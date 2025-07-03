Success Story – Rootly

Background

Rootly is the AI-native on-call and Incident Management platform that provides proactive support to help Site Reliability Engineers resolve incidents faster, improve system resilience, and streamline on-call operations. It’s your always-on SRE copilot that automates root cause analysis and identifies patterns that drive continuous improvement, trusted by hundreds of companies like LinkedIn, NVIDIA, Replit, Elastic, Canva, Clay, Tripadvisor, and Grammarly.

The platform integrates with Slack and Microsoft Teams, allowing business teams to coordinate responses through familiar tools that they are already using. As a trusted, leading solution for maintaining digital reliability, one of Rootly’s major clients sought rapid entry into China’s unique mobile ecosystem; however, Rootly faced an aggressive market-entry timeline. Although the opportunity was clear, adapting the platform to China’s digital landscape posed challenges. Rootly therefore needed a partner who could navigate the country’s complex regulatory environment and adapt the platform for local mobile distribution channel, all within 30 days.

Challenges

Rootly’s China deployment presented unique technical and regulatory obstacles under severe time constraints. These challenges include:

Regulatory Sprint: Rootly needed to publish under a Chinese entity with the required licenses to ensure they were compliant. In order to achieve this, they partnered with AppInChina. We then helped them to achieve compliance within 30 days, demanding simultaneous processing of ICP (Internet Content Provider) Filings, PSB (Public Security Bureau) Filing and SCC (Software Copyright Certificate) applications.

App Distribution: China’s Android ecosystem required comprehensive pre-distribution requirements across five major app stores, including:

Testing and Localisation: The tight timeframe Rootly provided us demanded accelerated app testing across multiple devices and operating system versions to ensure reliability across China’s mobile landscape. This testing included app connectivity, the app’s core functionality, and all in-app legal document displays. Rootly’s solution also needed to be localised for the Chinese digital market.

Solution

We immediately initiated ICP Filing and PSB Filing applications for both their China website and app, along with an SCC application, leveraging our established relationships with regulatory bodies to apply for prioritised processing. We also ensured that all documents required, including those of a legal nature, were ready for submission. Our efficient response paired with Rootly’s attentiveness and proactive engagement with us meant that Rootly successfully launched in China within the 30-day deadline, establishing immediate market presence in one of the world’s largest digital infrastructure markets. The platform’s adaptation to China’s mobile ecosystem maintained full incident management capabilities while optimising for local user behaviours.

Rapid Launch Timeline: Achieved full market entry within 30 days, demonstrating AppInChina’s capability to execute complex platform deployments under time constraints.

Regulatory Compliance: Successfully obtained ICP Filings and PSB Filings for both Rootly’s China website and app, along with SCC certification within the compressed timeline, ensuring legal operation and market credibility. The ICP Filing and PSB Filing applications took the usual 15 to 20 working days; however, we expedited the SCC application and managed to obtain the certificate within 3 days. We also helped successfully host and publish Rootly’s China website.

The homepage of Rootly’s China website: https://rootly.net.cn/index.html

Comprehensive Distribution Network: Secured pre-distribution agreements across five major app stores, providing Rootly with immediate access to China’s entire Android ecosystem, maximising market reach.

Technical Success: Seamless transition from SMS/voice to in-app push notifications maintained platform reliability while adapting to China’s unique mobile infrastructure.

Market Readiness: Platform localisation and optimisation positioned Rootly to serve China’s sophisticated enterprise market, with incident management capabilities tailored for local operational requirements. We guided Rootly through localisation best practices and localisation compliance, which they then executed themselves.

Rootly’s moblie user interface hosted, developed and designed by AppInChina

Conclusion

Rootly’s successful China launch demonstrates the platform’s adaptability and AppInChina’s expertise in executing complex technical deployments under challenging timelines. The incident management solution now serves Chinese enterprises with the same reliability, full compliance, and sophistication that has made it essential for global leaders.

If you have a solution that you want to deploy in the largest digital market in the world and are working under tight time constraints, contact us to get started!