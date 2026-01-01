Publish your app, SaaS or game in China with full compliance and government approvals through our local partnership.
Promote your brand, app, or SaaS through China-specific channels like WeChat, Douyin, Baidu, and RedNote.
Bring your physical products to China. Sell online and offline with full compliance and import management.
Read and subscribe to our blog to catch up on the latest industry trends and news from China.
Discover which global tools work in China and how well they work.
Is your website available to Chinese users? Enter your URL to test your site’s availability in Mainland China and find out.
Search all the game license approvals in China in English with this handy tool, updated monthly.
Research English translations of official government policies and communication on the mobile apps and games market.
The AppInChina App Store Index is the market-leading index of China's largest Android app stores.
The AppInChina Game Store Index ranks the most popular Android game stores on the Chinese market.
The AppInChina App Index ranks the best-performing Android apps in the Chinese market.
The AppInChina WeChat Mini Program index ranks the top 20 WeChat Mini Programs based on their monthly average users.
The AppInChina Mobile Game Index tracks the top 20 mobile games in China across all platforms (iOS and Android).
The AppInChina Mobile Device Index ranks the top 20 most popular mobile device brands in China today.
The AppInChina Cloud Provider Index is the market-leading index of China's major cloud providers.
The AppInChina Social Media Platforms Index ranks the top 15 social media platforms in China based on their monthly active users.
The AppInChina China LLM Index ranks the leading large language model providers and AI assistants in China based on monthly active users.
Meet the team and learn why we are the most trusted company for foreign app distribution and marketing in Mainland China.
We are proud to count the world's most respected companies and brands among our clients. Read some stories of their successful launches in China.
Major news outlets regularly cite AppInChina for the most current data and insights into trends regarding the Chinese mobile app market.
Ready to plunge into the rewarding environment of a fast-growing company? See what we have to offer here in the heart of China.
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