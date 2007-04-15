Notice on protecting the physical and mental health of minors and implementing the online game anti-addiction system

Release Date: 04-15-2007

Source: SAPPRFT Website

New Outbound 〔2007〕 No. 5

In order to implement the “Several Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Further Strengthening and Improving the Ideological and Moral Construction of Minors”, purify the network environment, promote civilized Internet access, protect the physical and mental health of minors, and effectively solve the social problems of minors indulging in online games:

In June 2005, the General Administration of Press and Publication organized relevant departments, industry organizations, experts, educators, parents, etc. to conduct joint research and extensively solicit opinions to formulate the “Development Standards for Online Game Anti-Addiction System”, which is aimed at minors Indulge in the cause of obsessed with online games, and use technical means to limit the time for minors to play online, as one of the practical measures to implement “civilized network, civilized Internet”. In August 2005, we issued the “Notice on the Development of Online Games Anti-Addiction System” to seven major online gaming companies across the country. After the notice was issued, all participating companies attached great importance to society and solemnly promised to “protect the health of minors,” “create a green online game environment,” and signed the “Responsibility Letter for the Development and Use of Online Game Anti-Indulgence System”, and started their related work. These measures have been fully affirmed by all sectors of society.

The development of the system was basically completed in March 2006, and a trial run began. After more than half a year of trial operation, a number of indicators have reached the standard requirements. In order to implement the online game anti-addiction system more effectively for minors, the General Administration of Press and Publication also organized related parties to formulate a matching “Real-name Authentication Program for Online Game Anti-Addiction System”.

In order to carry out this work nationwide as soon as possible, according to the important instructions of the central leadership comrades and the deployment of the Central Steering Committee for Spiritual Civilization, the General Administration of Press and Publication, the Central Civilization Office, the Ministry of Education, the Central League, the Ministry of Information Industry, the Ministry of Public Security, The All-China Women’s Federation and the China Care for Next Generation Working Committee have decided to implement an online game anti-addiction system nationally for online games. The relevant requirements are notified as follows:

1. The online games referred to in this notice refer to various Internet game publications that use the Internet for online operations, including self-developed and imported from abroad.

2. Each online game company must strictly develop an online game anti-addiction system in all online games in accordance with the “Development Standards for Online Game Anti-Addiction System” (Attachment 1), and strictly follow the supporting “Real-name Authentication Scheme for Online Game Anti-Addiction System” (See Attachment 2).

3. The online game anti-addiction system and the supporting “Internet game anti-addiction system real-name authentication scheme” is scheduled to be implemented from April 15, 2007. From April 15, 2007 to June 15, 2007 is the system development time, and June 15, 2007 to July 15, 2007 is the system test time. It shall be officially put into use from July 16, 2007.

Online games that have been publicly tested and operated before the date of this notice should work according to the above timeframes; online games that have been publicly tested and operated after July 16, 2007 must be developed in accordance with “Development Standards for Online Game Anti-Addiction System” and “Real-Name Authentication of Online Game Anti-Addiction System”. The plan should developed and implemented in advance – otherwise it will not be approved or filed, nor will it be allowed to test and operate publicly.

4. All online game operating companies must develop and deploy their games strictly in accordance with the “Development Standards for Online Game Anti-Addiction System” and “Real-name Authentication Scheme for Online Game Anti-Addiction System”, and shall not arbitrarily change the implementation method, expand or reduce system functionality, etc. If so, this will be investigated and punished in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, and its online game publishing operations and related Internet access services will be suspended until its relevant license is cancelled.

5. The local press and publication administrative departments shall strengthen the supervision and management of online game publishing and operating enterprises, urge all enterprises to strictly implement the development and promotion work in accordance with the requirements of this notice, and supervise the implementation and education. The Communist Youth League, Women’s Federation and other departments shall adopt various methods to guide minors to reasonably arrange study, life, and entertainment, develop a civilized and healthy Internet habits, effectively promote “healthy Internet access, to refuse indulgence-helping minors to quit Internet addiction actions”, and do relevant publicity and consultation, psychological guidance and effect evaluations. Communication management departments shall assist relevant departments to do relevant website management work according to law according to the “Internet Site Management Coordination Work Plan” (Xinlian Liandian [2006] No. 121). Public security departments shall cooperate with relevant departments to do a good job. The verification of online game real-name identity information ensures that the online game anti-addiction system works well for minors.



The Central Civilization Office of the General Administration of Press and Publication, The Ministry of Education, The Ministry of Public Security, and the Ministry of Information Industry, The Central Committee, and the All-China Women’s Federation China Care for the Next Generation Working Committee



April 15, 2007