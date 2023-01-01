Our Story

In 2013, co-founders Shlomo and Rich were expats living in China, witnessing the rapid widespread adoption of mobile technology. They saw an opportunity for global brands to dramatically expand their market to this side of the world, but were shocked at the roadblocks even the largest and most established of companies faced trying to do business here.

We have since grown to offer a robust suite of services a company needs to succeed in China, such as localization, monetization, user acquisition, hosting, legal compliance, game licensing, e-commerce, customer service, social media marketing, and more.

Our Team

Our Beijing-based, international team of English speakers create a diverse and fun working atmosphere for our clients. Easy to reach by messaging, email and phone call, each of our clients has a dedicated account manager who takes time to understand their business to provide expert guidance.