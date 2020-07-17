Apple Opens New Store in Beijing

By Todd KuhnsLast Updated on Jul 17, 2020
Apple Opens New Store in Beijing
People lining up for Beijing's Apple Store opening.

The second iteration of Apple’s flagship store in China opened today in Sanlitun’s Taikoo Li outdoor shopping mall, doubling the capacity of its previous store and more than tripling the number of employees.

Beijing's Apple Store opening.

According to Apple, the new store features building materials sourced from China, such as glass panels fabricated in Xiamen, floor panels of Padang Light stone from Shandong province, and a terrace lined with the official tree of Beijing, Sophora japonica.

Costumers on the new Beijing's Apple store.

With a design reminiscent of Apple’s downtown Chicago location, it imports additional features from that store as well, such as viewing gallery, boardroom conference/meeting room, and forum for presentations and tutorials by local creatives and Apple employees.

Costumers on the new Beijing's Apple store.

The roof also features Apple’s first solar array on a store in China, which will power the store exclusively on renewable energy.

Outside view of the new Apple Store in Beijing.

As with all retail stores and buildings in Beijing, required temperature checks, health code app checks and mask wearing will keep the environment safe for customers and employees.

New Apple Store showroom.

More than 22 million visitors have come to Apple’s original location in Sanlitun since it opened 12 years ago, Apple said.

Related Content

UPDATE: Apple’s new requirements for games on the Apple App Store ChinaOver 21,000 iOS games to be pulled in China, costing Apple $879 million annually

Ready to get started?

Contact Us