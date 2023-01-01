AppInChina

Top internet regulatory authorities in China have issued draft interim regulations to govern what personal data private companies collect through mobile applications, in a continued crackdown on the volume of such collection.

As Apple prepares to enforce its new system, experts say the Chinese government’s crackdown on data privacy violations gives reluctant industry players a substantial motive to re-examine their business practices.

ByteDance and Tencent see if they can keep tracking iPhone users with solution created by state-backed group

Starting May 1, apps in China can no longer force users into providing excessive personal data, according to a document jointly released by a group...

Tech giants in China are actively challenging Apple's new privacy policy by testing a tool designed to enable tracking without users' consent.

The conversations are freewheeling for now, but censors are likely listening.

WeChat mini games are a fun way for luxury brands to engage with 500 million Chinese consumers. Could they offer even more?

Apple removed a huge number of game apps from its China store on Thursday. The number is 39,000, which is the biggest removal ever in one day.

As Beijing steps up policing of content and censorship, the company is booting thousands of apps from the platform, illustrating its vulnerability to state pressure.

On Dec. 2, Apple sent an email to the remaining developers who own unlicensed games on App Store China

One Chinese app briefly gave the country’s internet users access to long-banned websites like Facebook Inc. and Google, setting off speculation about the future of Beijing’s censorship practices.

An app that briefly gave Chinese internet users access to foreign websites such as YouTube and Facebook — services that have long been blocked — has now disappeared.

Chinese tech group urges developers to continue working with it as rivals encroach on smartphone market share

With Huawei increasingly cut off from the America-driven tech world, it's betting on the new Harmony OS to build a new mobile ecosystem.

If the sale does go through, it would cause one of the most momentous shake-ups to the tech landscape in years.

It seems that Apple is taking new measures with respect to third-party applications, now aimed at the field of video games.

On Saturday, data from Qimai had revealed that the iPhone maker Apple Inc. had removed over 26,000 Chinese apps from its app store since end-June

Fuelling the tensions between the US and China, Apple's Chinese operations, that include millions of Apple customers and much of the company's