What is China’s PSB Filing and How Can I Get It?

What is China’s PSB Filing?

The Public Security Bureau (PSB) Filing, or 公安联网备案, is a legal requirement for any website or app hosted in mainland China. Managed by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), this filing ensures your platform is officially registered with Chinese law enforcement and complies with the country’s strict cybersecurity regulations.

Unlike the ICP Filing, which is overseen by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and focuses on your domain’s registration, the PSB Filing is concerned with data security, user privacy, and law enforcement oversight. It is worth noting, you must obtain an ICP Filing and host your site on a China-based server before applying for the PSB Filing.

What are the Key Requirements to Obtain the PSB Filing? 

  • Website or app hosted on a Chinese server
  • An approved ICP Filing (ICP备案)
  • A Chinese-registered legal entity
  • Designated legal representative (法人代表)  and network security officer (网络安全官)

According to Article 23 of Administrative Measures on Security Protection for International Connections to Computer Information Networks, failure to complete the PSB Filing may result in administrative penalties, fines, suspension of services for six months, or your website being taken offline.

Who Needs a PSB Filing?

If you operate a website or app hosted in mainland China and collect any kind of user data, you’re required to complete the PSB Filing process. This applies to any website or app and includes:

  • Foreign companies targeting Chinese users with locally hosted websites
  • E-commerce platforms operating in China
  • Mobile apps listed on Chinese Android app stores (e.g., Xiaomi, Huawei, Tencent)
  • SaaS providers hosted on China-based cloud services
  • Online education platforms, social forums, or content-driven websites

Even with a valid ICP Filing, you are not fully compliant until you’ve completed the PSB Filing and added the PSB badge and number to the footer of your website.

How to Get a PSB Filing in China

Here’s a step-by-step guide to obtaining your PSB Filing:

Only Chinese-registered businesses can apply. You’ll need a business licence, local address, and local representatives. If you do not have a Chinese-registered business, AppInChina can help you apply on your behalf through our entity.

2. Obtain an ICP Filing

Your site or app must first be approved for ICP Filing and be live on a China-based server. You can refer to our ICP Filing guide here. AppInChina can also help you apply for the ICP Filing. 

3. Register with Your Local PSB

Offical PSB Website and PSB Filing Application Platform.

Use the official online PSB portal for your province. Submit:

  • Business license (营业执照)
  • ICP Filing number
  • Domain ownership proof
  • Screenshots of your website
  • ID info for the legal representative and network security officer; this can be a foreign representative. (法人代表及网络数据安全官身份证信息）

4. Await Approval

Processing usually takes 1-3 business days if documents are complete and accurate.

5. Display the PSB Badge

Once approved, a unique PSB Filing number must be added to your site footer/app menu, alongside your ICP Filing number.

PSB Filing number and badge alongside ICP Filing number displayed on official PSB website.

ICP Filing vs. PSB Filing: What’s the Difference?

Both filings are required for China-hosted websites and apps, but they serve different purposes and are regulated by different authorities:

FeatureICP Filing PSB Filing
Regulating BodyMinistry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)Ministry of Public Security (MPS)
PurposeDomain name registration & content regulationWebsite and data security registration
When RequiredBefore launching a website or app hosted in mainland ChinaAfter the website or app is live and ICP is approved
Legal PrerequisiteMust be completed before PSB FilingRequires a valid ICP Filing and live site
Applies ToAll China-hosted websites, domains and appsAll China-hosted websites, domains and apps 
Visible ResultICP Filing number in site footer/app menuPSB Filing badge and Filing number in site footer/app menu

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina provides end-to-end compliance solutions for launching and scaling your digital presence in China safely, legally, and efficiently.

  • PSB & ICP Filing Services – We handle everything from hosting to application submissions.
  • China-Based Hosting & Performance Optimisation – We set up your site or app on reliable, fast, and compliant Chinese infrastructure.
  • Ongoing Legal & Regulatory Support – Stay ahead of evolving Chinese laws and avoid disruption with proactive compliance monitoring.

Launch in China confidently with full legal compliance.
Contact us today to get started, and let us take care of your PSB Filing from start to finish!

