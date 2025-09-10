The Complete Guide to China’s Mobile App Filing 

On July 21st, 2023, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued the “Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the Record-filing of Mobile Internet Apps.” This notice officially introduced the Mobile App Filing into China’s digital compliance system. This guide covers everything you need to know about obtaining a Mobile App Filing for your app or WeChat Mini Program in China.

What is China’s Mobile App Filing?

China’s Mobile App Filing, or 移动互联网应用程序备案, is a mandatory registration requirement for all mobile applications operating in mainland China. Managed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), this filing is an extensions of China’s existing ICP Filing system to mobile apps, ensuring all digital services comply with Chinese internet regulations.

It was announced on September 1st, 2023, that all new apps must complete the Mobile App Filing before publication on Chinese app stores. Existing apps had until March 31st, 2024 to comply or face removal from app stores and potential penalties.

Unlike the ICP Filing that mainly focusses on informational websites, China’s Mobile App Filing specifically targets mobile applications, mini programs, and quick apps distributed through Chinese platforms including the Apple App Store China , Android app stores, WeChat, and Alipay.

Here is an example of a Mobile App Filing. This is Tencent’s Honor of Kings (王者荣耀) and their Mobile App Filing. The mobile app filing will have a Chinese character representing the city in which it was obtained （粤 or 京 are commonly seen, referring to Shenzhen and Beijing) and a filing number in the format of: B2-XXXXXXXX-XXA

What are the Key Requirements to Obtain Mobile App Filing?

Essential Prerequisites:

Chinese legal entity with all required operational licenses

App backend hosted on mainland Chinese servers

Valid ICP Filing for all associated domains and websites

Commercial ICP License (B25) for revenue-generating apps

Required Documentation:

Business license (营业执照) from Chinese legal entity

Legal representative and network security officer ID information

App technical specifications (package name, MD5 signature, platform keys)

All domain names used by the app (2nd, 3rd, and 4th level domains)

App icon (.jpeg format, under 100KB)

Industry-specific licenses if applicable

According to MIIT regulations, failure to complete Mobile App Filing may result in app store removal, service suspension, fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 CNY, and potential legal liability.

Who Needs China’s Mobile App Filing?

If you operate a mobile app that provides internet information services in China, Mobile App Filing is required. This includes:

All Mobile Applications:

Native iOS and Android apps

WeChat Mini Programs and Alipay Mini Programs

Quick apps and pre-installed applications

Specific Business Types:

E-commerce apps selling to Chinese consumers

Social media and messaging applications

Gaming apps (require additional game approval numbers)

Educational platforms and online learning apps

Financial services and payment applications

News, publishing, and content-driven apps

It is important to note that, even with a valid ICP Filing for your website, you need separate Mobile App Filing for your mobile applications.

Are There Any Apps Exempt from Mobile App Filing?

Limited exemptions exist for truly offline applications that have no internet connectivity and don’t store or process data online. Examples include basic calculator apps or completely offline games.

Exemption Criteria:

No network services or internet connectivity

No data processing or storage online

No API calls or web service usage

Complete offline functionality

Verification Process: If you believe your app qualifies, contact Apple Developer Support at https://developer.apple.com/contact/ with evidence of offline functionality. However, truly offline apps are rare in today’s connected environment, and misrepresentation can lead to App Store rejection.

What Additional Requirements Exist for Specific Industries?

Apps in restricted categories need additional licenses beyond basic Mobile App Filing:

Restricted Categories Requiring Special Permits:

News & Publishing: Media publishing licenses

Education: Educational authority approvals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals: Medical service certifications

Gaming: Game approval numbers from regulatory authorities

Financial Services: Banking and payment licenses

Religion: Religious content permits

Transportation: Ride-hailing service licenses

Gaming Apps: All games, regardless of monetization, require approval numbers from Chinese regulatory authorities in addition to Mobile App Filing.

How to Get Mobile App Filing in China

Here’s a step-by-step guide to obtaining your Mobile App Filing:

1. Establish Chinese Legal Presence

Only Chinese-registered businesses can apply. You’ll need:

Chinese business license

Local legal representative

Network security officer designation

If you don’t have a Chinese entity, AppInChina can help you apply through our established legal entity.

2. Migrate to Chinese Cloud Infrastructure

Your app backend must be hosted on approved Chinese cloud providers:

Alibaba Cloud

Tencent Cloud

AWS China

Azure China

Baidu Cloud

3. Obtain ICP Filing for Associated Domains

All domains used by your app must have valid ICP Filing. This includes:

Main app domains

API endpoints

CDN domains

Third-party service domains

4. Submit Mobile App Filing Application

This is the MIIT Official Filing System website. When creating an application, ensure you have the APP option selected.



Use the Official MIIT Filing System (Chinese only). Submit:

Complete app technical specifications

Business license (营业执照) and legal entity documentation

Legal representative and network security officer ID information

App screenshots and functionality descriptions

Industry-specific licenses if applicable

5. Platform-Specific Submissions

Apple App Store: Submit ICP Filing number during app review process
Android Stores: Provide filing information to each Chinese Android app store
Mini Programs: File through WeChat or Alipay distribution platforms

6. Await Approval

Processing typically takes 20 working days. MIIT will notify you via SMS and email upon approval.

7. Display Filing Number

Once approved, display your Mobile App Filing number prominently in your app’s Settings or About section.

WeChat’s Mobile App Filing is in the “About” section of the app.



What are the Consequences of Not Having a Mobile App Filing?

Operating without Mobile App Filing results in severe consequences:

Immediate Platform Actions:

Removal from/inability to list on all Chinese app stores

WeChat and Alipay mini program suspension

Network access service termination

Regulatory Penalties:

Fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 CNY for missing filing number display

Service shutdown orders from local authorities

Complete market access loss to 1+ billion Chinese mobile users

Business Impact:

Revenue loss from Chinese market

Brand reputation damage

Competitive disadvantage against compliant apps

Mobile App Filing vs. ICP Filing: What’s the Difference?

Both filings are required but serve different purposes:

Feature ICP Filing Mobile App Filing Regulating Body Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) Purpose Website domain registration & content regulation Mobile app registration & platform compliance When Required Before launching website hosted in China Before publishing app in Chinese app stores Scope Websites, domains, web services Mobile apps, mini programs, quick apps Prerequisites Chinese entity, China hosting Chinese entity, China hosting, ICP Filing Display ICP number in website footer Filing number in app settings/about section

What Special Considerations Exist for International Developers?

International app developers face unique challenges:

Mandatory Partnerships:

Cannot apply directly – must work with Chinese legal entities

Need local partners like AppInChina for filing sponsorship

Require ongoing compliance management support

Technical Infrastructure:

Complete backend migration to Chinese cloud providers

Data localization within mainland China

CDN setup through approved Chinese networks

Language and Process Barriers:

All applications must be submitted in Chinese

Technical documentation requires accurate translation

Cultural understanding of regulatory expectations needed

What Are Your Options for Obtaining Mobile App Filing as a Foreign Company?

Since only Chinese entities can obtain Mobile App Filing, international developers must choose between two compliance models:

Option 1: Establish Your Own Chinese Entity

Requirements:

Set up Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) or Joint Venture

Minimum registered capital (varies by business scope)

Local registered address and office space

Chinese legal representative appointment

Network security officer designation

Costs:

Entity setup: USD15,000 to USD50,000 or more in legal and administrative fees

Ongoing compliance: USD20,000 to USD40,000 or more annually

Office lease and operational expenses

Full-time local staff requirements

Timeline:

Entity establishment: 3 to 6 months

Commercial ICP License (if needed): 3 to 6 months additional

Mobile App Filing: 1to 2 months after entity setup

Total timeline: 7 to 14 months

Advantages:

Full control over Chinese operations

Direct relationship with regulators

Ability to handle multiple apps and services

Long-term scalability for China market

Disadvantages:

High upfront investment and ongoing costs

Complex regulatory compliance burden

Requires dedicated local team

Lengthy setup process delays market entry

Option 2: Partner with AppInChina

Requirements:

App technical specifications and documentation

Foreign business registration and legal documents

Designated app contact person

Content compliance verification

Costs:

One-time filing fee: Significantly lower than entity setup

Annual compliance maintenance: Fraction of entity costs

No office lease or staff requirements

Transparent, predictable pricing

Timeline:

Document preparation: 1 to 2 weeks

Filing submission and approval: 3 to 4 weeks

Total timeline: 4 to 6 weeks

Advantages:

Rapid market entry

Expert regulatory navigation

Cost-effective compliance solution

No Chinese entity setup required

Ongoing compliance support included

Disadvantages:

Dependency on service provider

Comparison Factor Chinese Entity Setup AppInChina Partnership Setup Cost USD 15,000 to USD 50,000+ Fraction of entity costs Timeline 7-14 months 4-6 weeks Annual Costs USD 20,000 to USD 40,000+ Significantly lower Control Level Full control Shared service model Compliance Risk Self-managed Expert-managed Market Entry Speed Slow Fast Scalability High (for multiple services) Suitable for app-focused businesses

How AppInChina Can Help with Mobile App Filing

AppInChina provides comprehensive Mobile App Filing services for international developers:

Complete Filing Services:

Chinese legal entity partnership for filing applications

Document preparation and translation

Direct communication with provincial authorities

End-to-end application management

Technical Infrastructure Support:

Backend migration to approved Chinese cloud providers

Performance optimization for Chinese users

CDN setup and configuration

Ongoing technical compliance monitoring

Specialized Industry Expertise:

Gaming app approval number assistance

Industry-specific license navigation

Content compliance review and guidance

Mini program development and filing

Ongoing Compliance Management:

Regular regulatory update monitoring

Annual compliance verification support

Technical infrastructure maintenance

Legal representative services

Launch in China confidently with full regulatory compliance. Contact us today to get started with your Mobile App Filing and access China’s app market safely and legally.