The AppInChina Mobile Game Index tracks the top 20 mobile games in China across all platforms (iOS and Android).
Last Updated: November 2025 (V1.1)
|Game
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
1King of Glory
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
109,749,900
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 王者荣耀
Game Type: RPG (Role-Playing Game)/MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena)
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co.,Ltd.
2Peace Elite
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
52,194,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 和平精英
Game Type: Shooting/FPS (First Person Shooter)
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.
3Anipop
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
43,113,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 开心消消乐
Game Type: Casual/Elimination
Publisher: Happy Elements Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
4Eggy Party
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
24,344,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 蛋仔派对
Game Type: Casual
Publisher: Hangzhou NetEase Leihuo Technology.Co., Ltd.
5Mini World
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
19,871,500
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 迷你世界
Game Type: Simulation/3D Sandbox
Publisher: Shenzhen Miniwan Technology Co.,Ltd
6Delta Force
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
17,207,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 三角洲行动
Game Type: Shooting/FPS (First Person Shooter)
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.
7Happy Landlord
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
16,204,900
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 欢乐斗地主
Game Type: TAB (Board games)/Chess and Cards
Publisher: JJWorld (Beijing) Network Technology Co., Ltd.
8Fifth Personality
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
13,619,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 第五人格
Game Type: RPG (Role-Playing Game)/MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena)
Publisher: Hangzhou NetEase Leihuo Technology.Co., Ltd.
9Minecraft (Netease)
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
13,588,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 我的世界（网易）
Game Type: Simulation/Sandbox
Publisher: Shanghai NetEase MineWorld Network Technology Co.,Ltd
10Naruto
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
11,287,800
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 火影忍者
Game Type: ACT (Action Game)/Fighting
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.
11Gold Shovel Battle
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
11,161,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 金铲铲之战
Game Type: SLG (Simulation)
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.
12Sky: Children of the Light
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
11,136,100
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 光·遇
Game Type: Adventure
Publisher: Hangzhou NetEase Leihuo Technology.Co., Ltd.
13Chinese Chess
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
9,801,500
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 中国象棋对弈打谱
Game Type: TAB (Board games)/Chess and Cards
Publisher: Fuzhou Gulou District Duolite Information Technology Co., Ltd
14JJ Landlord
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
8,434,700
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: JJ斗地主
Game Type: TAB (Board games)/Chess and Cards
Publisher: JJWorld (Beijing) Network Technology Co., Ltd.
15Snake Fight
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
7,974,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 贪吃蛇大作战
Game Type: Casual/Control
Publisher: Wuhan Weipai Network Technology Co., Ltd.
16Genshin Impact
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
7,385,900
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 原神
Game Type: Card
Publisher: miHoYo
17Tiantian Xiangqi
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
7,312,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 天天象棋
Game Type: TAB (Board games)/Chess and Cards
Publisher: Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd.
18Jellipop Match
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
7,095,300
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 宾果消消乐
Game Type: Casual/Elimination
Publisher: Beijing Microfun Limited
19Valorant Mobile
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
6,605,200
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 无畏条约：源能行动
Game Type: Shooter/Third-person Shooter
Publisher: Tencent
20Baby Panda World – Learning Game
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
6,586,300
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese Name: 宝宝巴士世界
Game Type: Edutainment
Publisher: BabyBus Co., Ltd