An application, website or SaaS platform can be available worldwide and still be slow or unreliable for users in Mainland China. Its pages may load, while an overseas API, login provider, analytics script, or payment flow may only be partially functional. Moving a server to China can improve delivery, but it does not fix every dependency or settle the question of who can operate the service.

This guide explains when Mainland China cloud hosting is useful, what changes when you move an existing workload, which compliance steps to plan for, and how AppInChina can help you deploy and operate a China environment.

Key Points Hosting in Mainland China can improve access and latency for local users, but the benefit depends on the whole application, including third-party services and overseas data calls.

Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Huawei Cloud offer Mainland infrastructure; AWS China and Azure China operate separate China environments. Compare the specific services your application uses, not just provider names or market share.

AWS China and Azure China are separate from their global environments. Accounts, operators, billing and available services must be checked before migration.

Public-facing websites hosted on Mainland China infrastructure generally need an ICP Filing. Other filings, licences and security obligations depend on the product and operating model.

China does not require every company’s entire customer database to stay in the country. Map the data and assess any applicable localisation and cross-border transfer requirements.

Before migration, record every database, API, SDK and overseas connection, then assign responsibility for account ownership, filings, testing, backups and support.

Do You Need to Host Your Website or App in China?

Not every service needs a full Mainland China deployment. Start by testing the actual user journey from inside China:

Do pages load or do they time out?

Can new users sign up without any issues?

Can existing users log in?

Can users use any existing search functions on the website?

Do photos and videos load?

If there is a checkout, can payments be processed properly?

A site that appears accessible from overseas may fail at one of these steps for a Chinese user.

An optimised overseas site may be sufficient when the experience is simple, and everything loads well. A China-facing CDN can help deliver static assets, although using a Mainland CDN brings its own filing requirements and doesn’t fix a failing overseas API. For an app or SaaS product with frequent dynamic requests, local compute, storage, and services may be the stronger option.

For example, if a page loads quickly but login calls an overseas identity provider and times out, changing its web host alone won’t fix login. If images and scripts are the bottleneck while APIs already respond reliably, changing asset delivery may be enough. Test these paths before selecting infrastructure. Our website localisation guide covers the wider website experience, including content and front-end dependencies.

To test your website in China, use the AppInChina website tester to see what dependencies fail to load or load slowly in China.

Which Cloud Providers Can Host Your Service in China?

Choose a provider by matching your existing workload to the services available in a specific Mainland region. List the compute, database, storage, CDN, identity, monitoring and networking products you need; then check account eligibility, filing support, billing and operational ownership. A familiar brand does not mean its China environment has the same account or every feature available globally.

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud offers Mainland regions and services such as Elastic Compute Service (ECS), Object Storage Service (OSS), ApsaraDB databases and CDN. It is a practical candidate for a new China deployment or an application that needs a broad set of local infrastructure services. Place components that need fast private-network communication, such as application servers and their database, in compatible regions; check each product’s regional availability before selecting one.

For a public service using Alibaba Cloud’s Mainland infrastructure, plan the ICP process with the hosting setup. Alibaba says its international website account cannot submit an ICP Filing: the filing workflow uses a verified Alibaba Cloud China website account. See our Alibaba Cloud guide for the account and deployment process.

Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud provides Cloud Virtual Machine (CVM), Cloud Object Storage (COS), databases, CDN and other services for websites and application backends. Its CloudBase platform also combines functions, database, storage, authentication and hosting for use cases that include WeChat Mini Programs, web apps and mobile apps. That makes Tencent worth evaluating when the product already uses WeChat or needs Tencent’s media and application services.

Check whether your team needs standard cloud infrastructure, CloudBase or both; they involve different development and operational choices. Check the Mainland region for every product and plan the account verification and ICP Filing route before exposing a public domain. See our Tencent Cloud guide.

AWS China

AWS has China regions in Beijing, operated by Sinnet, and Ningxia, operated by NWCD. They can be a starting point for a team already using AWS, but they require credentials separate from an AWS global account. Do not assume a global account, deployment template or third-party AWS Marketplace product will work unchanged. Compare the services and configurations used by the global workload against the chosen China region, then plan data migration and deployment pipelines accordingly.

AWS states that companies registering for a China account need a valid Chinese business licence and contact information. A foreign company without its own entity can discuss a partner-held account and the division of operational responsibilities. See our AWS China guide.

Microsoft Azure China

Azure China is operated and transacted by 21Vianet as a physically separate environment from global Azure. It may suit an organisation whose developers already use Azure virtual machines, databases and management tools, but the team still needs to check China-specific service availability, identity, subscriptions, endpoints and deployment scripts. Microsoft documents a feature gap between the two environments.

Identify which Azure services your current system actually uses and test replacements for any that are unavailable or configured differently. Determine whether the commercial and support arrangement will be direct with 21Vianet or through an eligible partner. See our Azure China guide.

Huawei Cloud

Huawei Cloud provides Mainland compute, storage, CDN and database services, including Elastic Cloud Server (ECS), Object Storage Service (OBS) and GaussDB. It is another option for an enterprise application that needs local infrastructure, data services or integration with an existing Huawei environment. The decision should turn on the required product and region, supported migration tools, procurement and the team’s ability to operate that stack.

Check account verification and the ICP Filing arrangement for the domain and infrastructure you will use. Huawei’s filing documentation distinguishes where a website or CDN origin is hosted when determining how Huawei Cloud is added as the access provider. See our Huawei Cloud guide.

These are deployment considerations, not a ranking. For provider market share and a wider list, see the Cloud Provider Index. Other providers, including Baidu Cloud, may fit a specialised workload.

Can You Use Your Existing Global Cloud Account in China?

Your AWS global credentials cannot access AWS China, and Azure China uses a separate environment from global Azure. For Alibaba Cloud, an international website account cannot submit the ICP filing required for a Mainland-hosted public service; that workflow needs a verified Alibaba Cloud China website account. Tencent Cloud and Huawei Cloud also require you to check the identity verification and account arrangements for the Mainland resources and filing route you intend to use. An existing account name alone does not establish that you can buy those resources or file for the service.

Make an inventory of your current services and deployment tools before creating the China account. Record the intended account holder, administrator access, billing party and filing entity. This avoids reaching the launch stage with infrastructure under one entity and the required filing under another.

What Should You Check Before Migrating a Workload?

A successful migration begins with a dependency map. For each user action, record the services it calls and where they run. Moving a frontend and leaving its authentication or database request overseas can preserve the original delay or introduce a new failure.

Review at least the following:

Application and data: List the frontend, APIs, database, files, backups and logs. Keep frequently communicating components close together where possible, and calculate the cost and latency of any cross-region traffic. External services: Identify identity, maps, push notifications, fonts, analytics, messaging, payments and SDKs. Test account creation, login, password reset and checkout on Chinese networks and devices, not just the home page. Network paths: List every China-to-overseas API call and the data it sends. Measure response times and failures; decide which calls can remain, which should be cached or moved, and whether a dedicated connection is justified. A connection does not by itself settle data-transfer obligations. See our Direct Connect guide. Operations: Name the account holder and the people who deploy code, respond to alerts, restore backups, contact the provider and approve changes. Specify monitoring access and incident escalation for both teams. Cutover: Prepare test accounts, data migration and validation, DNS changes, a rollback window and a clear decision on when Chinese users are routed to the new environment.

You may retain a global environment for other markets and run a distinct China deployment. That does not always require a completely separate app: the implementation depends on the product, distribution channels and how the application routes users and data.

What Filings and Compliance Steps Apply to China Hosting?

For a public-facing website hosted on a Mainland China server, plan for an ICP Filing (ICP备案) and PSB Filing . These filings can only be obtained by a Chinese entity. Alternatively, you can partner with a local service provider such as AppInChina.

and . These filings can only be obtained by a Chinese entity. Alternatively, you can partner with a local service provider such as AppInChina. If the website processes payments, it also needs a Commercial ICP License (ICP许可证) ; whether a licence or another sector-specific approval is required depends on the activities carried out by the service.

; whether a licence or another sector-specific approval is required depends on the activities carried out by the service. A mobile app will also need a Mobile App Filing. Hosting and filing arrangements must be coordinated with the entity responsible for the China service.

Data requirements need a separate assessment. China’s Personal Information Protection Law sets domestic-storage obligations for critical information infrastructure operators and personal-information processors meeting specified thresholds. Cross-border transfers are governed by rules that include different mechanisms and exemptions depending on the data and circumstances. Hosting locally is therefore neither a universal requirement for all customer data nor an automatic solution to every data-transfer issue.

Before deployment, document what personal information and other regulated data you collect, where it is stored, who can access it and which systems receive it outside China. Then determine the applicable filings, licences, security measures and transfer route for your particular service. Our ICP Filing guide and Mobile App Filing guide explain those procedures in more detail.

How Do You Launch and Manage a China Cloud Environment?

The sequence should be planned around technical and regulatory dependencies:

Test and assess. Measure the existing service from Mainland China and inventory the components, integrations and data flows. Choose the architecture. Decide what stays overseas, what moves to China, and which cloud services and operating entity will be used. Prepare accounts and filings. Complete the provider’s account process and start the applicable filing or licensing work before setting a public launch date. Build and integrate. Configure infrastructure, adapt unsupported dependencies and establish the required connection to global systems. Test and cut over. Verify the full user journey on Chinese networks, test resilience and rollback, then launch when the technical and compliance prerequisites are met. Operate and improve. Monitor performance and errors, maintain backups and security controls, and revisit the architecture as the product changes.

Budget separately for cloud resources, data transfer, CDN traffic, migration work, replacement services, filings where applicable, and ongoing support. A static website move can require little redevelopment; a SaaS application with global authentication, databases and payments needs a more detailed migration estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Hosting in Hong Kong the Same as Hosting in Mainland China?

No. Hong Kong is outside Mainland China’s cloud regions and ICP Filing system. It can be a useful nearby hosting location, but performance for Mainland users still depends on cross-border routes and the application’s dependencies. Test the actual service before treating it as equivalent to a Mainland deployment.

Will a China CDN Fix a Slow Overseas Application?

A CDN can speed up delivery of eligible cached content. It will not make every uncached API request, login or database call local. The origin, dynamic requests and third-party dependencies still need assessment.

Can we Keep our Global Backend?

Often, yes. A split architecture can keep some systems overseas and place time-sensitive or locally required components in China. Its feasibility depends on performance, resilience, security and the data that moves between the two environments.

Does China Hosting Make our Service Compliant?

No. The hosting location is one part of the assessment. The service may also need filings or licences, appropriate data handling, security controls and sector-specific approvals.

What Can I Do to Improve SaaS Speed in China?

Speeding up SaaS performance in China requires a strategic approach that balances immediate performance needs with long-term compliance requirements. While proxy solutions and Hong Kong-based CDNs offer quick solutions, Direct Connect provides the most sustainable and compliant foundation for serious expansion into the Chinese market. Read our full guide to speeding up SaaS solutions in China to learn more.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina works with your technical team to define and implement the China deployment. Depending on the project, we can:

Test the current website or application from Mainland China and identify slow or failing requests;

Map the cloud resources, APIs and third-party services that need to move or be replaced;

Compare AWS China, Azure China, Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Huawei Cloud against that specific workload;

Arrange the cloud account and hosting structure through the agreed China entity, and coordinate applicable ICP or Mobile App Filing work;

Guide your developers through configuration, integration, testing and cutover; and

Provide agreed ongoing support for provider communication, infrastructure changes and performance issues.

Contact us to get started with your Mainland China cloud deployment.