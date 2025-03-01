What is the Great Firewall of China?

The Great Firewall of China, officially known as the Golden Shield Project (金盾工程), is a system of internet censorship and regulations implemented by the Chinese government that limits access to foreign websites, controls online information, and enforces content regulations to ensure compliance with the country’s digital policies. These regulations were first implemented in 1998 by the Ministry of Public Security. It is considered one of the most advanced forms of digital censorship developed to date.
The Great Firewall of China was created with the purpose of protecting political interests, limiting foreign influence, enhancing cybersecurity, and encouraging domestic tech industry growth by blocking foreign competitors.
As a complex system of regulations, the firewall uses a number of methods to limit and block any internet traffic that is deemed to violate China’s digital policy. There are 6 key ways the Great Firewall operates:
Reports suggest that over 100,000 websites are blocked in China. These websites are mainly composed of search engines, social media platforms, streaming services, messaging apps, and news websites. Websites that are blocked in China include:
To check what other websites are blocked in China, you can use the AppInChina testing tool. Aside from websites, app stores and apps are also blocked by the Great Firewall. The Google Play Store has been completely blocked since 2010. Android users in China must rely on Chinese alternatives such as the Huawei AppGallery (华为应用市场) or the Tencent Appstore (应用宝). The Apple Appstore can be accessed in China but is subject to heavy regulations and restrictions.
The implementation of the Great Firewall gave way to the rapid development of China’s domestic tech services and led to the creation of China’s own versions of blocked websites and apps.
The thriving digital ecosystem that has developed as a result of the Great Firewall is still subject to government restrictions. These websites and platforms must give the government access to their information and must comply with censorship regulations.
Yes, you can bypass the Great Firewall, though it is important to note that there is no reliable way to bypass it. The most common method is through the use of a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. While VPNs are detectable by the firewall and are subject to being blocked, they are still the preferred method.
Shadowsocks is another tool that is used to bypass the Great Firewall. Created by a Chinese developer in 2012, Shadowsocks was designed specifically to bypass China’s firewall. Despite being a more advanced and harder-to-detect version of a VPN, China has since improved its ability to detect and block Shadowsocks traffic.
Yes, there are laws in place that prohibit use of unauthorised VPNs. Violation can result in fines of up to 15,000 CNY. However, it is very rare that individuals are fined or prosecuted for using an unauthorised VPN. Businesses, research institutes, and universities are permitted to use authorised VPNs that are approved by the government.
If you’re a foreign business trying to enter the Chinese market, there are many services your business may rely on that are blocked in China. For example, all common Google services are blocked.
Aside from this, your website might be blocked in China, immediately killing your chances of success. You can use the AppInChina website testing tool to check whether or not your website is blocked. If you find your website is blocked, your best option is to acquire an ICP filing, a legal requirement for all websites that wish to operate in China.