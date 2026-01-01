China LLM Index

1 Doubao Monthly Active Users (MAU) 212,554,500 Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese name: 豆包 Parent Company: ByteDance Details: AI assistant powered by ByteDance’s proprietary large language models (Doubao / Ark series), supporting conversational AI, content generation, coding, and enterprise APIs. It is integrated across ByteDance products and also offered as a standalone assistant for consumers and developers.

2 Yuanbao Monthly Active Users (MAU) 104,376,600 Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese name: 元宝 Parent Company: Tencent Details: AI assistant built on Tencent’s Hunyuan large language model, integrated into WeChat and other Tencent services. It supports chat, search, writing, and productivity tasks, with strong ecosystem connectivity across social, content, and cloud services.

3 DeepSeek Monthly Active Users (MAU) 93,175,300 Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese name: 深度求索 Parent Company: DeepSeek AI Details: Developer of high-performance open-weight large language models (e.g., DeepSeek-V3, DeepSeek-Coder), with a focus on reasoning, mathematics, and code generation. Its models are widely used by developers due to strong benchmark performance and cost efficiency.

4 Qianwen Monthly Active Users (MAU) 87,356,400 Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese name: 通义千问 Parent Company: Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group) Details: Alibaba’s flagship foundation model (Tongyi Qianwen), deployed across Alibaba Cloud, enterprise SaaS, and consumer apps. It supports multimodal capabilities and is deeply integrated into e-commerce, office tools (e.g., DingTalk), and cloud AI services.

5 AQ Monthly Active Users (MAU) 27,059,400 Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese name: 蚂蚁阿福 Parent Company: Ant Group Details: AI assistant built on Ant Group’s large model capabilities, designed for financial and service scenarios. It powers intelligent customer service, financial advisory tools, and enterprise automation within Ant’s fintech ecosystem.

6 Kimi Monthly Active Users (MAU) 15,595,500 Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese name: Kimi智能助手 Parent Company: Moonshot AI Details: AI assistant known for long-context processing (hundreds of thousands of tokens), optimized for document understanding, research, and knowledge work. It is widely used for reading PDFs, summarizing reports, and handling complex queries.

7 Jimeng Monthly Active Users (MAU) 10,108,300 Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese name: 即梦 Parent Company: ByteDance Details: AI creative platform focused on text-to-image and text-to-video generation. It leverages ByteDance’s multimodal models and is positioned for content creators, marketers, and media production workflows.

8 Doubao AiXue Monthly Active Users (MAU) 8,908,700 Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese name: 豆包爱学 Parent Company: ByteDance Details: Education-focused AI assistant built on Doubao models, offering tutoring, homework assistance, and personalized learning. It targets K-12 and general learning use cases with adaptive content and interactive explanations.

9 Maoxiang Monthly Active Users (MAU) 7,746,600 Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese name: 猫箱 Parent Company: MiniMax Details: AI companion app centered on roleplay and character interaction, powered by MiniMax’s conversational and multimodal models. It emphasizes immersive, personality-driven dialogues and entertainment use cases.

10 Xingye Monthly Active Users (MAU) 7,037,800 Monthly Active Users (MAU)