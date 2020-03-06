China Game License Approvals

The National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) – formerly The State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT) – posts details of the game licenses (GNR/ISBN) they have issued each year on their website in a table format.
This includes mobile iOS and Android games, console, and online games, submitted by both overseas and domestic companies.
To help with research, we maintain a searchable, English-language online database of game license approvals in China since September 2009.
You can view the archived game license approval details on their original site (in Chinese) here and here.