China Game License Approvals

By Todd KuhnsPublished on Mar 6, 2020
The National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) – formerly The State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT) – posts details of the game licenses (GNR/ISBN) they have issued each year on their website in a table format.

This includes mobile iOS and Android games, console, and online games, submitted by both overseas and domestic companies.

To help with research, we maintain a searchable, English-language online database of game license approvals in China since September 2009.

AppInChina’s online China game license database

You can view the archived game license approval details on their original site (in Chinese) here and here.

