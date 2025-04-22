A Guide to Microsoft Azure Cloud in China

Learn how to deploy and manage Microsoft Azure cloud services within mainland China, including licensing requirements, compliance regulations, and performance optimisation behind the Great Firewall.

What is Azure China?

Azure China (中国区Azure) is a separate instance of Microsoft Azure, operated by 21Vianet (世纪互联), a Chinese internet data centre service provider. While Microsoft develops and maintains the Azure platform, all operations within mainland China are delivered and managed independently by 21Vianet in compliance with local regulations.

Azure China offers many of the same services as global Azure (including compute, storage, databases, AI, DevOps, and networking) but within infrastructure located in mainland China — enabling enterprises to meet China’s strict data residency, licensing, and cybersecurity requirements.

Is Azure Available in China?

Unlock Your Business’s Potential in China – Secure a FREE Consultation with Our Sales Team! Open a Azure China account even if you don’t have a Chinese entity with our help! Book Your Free Call Open a Azure China account even if you don’t have a Chinese entity with our help!

Yes, but only through the Azure China cloud, which is entirely separate from global Azure accounts. It is subject to Chinese law and follows a distinct set of procedures:

To use Azure China, international companies must:

Set up an account with Azure China , separate from global Azure.

, separate from global Azure. Provide a Chinese business license (营业执照) or partner with an Azure China partner, such as AppInChina.

or partner with an Azure China partner, such as AppInChina. Apply for ICP Filing (ICP备案) if hosting any public-facing app or website.

if hosting any public-facing app or website. Comply with China’s Cybersecurity Law, including data localisation and security assessments, such as the MLPS Filing.

Azure China regions include:

China North

China North 2

China East

China East 2

China East 3 (newest)

China North 3

Each region is isolated and offers region-specific services to comply with the Great Firewall and related regulatory frameworks.

Why Choose Azure China?

Azure China is ideal for enterprises already using Microsoft tools globally and seeking local cloud infrastructure inside China.

Microsoft Ecosystem Integration

If your company uses Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Power Platform, or Azure globally, Azure China offers a familiar development environment and APIs — adapted to the Chinese regulatory environment.

Data Residency & Compliance

Azure China is fully localised: all user data is stored within China, in accordance with China’s data sovereignty laws. This is critical for regulated industries like finance, healthcare, and SaaS.

Scalable Services and DevOps Support

Services like Azure Virtual Machines, Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure Functions, App Services, and SQL Database are available with localised Chinese-language documentation and 21Vianet support.

Government and Enterprise-Ready

Azure China is trusted by large MNCs and SOEs for deploying mission-critical workloads and public-facing services with high availability and local performance optimisation.

Azure Partners: Deploy Without a Local Entity

AppInChina is an official Azure China partner.

Like Tencent Cloud’s China Connect, Microsoft offers indirect options through certified partners to help foreign companies operate in China without setting up a local legal entity.

Via partners like AppInChina, you can:

Set up Azure China accounts under their local legal entity.

under their local legal entity. Navigate the ICP Filing process to ensure that you are fully compliant, meeting local regulatory requirements.

to ensure that you are fully compliant, meeting local regulatory requirements. Launch and scale infrastructure inside China while remaining compliant.

What is the Pricing?

Azure China offers:

Pay-as-you-go pricing and reserved instances .

and . Due to 21Vianet’s operations being based in China, local VAT and service delivery taxes apply.

Visit the Azure China Pricing Portal for the latest prices.

Incentives for Using Azure China

Microsoft and 21Vianet offer several onboarding incentives:

Azure for Startups China Cloud credit packages (up to USD 5,000) for eligible startups and SMBs.

Cloud credit packages (up to USD 5,000) for eligible startups and SMBs. Migration Support Technical support for migrating workloads from global Azure or other cloud providers to Azure China.

Technical support for migrating workloads from global Azure or other cloud providers to Azure China. Free Trial Tiers Some services (like App Service, Blob Storage, and VMs) include free usage tiers for development or evaluation.



What are the Compliance Requirements in China?

Azure China users must comply with Chinese regulations, including:

ICP Filing (ICP备案) is mandatory for all websites or apps hosted in China. Required even if your domain is not registered in China.

mandatory for all websites or apps hosted in China. Required even if your domain is not registered in China. Commercial ICP License (ICP证) needed for platforms that conduct online transactions or provide paid digital services.

needed for platforms that conduct online transactions or provide paid digital services. PSB Filing (公安联网备案) Required registration with the Public Security Bureau once your ICP Filing is approved.

Required registration with the Public Security Bureau once your ICP Filing is approved. Data Localization Any personal or sensitive data collected in China must be stored and processed within China unless explicitly approved for export.

Azure China offers:

Integrated ICP Filing tools in the Azure portal (China version)

Compliance documentation and localization best practices

21Vianet compliance team support (in Chinese)



How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps international businesses deploy and scale infrastructure in China using Azure China, ensuring full compliance and operational efficiency.

We provide:

Azure China Account Setup

We help foreign companies register, verify, and manage Azure China accounts through our partnership with 21Vianet.

ICP Filing and Licensing

We handle ICP Filings and commercial licence applications from end to end, eliminating regulatory uncertainty.

Technical and Strategic Support

We optimise infrastructure performance, security, and architecture inside the Great Firewall for long-term success.

Ready to Launch on Azure China?

Contact us today to start deploying on Azure China — from legal setup and ICP Filing to DevOps support and local cloud performance optimisation.