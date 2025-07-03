What is China’s School License and Who Needs One?

The School License (办学许可证) is a legal requirement for any organisation or individual that wants to operate a private educational or training institution in China. This applies to a wide range of businesses, including language schools, skills training centres, extracurricular tutoring services, and other types of for-profit education. This license is overseen by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and issued by local Education Bureaus at the district or municipal level and is a legal prerequisite for offering in-person education or training services to the public.

The School License system is governed by a framework of national laws and administrative regulations, including the Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Promotion of Privately-run Schools (Amended in 2018), the Law on Administrative Licensing (Revised in 2019), and the Implementing Regulations for the Law on the Promotion of Private Education (Revised in 2021). These laws collectively define the conditions under which private education providers may operate and grant local education authorities the power to approve, supervise, and, if necessary, revoke licenses.

These regulations are designed to ensure the quality, safety, and legality of educational services, particularly in a policy environment that has become more restrictive since 2021. Any entity operating without this license is considered illegal and risks enforcement actions, including fines and shutdowns.

Who Needs a School License？

You need a School License if your business offers any structured educational services to the public in exchange for fees. This includes:

Private training centers such as those offering English, coding, art, or music classes

Vocational education institutions focused on adult skills development

After-school tutoring centers

Companies providing face-to-face instruction or classroom-based learning



It is important to note that businesses offering online education may require different licenses such as the Internet Content Provider License or the Online Publishing License depending on the nature of their services.

Why Do You Need a School License?

Any business that provides structured educational or training services to the public in China must obtain a School License before legally operating. This applies regardless of whether the institution is for-profit or non-profit and regardless of whether the instruction is academic, vocational, or interest-based.

Operating without a School License may result in:

Forced closure of your institution

Confiscation of illegal income

Administrative penalties and fines

Ineligibility to register for other required licenses or permits

In addition, platforms such as app stores, payment providers, and property management companies increasingly require proof of a valid School License before partnering with education businesses.

If your company provides in-person teaching, training programmes, or any form of systematic instruction within a classroom or training centre setting, the School License is not optional; it is a legal obligation.

What are the Application Prequisites?

The process to obtain a School License is paperwork-intensive and involves detailed scrutiny by local education authorities. Below is an overview of what is typically required.

Preliminary Approvals

Notice of name pre-approval from the local Administration for Industry and Commerce

Official application form for establishing an educational training institution

Core Documents

A comprehensive application report detailing the following:

Training objectives Business address and facilities Sponsor identity and capital structure Donors or funding sources Target student demographics Types of courses offered Information about the legal representative Qualifications of the head of the institution and full-time staff Internal governance systems and safety protocols



Identity documents or licenses for the organizers whether individuals or legal entities

Criminal background check for the legal representative

Charter or constitution of the institution

List of council or board members with signatures

Fire safety certification and property lease documentation

Capital verification report issued by a certified accounting firm



Staff Qualifications

For the principal: Form of identification Academic degree Teaching qualification or professional title Resume or work history documentation



For teachers: Teaching certificate Form of identification Employment contract



For finance personnel: Accounting qualification Form of identification Employment contract



All documents must typically be submitted in both original and copy form and may require in-person verification at multiple stages.

Can Foreign Companies Obtain this License?

Obtaining a School License is one of the most difficult approval processes in China for foreign companies. The main obstacles include:

Policy Uncertainty

Recent national policies have targeted private education with the aim of reducing academic pressure on students. These policies have severely restricted licensing of new institutions, especially in core subjects.

Strict Document Review

Minor errors or omissions in application materials can result in long delays or outright rejection.

Local Discretion

Each city or district may interpret and apply rules differently. Some regions are more open to new institutions, while others are not accepting applications at all.

Ongoing Compliance

Even after receiving the license institutions must undergo periodic inspections covering fire safety, staff qualifications, curriculum compliance, and financial audits.

