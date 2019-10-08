Success Story – The Economist Global Business Review

The Economist Global Business Review is a bilingual (Chinese & English) weekly publication that publishes informative articles offering deep insight and sharp perspective on key trends shaping the global business, finance and technology community.
When The Economist made contact about launching Global Business Review in China, we discovered that:
Our main goals were to help source all the extra documentation needed to publish the app on the remaining stores, advise on the necessary format readjustment, manage the 7 app stores where the app was already distributed and publish the app to 10 more of the top 20 stores.
Due to regulations placed on Western media companies in China becoming stricter, the remaining app stores were hesitant to accept the app and requested multiple certifications to complete distribution.
Additionally, the current app stores insisted on modifying the monthly-payment format to keep the app live on their stores.
This made uploading and maintaining the app a long and arduous task that required constant liaison with The Economist, the app stores and various local bureaus to allow the app to fully comply with regulations.
“We needed an organized entry strategy for the market, as one of the main obstacles that we faced was not being aware of the file requirements and regulations before we submitted. An agency with rich experience in the Chinese app market, feasible action-plan and responsible account managers was necessary for us. AppInChina stood out to be the best option, as they showed us that they were proficient in 20+ store management, detailed reporting and ad-hoc project advising. Their insightful research, constructive advice and strong relationships with the local stores made the entire process go smoothly, which helped us save time and development resources and provided us with a wider space to grow and increase our brand awareness.”
Jing Zhang – Marketing Manager at The Economist Global Business Review
“AppInChina were very helpful in collating information from the different app-stores to provide download, review and trend data. This helped us to focus on the core issues and adjust our releases.
Overall, AppInChina has been very insightful and saved us time and effort.”
Sandeep Asrani – Head of Mobile Engineering, The Economist