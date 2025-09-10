The Complete Guide to China’s Mobile App Filing 

China’s Mobile App Filing, or 移动互联网应用程序备案, is a mandatory registration requirement for all mobile applications operating in mainland China. Managed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), this filing is an extensions of China’s existing ICP Filing system to mobile apps, ensuring all digital services comply with Chinese internet regulations.
It was announced on September 1st, 2023, that all new apps must complete the Mobile App Filing before publication on Chinese app stores. Existing apps had until March 31st, 2024 to comply or face removal from app stores and potential penalties.
Unlike the ICP Filing that mainly focusses on informational websites, China’s Mobile App Filing specifically targets mobile applications, mini programs, and quick apps distributed through Chinese platforms including the Apple App Store China , Android app stores, WeChat, and Alipay.
What are the Key Requirements to Obtain Mobile App Filing?
Essential Prerequisites:
Chinese legal entity with all required operational licenses
App backend hosted on mainland Chinese servers
Valid ICP Filing for all associated domains and websites
All domain names used by the app (2nd, 3rd, and 4th level domains)
App icon (.jpeg format, under 100KB)
Industry-specific licenses if applicable
According to MIIT regulations, failure to complete Mobile App Filing may result in app store removal, service suspension, fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 CNY, and potential legal liability.
Who Needs China’s Mobile App Filing?
If you operate a mobile app that provides internet information services in China, Mobile App Filing is required. This includes:
All Mobile Applications:
Native iOS and Android apps
WeChat Mini Programs and Alipay Mini Programs
Quick apps and pre-installed applications
Specific Business Types:
E-commerce apps selling to Chinese consumers
Social media and messaging applications
Gaming apps (require additional game approval numbers)
Educational platforms and online learning apps
Financial services and payment applications
News, publishing, and content-driven apps
It is important to note that, even with a valid ICP Filing for your website, you need separate Mobile App Filing for your mobile applications.
Are There Any Apps Exempt from Mobile App Filing?
Limited exemptions exist for truly offline applications that have no internet connectivity and don’t store or process data online. Examples include basic calculator apps or completely offline games.
Exemption Criteria:
No network services or internet connectivity
No data processing or storage online
No API calls or web service usage
Complete offline functionality
Verification Process: If you believe your app qualifies, contact Apple Developer Support at https://developer.apple.com/contact/ with evidence of offline functionality. However, truly offline apps are rare in today’s connected environment, and misrepresentation can lead to App Store rejection.
What Additional Requirements Exist for Specific Industries?
Apps in restricted categories need additional licenses beyond basic Mobile App Filing:
Restricted Categories Requiring Special Permits:
News & Publishing: Media publishing licenses
Education: Educational authority approvals
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals: Medical service certifications
Gaming: Game approval numbers from regulatory authorities
Financial Services: Banking and payment licenses
Religion: Religious content permits
Transportation: Ride-hailing service licenses
Gaming Apps: All games, regardless of monetization, require approval numbers from Chinese regulatory authorities in addition to Mobile App Filing.
How to Get Mobile App Filing in China
Here’s a step-by-step guide to obtaining your Mobile App Filing:
1. Establish Chinese Legal Presence
Only Chinese-registered businesses can apply. You’ll need:
Chinese business license
Local legal representative
Network security officer designation
If you don’t have a Chinese entity, AppInChina can help you apply through our established legal entity.
2. Migrate to Chinese Cloud Infrastructure
Your app backend must be hosted on approved Chinese cloud providers:
Alibaba Cloud
Tencent Cloud
AWS China
Azure China
Baidu Cloud
3. Obtain ICP Filing for Associated Domains
All domains used by your app must have valid ICP Filing. This includes:
Business license (营业执照) and legal entity documentation
Legal representative and network security officer ID information
App screenshots and functionality descriptions
Industry-specific licenses if applicable
5. Platform-Specific Submissions
Apple App Store: Submit ICP Filing number during app review process Android Stores: Provide filing information to each Chinese Android app store Mini Programs: File through WeChat or Alipay distribution platforms
6. Await Approval
Processing typically takes 20 working days. MIIT will notify you via SMS and email upon approval.
7. Display Filing Number
Once approved, display your Mobile App Filing number prominently in your app’s Settings or About section.
What are the Consequences of Not Having a Mobile App Filing?
Operating without Mobile App Filing results in severe consequences:
Immediate Platform Actions:
Removal from/inability to list on all Chinese app stores
WeChat and Alipay mini program suspension
Network access service termination
Regulatory Penalties:
Fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 CNY for missing filing number display
Service shutdown orders from local authorities
Complete market access loss to 1+ billion Chinese mobile users
Business Impact:
Revenue loss from Chinese market
Brand reputation damage
Competitive disadvantage against compliant apps
Mobile App Filing vs. ICP Filing: What’s the Difference?
Both filings are required but serve different purposes:
Feature
ICP Filing
Mobile App Filing
Regulating Body
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)
Purpose
Website domain registration & content regulation
Mobile app registration & platform compliance
When Required
Before launching website hosted in China
Before publishing app in Chinese app stores
Scope
Websites, domains, web services
Mobile apps, mini programs, quick apps
Prerequisites
Chinese entity, China hosting
Chinese entity, China hosting, ICP Filing
Display
ICP number in website footer
Filing number in app settings/about section
What Special Considerations Exist for International Developers?
International app developers face unique challenges:
Mandatory Partnerships:
Cannot apply directly – must work with Chinese legal entities
Need local partners like AppInChina for filing sponsorship
Require ongoing compliance management support
Technical Infrastructure:
Complete backend migration to Chinese cloud providers
Data localization within mainland China
CDN setup through approved Chinese networks
Language and Process Barriers:
All applications must be submitted in Chinese
Technical documentation requires accurate translation
Cultural understanding of regulatory expectations needed
What Are Your Options for Obtaining Mobile App Filing as a Foreign Company?
Since only Chinese entities can obtain Mobile App Filing, international developers must choose between two compliance models:
Option 1: Establish Your Own Chinese Entity
Requirements:
Set up Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) or Joint Venture
Minimum registered capital (varies by business scope)
Local registered address and office space
Chinese legal representative appointment
Network security officer designation
Costs:
Entity setup: USD15,000 to USD50,000 or more in legal and administrative fees
Ongoing compliance: USD20,000 to USD40,000 or more annually
Office lease and operational expenses
Full-time local staff requirements
Timeline:
Entity establishment: 3 to 6 months
Commercial ICP License (if needed): 3 to 6 months additional
Mobile App Filing: 1to 2 months after entity setup
Total timeline: 7 to 14 months
Advantages:
Full control over Chinese operations
Direct relationship with regulators
Ability to handle multiple apps and services
Long-term scalability for China market
Disadvantages:
High upfront investment and ongoing costs
Complex regulatory compliance burden
Requires dedicated local team
Lengthy setup process delays market entry
Option 2: Partner with AppInChina
Requirements:
App technical specifications and documentation
Foreign business registration and legal documents
Designated app contact person
Content compliance verification
Costs:
One-time filing fee: Significantly lower than entity setup
Annual compliance maintenance: Fraction of entity costs
No office lease or staff requirements
Transparent, predictable pricing
Timeline:
Document preparation: 1 to 2 weeks
Filing submission and approval: 3 to 4 weeks
Total timeline: 4 to 6 weeks
Advantages:
Rapid market entry
Expert regulatory navigation
Cost-effective compliance solution
No Chinese entity setup required
Ongoing compliance support included
Disadvantages:
Dependency on service provider
Comparison Factor
Chinese Entity Setup
AppInChina Partnership
Setup Cost
USD 15,000 to USD 50,000+
Fraction of entity costs
Timeline
7-14 months
4-6 weeks
Annual Costs
USD 20,000 to USD 40,000+
Significantly lower
Control Level
Full control
Shared service model
Compliance Risk
Self-managed
Expert-managed
Market Entry Speed
Slow
Fast
Scalability
High (for multiple services)
Suitable for app-focused businesses
How AppInChina Can Help with Mobile App Filing
AppInChina provides comprehensive Mobile App Filing services for international developers:
Complete Filing Services:
Chinese legal entity partnership for filing applications
Document preparation and translation
Direct communication with provincial authorities
End-to-end application management
Technical Infrastructure Support:
Backend migration to approved Chinese cloud providers
Performance optimization for Chinese users
CDN setup and configuration
Ongoing technical compliance monitoring
Specialized Industry Expertise:
Gaming app approval number assistance
Industry-specific license navigation
Content compliance review and guidance
Mini program development and filing
Ongoing Compliance Management:
Regular regulatory update monitoring
Annual compliance verification support
Technical infrastructure maintenance
Legal representative services
Launch in China confidently with full regulatory compliance. Contact us today to get started with your Mobile App Filing and access China’s app market safely and legally.