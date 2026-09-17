Many international companies run part of their systems in Mainland China and part overseas. Moving data between the two over the ordinary internet is often slow and unreliable: connections drop at busy times, requests between a China deployment and an overseas system time out, and speeds change from one day to the next for no obvious reason.
Direct Connect is the category of service designed to solve this. It provides a dedicated, private network path between your infrastructure and a cloud provider’s China regions, or between China and overseas regions through a licensed cross-border circuit, so that traffic no longer competes with the public internet or passes through its filtering and congestion.
This guide explains what Direct Connect does and does not do, which providers offer it in China, what foreign companies need in order to use it, how implementation works in practice, what compliance considerations apply and how AppInChina can help.
Direct Connect is a dedicated network connection from your data centre, office or colocation environment to a cloud provider’s network, bypassing the public internet. AWS China describes Amazon Direct Connect as a way to establish dedicated connectivity between AWS China and a customer’s premises within China, to reduce network costs, increase bandwidth throughput, providing a more consistent network experience than internet-based connections.
The same category exists across providers under different names:
|Provider
|Service Name
|Chinese Name
|Notes
|AWS China
|Amazon Direct Connect
|专线连接
|Available in the Beijing (Sinnet) and Ningxia (NWCD) regions; separate account from AWS Global
|Microsoft Azure China
|ExpressRoute
|高速专线
|Operated by 21Vianet; separate from Azure Global
|Alibaba Cloud
|Express Connect
|高速通道
|Widest domestic footprint; physical connections via Alibaba access points
|Tencent Cloud
|Direct Connect
|专线接入
|Strong integration with WeChat and Tencent ecosystem services
|Huawei Cloud
|Direct Connect
|云专线
|Locations across Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Guiyang, Ulanqab, Qingdao, Wuhu and Hong Kong
“Direct Connect” is frequently used in sales conversations to mean “make our website faster in China”. It does not.
Direct Connect carries traffic between infrastructure you control on both ends. It does not affect how a member of the public in Shanghai reaches your website in a browser. That visitor’s request still travels over the Chinese public internet to wherever your site is hosted, still passes through the Great Firewall if the site is overseas, and still fails if the page depends on Google Fonts or reCAPTCHA.
|Problem
|Right Tool
|Does Direct Connect Help?
|Public website slow or broken for Chinese visitors
|Mainland hosting or China CDN, ICP Filing, replacement of blocked third-party services
|No
|SaaS front end loads slowly in China
|China-hosted or CDN-accelerated front end with ICP Filing
|No
|China-hosted application needs low-latency access to an overseas database or API
|Direct Connect with cross-border circuit
|Yes
|Overseas analytics platform needs data from a China processing environment
|Direct Connect
|Yes
|Engineers in China need stable access to overseas package registries
|Local mirrors and registries
|No
|Employees in China need general internet access to overseas sites
|Corporate VPN or proxy under applicable rules
|No
|Partner data centre in China needs private adjacency to your China cloud VPC
|Direct Connect
|Yes
For public-facing access problems, see How to Make Your Website Accessible in China and Why Does My Website Not Work in China?. Direct Connect is the third layer in the SaaS performance stack described in How Can You Speed Up Your SaaS Performance in China?, and it works alongside the public-facing layers rather than replacing them.
Direct Connect is worth the investment when private traffic between China and overseas systems is business-critical, and the public internet is not reliable enough to carry it. Typical situations include:
A useful test is to write down every traffic flow you expect to cross the border or reach the cloud: source and destination network ranges, ports, direction, peak bandwidth and what happens if the link fails. If a flow cannot be described this precisely, it is not ready for Direct Connect. Flows that turn out to be public browser traffic belong on the public China architecture instead.
Yes, but several prerequisites apply that do not exist in other markets.
A Mainland China cloud account. Direct Connect attaches to resources in a China region, and China regions are operated separately from global cloud platforms. AWS China accounts, for example, use distinct credentials, billing and endpoints from AWS Global, and a global account cannot create a China attachment. Opening a China cloud account requires a Chinese business licence or a partner. AppInChina, as an official AWS China and Tencent Cloud partner, opens and manages these accounts under its own Chinese entity for companies without local incorporation. See The Complete Guide to AWS China for account details.
A licensed carrier for the physical circuit. The cloud provider supplies the port at its Direct Connect location and issues a Letter of Authorization (LOA) for the cross-connect. The circuit from your premises to that location, and any cross-border segment, is provided by a licensed Chinese telecommunications carrier. In practice this means China Telecom, China Unicom or China Mobile, or a neutral colocation operator working with them. Huawei Cloud’s location list illustrates this: its Direct Connect points are hosted by neutral operators such as GDS, by Huawei itself, or by one of the three state carriers.
Colocation or on-premises presence. Your network equipment needs to sit somewhere the carrier can deliver the circuit and the cross-connect can be made, either your own facility or a colocation cage at or near the Direct Connect location.
ICP Filing where applicable. Direct Connect itself is not what triggers the ICP Filing requirement. However, if the China-side resources include a public-facing website or service, that service still needs an ICP Filing before public ports are opened, regardless of how the back end is connected.
Each provider publishes a list of colocation facilities where connections can be made. Choosing a location close to your existing infrastructure and in the same metro as your target cloud region keeps circuit costs down and latency low.
Huawei Cloud’s published locations give a sense of the geography. Its CN North-Beijing region has points in Beijing and Langfang; CN East-Shanghai has points in Shanghai, Suzhou and Hangzhou; CN South-Guangzhou has points in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Dongguan; and CN Southwest-Guiyang has points in Guiyang and Chengdu. Huawei also lists six Hong Kong locations, including Equinix HK2 and HK5 and MEGA Tsuen Wan, which are relevant for companies using Hong Kong as a staging point between Mainland China and overseas regions.
AWS China Direct Connect locations serve the Beijing and Ningxia regions, and Alibaba Cloud and Tencent Cloud publish their own access points across the major eastern and southern metros. Confirm the current list with the provider or with AppInChina before committing to a colocation contract, since locations are added and retired.
The following sequence uses AWS China as an example. Other providers follow the same pattern with different console terminology.
Both the cloud-side port and the carrier-side circuit must be complete before the link is usable. A common source of delay is treating one as launch-ready when the other is still pending.
Dedicated connections remove the two main causes of poor cross-border performance: contention for limited international bandwidth at peak hours, and deep packet inspection at the border. AppInChina’s project experience suggests typical latency reductions of roughly 40 per cent on North America and Europe to China routes and more on intra-Asia routes, with packet loss falling from the 2 to 8 per cent range common on public internet paths to well under 1 per cent. Throughput also becomes consistent across the day rather than degrading at peak hours.
These figures are illustrative estimates drawn from past implementations. Actual results depend on the locations chosen, the carrier’s routing, port speed and whether the link is domestic or cross-border. Measure your own baseline before implementation so that improvement can be quantified.
Direct Connect improves control over how data moves, but it does not exempt a company from China’s data rules. Three points deserve attention.
Cross-border data transfer. The Personal Information Protection Law (个人信息保护法) requires companies transferring personal information out of China to meet one of the statutory conditions in Article 38, such as a CAC security assessment, certification or the standard contract, and Article 40 requires critical information infrastructure operators and large-volume processors to store personal information domestically. Article 37 of the Cybersecurity Law (网络安全法) and Article 31 of the Data Security Law (数据安全法) impose parallel obligations for important data. A private circuit changes the route, not the legal status of the transfer. Data that would need an assessment over the public internet still needs one over Direct Connect.
Security assessment of the systems involved. Systems hosted in China are subject to MLPS classification and filing. A Direct Connect link extends the network boundary of those systems and should be reflected in their security documentation.
Telecommunications licensing. Cross-border circuits and international data channels are regulated services in China and can only be provided by licensed carriers. Companies should use the carriers’ official products rather than informal alternatives, both for legal reasons and because unlicensed paths can be disrupted without notice.
Private does not mean trusted. Identity, encryption and network segmentation should remain in place so that a compromised host on one side of the link cannot reach the other side freely.
A straightforward domestic connection to a China region typically takes one to two months from assessment to production, including account setup, carrier provisioning and testing. Cross-border links and redundant designs generally take longer, and AppInChina’s SaaS performance guide places the full infrastructure layer at two to six months when account opening, ICP Filing and multi-carrier coordination are all involved. Carrier lead times alone are measured in weeks and are the usual bottleneck.
Costs fall into two categories. The cloud provider charges port hours and data transfer, published in each provider’s pricing calculator (AWS China, Azure China, Huawei Cloud). The carrier charges monthly or annual circuit fees, which vary by distance, bandwidth and whether the circuit crosses the border. Combined monthly costs for a production link commonly fall in the low to mid thousands of US dollars and rise with bandwidth and redundancy; treat this as a planning range rather than a quote. Carrier pricing is negotiable, and AppInChina obtains reductions through its relationships with China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile.
No. Direct Connect connects your own infrastructure privately. Public visitors reach your website over the Chinese public internet, so website performance depends on Mainland hosting or CDN, ICP Filing and China-compatible third-party services.
No. China regions are operated separately with their own accounts, credentials and billing. You need a Mainland China cloud account, which requires a Chinese entity or a partner such as AppInChina.
Not for the link itself. You need an ICP Filing if the China-side resources include a public-facing website or online service, and that requirement applies regardless of how the back end is connected.
Licensed Chinese carriers, principally China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile, sometimes through neutral colocation operators. The cloud provider supplies the port and LOA (Letter of Authorization); the carrier supplies the circuit.
No. PIPL, the Cybersecurity Law and the Data Security Law apply to the data being transferred, not to the route it takes. A private circuit gives you better control and audit trails but does not change the legal obligation.
For production workloads, yes. Cross-border segments fail. A second circuit at a different location or carrier, or a VPN over the internet as a documented degraded mode, prevents a single failure from becoming an outage.
A CDN caches public content close to end users and requires an ICP Filing for Mainland nodes. Direct Connect is a private link between your own systems. They address different problems and are often used together.
AppInChina is an official partner of AWS China and Tencent Cloud and has enabled Direct Connect for international companies operating hybrid architectures in China. We can help with:
To find out whether Direct Connect is the right solution for your China infrastructure and what it would take to implement, contact us for an assessment.