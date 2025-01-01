The AppInChina Social Media Platforms Index ranks the top 15 social media platforms in China based on their monthly active users.
Last Updated: July 2025
|Social Media Platform
|Monthly Active Users (MAU)
1,360,000,000
Chinese Name: 微信
Parent Company: Tencent
Category: Messaging & Super App
786,000,000
Chinese Name: 抖音
Parent Company: ByteDance
Category: Short Video & Social
486,000,000
Chinese Name: 微博
Parent Company: Sina
Category: Microblogging & Social News
439,000,000
Chinese Name: 快手
Parent Company: Kuaishou Technology
Category: Short Video & Live Streaming
380,000,000
Chinese Name: QQ
Parent Company: Tencent
Category: Instant Messaging & Gaming
216,000,000
Chinese Name: 哔哩哔哩
Parent Company: Bilibili Inc.
Category: Video Sharing & Community
214,000,000
Chinese Name: 小红书
Parent Company: Xiaohongshu
Category: Lifestyle & Social Commerce
80,000,000
Chinese Name: YY语音
Parent Company: Joyy Inc.
Category: Voice Chat & Live Streaming
120,000,000
Chinese Name: 知乎
Parent Company: Zhihu Inc.
Category: Q&A & Knowledge Sharing
100,000,000
Chinese Name: 百度贴吧
Parent Company: Baidu
Category: Forum & Community
60,000,000
Chinese Name: Soul
Parent Company: Soul App
Category: Anonymous Social & Dating
50,000,000
Chinese Name: 陌陌
Parent Company: Hello Group
Category: Location-based Dating
40,000,000
Chinese Name: 探探
Parent Company: Hello Group
Category: Dating & Social Discovery
30,000,000
Chinese Name: 豆瓣
Parent Company: Douban
Category: Interest-based Community
25,000,000
Chinese Name: 虎扑
Parent Company: Hupu
Category: Sports Community & Forum