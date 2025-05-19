What Is China’s Broadcast and Television Program Production and Operation License?

The Broadcast and Television Program Production and Operation License (广播电视节目制作经营许可证) is a mandatory permit for entities in China engaged in producing and operating radio and television programs. Administered by the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA or 国家广播电视总局), this license ensures that all broadcast content complies with China’s regulatory framework. This framework emphasises national cultural, political, and social standards, including the promotion of socialist core values and traditional Chinese culture. The license covers a wide range of content, namely entertainment, educational programs, news, and cultural shows. It is a legal requirement for operating in China’s media industry, enabling them to produce and distribute content while adhering to national policies.

Who Needs to Obtain This License?

Any entity producing or operating radio and television programs in China is required to obtain this license. However, eligibility is tightly restricted:

Chinese-Owned Entities : Only 100% Chinese-owned entities are eligible to apply. The legal representative must be a Chinese citizen, and the company must operate within China’s legal framework.

: Only 100% Chinese-owned entities are eligible to apply. The legal representative must be a Chinese citizen, and the company must operate within China’s legal framework. Foreign-Owned Entities : Wholly foreign-owned enterprises (WFOEs) are explicitly prohibited from obtaining this license, as noted in media law analyses. Foreign-owned companies must work with a local partner, such as AppInChina, to participate in the market.

: Wholly foreign-owned enterprises (WFOEs) are explicitly prohibited from obtaining this license, as noted in media law analyses. Foreign-owned companies must work with a local partner, such as AppInChina, to participate in the market. Specific Requirements: Companies must employ at least three staff members with degrees in broadcasting-related fields. This includes film editing, photography, literature, music composition, playwright-directing, animation, or television production.

How Can I Get This License?

The application process for the Broadcast and Television Program Production and Operation License is rigorous, requiring extensive documentation. The key steps and requirements include:

Application Form: A completed form provided by the NRTA or its provincial branches. Articles of Association: Must detail the company’s structure and explicitly include the scope of radio and television program production and operation. Company Report: A comprehensive report outlining the company’s plans for program production, including the types of programs and their intended audience. Personnel Documentation: Resumes, ID information (身份证), and graduation certificates for at least three key managers with degrees in broadcasting-related fields mentioned above. Capital Verification: Proof of registered capital or a capital verification certificate to demonstrate financial stability. Office Space Certificate: Documentation, such as a lease agreement, proving the company’s operational base. Business License: A copy of the company’s business license. Shareholder Documents: Information about the company’s shareholders. Additional Materials: Depending on the business, applicants may need to provide artwork or samples of videos to be produced, including details of the shooting crew and work site photos.

Application Details

Requirement Details Cost CNY 8,000 to 10,000 Processing Time 1 to 2 months for initial application; 15 working days for renewal; 5 working days for changes Validity 3 years, with renewal required Submission To NRTA or provincial branches

The application fee ranges from CNY 8,000 to 10,000 and processing typically takes 1 to 2 months. Once approved, the license is valid for three years, with renewal applications submitted three months before expiration, processed in about 15 working days. Changes to company details, such as name or address, must be reported within one month, with processing completed in five working days.

Example of a Broadcast and Television Program Production and Operation License Certificate

Why Do I Need This License?

The Broadcast and Television Program Production and Operation License is essential for several reasons:

Legal Compliance : Operating without this license is illegal and can lead to severe penalties, including fines, service suspensions, or shutdowns, as outlined in NRTA regulations. Fines range from CNY 10,000 to 50,000 depending on the severity of the violation. It is worth noting that violations that are related to content may also increase the fine and can also put your legal representative at risk of shouldering full legal responsibility.

: Operating without this license is illegal and can lead to severe penalties, including fines, service suspensions, or shutdowns, as outlined in NRTA regulations. Fines range from CNY 10,000 to 50,000 depending on the severity of the violation. It is worth noting that violations that are related to content may also increase the fine and can also put your legal representative at risk of shouldering full legal responsibility. Market Access : The license enables companies to legally produce and distribute content, facilitating collaborations with state-owned media, access to distribution channels, and engagement with China’s vast audience.

: The license enables companies to legally produce and distribute content, facilitating collaborations with state-owned media, access to distribution channels, and engagement with China’s vast audience. Content Regulation : It ensures compliance with China’s content guidelines, which mandate the promotion of socialist core values and traditional Chinese culture while prohibiting sensitive topics. This oversight is controversial, with some arguing it stifles creativity, while others see it as protecting national identity.

: It ensures compliance with China’s content guidelines, which mandate the promotion of socialist core values and traditional Chinese culture while prohibiting sensitive topics. This oversight is controversial, with some arguing it stifles creativity, while others see it as protecting national identity. Credibility: Holding the license enhances a company’s credibility, making it easier to secure partnerships, funding, and business opportunities in the competitive media sector.

For domestic companies, this license is the only legitimate way to operate as a company that is producing and publishing media. For foreign companies, navigating these restrictions through local partners, such as AppInChina, is the only way to enter the market.

Can Foreign Companies Obtain This License?

Foreign companies, including WFOEs, are explicitly barred from directly obtaining the Broadcast and Television Program Production and Operation License. This restriction aligns with China’s strategy to control its media and cultural industries. However, foreign companies can participate through:

Partnerships: Collaborating with local legal entities, such as AppInChina, that hold the license enables foreign companies to contribute expertise and resources.

These strategies require careful negotiation to balance control, compliance, and profitability, and they highlight the complexity of entering China’s media market.

Are There Challenges in Obtaining and Maintaining This License?

Obtaining and maintaining the Broadcast and Television Program Production and Operation License presents significant challenges:

Strict Eligibility : The requirement for 100% Chinese ownership and a Chinese legal representative excludes foreign entities from participation, unless they work with a local partner such as AppInChina.

: The requirement for 100% Chinese ownership and a Chinese legal representative excludes foreign entities from participation, unless they work with a local partner such as AppInChina. Extensive Documentation : The application process demands a wide range of documents, including detailed personnel qualifications and operational plans, which can be resource-intensive.

: The application process demands a wide range of documents, including detailed personnel qualifications and operational plans, which can be resource-intensive. Personnel Requirements : Companies must employ at least three staff with degrees in broadcasting-related fields. This also means that should one of these employees leave the company, they must find a replacement or risk losing the license.

: Companies must employ at least three staff with degrees in broadcasting-related fields. This also means that should one of these employees leave the company, they must find a replacement or risk losing the license. Content Censorship : All programmes must undergo rigorous NRTA review to ensure compliance with government guidelines. This means that detailed plans (including content and a timeline) will need to be shared with the NRTA.

: All programmes must undergo rigorous NRTA review to ensure compliance with government guidelines. This means that detailed plans (including content and a timeline) will need to be shared with the NRTA. Ongoing Compliance: License holders must adhere to evolving regulations, including regular content audits, timely renewals, and submission of productions to government systems for review. Non-compliance can result in penalties or license revocation.

How Can AppInChina Help?

China’s Broadcast and Television Program Production and Operation License is the country’s media regulatory framework and is the sole method of gaining access to China’s media market. For international companies, partnering with a Chinese-owned entity such as AppInChina is the only way of entering this growing market.

Contact us to get started and seamlessly enter an ever-growing market!

Sources