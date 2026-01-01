Test Your Website's Accessibility in China

Real-time testing from Mainland China. Know if your site is blocked behind the Great Firewall in 30 seconds.

Used by hundreds of companies worldwide
Real-time testing from multiple China locations
Detailed diagnostics in seconds
Testing: example.com
🌐Checking accessibility from China...

Trusted by leading global brands

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Why Test Your Website for China?

Instant Results

Instant Results

Get real-time accessibility reports from actual servers in Mainland China. No simulation—this is how your site really performs.

Results in 30 seconds or less
Deep Technical Analysis

Deep Technical Analysis

Discover exactly what's blocked: DNS resolution, IP restrictions, SSL certificates, content filtering, and third-party resources.

15+ checkpoint analysis
Clear Next Steps

Clear Next Steps

Get specific recommendations to unblock your site and optimize performance for Chinese users, including ICP Filing guidance.

Tailored solutions for your site

How Our China Website Tester Works

1

Enter Your URL

Simply paste your website address into our testing tool

2

We Test From China

Our servers in Mainland China attempt to access your site exactly as a Chinese user would

3

Get Detailed Results

Receive a comprehensive report showing accessibility status, load times, blocked resources, and specific issues

4

Take Action

Follow our recommendations or contact us to get a professional assessment and tailored solution

Understanding the Great Firewall of China

The Great Firewall of China is a sophisticated system that controls internet access for over 1.4 billion users. Understanding how it works is crucial for any business looking to reach Chinese customers.

73%of global websites are inaccessible in China

Types of Blocking Mechanisms:

  • DNS Poisoning: Redirects domain requests to incorrect IP addresses
  • IP Blacklisting: Blocks access to specific server IP addresses
  • URL Keyword Filtering: Scans and blocks URLs containing restricted terms
  • Deep Packet Inspection: Analyzes data packets for prohibited content
  • SSL Certificate Blocking: Prevents secure connections to certain sites

Comprehensive Testing Results You Can Trust

DNS Resolution Status
IP Accessibility Check
SSL/TLS Certificate Validation
Page Load Time from China
Blocked Third-Party Resources (CDNs, fonts, analytics)
Content Filtering Detection
HTTP vs HTTPS Performance
Mobile vs Desktop Accessibility
Multiple Geographic Test Points within China
🔍Website Test Results
example.com
Partially Accessible
DNS Resolution✓ Passed
IP Accessibility✓ Passed
SSL Certificate⚠ Issues Found
Content Loading✗ Blocked
Load Time3.2s
💡 Recommendations
Consider ICP Filing for full access

Common Testing Scenarios

Discover how businesses like yours use our testing tool to validate their websites for the Chinese market

E-commerce Website Testing

Testing online stores for Chinese market compatibility

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Corporate Website Audit

Comprehensive testing for business websites targeting China

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Mobile App Landing Pages

Testing landing pages for mobile applications

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Educational Platform Testing

Validating online learning and educational websites

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Media & Content Sites

Testing news, blog, and content-heavy websites

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Found Issues? We Can Help You Solve Them

Don't let the Great Firewall block your success in China. Our comprehensive solutions ensure your website reaches Chinese users.

ICP Filing Service

Get legally compliant and unblocked

The most reliable way to ensure your website is accessible in China. Our team handles the entire ICP Filing process for you.

China Hosting & CDN

Optimize performance for Chinese users

Fast, reliable hosting solutions specifically designed for the Chinese market with local CDN coverage.

Expert Consultation

Get personalized guidance for your China strategy

One-on-one consultation with our China market experts to develop the right approach for your business.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ready to Test Your Website?

Join thousands of companies ensuring their China market accessibility

Need help getting started?Talk to an Expert →

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