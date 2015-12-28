Announcement of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Promulgating the Classification Catalogue of Telecommunications Services (Version 2015)

Release Date: 12-28-2015

Source: Ministry of Industry and Information Technology site

Chinese Title: 工业和信息化部关于发布《电信业务分类目录(2015年版)》的通告

In order adapt to the development of new technologies and business in the telecommunications sector, further promote the reform and opening-up of the telecommunications sector, ensure the prosperous and healthy development of telecommunications business, increase information consumption, regulate the market behaviors, enhance service levels and protect the users’ rights and interests, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has adjusted the Classification Catalogue of Telecommunications Services according to the Telecommunications Regulations of the People’s Republic of China. The latest Classification Catalogue of Telecommunications Services (Version 2015) is hereby promulgated, effective as of 1 March 2016.

Classification Catalogue of Telecommunications Services (Version 2015)

Contents

-A. Basic Telecommunications Services

-A1 Category I Basic Telecommunications Services

-A11 Fixed communication services

-A11-1 Local fixed-network communication services

-A11-2 Local long-distance fixed-network communication services

-A11-3 International long-distance fixed-network communication services

-A11-4 International communication facility services

-A12 Cellular mobile communication services

-A12-1 Second-generation digital cellular mobile communication services

-A12-2 Third-generation digital cellular mobile communication services

-A12-3 LTE/Fourth-generation digital cellular mobile communication services

-A13 Category I satellite communication services

-A13-1 Mobile-satellite communication services

-A13-2 Fixed-satellite communication services

-A14 Category I data communication services

-A14-1 International Internet data transmission services

-A14-2 Domestic Internet data transmission services

-A14-3 Local Internet data transmission services

-A14-4 International data communication services

-A15 IP phone services

-A15-1 Domestic IP phone services

-A15-2 International IP phone services

-A2 Category II Basic Telecommunications Services

-A21 Cluster communication services

-A21-1 Digital cluster communication services

-A22 Wireless paging services

-A23 Category II satellite communication services

-A23-1 Lease and sale of satellite transponders

-A23-2 Domestic VSAT communication services

-A24 Category II data communication services

-A24-1 Domestic fixed-network data transmission services

-A25 Network access facility services

-A25-1 Wireless access facility services

-A25-2 Cable access facility services

-A25-3 CPN services

-A26 Domestic communication facility services

-A27 Network trusteeship services

-B.Value-added Telecommunications Services

-B1 Category I Value-added Telecommunications Services

-B11 Internet data center services

-B12 Content delivery network services

-B13 Domestic Internet protocol virtual private network services

-B14 Internet access services

-B2 Category II Value-added Telecommunications Services

-B21 Online data processing and transaction processing services

-B22 Domestic multi-party communication services

-B23 Store-and-forward services

-B24 Call center services

-B24-1 Domestic call center services

-B24-2 Offshore call center services

-B25 Information services

-B26 Code and regulation conversion services

-B26-1 Internet domain name resolution services

Definitions of Services

A. Basic Telecommunications Services

A1 Category I Basic Telecommunications Services

A11 Fixed communication services

Fixed communication means that terminal communication equipment are connected with network equipment in a cable or wireless manner in an attempt to provide users with voice, data and multi-media communication services, and realize the mutual communication between users. The main feature of fixed communication lies in the immobility or limited mobility of the terminals. Fixed communication services as mentioned herein specifically refer to fixed communication network communication services and international communication facility services.

According to the existing catalogue number criteria for the Telephone Network in China, the fixed communication network nationwide is divided into several “long-distance catalogue number areas”. Each long-distance catalogue number area is a local communication network (also called local network).

Fixed communication services include: local fixed-network communication services, domestic long-distance fixed-network communication services, international long-distance fixed-network communication services and international communication facility services.

A11-1 Local fixed network communication services

Local fixed-network communication services refer to the communication services provided within the scope of the same long-distance catalogue number area via local networks.

Local fixed-network communication services mainly include the following types of services:

– End-to-end two-way voice services- End-to-end fax services, as well as medium and low-speed data services (such as fixed-network short message services)- Call forwarding, three-way calling, caller ID display and other supplementary services provided by virtue of functions of exchangers and signaling messages- Local intelligent network services jointly provided by local networks and intelligent networks- Carrying services based on the integrated service digital network (“ISDN”)- multi-media communication and other services

Operators of local fixed-network communication services shall set up local communication network facilities (including cable access facilities and CPN), and the types of local communication services provided by these operators may be part or all of the service types. The network through which a local communication service is provided may be either the network of the same operator or the networks of different operators.

A11-2 Domestic long-distance fixed-network communication services

Domestic long-distance fixed-network communication services refer to the communication services provided between different long-distance catalogue number areas, i.e. different local networks via long-distance networks. The user of a local network may, by adding the domestic long-distance prefix number and the long-distance district number, call a local network user in another long-distance catalogue number area.

Domestic long-distance fixed-network communication services mainly include the following types of services:

– End-to-end two-way voice services across long-distance catalogue number areas- End-to-end fax services, as well as medium and low-speed data services across long-distance catalogue number areas- Call forwarding, three-way calling, caller ID display and other supplementary services provided by virtue of functions of interchanges and signaling messages across long-distance catalogue number areas- Local intelligent network services across long-distance catalogue number areas jointly provided by local networks, long-distance networks and intelligent networks- Carrying services based on the ISDN across long-distance catalogue number areas- Message services across long-distance catalogue number areas- Multi-media communication and other services across long-distance catalogue number areasOperators of domestic long-distance fixed-network communication services shall set up domestic long-distance communication network facilities, and the type of domestic long-distance communication services provided by these operators may be part or all of the service types. The local or long-distance network through which a domestic long-distance communication service is provided may be either the network of the same operator or the networks of different operators.

A11-3 International long-distance fixed-network communication services

International long-distance fixed-network communication services refer to the international communication services provided between countries or between countries and regions via international communication networks. The user of a domestic communication network may, by adding the international long-distance prefix number and the country (district) number, call a communication network user in another country or district.

International long-distance fixed-network communication services mainly include the following types of services:

– End-to-end two-way voice services across two or more countries or regions- End-to-end fax services, as well as medium and low-speed data services across two or more countries or regions- International intelligent network services across two or more countries or regions and jointly provided by local area networks, long-distance networks, international networks and intelligent networks, such as voice services for international closed user groups- Message services across two or more countries or regions- Multi-media communication and other services across two or more countries or regions- Carrying services based on the ISDN and across two or more countries or regionsThe voice services provided for international closed user groups by virtue of international special-purpose phone lines fall within the scope of international long-distance fixed-network communication services.

Operators of international long-distance fixed-network communication services shall set up international long-distance communication service networks. Operators who have no right to operate international communication facility services are not allowed to set up international transmission facilities but may lease the international transmission facilities the operators who have the corresponding right to operate. The types of international long-distance fixed-network communication services provided by these operators may be part or all of the service types. International long-distance fixed-network communication services shall be provided through the international communication gateway which is set up upon approval by the State. The local network, domestic long-distance network or international network through which an international long-distance communication service is provided may be either the network of the same operator or the networks of different operators.

A11-4 International communication facility services

International communication facilities refer to the transmission networks and network elements required for the provision of international communication services. International communication facility services refer to the establishment, lease and sale of international communication facilities.

International communication facilities mainly include international land cables, international submarine cables, land entry stations, submarine cable landing stations, international ground transmission channels, international satellite earth stations, satellite space segment resources, domestic extension sections of the international transmission channels, as well as international communication network bandwidth, optical communication wavelength, cables, optical fiber, optical cables, and other international communication transmission facilities. Operators of international communication service facilities shall, according to the relevant provisions of the State, establish some or all of the above-mentioned international communication facilities, and may carry out the lease or sales activities.

A12 Cellular mobile communication services

Cellular mobile communication means that the way of cellular wireless networking is adopted to connect the terminal with network equipment through wireless channels, and thereby realize the mutual communication between users in the activities. The main features of cellular mobile communication is the mobility of the terminal, and the functions of cross-district switching and cross-local network automatic roaming. Cellular mobile communication services refer to the voice, data, multi-media communication and other services provided by cellular mobile communication networks which are composed of the equipment such as base station subsystems and mobile switching subsystems. Operators of cellular mobile communication services shall set up mobile communication networks, and the types of mobile communication services provided by these operators may be part or all of the service types. The network through which a mobile communication service is provided may be either the network facility of the same operator or the network facilities of different operators. International mobile network communication services shall be provided through international communication gateway which is set up with the approval of the State. Cellular mobile communication services include second-generation digital cellular mobile communication services, third-generation digital cellular mobile communication services, and LTE/fourth-generation digital cellular mobile communication services.

A12-1 Second-generation digital cellular mobile communication servicesSecond-generation digital cellular mobile communication services refer to the voice and data services provided by virtue of second-generation mobile communication networks (including GSM and CDMA). Second-generation digital cellular mobile communication services mainly include the following types of services:

– End-to-end two-way voice services- Mobile message services, which refer to the mobile originated or mobile received message services provided through second-generation mobile communication networks (including GSM and CDMA) and message platforms- Mobile carrying services as well as the mobile data services as mentioned above- Supplementary mobile services such as caller ID display, call forwarding services, etc. provided by virtue of the functions of exchangers and signaling messages- Mobile intelligent network services such as prepaid services jointly provided by a second-generation mobile communication network and an intelligent network- Domestic roaming and international roaming servicesA12-2 Third-generation digital cellular mobile communication servicesThird-generation digital cellular mobile communication services refer to the voice, data, multi-media communication and other services provided through third-generation mobile communication networks (including TD-SCDMA, WCDMA and CDMA2000).

A12-3 LTE/Fourth-generation digital cellular mobile communication servicesLTE/Fourth-generation digital cellular mobile communication services refer to the voice, data, multi-media communication and other services provided through LTE/fourth-generation digital cellular mobile communication networks (including TD-LTE and LTE FDD).

A13 Category I satellite communication servicesSatellite communication services refer to the voice, data, multi-media communication and other services provided through a satellite communication network which is composed of communication satellites and earth stations. Category I satellite communication services includes mobile-satellite communication services and fixed-satellite communication services.

A13-1 Mobile-satellite communication servicesMobile-satellite communication services mean that mobile earth stations on the surface of the Earth or mobile users using hand-held mobile terminals, portable terminals and vehicles (boats, aircraft) containing terminals, realize the voice, data, multi-media communication and other services on land, on the sea, and in the air, through the mobile-satellite communication system composed of communication satellites, gateway earth stations and system control centers.

Operators of mobile-satellite communication services shall set up mobile satellite communication networks, and the types of services provided by these operators may be part or all of the service types. When cross-border mobile-satellite communication services (one end of communication is outside the border) are provided, the switch shall be made through the international communication gateway which has been set up with the approval of the State. The network through which mobile satellite communication services are provided may be either the network of the same operator or the networks of different operators.

A13-2 Fixed-satellite communication servicesFixed-satellite communication services refer to the voice, data, multi-media communication and other services among fixed objects (including portable objects) on the land, on the sea or in the air provided through a fixed-satellite communication system which is composed of satellites, gateway earth stations and system control centers.

Operators of fixed-satellite communication services shall set up fixed-satellite communication networks, and the types of services provided by these operators may be part or all of the service types. When cross-border fixed-satellite communication services (one end of communication is outside the border) are provided, the switch shall be made through the international communication gateway which has been set up with the approval of the State. The network through which fixed-satellite communication services are provided may be either the network of the same operator or the networks of different operators.

International satellite private-line services fall within the scope of fixed-satellite communication services. International satellite private-line services refer to the point-to-point international transmission channels and private communication line leasing services provided for users through a fixed-satellite communication system which is composed of fixed-satellite earth stations, and stationary or non-stationary satellites. International satellite private-line services are divided into permanent connection services and semi-permanent connection services.

The earth station facilities for providing international satellite private-line services shall be set up both inside and outside the country and may be leased or bought by terminal users. Operators of international satellite private-line services shall set up satellite communication network facilities.

A14 Category I data communication services

Data communication services refer to various types of data transmission services provided through the networks such as the Internet, frame relay, asynchronous transfer mode (“ATM”) network, X.25 packet switching network and digital data network (“DDN”).

According to the needs of management, data communication services may be divided into two categories. Category I data communication service includes Internet data transmission services and international data communication services. Internet data transmission services refer to the services of transmitting the user-generated Internet protocol (“IP”) data packages from the source network or host computer to the target network or host computer by virtue of IP technology. The network through which Internet data transmission services are provided may be either the network of the same operator or the networks of different operators. According to the coverage of the established networks, Internet data transmission services are divided into international Internet data transmission services, domestic Internet data transmission services and local Internet data transmission services.

A14-1 International Internet data transmission services

International Internet data transmission services refer to the Internet data transmission services provided by operators through an Internet backbone network, metropolitan area network (“MAN”) or international Internet gateway established thereby. Operators who have no right to operate international or domestic communication facility services are not allowed to set up international or domestic transmission facilities but may lease the international or domestic transmission facilities from the operators who have the corresponding right to operate.

Internet-based international conference TV and image services, and data services for international closed user groups, fall within the scope of international Internet data transmission services.

A14-2 Domestic Internet data transmission services

Domestic Internet data transmission services refer to the Internet data transmission services provided by operators through the Internet backbone network or MAN established thereby or by virtue of the international Internet gateway of the operators who have the corresponding right to operate. Operators who have no right to operate domestic communication facility services are not allowed to set up domestic transmission facilities but may lease the domestic transmission facilities from the operators who have the corresponding right to operate.

A14-3 Local Internet data transmission services

Local Internet data transmission services refer to the Internet data transmission services provided by operators through the Internet backbone network established thereby and by virtue of the Internet backbone network or international Internet gateway of the operators who have the corresponding right to operate. Operators who have no right to operate the domestic communication facility services are not allowed to set up domestic transmission facilities but may lease the domestic transmission facilities from the operators who have the corresponding right to operate.

The coverage of a MAN shall be based on that of the local network.

A14-4 International data communication services

International data communication services refer to the virtual private line and permanent virtual circuit (“PVC”) connection services provided for users through the IP carrying network, frame relay or ATM network between countries, or between countries and regions, as well as the data or image transmission services provided by virtue of international circuits or international private lines.

International conference TV services and data services for international closed user groups provided by virtue of international private lines fall within the scope of Internet data transmission services.

Operators of international data communication services shall set up international IP carrying networks, frame relays and ATM networks. Operators who have no right to operate international communication facility services are not allowed to set up international transmission facilities but may lease the international transmission facilities from the operators who have the corresponding right to operate.

A15 IP phone services

IP phone services as mentioned herein specifically refer to the phone services jointly provided by fixed or mobile networks and the Internet, and include domestic IP phone services and international IP phone services.

IP phone services mainly include the following types of services:

– end-to-end two-way voice services- end-to-end fax services, as well as medium and low-speed data servicesA15-1 Domestic IP phone servicesThe scope of domestic IP phone services is limited to the IP phone services jointly provided by domestic fixed or mobile networks and the Internet.

Operators of domestic IP phone services shall set up IP phone service networks, and those who have no right to operate domestic communication facility services are not allowed to set up the domestic transmission facilities but may lease the domestic transmission facilities from the operators who have the corresponding right to operate. The types of IP phone services provided by these operators may be part or all of the service types. The network through which an IP phone service is provided may be either the network of the same operator or the networks of different operators.

A15-2 International IP phone services

The scope of international IP phone services includes the IP phone services provided by international fixed or mobile networks or the Internet at one end.

Operators of international IP phone services shall set up IP phone service networks, and those who have no right to operate international or domestic communication facility services are not allowed to set up international or domestic transmission facilities but may lease international or domestic transmission facilities from the operators who have the corresponding right to operate. The types of IP phone services provided by these operators may be part or all of the service types. International IP phone services shall be provided through international communication access which has been set up with the approval of the State. The network through which an IP phone service is provided may be either the network of the same operator or the networks of different operators.

A2 Category II Basic Telecommunications Services

A21 Cluster communication services

Cluster communication services refer to the special command and dispatch and other communication services provided for a number of departments, entities and other group users through the cluster communication networks which are composed of cluster communication systems and characterized by channel sharing and dynamic allocation.

The cluster communication system is a mobile radio communication system through which the multi-user sharing of multiple channels can be realized on the basis of the mode of dynamic channel assignment and with the focus on simplex calling. The system is generally composed of terminal equipment, base station and control center, and has the functions of dispatch, group-call, priority-call, virtual private network and roaming.

A21-1 Digital cluster communication services

Digital cluster communication services refer to the command and dispatch and other communication services provided for group users through digital cluster communication systems. The digital cluster communication system refers to a cluster communication system characterized by the communication through digital modulation at the wireless interface.

Digital cluster communication services mainly include dispatch and command, data, and telephone services (including telephone services between cluster networks and telephone services between cluster networks and public communication networks).

Operators of digital cluster communication services shall provide dispatch and command services, and they may also provide data services, telephone services between cluster networks, as well as telephone services between a small number of cluster networks and public communication networks.

Operators of digital cluster communication services shall set up digital cluster communication service networks, and those who have no right to operate domestic communication facility services are not allowed to set up domestic transmission network facilities but may lease the transmission facilities from the operators who have the corresponding right to operate, so as to set up such networks.

A22 Wireless paging services

Wireless paging services refer to the services of system centers (including paging centers and base stations) transmitting messages unilaterally in the manner of broadcasts, at the wireless paging frequencies, through the large-area wireless paging system. Wireless paging services may be provided in the mode of manual or automatic connection. Within the roaming service scope, the paging system shall be able to provide users with roaming paging services, which is not subject to geographical restrictions.

According to the terminal types and different contents sent by the system, wireless paging subscribers may receive digitally displayed messages, Chinese character displayed messages or voice messages within the service scope of a wireless paging system.

Operators of wireless paging services shall set up their own wireless paging networks, and those who have no right to operate domestic communication facility services are not allowed to set up domestic transmission network facilities, but may lease the transmission facilities from the operators who have the corresponding right to operate, so as to set up such networks.

A23 Category II satellite communication services

Category II satellite communication services includes: lease and sale of satellite transponders, and domestic VSAT communication services.

A23-1 Lease and sale of satellite transponders

The lease and sale of satellite transponders refer to the services of leasing or selling the proprietary or leased satellite transponder resources (including one or more integral transponders and part of the transponder bandwidth and capacity) to users within the territory of China according to their needs, so as to enable such users to provide themselves or other entities or individual users with services within the territory of China by utilizing the satellite transponder resources leased or bought thereby.

Operators of the lease and sale of satellite transponders may carry out the corresponding lease or sale activities within the territory of China by utilizing their own or leased satellite transponder resources.

A23-2 Domestic VSAT communication services

Domestic VSAT communication services refer to the voice, data, multi-media communication and other transmission services realized domestically between central stations and VSAT terminal users (earth stations), and between VSAT terminal users, under the management and control of central stations of the VSAT communication system, and by virtue of satellite transponders.

Earth stations that are composed of very small aperture terminal antenna, satellite emission and receiving equipment are called VSAT earth stations. A VSAT system is composed of a satellite transponder, central station, and VSAT earth station.

Operators of domestic VSAT communication services shall set up VSAT systems, so as to be able to provide the voice, data, multi-media communication and other transmission services domestically between central stations and VSAT terminal users (earth stations), and between VSAT terminal users.

A24 Category II data communication services

Category II data communication services includes: domestic fixed-network data transmission services.

A24-1 Domestic fixed-network data transmission services

Domestic fixed-network data transmission services refer to the domestic end-to-end data transmission services other than Internet data transmission services, which are provided by cable in fixed networks. Such services mainly include the data transmission services provided through the IP carrying networks, ATM networks, X.25 packet switching networks, DDN networks, and frame relay networks.

Domestic fixed-network data transmission services include the following types: virtual IP private-line data transmission services, PVC data transmission services, switched virtual circuit (“SVC”) data transmission services and virtual private network (excluding IP-VPN) services.

Operators of domestic fixed-network data transmission services shall set up the aforesaid data transmission networks on the basis of different technologies, and those who have no right to operate domestic communication facility services are not allowed to set up domestic transmission network facilities, but may lease the transmission facilities from the operators who have the corresponding right to operate, so as to set up such service networks.

A25 Network access facility services

Network access facility services refer to the access facility services that are connected with the service node interface (“SNI”) or user network interface (“UNI”) and provided in a wired or wireless manner. Network access facility services include wireless access facility services, cable access facility services and customer premises network services.

A25-1 Wireless access facility services

Wireless access facility services are the network access facility services provided in a wireless manner, and wireless access facility services as mentioned herein specifically refer to the wireless access facility services provided for terminal users. The network location of wireless access facility services is within the range from the SNI to the UNI, and the wireless manner of air transmission is totally or partially adopted as the transmission medium. The user terminals are immobile or are only mobile to a limited extent. There is no handoff switching function.

Operators of wireless access facility services shall set up wireless access network facilities between the SNI and the UNI, so as to be able to carry out the lease or sale of the network elements of wireless access network facilities.

A25-2 Cable access facility services

Cable access facility services are the network access facility services provided in a wired manner. The network location of the cable access facility services is within the range between the SNI and the UNI. Service nodes specifically refer to service control function entities, such as fixed network local exchangers, local soft switching equipment and network access servers.

Operators of cable access facility services shall set up the cable access network facilities between the SNI and the UNI, so as to be able to carry out the lease or sale of the network elements of cable access network facilities.

A25-3 Customer premises network services

Customer premises network services refer to the network access facility services provided in a wired or wireless manner, by virtue of the customer premises network (“CPN”) connected with public communication networks and other related network facilities.

The CPN is the network facilities from the UNI to terminal users. According to the management needs, the CPN as mentioned herein specifically refers to the network facilities from customer premises service centers to terminal users. The CPN may be a residential area, or one office building or several adjacent office buildings, but the CPN does not include the access network within the metropolitan area.

Operators of CPN services shall set up the CPN, so as to be able to carry out the lease or sale of the network elements within the CPN.

A26 Domestic communication facility services

Domestic communication facilities refer to the ground transmission networks and network elements that are necessary for the realization of domestic communication services. Domestic communication facility services refer to the establishment, lease and sale of domestic communication facilities.

Domestic communication facilities mainly include: the physical resources, such as optic cables, electric cables, fibers, metal wires, node equipment, line equipment, microwave stations and domestic satellite earth stations, as well as domestic communication transmission facilities composed of functional resources, such as bandwidth (including access and circuit) and wavelength.

Domestic private-line circuit lease services fall within the scope of domestic communication facility services.

Operators of domestic communication facility services shall, according to the relevant provisions of the State, establish some or all of the physical and functional resources for the aforesaid domestic communication facilities, so as to be able to carry out the corresponding lease or sale activities.

A27 Network trusteeship services

Network trusteeship services refer to the services of managing the users’ proprietary or leased domestic networks, network elements or equipment, as entrusted by such users, and such services include the equipment placement, network management, operation, and maintenance services provided for users, and the management and maintenance services provided for users in the respect of interconnection and other network applications.

Notes: 1. Wireless paging services, domestic VSAT communication services, domestic fixed-network data transmission services, CPN services, and network trusteeship services shall be managed by reference to value-added telecommunications services.

2. The cellular mobile communication services provided by means of resale shall be managed by reference to value-added telecommunications services.

3. Due to the business shrinkage, no new business license will be issued for public telegraph and telex services, analog cluster communication services, and wireless data transmission services as specified in the Classified Catalogue of Telecommunications Services (2003 Version). Enterprises that have already obtained the corresponding license for operation of the telecommunications business may continue to provide the relevant services.

B. Value-added Telecommunications Services

B1 Category I Value-added Telecommunications Services

B11 Internet data center services

Internet data center (“IDC”) services refer to the placement, agency maintenance, system configuration and management services provided for users’ servers or other Internet/network-related equipment in a form of outsource lease by utilizing the corresponding machine room facilities, as well as the lease of database systems, servers and other equipment, lease of the storage spaces of such equipment, lease of communication lines and export bandwidth on an agency basis, and other application services.

Operators of IDC services shall provide machine rooms and corresponding supporting facilities, and put in place safety control measures.

IDC services also include Internet resource collaboration services. Internet resource collaboration services refer to the data storage, Internet application development environment, Internet application deployment, operation and management services provided for users through the Internet or other network-related means featuring availability at any time, use as needed, expansion at any time and collaborative sharing, and by virtue of the equipment and resources established on the data center.

B12 Content delivery network services

Content delivery network (“CDN”) services refer to the available services of providing users with the scatter storage and cache memory of contents, by utilizing the node server groups located in different regions to constitute the traffic distribution management network platforms, and delivering such contents to the rapid and stable cache servers on the basis of the dynamic traffic and load status of networks so as to enhance the response speed and services of users’ access to such contents.

B13 Domestic Internet protocol virtual private network services

Domestic Internet protocol virtual private network services (“IP-VPN”) refer to the customized Internet closed user group network services provided for domestic users by the operators utilizing their own or leased Internet network resources and adopting the TCP/IP agreement. An Internet protocol virtual private network mainly adopts IP tunnels and other TCP/IP-based technologies, and provides a certain degree of security and confidentiality. In an Internet protocol virtual private network, encrypted transparent packet transmission can be realized.

B14 Internet access services

Internet access services refer to the services of providing various kinds of users with Internet access, by utilizing the access servers and corresponding software and hardware resources to establish the service nodes, and by utilizing public communication infrastructure facilities to connect the service nodes with the Internet backbone networks. Users may utilize the public communication network or other means of access to connect the service nodes, and gain access to the Internet through such service nodes.

B2 Category II Value-added Telecommunications Services

B21 Online data processing and transaction processing services

Online data processing and transaction processing services refer to the services of online data processing and transaction/affair processing provided for users through public communication networks or the Internet, by utilizing various kinds of data and affair/transaction processing application platforms that are connected to public communication networks or the Internet. The services of online data processing and transaction processing include transaction processing services, electronic data exchange services and network/electronic equipment data processing services.

B22 Domestic multi-party communication services

Domestic multi-party communication services refer to the real-time interactive or on-demand voice and image communication services realized domestically between two points or among multiple points by virtue of a multi-party communication platform, public communication network or the Internet.

Domestic multi-party communication services include domestic multi-party telephone conference services, domestic visual telephone conference services, domestic Internet conference TV and image services, etc.

Domestic multi-party telephone conference services refer to the conference platform services with real-time two-way voice communication realized among multiple points, by utilizing a multi-party communication platform or public communication network to connect the telephone terminals at over two points within the territory of China.

Domestic visual telephone conference services refer to the conference platform services with real-time two-way voice, video and data communication realized at conferences held in a visual manner, by utilizing a multi-party communication platform or public communication network to connect visual telephone conference terminals between two places or among multiple places within the territory of China.

Domestic Internet conference TV and image services refer to the interactive comprehensive multimedia application services provided for domestic users between two points or among multiple points on the Internet, such as remote diagnosis, remote teaching, cooperative work, etc.

B23 Store-and-forward services

Store-and-forward services refer to the message sending services provided for users by utilizing the store-and-forward mechanism. Store-and-forward services include the voice mail, e-mail, fax store-and-forward, etc.

Voice mail services refer to the storage, extraction, and use of voice messages and other auxiliary functions provided for users by utilizing a voice mail system which is connected with the public communication network, public data transmission network or the Internet. Each voice mail has a special mail number, and the user may deliver, receive, store, delete, forward or inform the message through a telephone, a computer or any other terminal equipment.

E-mail services refer to the services of one-to-one-point or one-to-multi-point e-mail editing, sending, transmission, storage, forwarding and receipt provided for users by adopting various kinds of e-mail transmission protocols through the Internet. Meanwhile, users are provided with various types of information exchange in a store-and-forward manner, by combining an intelligent terminal, computer, etc. with the public communication network.

Fax store-and-forward services refer to the unreal-time sending of faxes at the other end, with such faxes being controlled by the store-and-forward system set up between fax machines and between fax machines and computers of users.

The fax store-and-forward system is mainly composed of a fax work station and a fax store-and-forward mailbox, which are connected through a packet network, a digital private line or the Internet. Fax store-and-forward services include the multi-site delivery, on-time delivery, fax mail, designated receiver communication, message filing and other supporting functions.

B24 Call center services

Call center services refer to the business consultation, information consultation and data query services regarding enterprises, public institutions and other relevant entities provided for users through the public communication network, as entrusted by such entities, by utilizing the call center system which is connected to the public communication network or the Internet as well as database technology, and by establishing an information base after information collection, processing and storage.

Call center services also include the lease of call center systems and operators’ seats.

The users may gain access to the database of the system in multiple ways such as fixed telephone, fax, mobile communication terminal or computer terminal, and obtain the information consultancy services regarding the relevant entities by voice mail, fax, e-mail, short message, etc.

Call center services include domestic call center services and offshore call center services.

B24-1 Domestic call center services

Domestic call center services refer to the call center services provided for domestic and overseas entities and mainly targeted at domestic users, by establishing a call center platform inside China.

B24-2 Offshore call center services

Offshore call center services refer to the call center services provided for overseas entities and targeted at overseas users, by establishing a call center platform inside China.

B25 Information services

Information services refer to the information services provided for users through the public communication network or the Internet by relying on the information collection, development, processing and information platform construction. According to the ways of information organization, transmission and technical service, information services mainly include information release platform and transmission services, information search and inquiry services, information community platform services, instant information interaction services, information protection and processing services, etc.

Information release platform and transmission services refer to the platform services provided for other entities or individual users to publish texts, pictures, audio and videos, application software and other information, by establishing an information platform. The platform provider may, according to the needs of such entities or individual users, deliver or send texts, pictures, audio and videos, application software and other information to the terminals, e-mails, etc. designated by such users.

Information search and inquiry services refer to the services provided for users to search and inquire the webpage information, texts, pictures, audio and videos, and other information through the public communication network of the Internet, by means of information collection and retrieval, data organization and storage, classified index, sorting and sequencing, etc.

Information community platform services refer to the information interaction platform provided for registered or cluster users to carry out synchronous or asynchronous text, picture, audio and video exchanges online, by establishing a network activity platform with socialized characteristics on the public communication network or the Internet.

Instant information interaction services refer to the services of instant sending and receiving of information (including texts, pictures, audio and videos), documents, etc. provided for users by utilizing the public communication network or the Internet and operating the client software, browsers, etc. on the computers or intelligent terminals. Instant information interaction services include instant messaging, interactive voice-response services (“IVR”) and end-to-end two-way real-time voice services (including video voice services).

Information protection and processing services refer to the services of terminal virus inquiry and deletion, terminal information protection and processing, spam interception and no disturbance provided for users through the public communication network or the internet, by establishing a public service platform and operating the client software on the computers or intelligent terminals.

B26 Code and regulation conversion services

Code and regulation conversion services refer to the user identity conversion services provided for users between the public communication network and the Internet or between the telephone numbers on the Internet, Internet domain name resources and Internet service identifiers (“ID”). The code and regulation conversion services as mentioned herein specifically refer to the Internet domain name resolution services.

B26-1 Internet domain name resolution services

Internet domain name resolution is the process of realizing the reciprocal relations between Internet domain names and IP addresses.

Internet domain name resolution services refer to the services of realizing the conversion of the reciprocal relations between Internet domain names and IP addresses by establishing a domain name resolution server and corresponding software on the Internet. Domain name resolution services include authoritative resolution services and recursive resolution services. Authoritative resolution services refer to the resolution services provided for the root domain names, top-level domain names and other domain names at all levels. Recursive resolution services refer to the services of realizing the reciprocal relations between domain names and IP addresses by checking local cache or the authoritative resolution service system.

The Internet domain name resolution services as mentioned herein specifically refer to recursive resolution services.

Notes: where the service items listed in the WTO Schedule of Concessions promised by China are inconsistent with the service names as listed herein, their relationships are as follows:

(1) In the basic telecommunications services, mobile voice and data services fall within the scope of cellular mobile communication services.

(2) In the domestic services, voice services, fax services, and circuit-switching data transmission services are included in local fixed-network communication services and domestic long-distance fixed-network communication services; packet-switching data transmission services fall within Category II data communication services; domestic private-line circuit lease services fall within the scope of domestic communication facilities services.

(3) In the international services, voice services, fax services, circuit-switching data transmission services, and voice services provided for international closed user groups fall within the scope of international long-distance fixed-network communication services; packet-switching data transmission services are included in Internet data transmission services and international data communication services; data services provided for international closed user groups based on the Internet fall within the scope of Internet data transmission services, and data services provided for international closed user groups by virtue of international private lines fall within the scope of international data communication services.

(4) In the value-added telecommunications services, online information and/or data processing (including transaction processing) and electronic data interchange services fall within the scope of online data processing and transaction processing services; e-mail, voice mail and value-added fax services (including storage and transmission, storage and call) fall within the scope of store-and-forward services; online information and data retrieval services fall within the scope of information services; code and regulation conversion services fall within the scope of code and regulation conversion services.