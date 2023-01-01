Busuu is an AI-powered language learning platform on web, iOS, and Android that allows users to interact with native speakers from around the world in 12 languages.
Tandem is an award-winning language exchange app that helps users learn a new language by matching them with native speakers for conversation. Named one of Google Play’s “Best Apps of 2017”.
Jin Gu Bang English is a language learning app that helps users learn to speak American-style English at an intermediate level within 30 lessons in their native language, whether they speak Mandarin or Cantonese, using a unique psychological approach.
Adblock Plus is an easy to use, customizable web browser that gives users control over their mobile browsing experience by blocking annoying ads and saving battery life & data.
Speedtest by Ookla allows users to gauge the speed of their internet connection by offering easy, one-tap connection testing in under 30 seconds — accurate anywhere thanks to a global server network.