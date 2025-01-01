What is PIPL? Understanding China’s Personal Information Protection Law

China’s Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), or the 中华人民共和国个人信息保护法 is one of the most comprehensive data protection laws in the world. Officially enforced on November 1, 2021, PIPL governs the collection, storage, and cross-border transfer of personal information (PI) and sensitive personal information (SPI) in China. If your business handles the data of Chinese users, to qualify as a fully compliant company, you must also be in full compliance with PIPL.
PIPL is China’s equivalent of the EU’s GDPR, aiming to protect individuals’ personal data and regulate how it is processed. The law introduces strict rules on how companies collect, store, use, and share data of individuals located in mainland China. It is worth noting that the law has extraterritorial reach, meaning that it applies to entities outside mainland China if they process personal information of individuals within China for purposes such as offering products or services to them or analysing and assessing their behaviour. Therefore, any entity that handles personal data of individuals in mainland China under these conditions must comply with the PIPL.
Under PIPL, any data collected (including PI, SPI, important data, or CII) in China must be in mainland China before being transferred abroad—even for viewing by overseas personnel. There are three primary mechanisms for data export compliance:
According to Article 5 of the Provisions on Promoting and Regulating Cross-border Data Flows, you may be exempt from full compliance requirements if:
In these cases, you are not required to conduct security assessments or sign Standard Contracts with overseas recipients.
According to Article 8 of Provisions on Promoting and Regulating Cross-border Data Flows If you transfer:
You must:
This ensures the overseas recipient can provide adequate protection as required by Chinese law.
This is mandatory if you:
In these cases, according to Article 7 of the Provisions on Promoting and Regulating Cross-border Data Flows, you must file for a Security Assessment with the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and obtain approval before exporting any data.
All PI, SPI, and important data must first be stored on servers located in China before any processing or export can occur. This applies even if the data is only being viewed by individuals outside of China.
Non-compliance with the PIPL can lead to serious consequences. Financially, fines of up to CNY 50 million or 5% of annual revenue can be issued for data breaches. In more severe cases, individuals responsible for data breaches can be sentenced to up to 7 years in prison. The CAC, Ministry of Public Security, and State Administration for Market Regulation are authorised to enforce the PIPL. Consequently, it’s possible for multiple departments to impose fines simultaneously for different aspects of non-compliance.
Ride-sharing app Didi is the most widely used ride-sharing app in China. Didi was caught violating the PIPL in 2022 after it had illegally processed 64.7 billion pieces. Due to the severity of the data breach, Didi was fined CNY 8 billion, this includes fines issued for violations of the Data Security Law and Cybersecurity Law. This is the most prominent example of PIPL non-compliance since promulgation of the laws in 2021; however, there are many smaller-scale examples that continue to occur. It is therefore crucial to properly understand PIPL and ensure you are completely compliant.
As a leading expert in China’s digital landscape, AppInChina supports international companies in navigating PIPL compliance and cross-border data challenges by:
Ready to ensure your business is PIPL-compliant? Contact us today to access the Chinese market with full regulatory confidence.