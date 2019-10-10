How can I launch my app or game in China? What is the difference between an exclusive launch campaign and a joint launch campaign?

Clients often want to know what options they have when it comes to launching their app or game in China. Well, there are 2 main options you can choose from: organic launches and integrated launches.

Organic launches are when an app developer/company publishes their app onto an app or game store without any initial promotion/advertising. This type of launch is recommended for established brands that already have a strong presence in China.

Integrated launches are when promotion is incorporated into the launch campaign when the app is first distributed. This form of launch can also be split into exclusive launch campaigns and joint launch campaigns, both of which are ideal for growing apps/companies that have yet to make a major breakthrough in the Chinese market.

Exclusive Launch Campaigns

An exclusive launch campaign is when an app store or game store is given exclusive rights to launch your app or game on their platform for a 24-72-hour period. Once this exclusive time period is over, the app can be distributed and promoted on all other stores.

The advantage of an exclusive launch campaign is that the chosen app store or game store will give your app or game one of its primary featured spots (main page) to ensure that you gain as many downloads as possible.

The disadvantage of an exclusive launch campaign is that your app or game is only distributed and promoted on one single store and that the other stores will be less likely to give you primary featured spots once the exclusive launch period is over.

Joint Launch Campaigns

A joint launch campaign is when several app or game stores are given the rights to launch your app or game on their platforms on the same date.

The advantage of a joint launch campaign is that your app will be distributed and promoted on several app stores and the chosen app stores will all give your app one of its featured spots.

The disadvantage of a joint launch campaign is that the chosen app or game stores will only give your app one of its secondary featured spots (store category), which aren’t as visible as primary featured spots (main page).

Summary

Here is a basic breakdown of the main differences between the two types of integrated launches discussed above: