How Can I Legally Transfer Data Out of China? Understanding China’s Cross-Border Data Transfer Laws

What Is the New Regulatory Foundation for Data Transfers?
What Are the Network Data Security Management Regulations?
The Network Data Security Management Regulations, which came into effect on January 1, 2025, represent a major milestone in China’s data governance evolution. These regulations establish a comprehensive framework for data security management that applies to both domestic and international entities engaged in data processing activities within China.
Key Scope and Applicability:
Applies to all entities processing data related to individuals or organisations in China
Covers foreign-based entities offering products or services in China
Extends to organisations analyzing or evaluating behavior within China
Includes handling of “important” domestic data by international companies
The regulations build upon China’s existing data protection framework, including the:
Companies located in designated pilot free trade zones may bypass security assessments or contracts if their data types fall outside locally defined negative lists.
What Does the CAC’s Cross-Border Data Transfer Q&A (April 2025) Clarify?
In April 2025, the CAC released comprehensive Q&A guidance on cross-border data transfer policies, addressing practical implementation challenges that have posed difficulties for multinational companies. Below are translations from the official Q&A transcript:
Question 1: What constitutes “general data” and can it flow freely across borders?Clarification: General data is defined as data excluding important and core data. The CAC confirmed that general data can flow freely across borders without requiring security assessments, standard contracts, or other compliance procedures. This represents the majority of routine business data.
Question 2: How should companies assess the “necessity” of personal information exports?Clarification: The CAC established four specific criteria: direct relationship to processing purpose, minimal impact on individual rights, minimum scope requirement, and shortest retention period. Companies must demonstrate that data export meets all four criteria to satisfy necessity requirements.
Question 3: How can companies identify whether their data qualifies as “important data”?Clarification: Companies should use national data classification standards (GB/T 43697-2024) and consult industry-specific guidelines. The CAC emphasized that data previously declared as important but not officially designated may not require security assessments.
Question 4: What streamlined processes are available for multinational corporations?Clarification: The CAC confirmed that parent companies can submit unified security assessments for subsidiaries, validity periods are extended from 2 to 3 years, and certified multinational groups can transfer data internally without separate contracts for each subsidiary.
Question 5: How do Free Trade Zone negative lists work in practice?Clarification: If one FTZ has issued a negative list for a specific industry, other FTZs can reference this list rather than creating new ones. This ensures consistency across different FTZs and reduces administrative burden for businesses operating across multiple zones.
These clarifications not only show the CAC’s openness and willingness to clarify any difficult to understand aspects of cross-border data transer (CBDT), but also shows a level of encouragement for foreign investment and cooperation in the domestic market.
How Does China’s Data Classification System Work?
What Are the Three Tiers of Data Classification?
China’s data governance operates on a three-tier classification system that determines the level of regulatory oversight required:
General Data:
Defined as data excluding important and core data
Can flow freely across borders without additional compliance requirements
No mandatory security assessments or standard contracts required
Represents the majority of routine business data
Important Data:
Data in specific fields, groups, or regions that could endanger national security, economic operation, social stability, or public health if compromised
Requires security assessment before export
Must be handled by designated data security personnel in organizations processing large volumes
Subject to strict risk assessment and reporting requirements
Core Data:
Data with high coverage, precision, and scale that could affect political security if misused
Primarily includes data related to national security, economic lifelines, and major public interests
Subject to the most stringent controls and restrictions
How Can Foreign Businesses Identify Data Classification?
For foreign businesses, the challenge lies in accurately identifying which data falls into each category. The CAC’s guidance provides practical clarification:
Companies can rely on official data classification standards (GB/T 43697-2024)
If data has been declared as important but not officially designated, companies may not need security assessments
Free Trade Zones (FTZs) offer alternative classification through negative lists
Shanghai FTZ: Both negative lists and general data catalogs
Zhejiang FTZ: Industry-specific negative lists
Hainan Free Trade Port: Broader negative list coverage
Industries Covered: The negative lists currently cover 17 industries including:
Automotive
Pharmaceuticals
Retail
Civil aviation
Reinsurance
Deep-sea industry
Seed industry
Biopharmaceuticals
Mutual funds
How Are FTZs Standardized Across China?
The CAC’s guidance emphasizes consistency across different FTZs. If one FTZ has issued a negative list for a specific industry, other FTZs can reference this list rather than creating new ones. This approach ensures:
Continuity across different FTZs
Compliance with national data classification standards
Reduced administrative burden for businesses operating across multiple zones
Accelerated expansion of negative list coverage
What Are the Personal Information Export Requirements?
One of the most significant clarifications in the 2025 guidance concerns the “necessity” assessment for personal information exports. The CAC has established four key criteria for determining necessity:
Direct Relationship to Processing Purpose: The export must be directly related to the intended data processing purpose
Minimal Impact on Individual Rights: The transfer should minimize impact on individual rights and interests
Minimum Scope Requirement: Data collection should be limited to the minimum scope necessary
Shortest Retention Period: Data retention should be for the shortest time necessary to fulfill the purpose
What Are the Compliance Pathways for Personal Information?
Companies have three main pathways for personal information exports:
Security Assessment:
Required for large-scale personal information exports
Validity period extended from 2 to 3 years
Extension possible for another 3 years if no material changes occur
Must be applied for 60 working days before expiration
Standard Contracts:
Suitable for smaller-scale exports
Streamlined process for group companies
Multinational corporations can avoid repeated contract signing through certification
Personal Information Protection Certification:
Third-party certification system being developed
Once certified, either domestic or overseas entities can conduct transfers
Particularly beneficial for multinational groups with complex data flows
Below is a visual summary of compliance pathways for CBDT:
Data Volume / Type
Compliance Route
Validity
<100k PI
Exempt
N/A
100k–1m PI / <10k SPI
Standard Contract or Certification
3 years
>1m PI or >10k SPI
Security Assessment
3 years
What Are the Realities of Important Data Export?
Is Important Data Actually Prohibited from Export?
Contrary to common belief, important data is not automatically prohibited from export. The CAC’s statistics reveal the actual landscape:
298 security assessment projects completed by March 2025
44 projects involved important data
7 projects rejected (15.9% rejection rate)
325 out of 509 important data items approved for export (63.9% approval rate)
These statistics demonstrate that while important data requires careful assessment, export is often possible when properly justified and secured.
How Can Companies Identify Important Data?
The regulations provide guidance on identifying important data:
Consider data precision, scale, and potential impact
Assess risks to national security, economic stability, and public interests
Companies must establish dedicated data security management systems and designate responsible personnel for important data handling.
How Are Multinational Corporations Getting Streamlined Compliance?
What Advantages Do Group Companies Have?
The 2025 guidance introduces several measures to reduce compliance burden for multinational corporations:
Consolidated Applications:
Parent companies can submit unified security assessments for subsidiaries
Reduces individual compliance requirements for each subsidiary
Particularly beneficial for companies with similar business models across entities
Extended Validity Periods:
Security assessment validity extended from 2 to 3 years
Possibility of further 3-year extensions
Reduces frequency of reapplication requirements
Certification Benefits:
Certified multinational groups can transfer data internally without separate contracts
Third-party certification system being developed
Eliminates need for repeated contract signing with each subsidiary
What Are the Best Implementation Strategies?
For multinational corporations, the key strategies include:
Centralized Data Governance: Establish group-wide data classification and management systems
Strategic FTZ Utilization: Consider establishing operations in FTZs with relevant negative lists
Proactive Important Data Declaration: Declare important data proactively to avoid unnecessary assessments
Certification Preparation: Prepare for upcoming certification systems to streamline future operations
What Are the Enhanced Data Security Requirements?
What Comprehensive Protection Measures Are Required?
The new regulations mandate comprehensive data security measures:
Technical Safeguards:
Data encryption and backup systems
Access controls and security authentication
Regular security assessments and vulnerability testing
Incident response and emergency procedures
Administrative Requirements:
Designated data security personnel for large-scale processors
Three-year minimum record retention for personal information and important data
Contractual agreements for third-party data sharing
Regular risk assessments and security drills
Incident Response:
Immediate notification of affected parties in case of security incidents
Detailed reporting to relevant authorities
Comprehensive incident documentation and remediation plans
What Are the Penalties for Non-Compliance?
The regulations establish clear penalties for non-compliance:
Administrative Penalties:
Warnings and rectification orders
Fines ranging from CNY 100,000 to CNY 10 million depending on the severity of the violation.
Potential business suspension for serious violations
Additional Consequences:
Civil liability for damages
Criminal charges for severe violations
Regulatory scrutiny and increased oversight
What Are the Industry-Specific Considerations?
How Does Sector-Specific Guidance Work?
The CAC has indicated that industry-specific guidance will be developed to provide more targeted policy direction:
Current Industry Focus:
Automotive: Detailed guidance on vehicle data and user information
Healthcare: Specific requirements for medical data and patient information
Financial Services: Enhanced requirements for financial data and transaction records
Telecommunications: Specialized rules for network and communication data
