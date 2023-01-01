About AppInChina

Our Mission

AppInChina was born to streamline access to the world's biggest market of 1.4+ billion Chinese mobile users for app and game publishers, big and small

Our Story

In 2013, co-founders Shlomo and Rich were expats living in China, witnessing the rapid widespread adoption of mobile technology. They saw an opportunity for global brands to dramatically expand their market to this side of the world, but were shocked at the roadblocks even the largest and most established of companies faced trying to do business here.

We have since grown to offer a robust suite of services a company needs to succeed in China, such as localization, monetization, user acquisition, hosting, legal compliance, game licensing, e-commerce, customer service, social media marketing, and more.


Our Team

Our Beijing-based, international team of English speakers create a diverse and fun working atmosphere for our clients. Easy to reach by messaging, email and phone call, each of our clients has a dedicated account manager who takes time to understand their business to provide expert guidance.

Shlomo Freund

Shlomo Freund

Co-Founder
Rich Bishop

Rich Bishop

Co-Founder & CEO
Sally Wang

Sally Wang

COO
Romain Barthez

Romain Barthez

Sales Manager
Sissi He

Sissi He

Operations Manager
Cecelia Guo

Cecelia Guo

Operations Associate
Tom Zeng

Tom Zeng

Operations Associate
Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang

Operations Associate
Teresa Zhong

Teresa Zhong

Operations Associate
Hua Yu-Po

Yu-Po Hua

Consumer Insights Manager
Shiwen Li

Shiwen Li

Assistant Project Manager
Felipe Ramírez

Felipe Ramírez

Quality Assurance Engineer
Philipp Neumann

Philipp Neumann

Business Development Manager
Yoni Hao

Yoni Hao

Legal Counsel

