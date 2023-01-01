Major news outlets regularly cite AppInChina for the most current data and insights into trends regarding the Chinese mobile app market.
Top internet regulatory authorities in China have issued draft interim regulations to govern what personal data private companies collect through mobile applications, in a continued crackdown on the volume of such collection.
As Apple prepares to enforce its new system, experts say the Chinese government’s crackdown on data privacy violations gives reluctant industry players a substantial motive to re-examine their business practices.
Tech giants in China are actively challenging Apple's new privacy policy by testing a tool designed to enable tracking without users' consent.
Starting May 1, apps in China can no longer force users into providing excessive personal data, according to a document jointly released by a group...
ByteDance and Tencent see if they can keep tracking iPhone users with solution created by state-backed group
WeChat mini games are a fun way for luxury brands to engage with 500 million Chinese consumers. Could they offer even more?
The conversations are freewheeling for now, but censors are likely listening.
Apple removed a huge number of game apps from its China store on Thursday. The number is 39,000, which is the biggest removal ever in one day.
On Dec. 2, Apple sent an email to the remaining developers who own unlicensed games on App Store China
As Beijing steps up policing of content and censorship, the company is booting thousands of apps from the platform, illustrating its vulnerability to state pressure.
On Dec. 2, Apple sent an email to the remaining developers who own unlicensed games on App Store China
AppInChina CEO Rich Bishop leads a team that helps global brands launch in China.
An app that briefly gave Chinese internet users access to foreign websites such as YouTube and Facebook — services that have long been blocked — has now disappeared.
One Chinese app briefly gave the country’s internet users access to long-banned websites like Facebook Inc. and Google, setting off speculation about the future of Beijing’s censorship practices.
With Huawei increasingly cut off from the America-driven tech world, it's betting on the new Harmony OS to build a new mobile ecosystem.
Chinese tech group urges developers to continue working with it as rivals encroach on smartphone market share
If the sale does go through, it would cause one of the most momentous shake-ups to the tech landscape in years.
It seems that Apple is taking new measures with respect to third-party applications, now aimed at the field of video games.
On Saturday, data from Qimai had revealed that the iPhone maker Apple Inc. had removed over 26,000 Chinese apps from its app store since end-June
Fuelling the tensions between the US and China, Apple’s Chinese operations, that include millions of Apple customers and much of the company’s
ByteDance is not backing down from its ambitions to become a global technology powerhouse, even as TikTok loses its largest market...
A total of 2,394 games had been removed by Apple from its China App Store on July 4, after more than a thousand each day were taken down from July 1.
Apple now requires game developers to submit evidence of their licence to operate each game in China
Tech group under pressure from Chinese government to comply with local rules.
Apple Inc. will start removing thousands of mobile games lacking government approval from its App Store in China next month, closing a loophole...
Paid iPhone games need licenses from Chinese gov't to stay on Apple App Store.
China will lead the mobile app market through to 2024 but Beijing’s strict regulatory environment creates uncertainty for developers, says report
An AppInChina report says a third of China’s paid games on the iOS App Store won’t have a license before a key deadline
Thousands of games in the Apple App Store China are in danger of getting booted due to new government license enforcement efforts.
An AppInChina report says a third of China’s paid games on the iOS App Store won’t have a license before a key deadline
This week, Apple made some major moves that are telling of its increasingly compliant behavior in China where it has seen escalating competition...
Apple ha deciso di controllare le licenze di gioco rilasciate dal governo cinese per i titoli a pagamento o con acquisti in-app.
Les développeurs sont préoccupés par la décision soudaine d'Apple de commencer à contrôler les licences de jeux de l'App Store délivrées...
Apple has sent a notice to developers requiring them to submit license numbers for paid games before Jun. 30 if they want to distribute in mainland China.
Apple reportedly asked for-pay Chinese game developers to prove they have government approval for their applications.
Developers are concerned over Apple's sudden decision to start checking game licenses issued by the Chinese government for titles with in-app purchases.
Apple and TikTok maker ByteDance are asking for developers to show game licenses as China tightens its grip on video game publishing.
The regulation, introduced by China in 2016, requires mobile game makers wishing to have in-app purchases or charge for their content...
Tencent Holdings Ltd. is pressing China’s top smartphone vendors and app stores to boost the cut of revenue it gets from games sold through their platforms, people familiar with the matter said...
Le géant chinois ne va plus pouvoir utiliser les services phares (YouTube, Gmail, etc.) du groupe de Mountain View.
After immense research, we have compiled a collection of the best alternative app stores for Android and iOS for app publishers to consider
China’s severe restriction on new video games will continue this year. However, Tencent's old/current titles are still among the world’s top-grossing games. Ten
CCTV singling out U.S. firm reflects a ‘double standard’ as problem is widespread among local stores, analyst says
According to 2018 China City Business Appeal Ranking by Yicai Media Group’s big data department The Rising Lab, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou are the 4 cities most attractive to businesses...
Many of the app stores hold the same or similar presence over the last 90 days.
It’s a spectacular success story: What once was a deserted graveyard for eunuchs during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911 ) is now the cradle for China’s tech giants, unicorns and start-ups.
The Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store for iOS are the two largest distribution channels for mobile apps, offering almost global coverage to a huge potential audience.
Roll-out of ‘Files Go’ app marks latest baby step in internet giant’s slow return to mainland market
At the end of 2006, just 6 months before the launch of the first iPhone, fewer than 20 million people on the planet owned a smartphone. If…
While Chinese smartphone suppliers have reported a decrease in sales for the first time, the country’s internet user base continues to grow, with around 772 million internet users (97% smartphone users) at last count.
When it comes to removing apps, Apple’s China App Store seems more resistant to state criticisms than Android stores, but this might be just for now.
EdTech in China is on a surge. The government will invest $30 bn in STEM, AI, language learning and project-based edtech products by the year 2020.
Localization can make your app go places Today, being global means you go local.
Third-party app markets like Tencent’s Myapp and Baidu’s Mobile Assistant continue to dominate the Chinese app market, while tech giants like Google, Facebook and Apple are nowhere in sight.
This weekend Apple took a dispiriting step in the policing of its Chinese mainland App store: the company removed several Virtual Private Network (VPN) applications that allowed users to...
People frantically downloaded the apps, as news rippled through social media.
Shlomo Freund is the founder of AppInChina. They work on the company’s general strategy and marketing focus, in addition to general product management.
Despite Beijing’s stance on regulating mobile app stores, the environment and fragmentation of the market makes it almost impossible to enforce the new measures.
China is now trying to exercise extreme oversight over another channel of digital media content -- mobile applications...
China's mobile game ecosystem is infamous for its culture of copycatting. In this story, we unpack the main reasons behind copycatting in China.
Learn how you can grow your mobile game business in China with this FREE guide from Chartboost!
I recently sat down with Rock Zhang, a Chinese mobile entrepreneur. Rock is my classmate from business school, and we have both worked in the mobile industry for a while.
The first ever winner of GMIC Tel Aviv's G-Startup pitch competition, Feelter says it impacts e-commerce by aggregating a range of opinions from across the web.
Google's ability to distribute new Android updates has always lagged far behind Apple's iOS, but the situation is even worse in China, where the Lollipop version 5.x, introduced in 2014 alongside iOS 8...
China is a hot region for app development and use, and Google is looking to re-establish itself there.
For those in major markets like the United States, we tend to think of Android as a Google-powered OS that is centered around the search giant’s services like Maps, Google Play and many others.
There’s a craze for Israel in China tech industry. Chinese tech entrepreneurs admire Israelis’ fighting spirit and what they have achieved in technology. It’s largely thanks to the Startup Nation, a book about entrepreneurship in Israel.
As mobile internet usage continues to explode in China, here's how many American tech companies are entering the market.
As mobile internet usage continues to explode in China, here's how many American tech companies are entering the market.
China is the biggest mobile market in the world in terms of subscribers which no mobile app developer with global ambitions can choose to ignore. Statistics from November 2013 put the total number of ...
Here’s our newest round-up of the featured startups on our site this week.
China looks set to have 300 million active Android smartphone users by the end of the year, which makes it a market that app developers badly want to tap.