A Guide to Microsoft Azure Cloud in China

Learn how to deploy and manage Microsoft Azure cloud services within mainland China, including licensing requirements, compliance regulations, and performance optimisation behind the Great Firewall.
Azure China (中国区Azure) is a separate instance of Microsoft Azure, operated by 21Vianet (世纪互联), a Chinese internet data centre service provider. While Microsoft develops and maintains the Azure platform, all operations within mainland China are delivered and managed independently by 21Vianet in compliance with local regulations.
Azure China offers many of the same services as global Azure (including compute, storage, databases, AI, DevOps, and networking) but within infrastructure located in mainland China — enabling enterprises to meet China’s strict data residency, licensing, and cybersecurity requirements.
Yes, but only through the Azure China cloud, which is entirely separate from global Azure accounts. It is subject to Chinese law and follows a distinct set of procedures:
To use Azure China, international companies must:
Azure China regions include:
Each region is isolated and offers region-specific services to comply with the Great Firewall and related regulatory frameworks.
Azure China is ideal for enterprises already using Microsoft tools globally and seeking local cloud infrastructure inside China.
If your company uses Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Power Platform, or Azure globally, Azure China offers a familiar development environment and APIs — adapted to the Chinese regulatory environment.
Azure China is fully localised: all user data is stored within China, in accordance with China’s data sovereignty laws. This is critical for regulated industries like finance, healthcare, and SaaS.
Services like Azure Virtual Machines, Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure Functions, App Services, and SQL Database are available with localised Chinese-language documentation and 21Vianet support.
Azure China is trusted by large MNCs and SOEs for deploying mission-critical workloads and public-facing services with high availability and local performance optimisation.
Like Tencent Cloud’s China Connect, Microsoft offers indirect options through certified partners to help foreign companies operate in China without setting up a local legal entity.
Via partners like AppInChina, you can:
Azure China offers:
Visit the Azure China Pricing Portal for the latest prices.
Microsoft and 21Vianet offer several onboarding incentives:
Azure China users must comply with Chinese regulations, including:
Azure China offers:
AppInChina helps international businesses deploy and scale infrastructure in China using Azure China, ensuring full compliance and operational efficiency.
We provide:
We help foreign companies register, verify, and manage Azure China accounts through our partnership with 21Vianet.
We handle ICP Filings and commercial licence applications from end to end, eliminating regulatory uncertainty.
We optimise infrastructure performance, security, and architecture inside the Great Firewall for long-term success.
Contact us today to start deploying on Azure China — from legal setup and ICP Filing to DevOps support and local cloud performance optimisation.