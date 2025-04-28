A Guide to Huawei Cloud in China

Huawei Cloud (华为云) has rapidly established itself as China’s second leading cloud service provider, holding a 19% market share as of January 2025, ranking behind Alicloud. Huawei Cloud offers robust solutions tailored for businesses operating within the Chinese market. With the increasing complexity of regulatory compliance, cross-border data transfer restrictions, and the unique challenges posed by The Great Firewall, understanding how to effectively deploy and manage services on Huawei Cloud is essential for international companies.
This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about Huawei Cloud in China, from licensing requirements and compliance considerations to technical specifications and best practices for performance optimisation.
Huawei Cloud is a division of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., one of China’s largest and most influential technology companies. Since its launch, Huawei Cloud has gained a strong foothold in China’s cloud market, competing alongside Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.
Huawei Cloud’s offerings include a full range of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. It is widely recognised for its capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and enterprise cloud migration. Huawei Cloud operates numerous data centres across mainland China and continues to expand internationally.
Huawei’s cloud services are particularly favoured in industries such as telecommunications, finance, manufacturing, and government sectors, thanks to their focus on security, performance, and regulatory compliance.
Huawei Cloud operates its China services and international services through separate legal entities, infrastructures, and compliance frameworks.
In short, operating in China using Huawei Cloud requires a separate setup — including completing regulatory processes like ICP Filing — distinct from international operations.
This separation is similar to how AWS China and Microsoft Azure China work, where Chinese cloud services are offered through localised partnerships, such as with AppInChina, or subsidiaries to comply with China’s strict cybersecurity and data governance laws.
Operating cloud services in mainland China involves strict regulatory requirements. Huawei Cloud has taken the necessary steps to align with Chinese government policies, ensuring that services offered within China comply with all applicable regulations, including:
Huawei Cloud offers comprehensive support for businesses needing guidance through these complex compliance processes, including ICP Filing assistance, security compliance tools, and dedicated support for cross-border data strategies.
Huawei Cloud has an extensive network of data centres strategically located across China, including:
This robust infrastructure ensures low-latency access for users across the country, enhanced redundancy, and strong disaster recovery capabilities. Huawei also operates a specialised backbone network for accelerated communication between its data centers, improving the reliability and performance of enterprise applications.
You can access the pricing index through Huawei Cloud’s official website.
Operating within China’s internet environment poses unique challenges due to The Great Firewall’s effects on latency and packet loss. To optimise performance on Huawei Cloud:
While Huawei Cloud provides excellent service within China, foreign businesses may face challenges such as:
AppInChina specialises in helping international businesses successfully launch and operate cloud-based applications and services within China. We can support you by:
Contact us today to streamline your Huawei Cloud deployment and unlock your business potential in China.