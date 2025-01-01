Publishing Services

Publish your app, SaaS or game in China.
China requires a local legal entity and government approvals to publish any digital product. Without these, your product is likely to be blocked by the Great Firewall and unavailable on the Apple App Store China, and Chinese Android app stores.
You have two options:
1. Set up your own Chinese company and obtain the required government approvals
2. Publish under a local partner such as AppInChina
We begin with a free compliance assessment to review your product and confirm what you need to operate legally. This typically includes the ICP Filing, PSB Filing and Commercial B25 ICP License.
If you choose to work with us as your local partner, we become the publisher of your product in China, ensure compliance with Chinese laws and regulations, ensure technical functionality, and make it available to Chinese users.
