What is China’s Legal Person Certificate of Public Institution and Who Needs One?

The Legal Person Certificate of Public Institution, known as the 事业单位法人证书 in Chinese, is an official government document that serves as legal proof of a public institution’s status and legitimacy in China. This certificate is exclusively issued to government-funded public institutions as verification that they can legitimately receive government funding and operate within China’s public service framework. This authorises the institution to conduct activities within its approved scope. Applications are overseen by the State Administration for Market Regulation (国家市场监督管理总局) and issued by 事业单位登记管理机关 (Registration Administration Authority for Public Institutions)
There are three key laws that form the legal basis for the Legal Person Certificate of Public Institution:
These regulations are designed to ensure the proper functioning, accountability, and legal compliance of government-funded public institutions, particularly in sectors critical to social development such as education, healthcare, scientific research, and cultural preservation. The certificate system provides transparency and verification for institutions that receive public funding and deliver essential services to Chinese society.
The Legal Person Certificate of Public Institution is exclusively held by government-funded organisations that provide public services or conduct activities for social benefit. This includes:
Educational Institutions:
Healthcare Organisations:
Scientific Research Bodies:
Cultural and Social Service Organisations:
It is important to note that private organisations, for-profit entities, and foreign companies cannot obtain this certificate.
Wholly Foreign-Owned Entities (WFOEs) cannot obtain this certificate and must work with certified public institutions through partnerships or service agreements to access their services or collaborate on projects.
Government-funded organisations that provide public services or conduct activities for social benefit in China must hold a Legal Person Certificate of Public Institution to legally operate and receive government funding.
The certificate is required for various official activities, including
Operating as a public institution without this certificate may result in:
Legal Consequences:
Operational Restrictions:
If your organisation is a government-funded public institution providing public services, conducting research for social benefit, or operating in the education, healthcare, or cultural sectors, the Legal Person Certificate is not optional; it is a legal obligation.
The Legal Person Certificate of Public Institution is not available for application by private entities or foreign companies. This certificate is exclusively issued to government-funded public institutions through an internal government designation process.
Below is an overview of how government-funded public institutions typically receive this certificate:
Documentation Requirements:
Qualification Criteria:
Review Process:
All documentation and compliance requirements are managed through government administrative processes rather than external applications.
No. Wholly Foreign-Owned Entities (WFOEs) cannot obtain a Legal Person Certificate of Public Institution. This fundamental restriction means foreign organisations must establish partnerships with certified Chinese public institutions to access their services or collaborate on projects.
AppInChina provides expert support to help international companies understand and navigate partnerships with Chinese public institutions that hold Legal Person Certificates. We can help by:
Partnership Facilitation:
Whether you’re exploring opportunities to collaborate with Chinese public institutions for research, education, cultural exchange, or other initiatives, AppInChina offers the tools, expertise, and local insight you need to establish successful partnerships with confidence.
Contact us to discuss your partnership strategy and discover the most effective path to working with China’s certified public institutions in a cooperative and compliant manner.