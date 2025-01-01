A Guide to Tencent Cloud in China

Learn how to deploy and manage Tencent Cloud services within mainland China, including licensing requirements, compliance regulations, and performance optimisation within the Great Firewall.
What is Tencent Cloud?
Tencent Cloud (腾讯云) is one of the leading cloud service providers in China, owned by Tencent Holdings — the tech giant behind WeChat and QQ. As of January 2025, Tencent Cloud holds a 15% market share and offers a broad range of cloud computing, AI, storage, CDN, and security services to the domestic market.
Tencent Cloud is often favoured by companies that seek integration with Tencent’s digital ecosystem (such as WeChat Mini Programs, WeChat Pay, and cloud-based gaming) or require strong content delivery and media support across China.
Is Tencent Cloud Available in China?
Yes. Tencent Cloud is fully available in China via its domestic platform. As with Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud separates its Chinese infrastructure from its international platform, in compliance with China’s cybersecurity and data sovereignty regulations.
To deploy cloud resources in China, international companies must:
Superior Content Delivery Network (CDN) Tencent has one of the largest CDN networks in China, essential for high-performance media delivery and live streaming.
Local Support and Documentation Dedicated Chinese-language documentation, ICP Filing tools, and local compliance guides tailored to foreign entities.
Gaming and AI Services Leading solutions for cloud gaming, video processing, and AI-based analysis, thanks to Tencent’s core expertise in entertainment technologies.
Tencent Cloud China Connect
Moreover, it is worth noting that Tencent Cloud has a one-stop integration system called China Connect. Tencent’s China Connect is a solution offered by Tencent Cloud International to help foreign companies deploy their apps and services inside mainland China without having to set up a local legal entity. Tencent works with local partners to help foreign entities open Tencent Cloud accounts without their own local legal entity. As one of Tencent’s partners, we offer this service to a number of our clients.
Tencent Cloud’s China Connect has 4 key features:
No Local Entity Required – You don’t need a Chinese business license to use China Connect — Tencent’s partners, such as AppInChina, handle that part.
Accelerated ICP Filing – Some partners provide ICP Filing (ICP备案), allowing foreign businesses to launch faster.
Fast-Track Access to Tencent Services – Including Mini Program support, COS (Cloud Object Storage), TDSQL, and more – directly hosted in China.
Performance Optimisation – Improves latency and content delivery across the Great Firewall via Tencent’s domestic CDN and data centres.
What is the Pricing?
Tencent Cloud offers flexible billing models, including pay-as-you-go and reserved instances. Prices vary based on region and service type. Visit the official pricing page for updated details.
Incentives for Using Tencent Cloud in China
Tencent Cloud offers several programs to attract and support new users:
Startup Credits Eligible startups may receive cloud credits through programs like the Tencent Cloud Startup Program (up to USD 5,000 in some cases).
Foreign companies must either set up a local entity or work through an authorised partner, such as AppInChina, to complete these filings.
How AppInChina Can Help
AppInChina helps international companies launch and scale services using Tencent Cloud while ensuring full regulatory compliance.
We provide:
Tencent Cloud Account Setup Assistance with registering and verifying a Chinese Tencent Cloud account through our partnership with Tencent Cloud. This means you won’t have to set up a local legal entity in China.
ICP Filing and Licensing Step-by-step support for obtaining ICP Filings and commercial licenses. Ensuring that you are fully compliant.
Ongoing Technical Support Technical and strategic guidance to optimize app or service performance behind the Great Firewall.
Ready to Deploy on Tencent Cloud?
Contact usto get started with Tencent Cloud deployment in China — from account setup and ICP Filing to full-scale optimisation and local integration.