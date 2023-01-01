Our international, English-speaking team knows how to protect your interests in China - registering your copyrights while staying compliant with local laws.
Forget what you've heard about doing business in China. Your games and apps will enjoy robust legal protections when you are in full compliance with local laws.
AppInChina does the hard work for you: registering your copyright and trademark; acquiring ISBN/GRN and ICP licenses; and translating your app or game into Mandarin.
Though Chinese law is changing constantly, our Beijing-based team always stays on top of the current rules & regulations so you don't have to.
AppInChina provides translation services to all our clients as part of our comprehensive publication and distribution package.
We make it easy to register for a Software Copyright Certificate, trademark and copyright protection, ICP, ISBN/GRN, and more