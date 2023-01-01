" Upon learning that Ookla’s Speedtest app was being pirated in Chinese app stores, we engaged with the AppInChina team to identify a solution. Their app publishing expertise and extensive knowledge of the Chinese ecosystem allowed us to remove the hacked versions and ensure Chinese consumers were not being misled. " Adam Alexander VP Strategic Partnerships at Ookla

" AppInChina helped us submit our apps to a number of top stores in China when we did not have a local team to do it. This helped us gain a strong foothold in the market and from there we were able to start building our presence in China. " Gina Gotthilf Head of Marketing and International Development at Duolingo