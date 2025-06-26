The Complete Guide to AWS China Marketplace

The AWS Global Marketplace is a digital store that helps companies of all sizes find, try, buy, deploy, and manage solutions from AWS Partners. The AWS Marketplace is a digital channel used by leading companies such as Cisco, Deloitte, and Zendesk to distribute their solutions. Similarly, the AWS China Marketplace hosts over 150 major Chinese and international vendors offering their products to local customers. This guide will provide a comprehensive overview of what the AWS China Marketplace is, how to meet the requirements for listing on the marketplace, and how to remain compliant.

What is the AWS China Marketplace?

The AWS China Marketplace is operated separately by local partners in two regions: NWCD in Ningxia and Sinnet in Beijing, providing a compliant platform for international and domestic software providers to deliver solutions to Chinese customers based on their chosen region.

With the increasing adoption of cloud infrastructure by Chinese enterprises and ongoing government digitisation initiatives, the marketplace is growing rapidly and sales KPIs are doubling year-on-year. For international companies operating in China, the marketplace allows simplified procurement, deeper integration with AWS services, and access to a growing user base without building from scratch.

Why Should International Companies List on the AWS China Marketplace?

Listing on the AWS China Marketplace provides international companies with a streamlined and compliant entry point into a complex cloud market. It offers:

Direct access to Chinese and international companies operating in China through familiar AWS procurement and deployment channels.

Compliance support with local legal, tax, and data localisation requirements.

Simplified Chinese Tax Invoicing (Fapiao)

For software providers looking to scale efficiently in China, the AWS China Marketplace represents a low-friction, high-potential channel for revenue, brand visibility, and long-term growth.

How Do I List on the AWS China Marketplace?

AWS China Marketplace Interface from official website: https://awsmarketplace.amazonaws.cn/marketplace/search

Before applying to list on the AWS China Marketplace, companies must ensure that they meet the following legal and regulatory prerequisites:

China Mainland Legal Entity Requirement A legal entity based in mainland China is mandatory for marketplace participation. This ensures tax compliance and regulatory adherence. Options for Global Companies : Companies without a Chinese legal entity can partner with local entities such as AppInChina.

A legal entity based in mainland China is mandatory for marketplace participation. This ensures tax compliance and regulatory adherence. Production-Ready Software : Your product must be at least partly hosted on AWS China. It must also be publicly available and ready for production use, not a beta version.

: Your product must be at least partly hosted on AWS China. It must also be publicly available and ready for production use, not a beta version. Updates and Security : You need a mechanism to regularly update your product and address any known vulnerabilities.

: You need a mechanism to regularly update your product and address any known vulnerabilities. Software Sales License (软件销售许可证) Required for any software product listed for sale. The licence involves product registration and submission to provincial authorities. Timeline : 4 to 6 weeks depending on region. Process : AppInChina supports end-to-end application and documentation support.

Required for any software product listed for sale. The licence involves product registration and submission to provincial authorities.

Once a company meets the above requirements, the application process involves:

Create a public seller profile via the AWS China Marketplace Management Portal (AMMP). Register a LianLian Pay China account to receive disbursements and sign the Withholding Agreement. Set disbursement preferences (daily or monthly schedule). Complete product localisation including language, hosting, and compliance elements. Submit the product listing (AMI, SaaS, or Professional Services) with proper metadata, licensing, pricing, and usage information. Pass security scanning and audit, especially for AMI submissions. Receive approval and go live (typically 2–4 weeks post-submission).

How Can I Partner With an AWS Channel Partner?

AppInChina is an official AWS China Partner

The AWS China Marketplace offers a tailored partnership programme called the Channel Partner Private Offers (CPPO), which was launched in November 2024. The CPPO allows Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to authorise resellers (channel partners) to sell their products on the AWS China Marketplace with custom pricing and terms.

For ISVs:

Expand sales via authorised resellers.

Simplify contracts and financial reconciliation through online transactions.

For Channel Partners:

No need to list their own products; they can simply create private offers after ISV authorisation.

Offer additional services (e.g., deployment, support, training).

Build relationships with more ISVs via the Marketplace.

For Buyers:

Purchase directly from trusted resellers with a fast, seamless experience.

Avoid adding ISVs to supplier lists, simplifying procurement.

This program streamlines transactions and boosts collaboration among ISVs, partners, and enterprise buyers in the AWS China cloud ecosystem.

How Do I Perform Well on the AWS China Marketplace?

Success on the AWS China Marketplace goes beyond simply listing a product; it requires active engagement and collaboration. Vendors are encouraged to work closely with AWS business development (BD) teams in China to build relationships, co-sell, and secure promotional opportunities.

Unlike its global counterpart, the AWS China Marketplace has limited organic traffic, meaning sellers should not rely on listings alone to generate leads. Visibility must be cultivated through strong alignment with AWS field teams and partner programmes. Leveraging local events, media, and customer education sessions helps establish credibility and demand. Vendors working through resellers like AppInChina benefit from direct contact with field sales teams to promote listed solutions to local customers, localised campaign execution, and ongoing customer relationship management to maximise traction and long-term success.

What are the Advantages of Listing on the AWS China Marketplace?

The AWS China Marketplace has clear procurement, financial, technical, and support benefits. The platform simplifies enterprise purchasing by offering a fully digital, contract-free buying experience, eliminating the need for hard-copy documentation and corporate stamps. This streamlined approach aligns with modern enterprise procurement systems, significantly reducing time-to-purchase. Other benefits include:

Financial Benefits:

Marketplace spending can count toward a company’s Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) commitments.

commitments. Up to 25% of total spend can be allocated via the marketplace.

can be allocated via the marketplace. Helps with budget optimisation and provides flexible purchasing options.

Technical Advantages:

Solutions are deeply integrated with the local AWS China ecosystem .

with the . Enables faster deployments and easier scalability .

and . Offers a familiar operational interface for teams already using AWS.

Localised Support:

Access to technical support in Chinese .

. Support is often delivered through authorized local resellers , such as AppInChina

, such as AppInChina Services are aligned with local standards and expectations

This comprehensive combination of procurement efficiency, budget compatibility, technical cohesion, and local support makes the AWS China Marketplace an increasingly attractive channel for enterprise buyers in China.

How Can AppInChina Help?

The AWS China Marketplace is a critical channel for global software vendors aiming to reach Chinese enterprises in a secure, compliant, and scalable way. With increasing demand for cloud-native solutions and over 150 active sellers already on the platform, the opportunity continues to grow.

As an official AWS China Partner, AppInChina can help by:

Helping international companies meet the Chinese legal entity prerequisite.

Localising the solutions.

Ensuring you are compliant

Issuing Fapiaos

Running marketing campaigns

AppInChina provides everything needed for a successful launch. To get started, contact us for a free tailored consultation and take your first stride into the Chinese cloud market.