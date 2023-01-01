Our Success Stories

Busuu

Busuu is an AI-powered language learning platform on web, iOS, and Android that allows users to interact with native speakers from around the world in 12 languages.

Tandem

Tandem is an award-winning language exchange app that helps users learn a new language by matching them with native speakers for conversation. Named one of Google Play’s “Best Apps of 2017”.

Jin Gu Bang English

Jin Gu Bang English is a language learning app that helps users learn to speak American-style English at an intermediate level within 30 lessons in their native language, whether they speak Mandarin or Cantonese, using a unique psychological approach.

Adblock Plus

Adblock Plus is an easy to use, customizable web browser that gives users control over their mobile browsing experience by blocking annoying ads and saving battery life & data.

Speedtest by OOKLA

Speedtest by Ookla allows users to gauge the speed of their internet connection by offering easy, one-tap connection testing in under 30 seconds — accurate anywhere thanks to a global server network.

The Economist GBR

The Economist Global Business Review is a bilingual (Chinese & English) weekly publication that publishes informative articles offering deep insight and sharp perspective on key trends shaping the global business, finance and technology community.