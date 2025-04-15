What is China’s PSB Filing and How Can I Get It?

The Public Security Bureau (PSB) Filing, or 公安联网备案, is a legal requirement for any website or app hosted in mainland China. Managed by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), this filing ensures your platform is officially registered with Chinese law enforcement and complies with the country’s strict cybersecurity regulations.
Unlike the ICP Filing, which is overseen by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and focuses on your domain’s registration, the PSB Filing is concerned with data security, user privacy, and law enforcement oversight. It is worth noting, you must obtain an ICP Filing and host your site on a China-based server before applying for the PSB Filing.
According to Article 23 of Administrative Measures on Security Protection for International Connections to Computer Information Networks, failure to complete the PSB Filing may result in administrative penalties, fines, suspension of services for six months, or your website being taken offline.
If you operate a website or app hosted in mainland China and collect any kind of user data, you’re required to complete the PSB Filing process. This applies to any website or app and includes:
Even with a valid ICP Filing, you are not fully compliant until you’ve completed the PSB Filing and added the PSB badge and number to the footer of your website.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to obtaining your PSB Filing:
Only Chinese-registered businesses can apply. You’ll need a business licence, local address, and local representatives. If you do not have a Chinese-registered business, AppInChina can help you apply on your behalf through our entity.
Your site or app must first be approved for ICP Filing and be live on a China-based server. You can refer to our ICP Filing guide here. AppInChina can also help you apply for the ICP Filing.
Use the official online PSB portal for your province. Submit:
Processing usually takes 1-3 business days if documents are complete and accurate.
Once approved, a unique PSB Filing number must be added to your site footer/app menu, alongside your ICP Filing number.
Both filings are required for China-hosted websites and apps, but they serve different purposes and are regulated by different authorities:
|Feature
|ICP Filing
|PSB Filing
|Regulating Body
|Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)
|Ministry of Public Security (MPS)
|Purpose
|Domain name registration & content regulation
|Website and data security registration
|When Required
|Before launching a website or app hosted in mainland China
|After the website or app is live and ICP is approved
|Legal Prerequisite
|Must be completed before PSB Filing
|Requires a valid ICP Filing and live site
|Applies To
|All China-hosted websites, domains and apps
|All China-hosted websites, domains and apps
|Visible Result
|ICP Filing number in site footer/app menu
|PSB Filing badge and Filing number in site footer/app menu
AppInChina provides end-to-end compliance solutions for launching and scaling your digital presence in China safely, legally, and efficiently.
Launch in China confidently with full legal compliance.
Contact us today to get started, and let us take care of your PSB Filing from start to finish!