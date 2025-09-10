The Complete Guide to China’s Mobile App Filing 

On July 21st, 2023, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued the “Notice of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the Record-filing of Mobile Internet Apps.” This notice officially introduced the Mobile App Filing into China’s digital compliance system. This guide covers everything you need to know about obtaining a Mobile App Filing for your app or WeChat Mini Program in China.

What is China’s Mobile App Filing?

China’s Mobile App Filing, or 移动互联网应用程序备案, is a mandatory registration requirement for all mobile applications operating in mainland China. Managed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), this filing is an extensions of China’s existing ICP Filing system to mobile apps, ensuring all digital services comply with Chinese internet regulations.

It was announced on September 1st, 2023, that all new apps must complete the Mobile App Filing before publication on Chinese app stores. Existing apps had until March 31st, 2024 to comply or face removal from app stores and potential penalties.

Unlike the ICP Filing that mainly focusses on informational websites, China’s Mobile App Filing specifically targets mobile applications, mini programs, and quick apps distributed through Chinese platforms including the Apple App Store China , Android app stores, WeChat, and Alipay.

Here is an example of a Mobile App Filing. This is Tencent’s Honor of Kings (王者荣耀) and their Mobile App Filing. The mobile app filing will have a Chinese character representing the city in which it was obtained （粤 or 京 are commonly seen, referring to Shenzhen and Beijing) and a filing number in the format of: B2-XXXXXXXX-XXA

What are the Key Requirements to Obtain Mobile App Filing?

Essential Prerequisites:

  • Chinese legal entity with all required operational licenses
  • App backend hosted on mainland Chinese servers
  • Valid ICP Filing for all associated domains and websites
  • Commercial ICP License (B25) for revenue-generating apps

Required Documentation:

  • Business license (营业执照) from Chinese legal entity
  • Legal representative and network security officer ID information
  • App technical specifications (package name, MD5 signature, platform keys)
  • All domain names used by the app (2nd, 3rd, and 4th level domains)
  • App icon (.jpeg format, under 100KB)
  • Industry-specific licenses if applicable

According to MIIT regulations, failure to complete Mobile App Filing may result in app store removal, service suspension, fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 CNY, and potential legal liability.

Who Needs China’s Mobile App Filing?

If you operate a mobile app that provides internet information services in China, Mobile App Filing is required. This includes:

All Mobile Applications:

  • Native iOS and Android apps
  • WeChat Mini Programs and Alipay Mini Programs
  • Quick apps and pre-installed applications

Specific Business Types:

  • E-commerce apps selling to Chinese consumers
  • Social media and messaging applications
  • Gaming apps (require additional game approval numbers)
  • Educational platforms and online learning apps
  • Financial services and payment applications
  • News, publishing, and content-driven apps

It is important to note that, even with a valid ICP Filing for your website, you need separate Mobile App Filing for your mobile applications.

Are There Any Apps Exempt from Mobile App Filing?

Limited exemptions exist for truly offline applications that have no internet connectivity and don’t store or process data online. Examples include basic calculator apps or completely offline games.

Exemption Criteria:

  • No network services or internet connectivity
  • No data processing or storage online
  • No API calls or web service usage
  • Complete offline functionality

Verification Process: If you believe your app qualifies, contact Apple Developer Support at https://developer.apple.com/contact/ with evidence of offline functionality. However, truly offline apps are rare in today’s connected environment, and misrepresentation can lead to App Store rejection.

What Additional Requirements Exist for Specific Industries?

Apps in restricted categories need additional licenses beyond basic Mobile App Filing:

Restricted Categories Requiring Special Permits:

  • News & Publishing: Media publishing licenses
  • Education: Educational authority approvals
  • Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals: Medical service certifications
  • Gaming: Game approval numbers from regulatory authorities
  • Financial Services: Banking and payment licenses
  • Religion: Religious content permits
  • Transportation: Ride-hailing service licenses

Gaming Apps: All games, regardless of monetization, require approval numbers from Chinese regulatory authorities in addition to Mobile App Filing.

How to Get Mobile App Filing in China

Here’s a step-by-step guide to obtaining your Mobile App Filing:

Only Chinese-registered businesses can apply. You’ll need:

  • Chinese business license
  • Local legal representative
  • Network security officer designation

If you don’t have a Chinese entity, AppInChina can help you apply through our established legal entity.

2. Migrate to Chinese Cloud Infrastructure

Your app backend must be hosted on approved Chinese cloud providers:

  • Alibaba Cloud
  • Tencent Cloud
  • AWS China
  • Azure China
  • Baidu Cloud

3. Obtain ICP Filing for Associated Domains

All domains used by your app must have valid ICP Filing. This includes:

  • Main app domains
  • API endpoints
  • CDN domains
  • Third-party service domains

4. Submit Mobile App Filing Application

This is the MIIT Official Filing System website. When creating an application, ensure you have the APP option selected.

Use the Official MIIT Filing System (Chinese only). Submit:

  • Complete app technical specifications
  • Business license (营业执照) and legal entity documentation
  • Legal representative and network security officer ID information
  • App screenshots and functionality descriptions
  • Industry-specific licenses if applicable

5. Platform-Specific Submissions

Apple App Store: Submit ICP Filing number during app review process Android Stores: Provide filing information to each Chinese Android app store Mini Programs: File through WeChat or Alipay distribution platforms

6. Await Approval

Processing typically takes 20 working days. MIIT will notify you via SMS and email upon approval.

7. Display Filing Number

Once approved, display your Mobile App Filing number prominently in your app’s Settings or About section.

WeChat’s Mobile App Filing is in the “About” section of the app.

What are the Consequences of Not Having a Mobile App Filing?

Operating without Mobile App Filing results in severe consequences:

Immediate Platform Actions:

  • Removal from/inability to list on all Chinese app stores
  • WeChat and Alipay mini program suspension
  • Network access service termination

Regulatory Penalties:

  • Fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 CNY for missing filing number display
  • Service shutdown orders from local authorities
  • Complete market access loss to 1+ billion Chinese mobile users

Business Impact:

  • Revenue loss from Chinese market
  • Brand reputation damage
  • Competitive disadvantage against compliant apps

Mobile App Filing vs. ICP Filing: What’s the Difference?

Both filings are required but serve different purposes:

FeatureICP FilingMobile App Filing
Regulating BodyMinistry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)
PurposeWebsite domain registration & content regulationMobile app registration & platform compliance
When RequiredBefore launching website hosted in ChinaBefore publishing app in Chinese app stores
ScopeWebsites, domains, web servicesMobile apps, mini programs, quick apps
PrerequisitesChinese entity, China hostingChinese entity, China hosting, ICP Filing
DisplayICP number in website footerFiling number in app settings/about section

What Special Considerations Exist for International Developers?

International app developers face unique challenges:

Mandatory Partnerships:

  • Cannot apply directly – must work with Chinese legal entities
  • Need local partners like AppInChina for filing sponsorship
  • Require ongoing compliance management support

Technical Infrastructure:

  • Complete backend migration to Chinese cloud providers
  • Data localization within mainland China
  • CDN setup through approved Chinese networks

Language and Process Barriers:

  • All applications must be submitted in Chinese
  • Technical documentation requires accurate translation
  • Cultural understanding of regulatory expectations needed

What Are Your Options for Obtaining Mobile App Filing as a Foreign Company?

Since only Chinese entities can obtain Mobile App Filing, international developers must choose between two compliance models:

Option 1: Establish Your Own Chinese Entity

Requirements:

  • Set up Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) or Joint Venture
  • Minimum registered capital (varies by business scope)
  • Local registered address and office space
  • Chinese legal representative appointment
  • Network security officer designation

Costs:

  • Entity setup: USD15,000 to USD50,000 or more in legal and administrative fees
  • Ongoing compliance: USD20,000 to USD40,000 or more annually
  • Office lease and operational expenses
  • Full-time local staff requirements

Timeline:

  • Entity establishment: 3 to 6 months
  • Commercial ICP License (if needed): 3 to 6 months additional
  • Mobile App Filing: 1to 2 months after entity setup
  • Total timeline: 7 to 14 months

Advantages:

  • Full control over Chinese operations
  • Direct relationship with regulators
  • Ability to handle multiple apps and services
  • Long-term scalability for China market

Disadvantages:

  • High upfront investment and ongoing costs
  • Complex regulatory compliance burden
  • Requires dedicated local team
  • Lengthy setup process delays market entry

Option 2: Partner with AppInChina

Requirements:

  • App technical specifications and documentation
  • Foreign business registration and legal documents
  • Designated app contact person
  • Content compliance verification

Costs:

  • One-time filing fee: Significantly lower than entity setup
  • Annual compliance maintenance: Fraction of entity costs
  • No office lease or staff requirements
  • Transparent, predictable pricing

Timeline:

  • Document preparation: 1 to 2 weeks
  • Filing submission and approval: 3 to 4 weeks
  • Total timeline: 4 to 6 weeks

Advantages:

  • Rapid market entry
  • Expert regulatory navigation
  • Cost-effective compliance solution
  • No Chinese entity setup required
  • Ongoing compliance support included

Disadvantages:

  • Dependency on service provider
Comparison FactorChinese Entity SetupAppInChina Partnership
Setup CostUSD 15,000 to USD 50,000+Fraction of entity costs
Timeline7-14 months4-6 weeks
Annual CostsUSD 20,000 to USD 40,000+Significantly lower
Control LevelFull controlShared service model
Compliance RiskSelf-managedExpert-managed
Market Entry SpeedSlowFast
ScalabilityHigh (for multiple services)Suitable for app-focused businesses

How AppInChina Can Help with Mobile App Filing

AppInChina provides comprehensive Mobile App Filing services for international developers:

Complete Filing Services:

  • Chinese legal entity partnership for filing applications
  • Document preparation and translation
  • Direct communication with provincial authorities
  • End-to-end application management

Technical Infrastructure Support:

  • Backend migration to approved Chinese cloud providers
  • Performance optimization for Chinese users
  • CDN setup and configuration
  • Ongoing technical compliance monitoring

Specialized Industry Expertise:

  • Gaming app approval number assistance
  • Industry-specific license navigation
  • Content compliance review and guidance
  • Mini program development and filing

Ongoing Compliance Management:

  • Regular regulatory update monitoring
  • Annual compliance verification support
  • Technical infrastructure maintenance
  • Legal representative services

Launch in China confidently with full regulatory compliance. Contact us today to get started with your Mobile App Filing and access China’s app market safely and legally.

