The Top 15 App Stores In China

The Chinese app store market consists of three major operating systems: Android, iOS, and the emerging HarmonyOS NEXT launched by Huawei in October 2024.

Since Google Play is not available in China, third-party Android app stores dominate the market with around 79% market share. The Apple App Store China remains the other major player with around 20%. Official data on HarmonyOS NEXT’s share of the market has not yet been released.

The largest Android app stores in China are listed below:

The Top 15 Chinese App Stores

1. Huawei AppGallery (华为应用市场)

Huawei AppGallery is the official, pre-installed app store for all Huawei devices and Honor smartphones. Developed by Huawei, the appstore is also used in Android, HarmonyOS (Hongmeng OS), and Windows 11 operating systems. Huawei AppGallery has an in-house application rating system and a four-tier detection mechanism, ensuring safe use. It has 18 app categories and hosts content from around the world.

MAU: 325,072,000

Market Share: 24.85%

Official Website: https://appgallery.huawei.com/

2. Tencent AppStore (应用宝)

Tencent Appstore, also known as “Tencent MyApp”, is China’s largest third-party Android app store. It focuses primarily on games but also hosts entertainment and social media apps. As Tencent also owns WeChat, it has also integrated some of WeChat functions into the app store, allowing the use of WeChat Pay.

MAU: 171,979,000

Market Share: 13.15%

Official Website: https://appstore.tencent.com/

3. Xiaomi Market (小米应用商店)

Mi Store is Xiaomi’s official app marketplace and comes pre-installed on all Xiaomi smartphones and devices. It is part of Xiaomi’s own MIUI operating system.

MAU: 157,300,080

Market Share: 12.02%

Official Website: http://app.xiaomi.com/

4. Oppo Software Store (OPPO软件商店)

OPPO Software Store is Oppo’s official app store. The Oppo Software Store is popular within the younger demographic.

MAU: 145,150,800

Market Share: 11.09%

Official Website: https://store.oppomobile.com/

5. VIVO App Store (vivo应用商店)

VIVO App Store is VIVO’s official app store that is pre-installed on all Vivo smartphones. It has a large user base and robust distribution capabilities. The platform aims to create a healthy growth environment for applications and provide developers with a high-quality service platform.

MAU: 137,830,500

Market Share: 10.54%

Official Website: https://h5.appstore.vivo.com.cn/#/

6. Honor App Market (荣耀应用商店)

Originally a brand under Huawei, Honor was established in 2013 and has quickly become a leader in the industry. The Honor App Store is the official app store for Honor smartphones and devices.

MAU: 97,177,100

Market Share: 7.43%

Official Website: https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/honor/app-market-2/

7. 360 Mobile Assistant (360手机助手)

360 Mobile Assistant is a Chinese app store from Qihoo 360, a Chinese internet security company with products including antivirus software and a popular secure web browser used by millions across China.

MAU: 50,209,300

Market Share: 3.84%

Official Website: http://zhushou.360.cn/

8. Samsung App Store (三星应用商店)

The Samsung App Store comes preinstalled on all Samsung smartphones. In 2019, Samsung announced it would stop manufacturing mobile phones in China due to lack of demand, causing the number of Samsung App Store users to drop rapidly, a trend that is likely to continue.

MAU: 42,378,200

Market Share: 3.24%

Official Website: https://www.samsung.com/my/apps/galaxy-store/

9. Baidu Mobile Assistant (百度手机助手)

Baidu Mobile Assistant is Baidu’s official app marketplace and is the default option users are met with when searching for apps on Baidu.com. Baidu has always been China’s largest search engine, even before Google left the market in 2010. It remains the most popular search engine and is often referred to as “The Google of China.”

MAU: 41,420,300

Market Share: 3.17.%

Official Website: https://mobile.baidu.com/

10. Wandoujia (豌豆荚)

Wandoujia was founded in 2009 by a former employee of Google China and a telecoms engineer. It was China’s 5th largest Android app store when it was purchased by Alibaba in 2016. The company developed a multimedia marketplace as an alternative to streaming large amounts of data, allowing users to search for videos across multiple platforms, download them locally, and compress them.

MAU: 12,327,000

Market Share: 0.94%

Official Website: https://www.wandoujia.com/

11. Sogou Mobile Assistant (搜狗手机助手)

Sogou’s Mobile Assistant is the official app marketplace of Sogou. Sogou is originally a search engine and smartwatch company, launched in 2004. In 2006, the company invented Sogou Pinyin, which is now the dominant input platform in China for both desktop and mobile systems. They are currently majority-owned by Tencent, and it is the only search engine able to search WeChat public accounts.

MAU: 9,377,000

Market Share: 0.72%

Official Website: https://as.sogou.com/pc/index?searchTab=android&p=40051205

12. Zhuoyi (卓易市场)

Zhuoyi is an independent app store developed by a Shanghai-based company. In addition to the Zhuoyi app store, they also develop and maintain the Android-based Freeme OS.

MAU: 8,965,000

Market Share: 0.69%

Official Website: http://www.anzhi.com/applist.html

13. ZTE App Store (中兴应用商店)

ZTE was founded in 1985 in Shenzhen, China, and is one of China’s leading telecom equipment manufacturers. It is one of the top five mobile phone manufacturers in China. The ZTE app store comes preinstalled on its smartphones in China. ZTE now has a strong international presence, with subsidiaries around the world.

MAU: 7,810,700

Market Share: 0.60%

Official Website: https://apps.ztems.com/

14. LeTV Store (乐视应用商店)

Founded in 2016, LeTV Interactive Entertainment Technology Co. Ltd. provides mobile devices and smart TVs with integrated apps and games. LeTV is pre-installed on all LeTV’s smart TVs

MAU: 7,656,000

Market Share: 0.59%

Official Website: https://mobile.le.com/

15. PP Assistant (PP助手)

PP Assistant is Alibaba’s official app store in China. In addition to apps for Android, PP Assistant also has two app stores for iOS, including one for iOS devices that have been “jailbroken.”.

MAU: 7,599,800

Market Share: 0.58%

Official Website: https://www.25pp.com/

Other Chinese App Stores

Additional app stores that often chart high on our official AppInChina App Store Index include:

For the latest data on Chinese app stores, visit the full AppInChina App Store Index.