"Upon learning that Ookla’s Speedtest app was being pirated in Chinese app stores, we engaged with the AppInChina team to identify a solution. Their app publishing expertise and extensive knowledge of the Chinese ecosystem allowed us to remove the hacked versions and ensure Chinese consumers were not being misled."
Adam Alexander
VP Strategic Partnerships at Ookla
"AppInChina helped us submit our apps to a number of top stores in China when we did not have a local team to do it. This helped us gain a strong foothold in the market and from there we were able to start building our presence in China."
Gina Gotthilf
Head of Marketing and International Development at Duolingo
"Besides the app distribution service, we also benefited a lot from AppInChina’s market insights. Those insights helped us better plan out our marketing strategy and succeed in the market."
Chenxi She
China Country Manager at Busuu
"Upon learning that Ookla’s Speedtest app was being pirated in Chinese app stores, we engaged with the AppInChina team to identify a solution. Their app publishing expertise and extensive knowledge of the Chinese ecosystem allowed us to remove the hacked versions and ensure Chinese consumers were not being misled."
Adam Alexander
VP Strategic Partnerships at Ookla
"AppInChina helped us submit our apps to a number of top stores in China when we did not have a local team to do it. This helped us gain a strong foothold in the market and from there we were able to start building our presence in China."
Gina Gotthilf
Head of Marketing and International Development at Duolingo
"Besides the app distribution service, we also benefited a lot from AppInChina’s market insights. Those insights helped us better plan out our marketing strategy and succeed in the market."
Chenxi She
China Country Manager at Busuu
"AppInChina’s insightful research, constructive advice and strong relationships with the local stores made the entire process go smoothly, which helped us save time and development resources and provided us with a wider space to grow and increase our brand awareness."
Jing Zhang
Marketing Manager at The Economist Global Business Review
"AppInChina helped us to localize our complex cryptocurrency website and whitepapers quickly and with complete precision. I'd highly recommend them to anyone looking to localize their presence in China."
Can Kisagun
Co-Founder & CPO at Enigma
"AppInChina was the perfect partner for us, as they showed knowledge of the Chinese market and they were the only platform providing a fully-English language service, which ensured that the whole process went smoothly and allowed me to share information with the rest of our team."
Vicky Yu
Global Partnerships Manager at Eyeo
Publish your app, game, or SaaS in China with full confidence. We ensure complete compliance with local regulations, deliver technically and culturally localised software, and distribute through China’s top app stores and platforms.
Grow your presence in China with proven, reliable methods. We conduct in-depth market research to select the most effective channels, run targeted ads, manage social media and optimize for ASO, SEO, and LLMO.
Bring your physical products to China. We manage the importing process, build tailored digital storefronts on China’s biggest e-commerce, and distribute through leading offline retail networks.