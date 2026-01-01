Mobile Game Index

Mobile Game

The AppInChina Mobile Game Index tracks the top 20 mobile games in China across all platforms (iOS and Android).
Last Updated: November 2025 (V1.1)



GameMonthly Active Users (MAU)
1logoKing of Glory
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
109,749,900
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 王者荣耀

Game Type: RPG (Role-Playing Game)/MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena)

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.

2logoPeace Elite
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
52,194,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 和平精英

Game Type: Shooting/FPS (First Person Shooter)

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.

3logoAnipop
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
43,113,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 开心消消乐

Game Type: Casual/Elimination

Publisher: Happy Elements Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

4logoEggy Party
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
24,344,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 蛋仔派对

Game Type: Casual

Publisher: Hangzhou NetEase Leihuo Technology.Co., Ltd.

5logoMini World
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
19,871,500
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 迷你世界

Game Type: Simulation/3D Sandbox

Publisher: Shenzhen Miniwan Technology Co.,Ltd

6logoDelta Force
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
17,207,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 三角洲行动

Game Type: Shooting/FPS (First Person Shooter)

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.

7logoHappy Landlord
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
16,204,900
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 欢乐斗地主

Game Type: TAB (Board games)/Chess and Cards

Publisher: JJWorld (Beijing) Network Technology Co., Ltd.

8logoFifth Personality
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
13,619,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 第五人格

Game Type: RPG (Role-Playing Game)/MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena)

Publisher: Hangzhou NetEase Leihuo Technology.Co., Ltd.

9logoMinecraft (Netease)
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
13,588,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 我的世界（网易）

Game Type: Simulation/Sandbox

Publisher: Shanghai NetEase MineWorld Network Technology Co.,Ltd

10logoNaruto
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
11,287,800
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 火影忍者

Game Type: ACT (Action Game)/Fighting

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.

11logoGold Shovel Battle
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
11,161,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 金铲铲之战

Game Type: SLG (Simulation)

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.

12logoSky: Children of the Light
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
11,136,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 光·遇

Game Type: Adventure

Publisher: Hangzhou NetEase Leihuo Technology.Co., Ltd.

13logoChinese Chess
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
9,801,500
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 中国象棋对弈打谱

Game Type: TAB (Board games)/Chess and Cards

Publisher: Fuzhou Gulou District Duolite Information Technology Co., Ltd

14logoJJ Landlord
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
8,434,700
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: JJ斗地主

Game Type: TAB (Board games)/Chess and Cards

Publisher: JJWorld (Beijing) Network Technology Co., Ltd.

15logoSnake Fight
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
7,974,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 贪吃蛇大作战

Game Type: Casual/Control

Publisher: Wuhan Weipai Network Technology Co., Ltd.

16logoGenshin Impact
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
7,385,900
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 原神

Game Type: Card

Publisher: miHoYo

17logoTiantian Xiangqi
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
7,312,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 天天象棋

Game Type: TAB (Board games)/Chess and Cards

Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.

18logoJellipop Match
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
7,095,300
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 宾果消消乐

Game Type: Casual/Elimination

Publisher: Beijing Microfun Limited

19logoValorant Mobile
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
6,605,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 无畏条约：源能行动

Game Type: Shooter/Third-person Shooter

Publisher: Tencent

20logoBaby Panda World – Learning Game
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
6,586,300
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 宝宝巴士世界

Game Type: Edutainment

Publisher: BabyBus Co., Ltd

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