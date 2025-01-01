A Guide to Alibaba Cloud in China

Learn how to deploy and manage Alibaba Cloud services within mainland China, including licensing requirements, performance considerations, and how to ensure full compliance with Chinese regulations.
Alibaba Cloud (also known as Aliyun or 阿里云) is China’s largest cloud service provider, holding a 36% market share in China (as of January 2025, you can refer to the AppInChina Cloud Index for more information) and the third-largest globally. It offers IaaS and PaaS solutions, including computing, storage, networking, big data, AI, and security services.
Yes, Alibaba Cloud is fully available in China through its domestic platform, Aliyun.com. However, it is important to note that Alibaba Cloud operates two separate infrastructures:
Due to Chinese regulatory requirements, these platforms are isolated. International users cannot directly deploy resources in Chinese mainland regions via AlibabaCloud.com. Instead, they must create a separate account on Aliyun.com using a China-based business license and local identity verification.
In addition, cross-platform resource replication between AlibabaCloud.com and Aliyun.com is not natively supported due to data sovereignty laws. Cloud services such as ECS, RDS, and OSS are confined to their respective infrastructures.
International entities who want to enter the Chinese market must:
Despite the complexity, Alibaba Cloud does provide tools tailored for the Chinese market, including support for big data, AI, and enterprise-level scalability.
Alibaba Cloud is headquartered in Hangzhou and operates numerous data centres throughout China, including in:
Its services are directly aligned with Chinese internet regulations, offering features such as:
Additionally, Alibaba Cloud has localised products tailored to the Chinese market, such as SMS services using Chinese carriers, local DDoS protection, and edge node acceleration inside the Great Firewall.
Alibaba Cloud is a good option for the following reasons:
To view full details regarding different pricing plans and details regarding discounts, you can refer to the official pricing page.
To legally host a website or app in China using Alibaba Cloud China, you must obtain:
Alibaba Cloud simplifies this process by:
Any company registered with a Chinese business license in Mainland China can apply for an ICP Filing—including joint ventures, Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprises (WFOE), and 100% domestically owned companies. AppInChina can help you with the application process if you do not have a company that meets these requirements.
While AWS remains popular with Western developers, Alibaba Cloud offers a more turnkey solution for deploying applications and services in China.
AppInChina helps companies seamlessly deploy and manage Alibaba Cloud infrastructure in compliance with Chinese law. We provide:
