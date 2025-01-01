Social Media Platforms

The AppInChina Social Media Platforms Index ranks the top 15 social media platforms in China based on their monthly active users.
Last Updated: July 2025



Social Media PlatformMonthly Active Users (MAU)
1logoWeChat
1,360,000,000
1,360,000,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 微信

Parent Company: Tencent

Category: Messaging & Super App

2logoDouyin (TikTok)
786,000,000
786,000,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 抖音

Parent Company: ByteDance

Category: Short Video & Social

3logoWeibo
486,000,000
486,000,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 微博

Parent Company: Sina

Category: Microblogging & Social News

4logoKuaishou
439,000,000
439,000,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 快手

Parent Company: Kuaishou Technology

Category: Short Video & Live Streaming

5logoQQ
380,000,000
380,000,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: QQ

Parent Company: Tencent

Category: Instant Messaging & Gaming

6logoBilibili
216,000,000
216,000,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 哔哩哔哩

Parent Company: Bilibili Inc.

Category: Video Sharing & Community

7logoXiaohongshu
214,000,000
214,000,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 小红书

Parent Company: Xiaohongshu

Category: Lifestyle & Social Commerce

8logoYY
80,000,000
80,000,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: YY语音

Parent Company: Joyy Inc.

Category: Voice Chat & Live Streaming

9logoZhihu
120,000,000
120,000,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 知乎

Parent Company: Zhihu Inc.

Category: Q&A & Knowledge Sharing

10logoBaidu Tieba
100,000,000
100,000,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 百度贴吧

Parent Company: Baidu

Category: Forum & Community

11logoSoul
60,000,000
60,000,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: Soul

Parent Company: Soul App

Category: Anonymous Social & Dating

12logoMomo
50,000,000
50,000,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 陌陌

Parent Company: Hello Group

Category: Location-based Dating

13logoTantan
40,000,000
40,000,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 探探

Parent Company: Hello Group

Category: Dating & Social Discovery

14logoDouban
30,000,000
30,000,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 豆瓣

Parent Company: Douban

Category: Interest-based Community

15logoHupu
25,000,000
25,000,000
Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Chinese Name: 虎扑

Parent Company: Hupu

Category: Sports Community & Forum

