The AppInChina China LLM Index is a comprehensive overview of China’s leading large language model providers and AI assistants, ranked by monthly active users.
Last Updated: March 2026
|LLM Model
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
1Doubao
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
212,554,500
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese name: 豆包
Parent Company: ByteDance
Details: AI assistant powered by ByteDance’s proprietary large language models (Doubao / Ark series), supporting conversational AI, content generation, coding, and enterprise APIs. It is integrated across ByteDance products and also offered as a standalone assistant for consumers and developers.
2Yuanbao
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
104,376,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese name: 元宝
Parent Company: Tencent
Details: AI assistant built on Tencent’s Hunyuan large language model, integrated into WeChat and other Tencent services. It supports chat, search, writing, and productivity tasks, with strong ecosystem connectivity across social, content, and cloud services.
3DeepSeek
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
93,175,300
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese name: 深度求索
Parent Company: DeepSeek AI
Details: Developer of high-performance open-weight large language models (e.g., DeepSeek-V3, DeepSeek-Coder), with a focus on reasoning, mathematics, and code generation. Its models are widely used by developers due to strong benchmark performance and cost efficiency.
4Qianwen
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
87,356,400
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese name: 通义千问
Parent Company: Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group)
Details: Alibaba’s flagship foundation model (Tongyi Qianwen), deployed across Alibaba Cloud, enterprise SaaS, and consumer apps. It supports multimodal capabilities and is deeply integrated into e-commerce, office tools (e.g., DingTalk), and cloud AI services.
5AQ
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
27,059,400
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese name: 蚂蚁阿福
Parent Company: Ant Group
Details: AI assistant built on Ant Group’s large model capabilities, designed for financial and service scenarios. It powers intelligent customer service, financial advisory tools, and enterprise automation within Ant’s fintech ecosystem.
6Kimi
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
15,595,500
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese name: Kimi智能助手
Parent Company: Moonshot AI
Details: AI assistant known for long-context processing (hundreds of thousands of tokens), optimized for document understanding, research, and knowledge work. It is widely used for reading PDFs, summarizing reports, and handling complex queries.
7Jimeng
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
10,108,300
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese name: 即梦
Parent Company: ByteDance
Details: AI creative platform focused on text-to-image and text-to-video generation. It leverages ByteDance’s multimodal models and is positioned for content creators, marketers, and media production workflows.
8Doubao AiXue
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
8,908,700
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese name: 豆包爱学
Parent Company: ByteDance
Details: Education-focused AI assistant built on Doubao models, offering tutoring, homework assistance, and personalized learning. It targets K-12 and general learning use cases with adaptive content and interactive explanations.
9Maoxiang
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
7,746,600
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese name: 猫箱
Parent Company: MiniMax
Details: AI companion app centered on roleplay and character interaction, powered by MiniMax’s conversational and multimodal models. It emphasizes immersive, personality-driven dialogues and entertainment use cases.
10Xingye
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
7,037,800
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Chinese name: 星野
Parent Company: MiniMax
Details: AI social platform featuring virtual characters and user-generated AI personas. Built on MiniMax’s models, it enables interactive storytelling, social engagement, and character-based communication experiences.