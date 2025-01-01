The AppInChina WeChat Mini Program index ranks the top 20 WeChat Mini Programs based on their monthly average users. For more information on how to develop a WeChat Mini Program, refer to our full guide here. To receive a quote for developing your own WeChat Mini Program, contact us here.
Last Updated: March 2025
|Wechat Mini Program
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
1Utilities
191,217,000
Chinese Name: 生活激费
Mini Program Type: Lifestyle
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.
2WeChat City Services
152,686,400
Chinese Name: 微信城市服务
Mini Program Type: Lifestyle
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.
142,798,200
Chinese Name: 同程旅行订酒店机票火车汽车门票
Mini Program Type: Travel
Publisher: Suzhou Tongcheng Tourism Network Technology Co.,Ltd.
141,883,600
Chinese Name: 美团团购丨优选外卖单车美食酒店
Mini Program Type: Lifestyle
Publisher: Beijing Sankuai Online Technology Co., Ltd
124,153,000
Chinese Name: 顺丰速运+
Mini Program Type: Delivery
Publisher: SF Express Co., Ltd
99,334,800
Chinese Name: 腾讯文档
Mini Program Type: Productivity
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.
98,530,600
Chinese Name: 收钱吧福利
Mini Program Type: Productivity
Publisher: Shanghai Wosai Internet Technology Co., Ltd
8China Mobile Cloud
92,244,200
Chinese Name: 中国移动云盘
Mini Program Type: Productivity
Publisher: China Mobile Communications Group Co.,Ltd
91,157,000
Chinese Name: 滴滴出行
Mini Program Type: Ride-hailing
Publisher: Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co., Ltd
90,026,700
Chinese Name: 腾讯手机充值
Mini Program Type: Lifestyle
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.
11Little Ledger
86,010,700
Chinese Name: 收款小账本
Mini Program Type: Finance
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.
12Meituan Delivery
82,405,200
Chinese Name: 美团外卖
Mini Program Type: Lifestyle
Publisher: Beijing Sankuai Online Technology Co., Ltd
81,999,100
Chinese Name: 京东
Mini Program Type: Mobile Shopping
Publisher: Beijing Jingdong Century Trading Co., Ltd
14Chengche Ma
78,140,100
Chinese Name: 乘车码
Mini Program Type: Travel
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.
73,215,600
Chinese Name: 腾讯健康
Mini Program Type: Healthcare
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.
16Happy Poker
71,841,100
Chinese Name: 欢乐斗地主
Mini Program Type: Gaming
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.
17WeChat Ledger
70,289,200
Chinese Name: 微信记账本
Mini Program Type: Finance
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.
67,837,700
Chinese Name: 金山文档
Mini Program Type: Productivity
Publisher: Zhuhai Kingsoft Office Software Co., Ltd.
64,228,400
Chinese Name: 祝福圈子
Mini Program Type: Video
Publisher: Beijing Xiaoniangao Internet Technology Co., Ltd.
62,726,200
Chinese Name: 票圈vlog一原创视频生活社区
Mini Program Type: RPG (Role-Playing Game)/MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena)
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.