Through our regulatory expertise and market optimisation services, Bini Games successfully entered the Chinese market with ASA compliance and a localised presence designed for success. This case demonstrates how strategic partnerships can help international app developers navigate China's complex regulatory landscape while maximising their market potential.
NewBlack’s successful launch of EVA in China highlights the platform’s flexibility and AppInChina’s capability to deploy complex SaaS platforms in a regulated environment. EVA is now set to serve major international clients in China’s dynamic retail sector with full legal compliance, seamless functionality, and localised infrastructure support.
Rootly's successful China launch demonstrates the platform's adaptability and AppInChina's expertise in executing complex technical deployments under challenging timelines. The incident management solution now serves Chinese enterprises with the same reliability, full compliance, and sophistication that has made it essential for global leaders.
NICA's WeChat Mini-Program launched successfully, enabling NICA’s tailored version of the Voice platform (集思社) to engage elderly communities in Beijing and collect important survey data. A significant number of users registered, and a valuable number of responses were collected.
Busuu is an AI-powered language learning platform on web, iOS, and Android that allows users to interact with native speakers from around the world in 12 languages.
Tandem is an award-winning language exchange app that helps users learn a new language by matching them with native speakers for conversation. Named one of Google Play’s “Best Apps of 2017”.
Adblock Plus is an easy to use, customizable web browser that gives users control over their mobile browsing experience by blocking annoying ads and saving battery life & data.
Speedtest by Ookla allows users to gauge the speed of their internet connection by offering easy, one-tap connection testing in under 30 seconds — accurate anywhere thanks to a global server network.