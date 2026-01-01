About AppInChina

Our Mission

AppInChina was born to streamline access to the world's biggest market of 1.4+ billion Chinese mobile users for app and game publishers, big and small

China CCTV Tower

Our Story

In 2013, co-founders Shlomo and Rich were expats living in China, witnessing the rapid widespread adoption of mobile technology. They saw an opportunity for global brands to dramatically expand their market to this side of the world, but were shocked at the roadblocks even the largest and most established of companies faced trying to do business here.

We have since grown to offer a robust suite of services a company needs to succeed in China, such as localization, monetization, user acquisition, hosting, legal compliance, game licensing, e-commerce, customer service, social media marketing, and more.


Our Team

Our Beijing-based, international team of English speakers create a diverse and fun working atmosphere for our clients. Easy to reach by messaging, email and phone call, each of our clients has a dedicated account manager who takes time to understand their business to provide expert guidance.

Shlomo Freund

Shlomo Freund

Co-Founder
Rich Bishop

Rich Bishop

Co-Founder & CEO
Sally Wang

Sally Wang

COO
Sissi He

Sissi He

Operations Manager
Cecelia Guo

Cecelia Guo

Operations Associate
Tom Zeng

Tom Zeng

Customer Success Manager
Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang

Operations Associate
Felipe Ramírez

Felipe Ramírez

Head of Engineering
Philipp Neumann

Philipp Neumann

Sales Manager
Yoni Hao

Yoni Hao

Legal Counsel
Dan Luo

Dan Luo

Accounting Specialist
Marcos Sabio

Marcos Sabio

Marketing Manager
Zoe Tang

Zoe Tang

Head Designer
Kyle Wang

Kyle Wang

China Marketing Manager