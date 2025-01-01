A Guide to Tencent Cloud in China

Learn how to deploy and manage Tencent Cloud services within mainland China, including licensing requirements, compliance regulations, and performance optimisation within the Great Firewall.

What is Tencent Cloud?

Tencent Cloud (腾讯云) is one of the leading cloud service providers in China, owned by Tencent Holdings — the tech giant behind WeChat and QQ. As of January 2025, Tencent Cloud holds a 15% market share and offers a broad range of cloud computing, AI, storage, CDN, and security services to the domestic market.

Tencent Cloud is often favoured by companies that seek integration with Tencent’s digital ecosystem (such as WeChat Mini Programs, WeChat Pay, and cloud-based gaming) or require strong content delivery and media support across China.

Tencent Cloud Model and integration with QQ and WeChat.



Is Tencent Cloud Available in China?

Yes. Tencent Cloud is fully available in China via its domestic platform. As with Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud separates its Chinese infrastructure from its international platform, in compliance with China’s cybersecurity and data sovereignty regulations.

To deploy cloud resources in China, international companies must:

Create an account on Tencent Cloud China using a local business license (营业执照).

Verify the account with a China-based legal entity or go through an authorised agency.

using a local business license (营业执照). Verify the account with a China-based legal entity or go through an authorised agency. Apply for ICP Filing (ICP备案) to operate any application or website hosted in China.

to operate any application or website hosted in China. Adapt architecture to The Great Firewall, ensuring compliance with local internet regulations.

Tencent Cloud’s China regions include:

Beijing

Shanghai

Guangzhou

Chongqing

Chengdu

Shenzhen

Nanjing

Qingyuan

Hong Kong (not inside the mainland firewall)

Unlock Your Business’s Potential in China – Secure a FREE Consultation with Our Sales Team! Open a Tencent Cloud China account even if you don’t have a Chinese entity with our help! Book Your Free Call Open a Tencent Cloud China account even if you don’t have a Chinese entity with our help!

Why Choose Tencent Cloud for China?

Tencent Cloud provides native advantages for companies entering the Chinese market:

Optimized for WeChat Ecosystem

Facilitates the deployment of WeChat Mini Programs, integration with WeChat Pay, and direct APIs for Tencent services.

Facilitates the deployment of WeChat Mini Programs, integration with WeChat Pay, and direct APIs for Tencent services. Superior Content Delivery Network (CDN)

Tencent has one of the largest CDN networks in China, essential for high-performance media delivery and live streaming.

Tencent has one of the largest CDN networks in China, essential for high-performance media delivery and live streaming. Local Support and Documentation

Dedicated Chinese-language documentation, ICP Filing tools, and local compliance guides tailored to foreign entities.

Dedicated Chinese-language documentation, ICP Filing tools, and local compliance guides tailored to foreign entities. Gaming and AI Services

Leading solutions for cloud gaming, video processing, and AI-based analysis, thanks to Tencent’s core expertise in entertainment technologies.

Tencent Cloud China Connect

Moreover, it is worth noting that Tencent Cloud has a one-stop integration system called China Connect. Tencent’s China Connect is a solution offered by Tencent Cloud International to help foreign companies deploy their apps and services inside mainland China without having to set up a local legal entity. Tencent works with local partners to help foreign entities open Tencent Cloud accounts without their own local legal entity. As one of Tencent’s partners, we offer this service to a number of our clients.

Tencent Cloud’s China Connect has 4 key features:

No Local Entity Required – You don’t need a Chinese business license to use China Connect — Tencent’s partners, such as AppInChina, handle that part.

– You don’t need a Chinese business license to use China Connect — Tencent’s partners, such as AppInChina, handle that part. Accelerated ICP Filing – Some partners provide ICP Filing (ICP备案), allowing foreign businesses to launch faster.

– Some partners provide ICP Filing (ICP备案), allowing foreign businesses to launch faster. Fast-Track Access to Tencent Services – Including Mini Program support, COS (Cloud Object Storage), TDSQL, and more – directly hosted in China.

– Including Mini Program support, COS (Cloud Object Storage), TDSQL, and more – directly hosted in China. Performance Optimisation – Improves latency and content delivery across the Great Firewall via Tencent’s domestic CDN and data centres.

What is the Pricing?

Tencent Cloud offers flexible billing models, including pay-as-you-go and reserved instances. Prices vary based on region and service type. Visit the official pricing page for updated details.

Incentives for Using Tencent Cloud in China

Tencent Cloud offers several programs to attract and support new users:

Startup Credits

Eligible startups may receive cloud credits through programs like the Tencent Cloud Startup Program (up to USD 5,000 in some cases).

Eligible startups may receive cloud credits through programs like the Tencent Cloud Startup Program (up to USD 5,000 in some cases). Free Trials

ECS (Elastic Computing), TDSQL (Tencent Database), and COS (Cloud Object Storage) often include limited free trial periods.

ECS (Elastic Computing), TDSQL (Tencent Database), and COS (Cloud Object Storage) often include limited free trial periods. Discount Bundles

Special pricing for service packages covering hosting, DDoS protection, and database storage.

Special pricing for service packages covering hosting, DDoS protection, and database storage. ICP Filing Support

Tencent Cloud provides ICP Filing support tools integrated directly into the console, making it easier for domestic companies to file.



What are the Compliance Requirements in China?

To operate a legal website or service within mainland China, you must meet the following requirements:

ICP Filing (ICP备案)

Required for informational websites hosted on Chinese servers. Handled by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Commercial ICP License

Needed for websites providing e-commerce or digital services.

Registration with the Public Security Bureau (公安局) for all websites or apps hosted in China.

Tencent Cloud supports these processes with:

In-console ICP Filing application

Step-by-step documentation

Dedicated local support (available in Chinese)



Foreign companies must either set up a local entity or work through an authorised partner, such as AppInChina, to complete these filings.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps international companies launch and scale services using Tencent Cloud while ensuring full regulatory compliance.

We provide:

Tencent Cloud Account Setup

Assistance with registering and verifying a Chinese Tencent Cloud account through our partnership with Tencent Cloud. This means you won’t have to set up a local legal entity in China.

Assistance with registering and verifying a Chinese Tencent Cloud account through our partnership with Tencent Cloud. This means you won’t have to set up a local legal entity in China. ICP Filing and Licensing

Step-by-step support for obtaining ICP Filings and commercial licenses. Ensuring that you are fully compliant.

Step-by-step support for obtaining ICP Filings and commercial licenses. Ensuring that you are fully compliant. Ongoing Technical Support

Technical and strategic guidance to optimize app or service performance behind the Great Firewall.

Ready to Deploy on Tencent Cloud?

Contact us to get started with Tencent Cloud deployment in China — from account setup and ICP Filing to full-scale optimisation and local integration.