What is China’s Negative List for Foreign Investment and How Does it Affect Me?

China’s economy continues to attract billions in foreign investment annually, but navigating its complex regulatory landscape can be challenging. Understanding China’s Negative List for Foreign Investment is crucial for any international business considering market entry or expansion in the world’s second-largest economy.
China’s Negative List for Foreign Investment, officially known as the “Special Administrative Measures (Negative List) for Foreign Investment Access,” or 外商投资准入特别管理措施(负面清单) (2024年版）is a comprehensive regulatory framework that defines which sectors are restricted or prohibited for foreign investment. The most recent version, implemented on November 1, 2024, reduced domestic restrictions from 31 to 29 items, demonstrating China’s continued commitment to opening its markets.
The Negative List operates on the principle that any sector not explicitly listed is open to foreign investment without restrictions. This approach represents a significant shift from China’s previous approval-based system, where foreign investors needed government permission for virtually all investments. The list is published jointly by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), China’s primary authorities overseeing foreign investment policy.
Unlike positive lists that specify what foreign investors can do, the Negative List clearly defines what they cannot do or can only do with restrictions. This provides greater clarity and predictability for international businesses planning their China market entry strategy.
China first introduced the Negative List approach in 2013 as part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone pilot program. The concept was then expanded nationwide in 2018 as part of broader economic reforms aimed at creating a more transparent investment environment.
There are four key reasons for the Negative List’s implementation:
The 2024 version demonstrates China’s continued commitment, with restrictions on foreign investment in the manufacturing sector completely removed, and telecommunications, education, and healthcare service sectors further opened up.
The Negative List operates through a tiered system of restrictions:
Prohibited Sectors: Foreign investment is completely forbidden in these areas, typically involving national security, sensitive technologies, or sectors deemed strategically important to China’s economic sovereignty.
Restricted Sectors: Foreign investment is allowed but subject to conditions such as:
Open Sectors: All sectors not mentioned in the Negative List are fully open to foreign investment, allowing 100% foreign ownership and operations through Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprises (WFOEs).
The legal framework is governed by the Foreign Investment Law of the People’s Republic of China, which came into effect on January 1, 2020, replacing the previous “Three FIE Laws”:
This milestone legislation replaced the laws and regulations that had governed foreign investment in China for four decades.
As aforementioned, the number of domestic restrictions has decreased from 31 to 29 items. Below is a table summarising each sector and subsector’s restrictions and details regarding investment percentages.
|Sector & Subsector
|Restriction
|Details
|Agriculture
|Wheat seeds
|Chinese ≥34%
|Chinese party must hold at least 34% shares
|Corn seeds
|Chinese Control
|Chinese party must hold controlling share
|Rare/unique varieties
|Prohibited
|Research, development, cultivation banned
|Genetically modified crops
|Prohibited
|Breeding and production banned
|Fishing
|Prohibited
|In Chinese marine areas and inland waters
|Mining
|Rare earth minerals
|Prohibited
|Exploration, mining, beneficiation banned
|Radioactive minerals
|Prohibited
|Exploration, mining, beneficiation banned
|Tungsten
|Prohibited
|Exploration, mining, beneficiation banned
|Energy
|Nuclear power plants
|Chinese Control
|Must be controlled by Chinese investors
|Wholesale & Retail
|Tobacco products
|Prohibited
|Wholesale and retail banned
|Transportation
|Domestic water transport
|Chinese Control
|Must be controlled by Chinese investors
|Public air transport
|Foreign ≤25%
|Chinese control required, foreign max 25%
|General aviation
|Chinese Control
|Chinese legal representative required
|Civil airports
|Chinese Control
|Chinese relative controlling share
|Air traffic control
|Prohibited
|Construction and operation banned
|Postal services
|Prohibited
|Postal companies and express delivery banned
|Telecommunications
|Basic telecommunications
|Chinese Control
|Must be controlled by Chinese investors
|Value-added telecom
|Foreign ≤50%
|Foreign investment maximum 50%
|Internet news services
|Prohibited
|Internet news and information banned
|Internet publishing
|Prohibited
|Internet publishing services banned
|Internet audio-visual
|Prohibited
|Internet audio-visual programs banned
|Internet culture
|Prohibited
|Internet culture operation banned (except music)
|Professional Services
|Market surveys
|Joint Venture
|Limited to joint ventures only
|Radio/TV rating surveys
|Chinese Control
|Must be controlled by Chinese investors
|Legal services
|Prohibited
|Chinese legal services banned
|Law firm partnerships
|Prohibited
|Foreign investors cannot be partners
|Social surveys
|Prohibited
|Social surveys banned
|Research & Technical
|Human stem cells
|Prohibited
|Development and application banned
|Genetic diagnosis/treatment
|Prohibited
|Development and application banned
|Humanities research
|Prohibited
|Humanities and social science research banned
|Geodetic surveying
|Prohibited
|Various surveying and mapping activities banned
|Education
|Pre-school education
|Chinese Control
|Sino-foreign cooperation, Chinese-dominated
|Regular high schools
|Chinese Control
|Sino-foreign cooperation, Chinese-dominated
|Higher education
|Chinese Control
|Sino-foreign cooperation, Chinese-dominated
|Compulsory education
|Prohibited
|Compulsory education institutions banned
|Religious education
|Prohibited
|Religious education institutions banned
|Healthcare
|Medical institutions
|Joint Venture
|Limited to joint ventures only
|Media & Entertainment
|News institutions
|Prohibited
|News agencies and institutions banned
|Publishing
|Prohibited
|Books, newspapers, periodicals banned
|Radio/TV stations
|Prohibited
|Radio and television stations banned
|Radio/TV programs
|Prohibited
|Production and operation banned
|Movie industry
|Prohibited
|Production, distribution, cinema companies banned
|Cultural relics
|Prohibited
|Auction companies, stores, museums banned
|Performing arts
|Prohibited
|Performing arts groups banned
|Count
|Sectors
|18
|Genetically modified crops, Fishing, Rare earth mining, Radioactive minerals, Tungsten, Tobacco retail, Air traffic control, Postal services, Internet services (4 types), Legal services, Social surveys, Scientific research (4 types), Compulsory education, Religious education, Cultural/entertainment (7 types)
|Ownership Requirement
|Sectors
|≥34% Chinese
|Wheat seeds
|Chinese controlling
|Corn seeds, Nuclear power, Water transport, Air transport, General aviation, Civil airports, Basic telecom, Radio/TV ratings
|Chinese-dominated
|Education institutions (pre-school, high school, higher education)
|Count
|Sectors
|3
|Market surveys, Medical institutions, Educational institutions
|Cap
|Sectors
|≤25%
|Public air transport
|≤50%
|Value-added telecommunication
Many modern businesses operate across multiple sectors, making classification complex. Chinese authorities typically classify businesses based on their primary business activity, defined as the activity generating the highest revenue or representing the core business function.
Classification Process:
For example, a fintech company might have software development (unrestricted) as its primary business but also provide payment services (restricted), requiring separate analysis for each component.
China operates several special economic zones and free trade zones with more liberal investment policies.
Free Trade Zones (FTZs): China operates 21 Free Trade Zones with separate negative lists that are typically shorter than the national list. The Shanghai FTZ, for instance, has only 27 restricted items compared to the national list’s 29 items.
Special Economic Zones:
Regional Variations:
The main government authorities with responsibility for foreign investment review include MOFCOM, NDRC and the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), which is China’s corporate registry, though local branches may have additional authority in specific regions.
Joint ventures remain the primary mechanism for entering restricted sectors, though they require careful structuring and partner selection.
Joint Venture Requirements:
Due Diligence Considerations:
Several alternative structures can help foreign companies access restricted markets:
Licensing and Franchising:
Service Provider Models:
Representative Offices:
Variable Interest Entity (VIE) structures have been used by Chinese companies to access foreign capital markets while maintaining compliance with foreign investment restrictions. However, these structures carry significant legal and regulatory risks.
How VIE Structures Work:
Regulatory Uncertainty:
Recent Developments: The Chinese government has indicated plans to regulate VIE structures more strictly, particularly in sensitive sectors like education and technology. Foreign investors should carefully consider these risks before pursuing VIE structures.
Compliance with China’s foreign investment regulations requires comprehensive documentation and ongoing reporting.
Pre-Investment Documentation:
Post-Investment Reporting:
Ongoing Compliance:
Understanding China’s Negative List is just the first step in your market entry journey. The regulatory environment can be complex, and investment restrictions are only one piece of the puzzle when entering the Chinese market.
