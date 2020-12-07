Approval for publishing Internet game works authorized by overseas copyright owners

Source: NPPA Website

Chinese Title: 出版境外著作权人授权的互联网游戏作品审批

Setting basis

“Decision of the State Council on the Establishment of Administrative Licenses for Administrative Examination and Approval Items that Really Need to Be Retained” (Item 328 of Annex of the State Council Order No. 412: Approval of the publication of electronic publications (including Internet game works) authorized by overseas copyright owners

License conditions

The publishing unit must be an online publishing service unit with the scope of online game publishing; The declared Internet game works authorized by the foreign copyright owner have completed the copyright contract registration procedures with the National Copyright Administration; Game operating agencies must have a “Telecom and Information Service Business License” (ICP Certificate); The game works comply with the “Publication Management Regulations”, “Internet Information Service Management Measures”, “Online Publishing Service Management Regulations” and other laws and regulations; Game operation agencies must comply with relevant national regulations on the protection of minors and other regulations on game operation activities.

Quantitative restrictions

Meet the requirements of relevant total, structure and layout planning

License procedure

The applicant shall submit the publication approval application materials to the local provincial publication management department, and the provincial publication management department will submit it to the National Press and Publication Administration for approval.

License period

80 working days from the date of acceptance of the application

List of materials to be submitted

The local provincial publication management department reported to the National Press and Publication Administration for instructions; (detailed instructions)

Please indicate the type of language, the main sender is the National Press and Publication Administration, there should be a page header, a document number, and a complete official seal;

The main text should specify the game name, game category (computer or mobile or game console or other), publishing unit, operating unit and the content of the items to be declared. If it is a game console game, the type of game console should be stated in the document; The name of the game should be simple and clear, highly generalized and reflect the content of the game; in principle, it is not allowed to use characters other than simplified Chinese characters, and it is not allowed to have the same name with the approved game. The naming of the game should not violate relevant national laws and regulations; the content of the game should not violate The provisions of Article 25 and Article 26 of the “Regulations on Publishing Administration” may contain vulgar, vulgar, kitsch and other content that violates the core socialist values; A request document for a game, the submitted materials are A4 paper specifications, 1 type 2 copies, no need to bind into a book.

2. “Application for Publication of Internet Game Works Authorized by Overseas Copyright Owners”; detailed description

This application is applicable to the declaration of various types of imported online game works; “Publishing professionals” refers to publishing editors who are actually engaged in game content review work in publishing units and have primary, intermediate or higher publishing professional qualifications; “The overseas operation of the game” must include: the earliest time when the game was listed overseas, the place of listing, the country or region where the game is currently operating, the number of overseas users of the game, market revenue, social feedback and other necessary information ； The “game operation status of the operating organization” refers to the specific situation of the operating organization’s daily game operation activities. The introduction should include: the organization’s duration, the earliest time for the game operation activities, the game works already in operation, Operating game works and other necessary circumstances; “Publishing professionals” refer to publishing editors who are actually engaged in the review of game content in publishing units and have primary, intermediate or higher publishing professional qualifications; The “review report” of the publishing unit must include: an accurate introduction of the content of the game work, the review time of the publishing unit, the problems found in the review and the revision process, and the final clear review opinion; At the end of the application form, the responsible editor in charge of the game review and the editor-in-chief of the publishing unit must be handwritten and signed, and then stamped with the official seal of the publishing unit (both the editor-in-chief and the editor-in-chief must meet the professional qualification requirements of the corresponding position and submit the relevant Relevant qualification certificates must be provided in the materials).

3. Reply of the National Copyright Administration’s copyright contract registration (copy); detailed description

The reply should be titled as the publishing unit, and the main text should contain the name of the game, the name of the overseas copyright owner and the content of the declaration, and be affixed with the special copyright registration seal of the National Copyright Administration; If the name of the foreign copyright owner is not specified, the registration form of the copyright contract of the National Copyright Administration or a copy of the authorization contract of the foreign copyright owner must be submitted; For non-overseas IP-authorized games independently developed by domestic foreign-funded enterprises (including Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan-funded), copyright certification materials and a copy of the authorization contract with the official seal of the copyright owner can be provided; if it is an overseas IP-authorized game, the National Copyright Administration is still required Reply to copyright contract registration.

4. Business license and ICP certificate (copy) of the legal person of the operating unit; detailed description

Copy, stamped with the official seal of the operating agency. If the operating agency and the copyright owner are not the same enterprise, a copy of the operating contract signed between the operating agency and the copyright owner and the official seal of the copyright owner must also be submitted.

5. Screenshot of the game screen; detailed description

The screenshots must be clear and color-printed pictures, the number of which should not be less than 10, and can reflect the core content and basic appearance of the game, including at least one picture of the main game interface with the game name.

6. Description of the function setting of the game anti-addiction system; detailed description

In accordance with the requirements of the “Notice on Preventing Minors from Indulging in Online Games Work”, screenshots illustrate the settings of the real-name registration system, time period control system, payment system, and tourist mode; Provide real-name registration system, payment system, statutory holiday period time control system and other real and effective guarantees that the content cannot be effectively reviewed before the game goes online; The review process and conclusion of the anti-addiction system of the provincial publication management department and publishing unit.

7. The full text of the Chinese script of the game publication and the game shielding thesaurus; detailed description

The full text of the Chinese script of the game publication refers to the set of all Chinese characters appearing in the game, including but not limited to system prompts, NPC dialogues, task plot descriptions, game item names, etc.; This material only needs to provide the electronic version.

8. “Administrator” account used for content review and test account of game anti-addiction system; detailed description

The “manager” accounts used for content review are adult accounts, with 3 high, medium, low, and blank accounts each. The high, medium, and low-level accounts must be bound to game resources or currencies that meet the review needs; Anti-addiction system test account 2 groups, each group has 3 high, medium and low level, binding game resources or currency that meet the needs of review.

9. Supplementary materials for game review; detailed instructions

The client game must submit 3 copies of the client CD or U disk; Web games must provide the game login URL; For mobile games, a usable installation package CD or U disk must be provided in 3 copies or the installation package download URL; To download a stand-alone game online, the download URL must be provided and a detailed description of the game installation and operation environment and conditions; If the game needs to be run on a game console or other special review equipment, 2 special review equipment for the installed game must be provided (the review equipment will be returned to the application unit after the game approval is over); The client can be installed, the test or download website can be opened, the game can be run, the account can be used normally, and the declared game version must be exactly the same as the published version.

10. A CD or U disk containing electronic files and game demonstration videos containing all application text materials. Detailed description

CD or U disk in 3 copies in 1 format; The name of the game and the words “electronic documentation”, “demonstration video” and “installation package” are marked on the CD or U disk, and the application materials are arranged in order; The duration of the game demonstration video is not less than 10 minutes. The video needs to show healthy game advice, game title, game main interface, anti-addiction effect, all character images, all accessible scenes, all experienceable systems, and combat The system must show the actual combat effects in the game, and the duration should be no less than 2 minutes.

Organizer and contact number

010-83138708; 83138712

Office hours

8:30—11:30,13:30—17:00

Address of handling agency

No. 40, Xuanwumenwai Street, Xicheng District, Beijing