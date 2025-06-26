The Complete Guide to AWS China Marketplace

The AWS Global Marketplace is a digital store that helps companies of all sizes find, try, buy, deploy, and manage solutions from AWS Partners. The AWS Marketplace is a digital channel used by leading companies such as Cisco, Deloitte, and Zendesk to distribute their solutions. Similarly, the AWS China Marketplace hosts over 150 major Chinese and international vendors offering their products to local customers. This guide will provide a comprehensive overview of what the AWS China Marketplace is, how to meet the requirements for listing on the marketplace, and how to remain compliant.
The AWS China Marketplace is operated separately by local partners in two regions: NWCD in Ningxia and Sinnet in Beijing, providing a compliant platform for international and domestic software providers to deliver solutions to Chinese customers based on their chosen region.
With the increasing adoption of cloud infrastructure by Chinese enterprises and ongoing government digitisation initiatives, the marketplace is growing rapidly and sales KPIs are doubling year-on-year. For international companies operating in China, the marketplace allows simplified procurement, deeper integration with AWS services, and access to a growing user base without building from scratch.
Listing on the AWS China Marketplace provides international companies with a streamlined and compliant entry point into a complex cloud market. It offers:
For software providers looking to scale efficiently in China, the AWS China Marketplace represents a low-friction, high-potential channel for revenue, brand visibility, and long-term growth.
Before applying to list on the AWS China Marketplace, companies must ensure that they meet the following legal and regulatory prerequisites:
Once a company meets the above requirements, the application process involves:
The AWS China Marketplace offers a tailored partnership programme called the Channel Partner Private Offers (CPPO), which was launched in November 2024. The CPPO allows Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to authorise resellers (channel partners) to sell their products on the AWS China Marketplace with custom pricing and terms.
For ISVs:
For Channel Partners:
For Buyers:
This program streamlines transactions and boosts collaboration among ISVs, partners, and enterprise buyers in the AWS China cloud ecosystem.
Success on the AWS China Marketplace goes beyond simply listing a product; it requires active engagement and collaboration. Vendors are encouraged to work closely with AWS business development (BD) teams in China to build relationships, co-sell, and secure promotional opportunities.
Unlike its global counterpart, the AWS China Marketplace has limited organic traffic, meaning sellers should not rely on listings alone to generate leads. Visibility must be cultivated through strong alignment with AWS field teams and partner programmes. Leveraging local events, media, and customer education sessions helps establish credibility and demand. Vendors working through resellers like AppInChina benefit from direct contact with field sales teams to promote listed solutions to local customers, localised campaign execution, and ongoing customer relationship management to maximise traction and long-term success.
The AWS China Marketplace has clear procurement, financial, technical, and support benefits. The platform simplifies enterprise purchasing by offering a fully digital, contract-free buying experience, eliminating the need for hard-copy documentation and corporate stamps. This streamlined approach aligns with modern enterprise procurement systems, significantly reducing time-to-purchase. Other benefits include:
Financial Benefits:
Technical Advantages:
Localised Support:
This comprehensive combination of procurement efficiency, budget compatibility, technical cohesion, and local support makes the AWS China Marketplace an increasingly attractive channel for enterprise buyers in China.
The AWS China Marketplace is a critical channel for global software vendors aiming to reach Chinese enterprises in a secure, compliant, and scalable way. With increasing demand for cloud-native solutions and over 150 active sellers already on the platform, the opportunity continues to grow.
As an official AWS China Partner, AppInChina can help by:
AppInChina provides everything needed for a successful launch. To get started, contact us for a free tailored consultation and take your first stride into the Chinese cloud market.