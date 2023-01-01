AppInChina's China-side hosting solution secures your app, SaaS, PaaS, and game data on servers physically on Chinese soil, providing an easy way to comply with local laws.
China Cybersecurity Law requires personally identifiable information (PII) and important data of the critical information infrastructure (CII) operator to be stored domestically.
Our local hosting solution is fully compliant and gives your Chinese users a fast experience with no lag or downtime. We also provide alternatives to popular SDKs that don't work in China, such as Firebase.
Learn your various options for cloud hosting in China, and how we can help your developers integrate the solution that is right for you.
Firebase does not work in China, but the perfect Firebase alternative is a Parse Server that is hosted locally. We can set you up.
Though Chinese data law is changing constantly, our Beijing-based team always stays on top of the current rules & regulations so you don't have to.