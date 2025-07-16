What is China’s Personal Information Protection Impact Assessment (PIPIA)?

This article provides a comprehensive overview of China’s Personal Information Protection Impact Assessment, outlining what the PIPIA is, who needs to conduct it, when to conduct one, and how to do so.

What is PIPIA?

The Personal Information Protection Impact Assessment (PIPIA) is a systematic evaluation process required under articles 55 and 56 of China’s Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) to assess the risks, impacts, and safeguards associated with personal information processing activities.

Why Do You Need to Conduct PIPIA?

PIPIA serves as a proactive risk management tool that helps organisations:

Identify potential privacy risks before they materialise.

Ensure compliance with PIPL requirements

Protect individuals’ personal information rights

Document due diligence in data protection practice

When is PIPIA Required?

According to article 55 of the Personal Information Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China, organisations must conduct a PIPIA when processing:

Sensitive Personal Information (SPI): including biometric data, medical records, financial information, location data, etc. Cross-border data transfers: any transfer of personal information outside of China Large-scale personal information processing: significant volumes of personal data Personal information processing with significant impact: activities that could substantially affect individuals’ rights

It is worth noting that there are certain categories of business that are exempt from conducting the PIPIA. This depends on the business scope and the amount of data the company processes. Below are all of the scenarios in which a company is exempt from conducting the PIPIA:

Small-Scale Personal Information Transfers (Under 100k PI): Organisations transferring fewer than 100,000 personal information records are exempt from PIPIA requirements. This exemption applies to:

Small businesses with limited data processing

Pilot projects or testing phases

Limited cross-border data sharing arrangements

B2B operations with minimal personal information

Data Volume Thresholds for PIPIA:

Under 100k PI : No PIPIA required

: No PIPIA required 100k-1m PI or under 10k SPI : Standard Contract or Certification required

: Standard Contract or Certification required Over 1m PI or over 10k SPI: Security Assessment (including PIPIA) required

Free Trade Zone (FTZ) Exemptions: Companies in designated FTZs may bypass PIPIA requirements if their data types fall outside locally defined negative lists:

Shanghai FTZ: Negative lists and general data catalogs

Zhejiang FTZ: Industry-specific negative lists

Hainan Free Trade Port: Broader negative list coverage

17 industries currently covered, including automotive, pharmaceuticals, retail, civil aviation

General Data Transfers: Data classified as “general data” (excluding important and core data) can flow freely across borders without PIPIA requirements.

What Are The Key Contents of PIPIA?

1. Purpose and Legality Assessment

This section asks companies to clearly state the scope of their business, the reasons for collecting data and they are required to justify the reason for the scope of data collection. Key questions in this section include:

Lawfulness : Is there a valid legal basis for processing this data?

: Is there a valid legal basis for processing this data? Legitimacy : Are the reasons for collecting data clearly defined?

: Are the reasons for collecting data clearly defined? Necessity : Is the processing essential for the stated purpose?

: Is the processing essential for the stated purpose? Proportionality: Is the scope of data collection proportionate to this purpose?

For Cross-Border Data Transfers (CBDT):

Business necessity for international transfer

Quantity and scope of data being transferred

Classification of data (PI vs. SPI)

Duration of processing

2. Risk Assessment to Individuals

This section focuses on the potential harm to individuals, likelihood of risk occurrence, and severity of potential consequences. Key aspects of this section include:

Security risks : Data breaches, unauthorized access, system vulnerabilities

: Data breaches, unauthorized access, system vulnerabilities Privacy risks : Excessive data collection, purpose creep, lack of consent

: Excessive data collection, purpose creep, lack of consent Technical risks : System failures, data corruption, inadequate encryption

: System failures, data corruption, inadequate encryption Organizational risks : Insufficient staff training, unclear policies

: Insufficient staff training, unclear policies Legal risks: Non-compliance with PIPL or other regulations

3. Safeguards and Mitigation Measures

Technical safeguards:

Encryption and data security measures

Access controls and authentication

Data minimization techniques

Secure data transfer protocols

Organisational safeguards:

Privacy policies and procedures

Staff training programs

Incident response plans

Regular security audits

Legal safeguards:

Contractual protections with third parties

Data processing agreements

Consent mechanisms

Individual rights procedures

What are the PIPIA Report Requirements?

Article 56 of the Personal Information Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China indicates that a PIPIA report must include:

Processing Justification Whether purposes and means are legitimate, justified, and necessary

Legal basis for processing

Alignment with stated business purposes Impact Assessment Effects on individuals’ rights and interests

Potential risks to personal information subjects

Broader societal implications Protection Measures Security safeguards implemented

Effectiveness of protection measures

Compatibility with identified risk levels

Documentation Requirements

All documentation is done internally, and no template is provided by relevant authorities. It is therefore imperative that companies are proactive with this.

Retention period : Minimum 3 years

: Minimum 3 years Regular updates : When processing activities change significantly

: When processing activities change significantly Accessibility: Available for regulatory review upon request

How Can I Implement PIPIA?

As aforementioned, there are three key areas that the assessment must include. It is therefore best practice to treat each section as a step-by-step process to completing a legitimate assessment.

Step 1: Scope Definition

Start by identifying all personal information processing activities

Determine which activities trigger PIPIA requirements

Map data flows and processing purposes

Step 2: Risk Analysis

Conduct systematic risk identification

Assess likelihood and impact of identified risks

Prioritize risks based on severity

Step 3: Safeguard Evaluation

Review existing protection measures

Identify gaps in current safeguards

Develop additional mitigation strategies

Step 4: Documentation

Prepare comprehensive PIPIA report

Include all required elements per Article 56

Establish ongoing monitoring procedures

Step 5: Implementation and Monitoring

Deploy recommended safeguards

Establish regular review cycles

Update PIPIA when circumstances change

What Are Some PIPIA Best Practices?

Proactive Approach: Conduct PIPIA before launching new processing activities Stakeholder Involvement: Include legal, IT, and business teams in assessments Regular Updates: Review and update PIPIA when circumstances change Documentation: Maintain detailed records of assessment process and decisions Training: Ensure staff understand PIPIA requirements and procedures

