category: AI Chatbot
20Hongguo Short Drama
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
293,352,800
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 红果免费短剧
Parent Company: ByteDance
App Category: Video
21RedNote
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
287,958,700
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 小红书
Parent Company: Xingyin
App Category: Social
22Jinritoutiao
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
272,356,400
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 今日头条
Parent Company: ByteDance
App Category: Information
23QQ Browser
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
271,613,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: QQ浏览器
Parent Company: Tencent
App Category: Utilities
24Kuwo Music
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
263,104,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 酷我音乐
Parent Company: Beijing Kuwo Technology
App Category: Music
25QQ Music
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
239,106,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: QQ音乐
Parent Company: Tencent
App Category: Music
26Mango TV
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
225,776,900
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 芒果TV
Parent Company: Hunan Broadcasting System
App Category: Video Streaming
27bilibili
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
219,675,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 哔哩哔哩
Parent Company: Shanghai Kuanyu Digital Technology
App Category: Video Sharing
28Kugou Music
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
215,573,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 酷狗音乐
Parent Company: Guangzhou Kugou Computer Technology
App Category: Music
29Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
207,205,300
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 中国工商银行
Parent Company: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
App Category: Finance and Banking
30iFly Keyboard
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
199,437,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 讯飞输入法
Parent Company: iFlytek
App Category: Chinese Keyboard