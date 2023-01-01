Distribution Services

Distribution

We publish and maintain your iOS and Android apps and games on China's Apple App Store and top Android app stores, so you can get a piece of this $37+ billion market.

Chinese People

Reach 1.1 billion more users

In China, there is no dominant Android app store like Google Play. You must individually submit your app to each store for approval. This can be tough, especially if you don't speak Chinese.

And if you're publishing a game, there are even more hoops and regulations to jump through.

But AppInChina does all the hard work for you - from distribution to licensing and protecting your IP.

Our Distribution Solutions

App Store Publishing

Our international, English-speaking team will walk you through the process of launching your app on the major Chinese app and game stores.

App Store Publishing

Game Licenses & Distribution

Publishing your game in China requires special licenses and considerations. We will help you navigate the additional restrictions & requirements.

Game Licenses & Distribution

Copyright Certificate

A Software Copyright Certificate is required to publish your app or game in China. We will acquire one for you so you retain all rights.

Copyright Certificate

App & Game Store Optimization

Chinese app stores operate differently from Google Play. Right from launch, we know the tricks and techniques to get your app maximum exposure.

App & Game Store Optimization

Reclaiming & Protection

We can continuously monitor the Chinese app stores for unauthorized or hacked versions of your game or app and remove them for you.

Reclaiming & Protection