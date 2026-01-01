1 Huawei AppGallery Market Share 27.30% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 340,072,100 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 54,915,700 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 华为应用市场 Huawei AppGallery is the official, pre-installed app store for all Huawei devices and Honor smartphones. Developed by Huawei, the appstore is also used in Android, HarmonyOS (Hongmeng OS), and Windows 11 operating systems. Huawei AppGallery has an in-house application rating system and a four-tier detection mechanism ensuring safe-use. It has 18 app categories and hosts content from around the world.

2 VIVO App Store Market Share 13.80% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 177,342,100 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 32,770,800 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: VIVO应用商店 VIVO App Store is VIVO's official app store that is pre-installed on all VIVO smartphones. It has a large user base and robust distribution capabilities. The platform aims to create a healthy growth environment for applications and provide developers with a high-quality service platform.

3 Tencent Appstore Market Share 13.70% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 162,466,100 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 43,224,400 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 应用宝 Tencent Appstore, also known as "Tencent MyApp", is China's largest third-party Android app store. It focuses primarly on games, but also hosts entertainment and social media apps. As Tencent also owns WeChat, it has also integrated some of WeChat functions into the app store, allowing the use of WeChat Pay.

4 Xiaomi Market Market Share 12.60% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 161,744,600 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 75,794,500 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 小米应用商店 Mi Store is Xiaomi's official app marketplace and comes pre-installed on all Xiaomi smartphones and devices. It is part of Xiaomi's own MIUI operating system.

5 Oppo Software Store Market Share 11.00% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 138,119,300 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 38,291,100 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: OPPO软件商店 OPPO Software Store is Oppo's official app store. The Oppo Software Store is popular within the younger demographic.

6 Honor App Market Market Share 8.10% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 92,947,600 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 39,267,500 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 荣耀应用商店 Originally a brand under Huawei, Honor was established in 2013 and has quickly become a leader in the industry. The Honor App Store is the official app store for Honor smartphones and devices.

7 360 Mobile Assistant Market Share 4.00% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 46,823,400 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 10,046,200 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 360手机助手 360 Mobile Assistant is a Chinese app store from Qihoo 360, a Chinese internet security company with products including antivirus software and a popular web browser used by millions across China.

8 Samsung App Store Market Share 3.00% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 38,371,900 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 3,081,100 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 三星应用商店 The Samsung App Store comes preinstalled on all Samsung smartphones. In 2019, Samsung announced it would stop manufacturing mobile phones in China due to lack of demand causing the number of Samsung App Store users to drop rapidly, a trend that is likely to continue.

9 Baidu Mobile Assistant Market Share 3.00% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 26,741,500 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 3,655,500 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 百度手机助手 Baidu Mobile Assistant is Baidu's official app marketplace and is the default option users are met with when seaching for apps on Baidu.com. Baidu has always been China's largest search engine, even before Google left the market in 2010. It remains the most popular search engine, and is often referred to as “The Google of China”.

10 Wandoujia Market Share 1.30% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 17,269,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 1,957,500 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 豌豆荚 Wandoujia was founded in 2009 by a former employee of Google China and a telecoms engineer. It was China’s 5th largest Android app store when it was purchased by Alibaba in 2016. The company developed a multimedia marketplace as an alternative to streaming large amounts of data, allowing users to search for videos across multiple platforms, download them locally, and compress them.

11 ZTE App Store Market Share 0.60% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 7,940,300 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 388,300 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese name: 中兴应用商店 ZTE is was founded in 1985 in Shenzhen, China, and is one of China’s leading telecom equipment manufacturers. It is one of the top five mobile phone manufacturers in China. The ZTE app store comes preinstalled on its smartphones in China. ZTE now has a strong international presence, with subsidiaries around the world.

12 Lenovo Le Store Market Share 0.40% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 5,390,100 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 322,000 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 联想乐商店 Lenovo is a Chinese multinational company, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Beijing. By 2019, it was the world’s largest PC vendor by unit sales. They also develop storage devices, IT management software, smartphones, tablets and smart TVs running the Android operating system. The Lenovo Le Store is preinstalled on many of its devices, including Smart TVs.

13 Anzhi Market Market Share 0.20% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 2,847,400 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 122,700 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 安智市场 Anzhi Market is a Chinese app store that has been around for many years. It has an active community that allows members to discuss and rate Android apps. Anzhi Market was launched in June 2010.

14 Coolapk Market Share 0.20% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 2,739,700 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 427,000 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 酷安, also known as 酷市场 Formerly known as Cool Market, Coolapk is an independent app store, meaning the company produces no hardware or related products. The company also has a WeChat public account called Ku'an Digital, a WeChat mini-program, and a channel on bilibili.com where they host reviews of tech products and software. The company’s slogan is “Discover New Life in Science and Technology”.

15 Meizu Flyme Market Share 0.20% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 2,654,700 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 167,600 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 魅族应用商店 Established in 2003 but expanding into the smartphone market in 2008, Meizu designs and produces smartphones with simple interfaces and easy-to-use features. Meizu Flyme is the official app store that is pre-installed on all Meizu smartphones.

16 Google Play Market Share 0.20% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 2,627,500 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 169,700 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese name: 谷歌应用商店 Google Play is the official Android app store from Google, originally launched alongside its Android operating system in October 2008 as Android Market. Due to government restrictions, Google Play is not available in China, paving the way for the creation of an ecosystem of third-party Android app stores in Mainland China. For Chinese users, it is only accessible via a VPN.

17 Zhuoyi Market Share 0.20% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 2,043,800 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 774,700 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 卓易市场 Zhuoyi is an independent app store developed by a Shanghai-based company. In addition to the Zhuoyi app store, they also develop and maintain the Android-based Freeme OS.

18 AppChina Market Share 0.10% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 1,647,800 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 114,400 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese name: 应用汇 AppChina - not to be confused with our company, AppInChina - is an independent app store. Within 9 months after it launched in 2011, it had more than 100 million downloads. It was one of the early projects of the Innovation Workshop investment group, hosting apps and games through its app store app and website.

19 Sogou Mobile Assistant Market Share 0.01% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 1,161,300 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 142,200 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 搜狗手机助手 Sogou's Mobile Assistant is the official app marketplace of Sogou. Sogou is originally a search engine and smartwatch company, launched in 2004. In 2006, the company invented Sogou Pinyin, which is now the dominant input platform in China for both desktop and mobile systems. They are currently majority-owned by Tencent, and it is the only search engine able to search WeChat public accounts.

20 Coolpad Market Share 0.10% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 1,138,400 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 158,700 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 酷派应用商店 Previously known as China Wireless Technologies Limited, CoolPad Group was founded in 1993 and began to make mobile phones in 2002. Its market penetration in China has diminished substantially in recent years as it has faced heavy losses and a series of ownership changes. The CoolPad app store comes preinstalled on its devices.

21 HiMarket Market Share 0.01% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 893,700 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 33,100 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 安卓市场 HiMarket was founded in Sept 2009 by 91 Wireless (also the creator of 91 Wireless Assistant), which was later bought out by Baidu in 2013 for $1.85 billion USD. The HiMarket app store has both an English and Chinese version of its app store.

22 China Mobile MM Store Market Share 0.05% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 689,400 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 39,100 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: MM 应用商场 China Mobile is one of three state-owned telecoms companies in China that provides mobile services across Mainland China. Publication of apps in this app store requires SDK integration (the process of importing a software development kit). MM store will also take a 30% share of revenue.

23 Dangbei App Market Market Share 0.05% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 683,100 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 38,300 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: 当贝市场 Dangbei Shichang is an independent app store developed by Hangzhou Dangbei Network Technology Co., Ltd. In addition to the Dangbei app store, the company also develops and maintains a range of smart TV software solutions, including the Dangbei OS and related large-screen applications.

24 Nubia App Centre Market Share 0.03% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 435,300 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 30,100 Daily Active Users (DAU)

Chinese Name: Nubia 应用中心 Nubia App Centre is the official app store for Nubia devices, created in ‌2012‌, the same year Nubia was established as a sub-brand of ZTE.

25 HOT App Market Market Share 0.03% Market Share Monthly Active Users (MAU) 425,600 Monthly Active Users (MAU) Daily Active Users (DAU) 30,100 Daily Active Users (DAU)