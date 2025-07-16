What is China’s Personal Information Protection Impact Assessment (PIPIA)?
By Marcos SabioLast Updated on Jul 16, 2025
This article provides a comprehensive overview of China’s Personal Information Protection Impact Assessment, outlining what the PIPIA is, who needs to conduct it, when to conduct one, and how to do so.
Sensitive Personal Information (SPI): including biometric data, medical records, financial information, location data, etc.
Cross-border data transfers: any transfer of personal information outside of China
Large-scale personal information processing: significant volumes of personal data
Personal information processing with significant impact: activities that could substantially affect individuals’ rights
It is worth noting that there are certain categories of business that are exempt from conducting the PIPIA. This depends on the business scope and the amount of data the company processes. Below are all of the scenarios in which a company is exempt from conducting the PIPIA:
Small-Scale Personal Information Transfers (Under 100k PI): Organisations transferring fewer than 100,000 personal information records are exempt from PIPIA requirements. This exemption applies to:
Small businesses with limited data processing
Pilot projects or testing phases
Limited cross-border data sharing arrangements
B2B operations with minimal personal information
Data Volume Thresholds for PIPIA:
Under 100k PI: No PIPIA required
100k-1m PI or under 10k SPI: Standard Contract or Certification required
Over 1m PI or over 10k SPI: Security Assessment (including PIPIA) required
Free Trade Zone (FTZ) Exemptions: Companies in designated FTZs may bypass PIPIA requirements if their data types fall outside locally defined negative lists:
Shanghai FTZ: Negative lists and general data catalogs
Zhejiang FTZ: Industry-specific negative lists
Hainan Free Trade Port: Broader negative list coverage
17 industries currently covered, including automotive, pharmaceuticals, retail, civil aviation
General Data Transfers: Data classified as “general data” (excluding important and core data) can flow freely across borders without PIPIA requirements.
What Are The Key Contents of PIPIA?
1. Purpose and Legality Assessment
This section asks companies to clearly state the scope of their business, the reasons for collecting data and they are required to justify the reason for the scope of data collection. Key questions in this section include:
Lawfulness: Is there a valid legal basis for processing this data?
Legitimacy: Are the reasons for collecting data clearly defined?
Necessity: Is the processing essential for the stated purpose?
Proportionality: Is the scope of data collection proportionate to this purpose?
For Cross-Border Data Transfers (CBDT):
Business necessity for international transfer
Quantity and scope of data being transferred
Classification of data (PI vs. SPI)
Duration of processing
2. Risk Assessment to Individuals
This section focuses on the potential harm to individuals, likelihood of risk occurrence, and severity of potential consequences. Key aspects of this section include:
Security risks: Data breaches, unauthorized access, system vulnerabilities
Privacy risks: Excessive data collection, purpose creep, lack of consent
Technical risks: System failures, data corruption, inadequate encryption
Whether purposes and means are legitimate, justified, and necessary
Legal basis for processing
Alignment with stated business purposes
Impact Assessment
Effects on individuals’ rights and interests
Potential risks to personal information subjects
Broader societal implications
Protection Measures
Security safeguards implemented
Effectiveness of protection measures
Compatibility with identified risk levels
Documentation Requirements
All documentation is done internally, and no template is provided by relevant authorities. It is therefore imperative that companies are proactive with this.
Retention period: Minimum 3 years
Regular updates: When processing activities change significantly
Accessibility: Available for regulatory review upon request
How Can I Implement PIPIA?
As aforementioned, there are three key areas that the assessment must include. It is therefore best practice to treat each section as a step-by-step process to completing a legitimate assessment.
Step 1: Scope Definition
Start by identifying all personal information processing activities
Determine which activities trigger PIPIA requirements
Map data flows and processing purposes
Step 2: Risk Analysis
Conduct systematic risk identification
Assess likelihood and impact of identified risks
Prioritize risks based on severity
Step 3: Safeguard Evaluation
Review existing protection measures
Identify gaps in current safeguards
Develop additional mitigation strategies
Step 4: Documentation
Prepare comprehensive PIPIA report
Include all required elements per Article 56
Establish ongoing monitoring procedures
Step 5: Implementation and Monitoring
Deploy recommended safeguards
Establish regular review cycles
Update PIPIA when circumstances change
What Are Some PIPIA Best Practices?
Proactive Approach: Conduct PIPIA before launching new processing activities
Stakeholder Involvement: Include legal, IT, and business teams in assessments
Regular Updates: Review and update PIPIA when circumstances change
Documentation: Maintain detailed records of assessment process and decisions
Training: Ensure staff understand PIPIA requirements and procedures
How Can AppInChina Help?
PIPIA is not just a compliance requirement but a valuable risk management tool that helps organisations protect personal information while enabling business operations. By understanding what PIPIA is, when it’s required, and how to implement it effectively, organisations can build robust data protection frameworks that comply with PIPL requirements while supporting business objectives.
