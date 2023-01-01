"Upon learning that Ookla’s Speedtest app was being pirated in Chinese app stores, we engaged with the AppInChina team to identify a solution. Their app publishing expertise and extensive knowledge of the Chinese ecosystem allowed us to remove the hacked versions and ensure Chinese consumers were not being misled."
Adam Alexander
VP Strategic Partnerships at Ookla
"AppInChina helped us submit our apps to a number of top stores in China when we did not have a local team to do it. This helped us gain a strong foothold in the market and from there we were able to start building our presence in China."
Gina Gotthilf
Head of Marketing and International Development at Duolingo
"Besides the app distribution service, we also benefited a lot from AppInChina’s market insights. Those insights helped us better plan out our marketing strategy and succeed in the market."
Chenxi She
China Country Manager at Busuu
"AppInChina’s insightful research, constructive advice and strong relationships with the local stores made the entire process go smoothly, which helped us save time and development resources and provided us with a wider space to grow and increase our brand awareness."
Jing Zhang
Marketing Manager at The Economist Global Business Review
"AppInChina helped us to localize our complex cryptocurrency website and whitepapers quickly and with complete precision. I'd highly recommend them to anyone looking to localize their presence in China."
Can Kisagun
Co-Founder & CPO at Enigma
"AppInChina was the perfect partner for us, as they showed knowledge of the Chinese market and they were the only platform providing a fully-English language service, which ensured that the whole process went smoothly and allowed me to share information with the rest of our team."
Vicky Yu
Global Partnerships Manager at Eyeo
Comply with local laws, protect your intellectual property and translate your app or game in China
Your current in-app payments will not work in China. Meet AppInChina Pay: the easy way to accept WeChat Pay & Alipay.
We will walk you through the requirements to publish your app or game to China's top 15 Android stores and the Apple App Store China (iOS).
Half of China plays mobile games. We will get them playing yours by taking care of every step - from distribution to promotion to monetization.
Learn which user acquisition (UA) methods work best in China, view analytics, and manage your ASO and CPD campaigns.
Your current SDKs & cloud services may not work in China. Test your app or game and learn which SDKs will.
Your app or game will run better when hosted locally in China. Our hosting service will ensure you comply with Chinese data laws.
We will bring your company, product, and service into full compliance with Chinese law.
We offer solutions for eCommerce, Software as a Service (SaaS), WeChat Mini Programs, and more.