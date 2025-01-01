WeChat Mini Program Index

WeChat Mini Program

The AppInChina WeChat Mini Program index ranks the top 20 WeChat Mini Programs based on their monthly average users.
Last Updated: March 2025



Wechat Mini ProgramMonthly Active Users (MAU)
1Utilities
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
191,217,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 生活激费

Mini Program Type: Lifestyle

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.

2WeChat City Services
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
152,686,400
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 微信城市服务

Mini Program Type: Lifestyle

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.

3Tongcheng Travel
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
142,798,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 同程旅行订酒店机票火车汽车门票

Mini Program Type: Travel

Publisher: Suzhou Tongcheng Tourism Network Technology Co.,Ltd.

4Meituan
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
141,883,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 美团团购丨优选外卖单车美食酒店

Mini Program Type: Lifestyle

Publisher: Beijing Sankuai Online Technology Co., Ltd

5SF Express
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
124,153,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 顺丰速运+

Mini Program Type: Delivery

Publisher: SF Express Co., Ltd

6Tencent Documents
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
99,334,800
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 腾讯文档

Mini Program Type: Productivity

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.

7Shouqianba
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
98,530,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 收钱吧福利

Mini Program Type: Productivity

Publisher: Shanghai Wosai Internet Technology Co., Ltd

8China Mobile Cloud
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
92,244,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 中国移动云盘

Mini Program Type: Productivity

Publisher: China Mobile Communications Group Co.,Ltd

9DiDi Chuxing
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
91,157,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 滴滴出行

Mini Program Type: Ride-hailing

Publisher: Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co., Ltd

10Tencent Mobile Top-up
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
90,026,700
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 腾讯手机充值

Mini Program Type: Lifestyle

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.

11Little Ledger
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
86,010,700
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 收款小账本

Mini Program Type: Finance

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.

12Meituan Delivery
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
82,405,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 美团外卖

Mini Program Type: Lifestyle

Publisher: Beijing Sankuai Online Technology Co., Ltd

13JingDong (JD)
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
81,999,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 京东

Mini Program Type: Mobile Shopping

Publisher: Beijing Jingdong Century Trading Co., Ltd

14Chengche Ma
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
78,140,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 乘车码

Mini Program Type: Travel

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.

15Tencent Health
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
73,215,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 腾讯健康

Mini Program Type: Healthcare

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.

16Happy Poker
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
71,841,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 欢乐斗地主

Mini Program Type: Gaming

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.

17WeChat Ledger
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
70,289,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 微信记账本

Mini Program Type: Finance

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.

18WPS Docs
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
67,837,700
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 金山文档

Mini Program Type: Productivity

Publisher: Zhuhai Kingsoft Office Software Co., Ltd.

19Blessing Circle
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
64,228,400
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 祝福圈子

Mini Program Type: Video

Publisher: Beijing Xiaoniangao Internet Technology Co., Ltd.

20Piaojuan Vlog
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
62,726,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 票圈vlog一原创视频生活社区

Mini Program Type: RPG (Role-Playing Game)/MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena)

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.

