App Index

App

The AppInChina App Index is a ranking of the best-performing Android apps in the Chinese market based on number of monthly active users.
Last Updated: March 2026 (V1.1)



App StoreMonthly Active Users (MAU)
1logoWeChat
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
1,088,435,800
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 微信

Parent Company: Tencent

App Category: Social/Networking

2logoTaobao
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
990,517,500
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 淘宝

Parent Company: Alibaba

App Category: Shopping

3logoAlipay
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
950,266,900
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 支付宝

Parent Company: Alibaba

App Category: Payment/Lifestyle

4logoTiktok
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
860,756,500
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 抖音

Parent Company: ByteDance

App Category: Short Video Platform

5logoAuto Navi Map
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
723,918,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 高德地图

Parent Company: Alibaba

App Category: Navigation

6logoPinduoduo
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
705,263,900
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 拼多多

Parent Company: Shanghai Xunmeng Information Technology

App Category: Social E-commerce

7logoJD
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
679,656,500
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 京东

Parent Company: Jingdong

App Category: E-commerce

8logoQQ
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
547,256,400
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: QQ

Parent Company: Tencent

App Category: Social Networking

9logoBaidu Map
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
535,617,700
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 百度地图

Parent Company: Baidu

App Category: Navigation

10logoBaidu
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
527,377,800
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 百度

Parent Company: Baidu

App Category: Information

11logoKuaishou
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
522,146,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 快手

Parent Company: Beijing Kuaishou Technology

App Category: Short Video Platform

12logoSogou Keyboard
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
502,850,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 搜狗输入法

Parent Company: Sogou

App Category: Chinese Keyboard

13logoWeibo
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
498,323,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 微博

Parent Company: Sina

App Category: Social

14logoMeituan
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
444,661,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 美团

Parent Company: Meituan

App Category: Lifestyle

15logoKuaishou Light
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
422,482,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 快手极速版

Parent Company: Beijing Kuaishou Technology

App Category: Short Video Platform

16logoiQIYI
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
366,011,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 爱奇艺

Parent Company: Baidu

App Category: Video Streaming

17logoTencent Video
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
356,250,500
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 腾讯视频

Parent Company: Tencent

App Category: Video Streaming

18logoHUAWEI AppGallery
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
340,072,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 华为应用市场

Parent Company: Huawei

App Category: App Store

19logoDoubao
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
326,860,300
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 豆包

Parent Company: Bytedance

App Category: AI Chatbot

20logoHongguo Short Drama
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
293,352,800
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 红果免费短剧

Parent Company: ByteDance

App Category: Video

21logoRedNote
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
287,958,700
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 小红书

Parent Company: Xingyin

App Category: Social

22logoJinritoutiao
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
272,356,400
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 今日头条

Parent Company: ByteDance

App Category: Information

23logoQQ Browser
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
271,613,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: QQ浏览器

Parent Company: Tencent

App Category: Utilities

24logoKuwo Music
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
263,104,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 酷我音乐

Parent Company: Beijing Kuwo Technology

App Category: Music

25logoQQ Music
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
239,106,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: QQ音乐

Parent Company: Tencent

App Category: Music

26logoMango TV
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
225,776,900
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 芒果TV

Parent Company: Hunan Broadcasting System

App Category: Video Streaming

27logobilibili
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
219,675,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 哔哩哔哩

Parent Company: Shanghai Kuanyu Digital Technology

App Category: Video Sharing

28logoKugou Music
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
215,573,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 酷狗音乐

Parent Company: Guangzhou Kugou Computer Technology

App Category: Music

29logoIndustrial and Commercial Bank of China
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
207,205,300
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 中国工商银行

Parent Company: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

App Category: Finance and Banking

30logoiFly Keyboard
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
199,437,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 讯飞输入法

Parent Company: iFlytek

App Category: Chinese Keyboard

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